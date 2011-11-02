‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Halloween, Part 2’: Smells like teen spirits

Okay, we’ve come to the fifth episode of “American Horror Story,” and the first one written by producer Tim Minear. Minear is good with story logic and character continuity, and I had hoped his script might provide a temporary counter-balance to how erratic Murphy and Falchuk tend to be in those areas. But “Halloween, Part 2” was largely of a piece with the four episodes that preceded it, with the Tate backstory seeming slightly more human than what was happening around it.

This is clearly not a show I’m going to enjoy, so I’m done. That said, a lot of you are either enjoying it, or at least enjoying discussing the ways in which the show frustrates you, so the plan for now is to keep doing weekly talkback posts each week, possibly with some suggested questions from Fienberg (who will continue to watch). We’ll see how that works.

What did everybody else think?