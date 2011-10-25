AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for season 3

In a move I would dub a no-brainer even if the show didn’t involve zombies, AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for a third season.
More than 7 million people watched the season 2 premiere, and nearly 5 million of those were in the adults 18-49 demographic, both enormous numbers for a scripted basic cable drama. The second episode averaged 6.7 million viewers for its first airing, with more than 4.5 million 18-49 viewers.
“The Walking Dead” was subject to lots of bad news in the off-season, as executive producer Frank Darabont either quit or was fired, depending on whom you believed, and stories ran about AMC cutting the budget on its biggest hit ever. (AMC executives insisted that the per-episode budget wouldn’t be that different, and that the decrease reflected the high cost of the series pilot, which Darabont wrote and directed.)
But good numbers make all the bad news go away pretty easily for AMC.
Darabont left midway through the season, so the two episodes that have aired so far (my reviews are here) were produced on his watch. AMC is splitting this season in two, with roughly half the episodes airing now and the other half starting in early 2012.
“We are thankful for everyone”s contribution in front of and behind the camera as we continue to make ‘The Walking Dead” a unique television experience,” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement. “And, we are so proud as it continues to set viewership records around the world.”
Alan,
In what season do you think this AMC show will run into the negotiation/renewal issues that have plagued Breaking Bad and Mad Men? Especially since AMC is broke and all.
THAT show has it so easy, re newed. Maybe everyone was used to watching Breaking BAD. Must badmit w.d. is very watchable, but BB Is the very best show.
every season we have to woder is it coming back?? Breaking Bad is never s shoe in.
And with that on broad stroke, Alan Sepinwall was just another internet critic.
Alan,
I’m curious, how much does AMC put in to the “replay” numbers. I saw on another site that if you aggregated the “live” and the “replay” they had about 8.8 million viewers. For a network like AMC, I would assume that aggregate is just as important as the “live” since it’s a cable network with very little originally programming. Also, I would assume it’s unlikely that it is the same people watching it twice.
Good.
Its seems quiet weapons are of high use, but low on demand. Am I the only one here wondering why only one of them is packing a silent weapon? I find it mostly annoying that they would not make an effort to find silensers in a gunshop or even annother crossbow, a normal bow? Or hell even a slingshot would seal the deal quietly with a zombie. Even a long stick with a very sharp end would be very effective against a zombie when pricked trough the eye into the brain(I would imagine).
Silencers are misleading, that is why they are actually called suppressors. Read up on the topic, the TV does lie :D
They should do a Game of Thrones crossover and give them all some sweet Valerian steel.
*Valyrian. Damn auto-correct.
Hey Alan, how many episodes of Season 2 were produced before Darabont departed, and when does the first episode air that was produced without him?
Not sure what to make of this show. The tension bits and some of the action is great, the people stuff is soapy rubbish. They could do Breaking Bad peoply stuff, which I hear might be a more accurate depiction of the comics, but they seem afraid.
BY FAR MY MOST FAVORITE SHOW OF ALL TIME. THANK YOU FOR PUTING A GOOD CAST TOGETHER IN A REALISTIC ENVIROMENT. AGAIN THANK YOU AND KEEP UP THE MOST EXCELLENT JOB.