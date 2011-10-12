‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Home Invasion’: No, seriously. Get out of the house!

Your reaction to the “American Horror Story” pilot was, on the whole, more positive than my initial review. And the show unsurprisingly had a solid debut in the ratings, much stronger than anything FX saw from either “Terriers” (sigh…) or “Lights Out” (double-sigh…). How’s everybody feeling after episode two? Dylan McDermott was slightly more clothed, the editing was slightly less frenzied, and the events of the hour were such that no sane person would ever spend another second living in that house, but lots of time to go in the series.
I doubt I’ll be doing these talkback posts past next week’s episode (since that would require me to watch additional episodes), but I’m curious what the temperature in the room is on the show at this moment. How do you feel after “Home Invasion”?
this show is terrible, fuiud
I was very much disappointed with tonight’s episode. I liked the pilot somewhat & thought I would give it another chance. The chance was given & I won’t be back.
Hated the pilot. But like the idea of a horror series so came back for more. Still not anything special, but thought this was a big improvement over pilot.
Horrible. It’s not just that the show’s creators dislike women. No, more than that. They obviously abhor them. And after watching Connie Britton in the wonderful Friday Night Lights, it’s painful to see her in this piece of exploitative c–p. Ms. Britton–get out of that show!
I thought this episode was better than the pilot but have no idea how in God’s name they can justify keeping them in the house for one more episode, let alone ten more.
What was the Addy moment that made you angry Alan?
I was wondering the same thing. Maybe the mirrors got to him?
Yup. Mirror closet scene almost single-handedly undoing every good thing Murphy, Falchuk and Ian Brennan have done with Down syndrome characters on Glee. Ugh.
But wasn’t that just supposed to paint the mother as depraved and unstable? It wasn’t a comment on Down’s nearly as much as it was an indictment of the mother. In that scene, Addy was the voice of reason, and then a victim. I’m not even a big fan of this show, and there’s plenty to criticize, but that part didn’t seem to make her a caricature.
It’s that Addy is so horrified by her own reflection – that the very appearance of someone with Down’s is supposed to be a macabre image right alongside all the other sick and twisted shit on this show. It angered me.
Sure, Alan, but it is a horror show. You almost have to expect it to go to nasty places like that. I’m glad that they aren’t shielding Addy from that. From my perspective, they’re treating her like everyone else. I certainly don’t see her as her mother does.
Alan, I think it only worked because it was established earlier that Addy has some self-esteem issues. I mean, her mom telling her she’s “gifted” in other ways, then all she comes up with is finger painting? I think any young woman with such issues, Down syn or not, would be horrified to be trapped in a small room surrounded by mirrors. It’s depraved alright, but not just because she has Down’s.
It’s a shonda when the most supportive scene for that actress was in the promos, when the younger and older Addy walked across the hall, holding hands.
Why *not* stage her character as being unstuck in time, and able to see both Moiras at once? Why not let her comfort herself in that mirror scene, the older taking care of the younger, as they’re abandoned again by their witch of a mother? *That* would have added depth to Addy, while still taking away her ability to help V + V… but y’know, that’s why they get paid the big bucks — by never underestimating the taste of the FX audience that pays the bills for, yes, more experimental work.
I’ll ask on the next recap, Mr. S., but what modern horror TV shows do you think work, either domestically or abroad?
I wanted to like this show because I do love Mrs. Coach so. However, it’s just not for me.
I guess I’m alone in this, but I like it so much I’m watching the episode again. Staying the course for Connie, but I’m also generally interested in the mystery and how the characters factor in to the house.
I completely agree. I love the show, and people need to give it more than 2 episodes. I’ll be supporting it the entire season.
You’re most certainly not alone. Very enjoyable. And I’m glad people are watching it because quite frankly I’m tired of shows I enjoy – the aforementioned Terriers and Lights Out, also Rubicon – getting axed for lack of viewers.
Is it fair to blame this show for the cancellation of Terriers or Lights Out? I see the point but still … let’s see if we can find something nice to say about this horror story? (1) there’s the sexy Jessica Lange — big fan, will watch again just for her; (2) the ‘unusual’ dialogue and treatment of Down’s Syndrome — wondering how that is being received; (3) gotta say, the soundtrack is interesting, although both episodes have left me expecting more; and (4) SO happy it was a villain and not the dog who ate the ipecac cupcake.
Ever since Jessica Lange made that comment about the dog in Episode 1, I’ve been waiting for something bad to happen to it.
Child, *is there* an unusual treatment of Down Syndrome, when the terms “mongoloid”, “freak” and “reason to abort” are used? Those were the standard terms, before people insisted on being treated like people.
