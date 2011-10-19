‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Murder House’: Seriously, how stupid are you? Get out of the damn house already!

Okay, we’re now up to the third of three “American Horror Story” episodes FX sent out in advance of the premiere, and likely the last episode of the show I’ll watch. But before I sign off, I’m again curious how people are finding the show.
“Murder House” spends a lot of time contriving various reasons why the Harmons have to stay in the house, even though the events of last week’s episode – and the things Vivien learns while she’s on the tour bus – would likely make any sane person move out of that place and never look back, financial ruin be damned. Did you buy any or all of the excuses the show came up with, or are you going to have a hard time suspending your disbelief for the rest of their time in this hellpit? Is the backstory that we’re getting of the house, the neighbors, etc., interesting to you? Are you happy or disappointed that Dylan McDermott has been progressively more clothed in each episode? And are you in this until the end (of the season, at least)?
Have at it. I’m good.
It makes me feel sad and blue. Not in a good way. I keep hoping Master Shake and Frylock and Meatwad will suddenly, gasp,show up or that Carl will turn out to be Jessica Lange’s boyfriend.
Only saw the pilot, but it made me feel really gross. I needed to get to sleep after it, but ended up watching Parks and Rec on Hulu to make me feel less disgusted with myself.
I don’t know what it is but I’m sticking with it. It’s had some genuinely scary moments and c’mon in the horror genre you have to have suspension of disbelief. Hell it took Rosemary 9 months to 100% figure out the Castevet’s were bad news and that might be the best horror movie of all time….
There’s “suspension of disbelief” and then there’s showrunners holding up a flashing neon sign that says “we think you’re dribbling morons who are so easily distracted by gimp-sex why should we bother?” Rosemary’s Baby is so good because man Polanski – and Ira Levin in the source novel – put a lot of effort into leaving open the possibility that she is really just a paranoid wreck. We know better of course, but it’s plausible that she keeps adding two and two and coming up with five.
There’s “suspension of disbelief” and then there’s showrunners holding up a flashing neon sign that says “we think you’re dribbling morons who are so easily distracted by gimp-sex why should we bother?” Rosemary’s Baby is so good because man Polanski – and Ira Levin in the source novel – put a lot of effort into leaving open the possibility that she is really just a paranoid wreck. We know better of course, but it’s plausible that she keeps adding two and two and coming up with five.
No I hear you, and I would never compare this to Rosemary’s Baby which is one of my favorite movies of all time period, I just think dismissing it solely for the reason they won’t leave the house is lazy. It’s not great, but by no means terrible. I don’t know, maybe I just miss Breaking Bad and am desperate…
Tonight’s episode was boring imho; I spent most of it reading email and checking facebook. So, yeah, I’ll probably watch again, but not committed. I like the historical context and realized from the beginning that it was supernatural so the suspension of belief stuff is a given. Where was the dog?
I’m pretty sure that the writers haven’t ever had a conversation with a real human female, ever.
Well, Ryan Murphy is gay so he doesn’t have the same relationship to str8 women that str8 men have. As is exhibited by Connie Britton’s whiny, constipated performance. I hate Ryan Murphy for casting her in this. I fell in love with Britton as an actress in Friday Night Lights. She was shere perfection, honesty and realism at its finest, but in her follow-up series and her lackluster horror movie role (A Nightmare on Elm Street), she is given nothing to work with. I guess she should stay as far away from the horror genre as possible. Because it’s ruining her career, sad to say. Let’s just hope they actually make that planned Friday Night Lights movie based on the series.
Pedro Almodóvar is gay and writes some of the best and strongest female characters around. Being a gay man doesn’t give Ryan Murphy an out on this (no pun intended).
Ryan Murphy should be getting called to the carpet for how sexist this show is, just like those stupid “woe is me I am a white guy” comedies that are being ripped apart from critics. The only thing I like about this show is the theme song. I’ve tried watching three episodes and I am hating it more with every one.
