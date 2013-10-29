AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for season 5

AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for a fifth season, in a move so obvious that AMC’s president Charlie Collier called it “one of the most anti-climactic renewal announcements ever.”
The zombie drama is the highest-rated show on television – not just cable, all of television – among adults 18-49. Over its first three days of airing, the fourth season premiere averaged 20.2 million viewers overall, what would have once been an insane figure for a cable series. There was no way it wasn’t coming back for another season – many more seasons, really – but the official decision wasn’t made until today.
As of now, the plan is for a rare bit of showrunning continuity, as the announcement also said that Scott Gimple (who replaced Glen Mazzara, who replaced Frank Darabont) will continue in that role for the fifth season. Robert Kirkman, who created “The Walking Dead” comics and is a writer/producer on the series, is also working to develop a spin-off series.
There are five more episodes remaining in this half of season 4 (here’s my review of the latest, and best, episode of the season so far), before the show takes its usual two-month break and returns in February. UPDATE: As for the season 5 episode order, AMC hasn’t decided yet. Given the ratings, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to make more.
Bring back Frank Darabont. This show has been bad since the midpoint of Season 2. Just watching out of habit. Imagine what Vince Gilligan could do with this.
Darabont made a fantastic pilot, I will give him that. But season 1 is a mess for the most part, and it was under his watch that the show settled in for that long, boring stretch on the farm. Several characters who were either caricatures (Merle) or non-entities (Carol) under Darabont have turned into actual people under Mazzara and/or Gimple.
The show’s not perfect, but I’ve seen a number of marked improvements by Darabont’s replacements.
Ditto what Sepinwall said. Of the three showrunners, Darabont was the weakest.
I really don’t understand the widespread popularity of this show. It it one of the most depressing hours on television. There really doesn’t seem to be any potential to move the story forward season to season. The situation of the characters never changes. I watch the show, but am seriously considering dropping it from my rotation.
Hate-watching is the way to go. At least until there is better character development and logical consistent writing.
The visual effects are awesome and a lot of fun. That’s enough to keep me tuned in. Some of the writing is interesting though most is problematic. I liked the arc between Maggie and Glen and Daryl has grown on me.
It’s funny you say that seeing as a fifth season has been put into motion. It is a successsful comic series and show.
I feel like they need to give some showrunner and opportunity to have multiple seasons to really get it in order and on track. The show has potential, but the constant turnover makes it hard to ever pick up any momentum.
That appears to be what may be happening.
As long as there is zombie-slaughter, the ratings will never go down, sadly. Those insane ratings only encourage the writers to be lazy and sloppy, creating the same drama every week where characters don’t talk or act stupid. Don’t get me wrong, I do not hate the show. It’s just too predictable and the zombies posing a threat is long gone. But yeah, they got millions of viewers worldwide, why would they change the succesful formula?
I think even the most fanatical The Walking Dead enthusiast would have to concede that there have been a number of flaws with this series. But I cant think of too many shows without flaws and generally this is an entertaining show. However it needs to get its edge back we need to lose a main character whose is embedded in a story arc to a random zombie attack (or something equivilant) in order for us to have that fear factor when the zombies attack. Admittedly they made a good run at that last week with the illness scenes and the mass of zombies.
that is just plain, lazy bullcrap! Zombies are nothing more than a force of nature, nihilistic in fact, and should be treated as such. How really gives a crap about zombies. Really? There are many more interesting ways to make this a better show, developing how humanity comes back from the brink, how this whole apocalypse started, how to end it, and develop strong characters that can move the show. Look at BB, it was the characters that really made that show, not meth cooking, that was incidental. As it is, zombies are MUCH less interesting that cooking meth…