Now I could get treating the daughter as a middle-aged peeping Tom (she’s at least 38 years old, and counting), someone whose personality flaws were indulged by a hateful mother, but we’re not getting that — we’re getting a Holy Defective whose crimes and visions are part of a supernatural plan, which justifies everyone’s hatred and distrust of her. OOOOH, how innovative.
And I’ve seen a better Manson pastiche when the The Venture Brothers’ mashed up of Ted Bundy, Valerie Solanas, Patty Hearst and Scooby Doo.
And isn’t it a shame that one of the few times we’ll see the inside of an abortion clinic this decade, it has to be on this show where women get pregnant under the worst conditions possible?
Yeah, we *definitely* need more scenes set in abortion clinics, especially with women who got pregnant under the best conditions.
Wait, what?
Well, yes, we do. On a show that treats Down syndrome children as freaky curses, and womenparts as the Twilight Zone, an abortion scene that had actual adults in it would have been nice. If Ben were an actual adult, he could have openly told his sexual harassment witness that yes, his family being held captive and murders resulting from that did require his attention. It was a lousy setup to turn his girlfriend into a bunny-boiler, and setting that scene at the clinic told us that both of them were going to hell. It’s like smoking on TV — a sign of evil.
What sort of choice is having a baby when it becomes dramatically mandatory, either through deemphasizing the male responsibility for birth cnotrol or by making abortion a thoughtcrime? SOA has the same problem — in a fraternity of sluts, only the women are penalized either for sexual conduct or the foolish notion that men should share in birth control, especially when frakking some strange.
Yes, I know, AHS pretended to show what two responsible people do when neither one wants a pregnancy, but immediately defeated it by amping up the melodrama.
Making the topic of abortion a fit one only for lowdown, shallow people isn’t a way of making those characters deeper, or the topic being handled with any depth. It was exploitative, in a way that added to its general broadcast of misogyny.
Had to chime in to say that this show is very bad, Terriers was very good, and Lights Out was a terrible, terrible show that was mercifully put to sleep.
i really enjoyed it, though i haven’t watched the pilot. it was thrilling and scary and yes they must be off their wagon if they actually end up staying there but damn i wanna learn more about this crazy house! i also enjoy the soundtrack as well. i’ll be watching the pilot and future eps for sure.
I was on the fence on the first episode. I love the idea of a horror series on television. And though there have been some moments, I’m slipping off the fence. I have to agree with the prevailing view that the creators of the show have serious issues with women. I don’t like the way the young lady with Downs is used more as a set piece than as a real person. I thought that cutting from a hot redhead french maid to a crying, masturbating Dylan McDermott was unacceptable. The main thing is that the show just seems a bit witless, after all the sound and fury.
I enjoyed this better than the pilot. It just seemed a little more grounded in reality, with human antagonists causing most of the fear. The show is exuberantly over-the-top, and I’m being entertained as a result. I mean, Jessica Lange’s performance alone makes it worth the price of admission. For heaven’s sake, locking a Down syndrome child with self-esteem issues is a room full of mirrors? Yikes! I found that sequence more disturbing than anything else tonight.
I think much of the dialogue is ridiculous (“This baby is our salvation”) but the show is so campy I can let it slide and just laugh it off. I will be interested to see just how the writers keep this family from leaving the house for good. If there’s no compelling reason to stay, then it will really strain credibility if they do stay. But for now, I’m on board for the ride.
Loved it! Talked about it so much last week, a few of my coworkers decided to join in and began watching it as well.
This family unfortunately continues to be a black hole in the character department. And that scene where Lange’s character locks the girl in the closet with the mirrors made me cringe.
But the mythology of the house is intriguing to me and I’m mostly enjoying the execution of the horror elements. You never know what you’re getting next here. That’s a great quality that, by itself, makes it plenty worthy of existing. So, still a plus for me.
Bah, I’m out. It’s very dumb and WoooOOoOOOoo SpOOOOky.
Not my cup of Ipecac.
A new “Middle”, “Suburgatory” and “Modern Family” and Alan reviews (not really) this? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Hitfix needs a sitcom critic and he should be me!
This is the only one he saw in advance, I imagine.
You know what? I do think this show is trying too hard to be Weird, and so it’s not really working, but I laughed out loud when Jessica Lange misunderstood when her daughter said there was a bad man next door. If the show can keep providing moments like that, I’ll stick it out. Horror is hard, and I’m very forgiving.
Perhaps. Twenty years later, the ‘Twin Peaks’ pilot is still something I can’t quite believe was made for network television. It’s weird – but weirdness with a purpose and direction that was coherently of a piece with David Lynch’s sensibility.
Also, I noticed that Dylan McDermott got top billing tonight. I’m not sure I’ve seen a show before that switched top billing from week to week.
Technically “Heroes” did; they only billed whatever actors were appearing in the week’s episode. But it is unusual.
