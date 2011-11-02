‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Halloween, Part 2’: Smells like teen spirits

Okay, we’ve come to the fifth episode of “American Horror Story,” and the first one written by producer Tim Minear. Minear is good with story logic and character continuity, and I had hoped his script might provide a temporary counter-balance to how erratic Murphy and Falchuk tend to be in those areas. But “Halloween, Part 2” was largely of a piece with the four episodes that preceded it, with the Tate backstory seeming slightly more human than what was happening around it.
This is clearly not a show I’m going to enjoy, so I’m done. That said, a lot of you are either enjoying it, or at least enjoying discussing the ways in which the show frustrates you, so the plan for now is to keep doing weekly talkback posts each week, possibly with some suggested questions from Fienberg (who will continue to watch). We’ll see how that works.
What did everybody else think?
I’m disappointed. I was hoping Tate would transform into his skeleton-man form and attack the ghostly misfits.
Do we have a name for that horrendous camera angle early in the episode? Shaky-Angry Mcdermott cam? Flaring nostrils cam? Burn Victim Cam?
I am loving AHS!!! It is so different and messed up!!! Keep em coming!!
I’m with you-not sure why I get a kick out of it but I do.
I’m loving it as well. Is it way wacked? Absolutely. But I loved the scene of how all the dead were coming back home in the morning. How was your night?
I love it. I forgot how much disturbing, nightmarish storylines and images Nip/Tuck had (before the practice moved to LA and the wheels started coming off the whole show). I’m pretty hard to shock, but Nip/Tuck did it for me SEVERAL times; also remember how funny it could be. Anyway, every week it meets or exceeds my expectations. There’s usually at least one moment/line I can’t believe they got away with, even on FX, in each show. I still remember how Tate used the word ‘cocksucker’ 3 or 4 times in less than two minutes.I don’t even think the Shield got away with that …not that I’m complaining. I’m a BIG horror fan, and other than horror anthology shows, it is pretty hard to pull off. True Blood is cross-genre, and American Gothic had serious potential, but was cancelled after a dozen episodes. I was SO happy, and surprised, AHS got a renewal for another seasons; I was trying not to get my hopes up and fully prepared for it to not even make it till the end of season 1. I really don’t have any complaints.
Sometimes –actually, about half the time, because it is a delicate balance– when a work of horror reveals too much backstory, it takes away the mystery and isn’t as fun. Then there’s those that leave so many blanks that I start to get the feeling the writing was sloppy and they just gave up… to the point where it’s insulting to the viewer’s intelligence. Every week, I’m DYING for more backstory, because it’s always the last thing I expected. They also know just how much (and when) to show/tell …the scene where the ER nurse doing the sonogram on Vivien just fainted dead away when she saw the screen was a great example.
If you like the show, be sure to check out youregoingtodieinthere.com. In fact, it’s a must. Explore the rooms and click on the details. They do the same thing there… just enough information to be really disturbing, and enough missing for your mind to come to some very creepy conclusions. Don’t miss the 80s room (I had to use reading glasses and zoom to catch parts)or the attic …impossible not be be creeped out! Oh, and if you want to see more about Rubber Man, the 80s room has a ton. The study is pretty creepy too. A lot of work and creativity went into that and the family portrait site, so weeks before the premiere I was REALLY psyched. LOVE this show!
I’m assuming that Murphy and Falchuk are gonna mess this up before too long, but…until then….with all the dreck on TV, of an uninspired, derivative, seen it before nature, I welcome the hell outta this show. I mean, where else on TV do you get a deranged southern gothic Jessica Lange? You can watch Pan Am, or the New Irritatingly Cute Girl, Terra Nova or all the other misfires (don’t even get me started on Last Man Standing), but American Horror is so utterly demented, bold, oddball, and for me, despite its flaws, worth watching.
The DOG is BACK! A quick google search reveals her/his name is Haley or Hailey or Halley … Enough said — ewww, I read it already got renewed? I guess I’m feeling invested but in the same way as the characters who should clearly GET OUT!
Show is definitely not as terrible as you think it is, Alan. But, with that being said, it is still very much Ryan Murphy over the top. I am interested in seeing Eric Stonestreet next week, as he played a pretty heinous character when he was on Nip/Tuck.
Who did he play on Nip/Tuck? There were some very nasty characters there indeed…
Kudos for not giving into peer pressure to like AHS. What a terrible, non-enjoyable show.