Oh my God! You use Pedro Almodovar as an example of a gay man who isn’t sexist?! I know everyone gushes over him, but I say the Emperor isn’t wearing any clothes. Have you seen “Talk To Her”? I mean, did you REALLY see it -or were you manipulated into feeling sympathy for a horrible stalker/rapist whose pathological obsession is presented as “love”?!!! I HATE Pedro Almodovar! He’s a skilled filmmaker, but I have always seen him as proof that gay men, contrary to popular belief, can absolutely be sexist. What is sad is that I don’t think he would have any idea of why anyone would say that. And all the actresses who fawn all over him are self-serving and not exactly intellectual, so I don’t care if they like him. Sure, he’s good for your career and you might have fun doing his movies. But his messages about women are being sent out into the world and I don’t like what he is saying. Your careers are not as important as raising people’s consciousness on these issues.
I thought tonight’s episode was pretty darn good. I think the show is starting to hit it’s stride. I like it.
Such a shame. I’d stay if they re-cast McDermott with a talented actor like Eddie Izzard who would know how to play it just right.
They should recast the entire series, with the exception of maybe Jessica Lange. She is the only reason to really watch this show.
I’ve not seen the third episode, yet, but I’m very glad someone talked me into watching the first two. Sure, it’s a ridiculous mess. But it’s clearly aiming for a sensory, Abandon Logic All Ye Who Enter Here sort of experience, and for creepy fun I don’t know there’s any other show like it?
Most shows have elements you have to willfully overlook/forgive — Breaking Bad, frankly, is packed with them — and though this is not aiming high, it has its own enjoyable sweet spot so far. How many horror shows are there on television? This, “The Walking Dead,” and “Whitney?” I enjoy this one far more than the other two.
I love it!!! Strange, keeps you guessing and not some dumb comedy. So who is really alive and who is dead???
I love it!!! Strange, keeps you guessing and not some dumb comedy. So who is really alive and who is dead??? a comment…
I’m still enjoying it. I liked the flashbacks, and the appearance of the dead Mrs. as a ghost. Glad we got a break from the Down syndrome girl and some of the truly wacky supernatural goings on. The shovel to the baby momma’s head scared me, it was well done. Most of the reasons for staying don’t measure up, but now there is a DEAD BODY of his mistress buried on the property, so they can ill-afford to have someone else move in and find it (though his fast construction of a gazebo on the spot might prevent that. He could be connected to TWO missing persons once the cops start checking into the mistress. McDermott’s acting here is awful; if he’s trying to effect a Boston accent he’s failing miserably. Liked him on the Practice though, don’t know he he could go downhill like this unless it’s all because of the director.
But is there a dead body of his mistress on the property? How does anyone know if anything that McDermott is seeing or experiencing is real? The entire episode seemed to exist in his fugue state and considering nearly everyone seems to be a dead person trapped in the house even the Burned Man could be completely imaginary.
I love the flashback stories of this show. Unfortunately they are more interesting than the current family.
This show is unlike anything else on television right now. It’s like being mentally bludgeoned every week by insanity. I don’t really care about the logical reasons for the family to stay there as long as the show can keep the weirdness coming.
This show also has one of the best audio mixes on television right now too. If you are not watching in 5.1 then you are missing out.
When two homeowners have called every major real estate firm in the state, begging them to list their house, then do a 180 and start building a gazebo on the property, even though they know they are broke… and once that pregnant paramour is reported missing, after moving out to California… don’t you think the first thing the cops will do is get a warrant to tear apart that gazebo?
Isn’t a cliche of every cozy murder mystery that the criminal makes the biggest mistake of not disposing of the body outside the criminal’s property? Isn’t that the first place a cop would look — AT THE MURDER HOUSE?
The only bar for them to solve this crime within the season would be the finding of so many other corpses’ bones that the M.E. would have to set up a task force to process them.
And again, you are assuming that what the audience saw actually happened.
I guess you’ve never seen Fight Club?
An unreliable narrator (either a character discussing past action, or actual scenes that might not be true) is one of the most dangerous plays a TV show can make. Even Hitchcock didn’t get away with it, in STAGE FRIGHT, and Ryan Murphy is not David Fincher.
Lying to an audience better mean one hell of a payoff, and that audience needs to feel that the storyteller is capable of said payoff by providing smaller ones, with each episode.
Are they really doing that, or are they just being lazy? The key is in the characters — if they aren’t rock solid reasons to continue watching, the payoff will be meaningless. And, right now, they aren’t inherently worth watching.