Did Heroes have a title sequence like American Horror Story, or was it one of those shows that just lists the cast onscreen as the episode plays?
The HBO series “Rome” did. Kevin McKidd and Ray Stevenson switched top billing each episode.
I’d like to say something cool like “awesome show” or “this show rocked,” but to be honest it was a solid hour of horror that worked on so many levels. I think this show is groundbreaking.
First, if a teenage drug-dealing skank lures me to a basement where her psycho boyfriend obviously doses me with enough hallucinogens that my hair turns white, why wouldn’t I report them to the police, then ask my rich parents for extra security, until they’re arrested? Just a thought….
One more bone to pick…. this house lets anyone evil in, regardless of the long-term interests of keeping these living souls trapped for its own purposes (I mean, that’s the house’s goal, right? To be occupied?), it can let the kooky neighbors in anytime of the day or night… but the house needs ghosts/humans to be lured into the basement? Really? When there’s so many past murders in so many rooms that hungry ghosts have to negotiate arms-length territory haunting rights?
And I understand when sex freaks, preverts and adulterers of all shapes get consumed by the house, and their unquiet spirits are used as engines for evil, blah blah blah…. nut why are *innocent* victims snared? Hell, a virgin prayed as she was stabbed to death as a house sacrifice, yet *she* has to be trapped, to participate in future murders? With a series with Tim Minear on staff, this slack-ass cosmology passed muster? Doesn’t it bespeak a showrunner belief that everyone that steps in that house loses the right for salvation — and isn’t that a judgement too soon to make? And who the hell are they, to be more bleak than a Norwegian death metal band?
And it’s a sad day when the only character that seems to have a throughline — a reason to get up in the morning, and a reason to go to bed — is Jessica Lange’s, even though she’s running off the fumes of her Blanche DuBois. She gets laid with some aspect of joy, which is more than anyone else in this series, but riddle me this: why does she want to poison Violet (or Vivian)? If she’s helping the house to help her psycho son get psychotherapy (yeah, like in Murphy’s cosmos, that *ever* helps), and the house needs fresh living souls to torment, why torment them herself? Wouldn’t she try to be the ideal neighbor, who’d rationalize all the strangeness as just crazy talk? Wouldn’t she let the house do all the work, and maybe get some benefit like supernatural Botox or something?
However, with her cupcake delivery, she’s gone and put the last human member of the household I didn’t actively loathe — Violet — on my crap list. Setting chocolate at floor level is damn near attempted murder, for a dog, and frankly that mutt’s the only character who I love, for not saying stupid dialogue and for righteously biting a trespasser. Like Mr. Muggles of HEROES fame, there’s one whose animal instincts don’t make me ashamed for the species.
Lastly, this show is already a dark-wood NIP/TUCK, with crazee bitches of the week barging into the house because Ben’s too stoopid to rent office space, and one fambly member or another being urged to Lure Them Into The Basement, or Else — the “Else” not really having anything to do with their characters’ long-term goals… just a blood-n-gore version of a sitcom where the Boss, Mr. Manson, comes home for dinner, and golly there isn’t anything in the abbatoir to fix….
On the whole, I swear this is Murphy’s attempt to try and make it up to the lesbians, by making a show so repellent concerning any sexual relations with men that women are recruited en masse… it might just revive the domestic toaster business.
But I love that dog… ’cause it’s a stronger character than any human or ghost on this show, and always will be.
I agree with you that the stoic virgin who touchingly prayed before her death was misused as a creepy murdering ghost.
Since they’ve only just ep.2 this week in Canada, I’m commenting later than those south of the border. My pvr is busting with shows, but this is the only new one that I’m excited about. I’m not even a horror fan, but the twisted plot moves along at a great pace and with an inventiveness I’ve not seen in any other show. The actors and writing are top drawer, as is the creepy cinematography and over the line plot.
As for the DS character, to me she is excellent and every situation you see her in is only to emphasize what an evil mother she has. It wouldn’t matter one way or the other if she had a handicap, it just gives Abby another thing to torture her about.
First, this house lets anyone evil in, regardless of the long-term interests of keeping these living souls trapped for its own purposes (I mean, that’s the house’s goal, right? To be occupied?), it can let the kooky neighbors in anytime of the day or night… but the house needs ghosts/humans to be lured into the basement? Really? When there’s so many past murders that hungry ghosts have to negotiate arms-length territory haunting rights?
And I understand when sex freaks, preverts and adulterers of all shapes get consumed by the house, and their unquiet spirits are used as engines for evil, blah blah blah…. nut why are *innocent* victims snared? Hell, a virgin prayed as she was stabbed to death as a house sacrifice, yet *she* has to be trapped, to participate in future murders? With a series with Tim Minear on staff, what sort of slack-ass cosmology is this? Doesn’t it bespeak a showrunner belief that everyone in that house loses the right for salvation — and who the hell are they, to be more bleak than a Norwegian death metal band?