After the first couple of episodes, I was pretty much out on it. I decided, out of boredom, to keep watching. I’m definitely glad I did.
Pros:
The intro every week – Always an entertaining, self-contained (this is important), thriller. While the opening sequences generally do tie in with the plot, a casual viewer wouldn’t need to know that to be entertained. Smart.
The show re-humanizes the dead better than any other fiction I’ve seen. The dead high school kids, crazy Hayden, the original tenant, the sad maid – all of them benefit from having an eerie anger attached to their old personalities. (Unfortunately, the show missed the mark when they brought back the murdered nurse, who didn’t really get a chance to flash some personality before killing the copycat intruders).
Jessica Lange
The Halloween premise – This could have been a disaster, but it was executed flawlessly. While I wonder about the logistics still (why are the kids chasing Tate, they can’t teleport or some shit?), I do like the idea that one day every year, things are going to get crazy and dangerous on a whole other level. It’s like the Ron and Tammy of murderous ghosts.
Moira/Constance standoff – They hate each other, and they’re stuck with each other. It’s heartbreaking and exciting to watch unfold at the same time.
Cons:
Violet – Why is she so hard on her parents, who clearly love her and give her leeway? I know teenagers can be petulant, but threatening to run away while her family is in crisis? Come on.
Women in general – they’re either helpless, or home-wrecking seductresses.
Excuses – Ben Harmon no longer has an excuse to let any of his patients in the house. Tate is obviously up to something weird, another patient attempted a suicide in his study, and OH YEAH, ONE OF THEM TRIED TO BRUTALLY MURDER HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER. Probably time to start doing the coffee shop thing full-time, dude. Their financial excuses for staying in the house are a little flimsy, too. Rent it out a metal band or something. Go live in the ghetto – at least there, you have a fair fight. How is it that this place is impossible to sell until everybody inside is dead?
The biggest one – HOW IS IT THAT THESE PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND GHOSTS ARE WRECKING THEIR SHIT? To this point, there has been a lot of murder. Ben Harmon watched Hayden get killed, and buried her himself. And yet he can’t understand how she does all this creepy shit now? Come on. Violet was being mocked over and over by the high school kids for being too dumb to realize what she was seeing. She watched Tate turn into a monster, and she saw the dead nurses save her life. And she still doesn’t get it?! Come on. Vivien knew the story about the gay couple, met them, and nothing clicked, despite alllllll this other eerie shit going down. Come on.
“HOW IS IT THAT THESE PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND GHOSTS ARE WRECKING THEIR SHIT?”
Scully Syndrome.
I was wondering why the maid is the only one that appears as two different ghost forms?
you suck dude this show rocks!
I continue to enjoy the hockey sticks out of this show, but — while I think there’s a strong central theme about the malevolent potential in the dissolution of the family unit — I’m mostly in it for the sensation of watching the show, not the pleasure of dissecting it.
That it explains its mysteries away too quickly is probably a major flaw, and I worry about its ability to infuse interesting new blood on a constant basis, so I’ll appreciate the weekly space here as a holding post for when things go stale.
But for now it’s one of only two prime time shows (the other being Parks & Rec) currently airing to which I look forward every week. (Don’t have Showtime, haven’t seen Homeland yet.)
YOU’RE OUT OF YOUR MIND IF YOU THINK THIS SHOW WORKS ON ANY LEVEL. IT’S SERIOUSLY TRASH.
Yes, but it’s FUN trash! It knows it’s over the top and not meant to be taken seriously. Enjoy the ride!
The fact that you say ‘YOU’RE OUT OF YOUR MIND IF YOU THINK THIS SHOW WORKS ON ANY LEVEL.’ means that you’ve watched it. And the fact that you watched it means you were curious.
But enough about you, you don’t have to like it. I however have not been able to stop watching this show and I hope it stays on for a few seasons. It isn’t supposed to be real its supposed to be entertaining and it is. It works on every level. So if this show doesn’t work why did you go out of your way to read this review and comment on it.
To me that itself means it’s working.
One of the most overhyped shows of all-time. Barely a plot…we’re over the “what’s really going on” formula that was pounded into our heads with Lost…just a bunch of supposedly “scary” vignettes. I’ve seen porns with better plots.
Trying to find Fienberg’s reviews for the rest of season one…but failing. Help?