I have to agree with CGEYE. I don’t care if McDermott’s entire family is murdered in that house because so far, I don’t sympathize or care about any of the characters. It’s the same way that I feel about the characters in the series The Walking Dead. All of them can be completely devoured by the zombies and I would be just fine with that. I always know a series is doomed when I can’t remember any of the major characters names by the third episode. Character development is important. I can still remember every major (and most minor) chracters names from the series Lost. Sigh.
The only character that matters in a horror story is the malevolent force at work and in that respect this show has already succeeded, because the house and it’s history is the best part of the show.
In all horror movies the protagonists are merely cyphers through which the monster can scare the audience. That’s why the family on AHS are largely inconsequential. I’m not watching for their story, I’m watching to see how the house deals with them and the forces it can use. If they all die at the end it makes no difference, new residents can move in next year. In this show (and in almost every horror movie) the house wins.
Look back through cinematic history and nobody remembers the solid characterization of the victims or heroes but the audience always remembers the scares and the monster. Psycho, Hellraiser, The Omen, The Shining, The Haunting, Halloween, Dracula … the audience couldn’t tell you much about the good guys or their acting but they remember Norman Bates, Pinhead, Jack Nicholson with an axe, the spiral stair and the pounding on the door, Michael Myers in his mask, little Damien pushing his mother off the balcony and the guy with fangs and a cape.
Why anyone expects some kind of dramatic revelation in a show where the premise is in the title and when the very nature of the genre is skewed towards spooking the audience as much as possible, baffles me.
Just as millions of people don’t care about who the Paranormal Activity happened to, I don’t care about this family. I only care about the house and whatever horrific stories it can tell. Only how the family lives or dies is really important. It’s as true for the genre now as it has been since Max Schreck crept out of the shadows to bite some totally forgettable actress.
It’s telling you had to refer to films alone, in explaining your non-human malignity theory. Are there even successful past TV series where an evil force, not based in a character, was successfully maintained past one season — and no, LOST doesn’t count, as soon as The Others and Ben showed up.
And as for THE SHINING, doesn’t Danny Torrance count? Marion Crane, Laurie Myers, Mina Westenra? If your theory’s true, then we should get rid of the Final Girl Theory, which horror directors now use to shape their narratives.
And, as I repeat, TV is different. Characters matter more than on the silver screen, because spectacle matters less on the small screen. That’s why horror, outside the anthology format, either becomes soap opera, or fails — people need character anchors that represent their POV, otherwise they’ll tune out. AHS isn’t stylistically experimental enough to sustain a different approach. If it were braver, maybe it could….
Nope, none of those characters matter because the general audience have no clue who they are. That audience watch something for the scares and then leave, simply remembering the things that scared them.
This show might last one season, but so what? It will sit right next to Terriers in the FX canon. Except right now it’s getting more viewers than Terriers so empathetic characters are not that important apparently, because Terriers had character pouring out of the screen.
Outside of anthology there are no straight out horror shows on television and haven’t been for over a decade. American Gothic and The Kingdom are the last I remember. So there are hardly any convincing examples of horror television to say that horror on television is any different to horror in movies. If an audience is tuning in hoping to be scared or creeped out then their expectations should be exactly the same, whether they are sitting at home or in a dark theater.
And the “final girl theory” demonstrates exactly what I was saying. It only matters to the audience how someone lives or dies, not their character. Will they be killed in a gory way or will they come up with some last minute, thrilling Hail Mary to overcome the killer?
It’s telling because even if they survive (Hellraiser, The Descent, Halloween, Chainsaw Massacre etc.) the audience by and large will still not remember their name.
But they will remember the monsters that tried to kill them.
Without looking up on Wikipedia who can remember the name of the girl who survives Hellraiser (and was in the sequel) and who can remember the name of the lead monster?
You’ve got to make some leaps in even the best of horror. This, however, isn’t striking me as that difficult a buy. The reasons given at least have merit. And, frankly, think you may be overstating the trauma of what has gone in the house from their point of view Alan. At this stage, it’s really only the home invasion. With almost everything else, either they’re not exactly aware of what’s happened or may just be questioning their own sanity, which you wouldn’t necessarily connect to the house.