And it’s a sad day when the only character that seems to have a throughline — a reason to get up in the morning, and a reason to go to bed — is Jessica Lange’s, even though she’s running off the fumes of her Blanche DuBois. She even has sex with some sort of grace and joy (even if rented). But riddle me this: why does she want to poison Violet (or Vivian)? If she needs to make the house happy, to let her psycho son get treatment by a father who will eventually kill him for harming his daughter (yeah, real obvs…), and the house needs living souls to torment, why even try to harm them herself? Wouldn’t she try to be the ideal neighbor, who’d rationalize all the strangeness as just crazy talk? Wouldn’t she let the house do all the work, and maybe get some benefit like supernatural Botox or something?
However, with her cupcake delivery, she’s gone and put the last human member of the household I didn’t actively loathe — Violet — on my crap list. Setting chocolate at floor level is damn near attempted murder, for a dog, and frankly that mutt’s the only character who I love, for not saying stupid dialogue and for righteously biting a trespasser. Like Mr. Muggles of HEROES fame, there’s one whose animal instincts don’t make me ashamed for the species.
Lastly, this show is already a dark-wood NIP/TUCK, with crazee bitches of the week barging into the house because Ben’s too stoopid to rent office space, and one fambly member or another being urged to Lure Them Into The Basement, or Else — the “Else” not really having anything to do with their characters’ long-term goals… just a blood-n-gore version of a sitcom where the Boss, Mr. Manson, comes home for dinner, and golly there isn’t anything in the abbatoir to fix….
On the whole, I swear this is Murphy’s attempt to try and do something for the lesbisns, by making a show so repellent concerning any sexual relations with men that women are recruited en masse… it might just revive the domestic toaster business.
But I love that dog…. ’cause it’s a stronger character than any human or ghost on this show, and always will be.
(oops)
I agree with Alan and this is exactly what has now made me stop this show.
No. It doesn’t work. Addy is aware of her appearance when she asks why she doesn’t look like whoever on the magazine and she doesn’t run out of the kitchen screaming.
The mirror scene was simply exploitive, abusive and the fact that people actually are ok with this because it’s “expected of a horror show” frankly need to set a higher bar in their moral standards and basic human decency.
Yes, it’s horror, but it doesn’t have to abuse someone who couldn’t help the way they were born.
And by “someone”, I don’t mean just the actual character, but the actual actress aswell.
I still didn’t like this show. Here are the top ten things I hate about this show in no particular order: 1) the plot lines that come from out of nowhere and that are rooted in stupidity 2) the lack of seriousness during grave situations (the daughter joking with the home invaders) 3) the faux hipness of the young characters 4) the lack of heart or one redeemable character to root for 5) the senselessness (I know I mentioned stupidity already). 6) The exploitation of a person with Down’s syndrome (this is actually the number 1 gripe.) 7) the fact that Jessica Lange — someone who has starred with Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson — is reduced to this crap 8) the bad ripoffs of better movies (it is not a tribute to copy good movies in a bad way) 9) the dumb Dylan McDermott character 10) The fact that I still plan to watch it.
Flawed but forgiven. Supernatural horror can be easily picked apart if we apply everyday logic where it should not be applied at all.
Blistering ridiculous pace of F***-up things going on in the house. After 2 episodes, brutal home invasion, no one would stay! My suspension of disbelief is at its end for this show. Could have been much better and lasted a whole season!
I understand some of you think Downs Syndrome is being used here as a another horrifying disfigurement but I think it’s just honesty about how people react to aesthetics. And I think the actress is enjoyable to watch and probably having a great time, better than the prickly porcupines who apparently think she should act only in lifetime or hallmark movies. Evan Peters as Tate is a mesmerizing pleasure to watch, get a load of the chilling eyes and melodic voice. If the creators are wise, he’ll continue to figure largely in this story. Connie Britton and Jessica Lange are stellar no doubt. I’m not a big horror movie fan but I love to watch creepy and dark and seeing that mixed with a family with real, common problems is interesting.
Substitute “Little Person” or “Negro” for “Down Syndrome”, and you’ll see how disturbing that first sentence is.
It isn’t about aesthetics; if it were, neither Lange, Britton or Conroy would be in the cast, and AHS would be yet another CW show or SF movie where Everyone is Young and Beautiful. It’s about conflating a medical condition with permanently childlike characteristics, when we should presume actors with DS — and the roles they play — are as mature and professional as any other actor.
It’s a disabled actor’s form of minstrelsy; it pays the bills, while wishing the lines and plots were better. The actresses playing that character might be glad to have the work (which is so much rarer than for an ethnic minority), but we don’t have to support it silently.