But the gleeful absurdity of it all is playing well with me. Murphy has found a genre where his shtick works. Right now, when you put it up against the other series with horror elements – Walking Dead and Dexter being the others – this easily gets my vote as the most enjoyable. It’s doing something different and in an entertaining way. Neither of the other two are.
Unfortunately though, it has to be said again – McDermott truly is quite poor and it’s dragging everything down.
In Alan’s comment “would likely make any sane person move out of that place and never look back” I think the keyword here is “sane.”
Dylan frankly, is crazy. He’s blacking out, sleepwalking, having flaming vision and his new friend is a guy who burned his family to death.
The daughter is dating the dead son of Jessica Lange and Connie Britton is hysterical most of the time, pregnant by ghost gimp and seeing ghosts of her own.
None of the family are in a normal “sane” frame of mind and based on what we’ve seen you can’t even discount the fact that the house is making them stay.
“Moving is one of the most stressful things you can do!” As opposed to being almost murdered by people trying to recreate an old crime in your house. This show is nuts.
These excuses are ass. Really. And Violet should be taken out into the street and shot, as proxy for Murphy and his crew. No teenager is that self-possessed to threaten to run away, without her mother going into toughlove mode, and committing her to behavioral rehab, for fighting at school alone. She is not a model of Teens Today — Violet’s a Rhoda Penmark with smoker’s cough and tired rebellion cliches — but if her sacrifice will end this nonsense, it will be a public service.
I think I’ve finally figured out what I hate about this series, other than its waste of stylish set and costume design — its premise is that Every Wacky Neighbor Is a Ghost From Hell. They can never leave; they can only connive to get that one last cup of sugar as a ruse to drug/steal/influence a family member. They say they don’t want to be there, but everything about the perversity of this series says they do.
Moira, especially, has no reason to be dammed to spend the afterlife there, not after being coerced into sex, then killed *while being raped*. If she loathes her life there so much, she certainly has no motivation to actively seduce Ben. Yes, she could perhaps appear slutty to every man of the house, but masturbate in front of him? Dare him to have sex, then scream she’ll press charges? Doesn’t such behavior destroy our faith in Moira as a reliable narrator, even with the flashback of her rape and murder?
This series wants us to feel disgust, horror, but it has absolutely no respect for emotional pain — Moira’s, any legitimate patient’s, especially Vivian’s. Because it plays most pain for laughs, it can’t create that space of empathy that horror needs to thrive.
It’s too easy to say Ryan Murphy’s writing room hates women; I think they like the money Hollywood gives them, and they like turning development boys and girls on in the pitch room, but I don’t think they like their audiences. I think they tolerate their existence, but if they could make series without worrying about them, they’d be so much happier.
One can only suppose that Tim Minear is that room’s Moira, pitching and lathering up the story editors, making the best of it in his too-short thigh-highs, but inwardly hating himself, because he must see how much better this series would be if it took its characters seriously, and treated them with respect, if not love. But he has been there, at the upfronts and cancellations; he knows what it’s like to be punished, one of the undead, without a series. So he accepts his imprisonment, accepts the constraints, keeps working.
Let’s see — Ben could be sued for negligence for tonight’s patient; arrested for his missing girlfriend (and all it takes is ground-penetrating radar to bring her back); killed by his wife for the first adultery, and lying about the pregnancy, then stressing her out so badly with the lies that she miscarries….
If Ben is negligent enough to push a patient into suicide,
And if that crazee Hayden is smart enough to ruin Ben’s life through blackmail, she wasn’t smart enough to tell anyone why she moved to California? Like no one knows about the sexual harassment and pregnancy?
I have seen two episodes so far and quiet frankly not been bored yet. Its too early in the season to judge the show but so far i like what i have seen . I knows its easy for them to move out of the house but that would just kill the show then. Gives you the creeps if you watch it all alone at 2 a.m with all the lights turned off and the volume turned up. Looking forward to the third episode. Have it saved and ready to go on my Tevo.
“Moira, especially, has no reason to be dammed to spend the afterlife there, not after being coerced into sex, then killed *while being raped*. If she loathes her life there so much, she certainly has no motivation to actively seduce Ben. ”
There are hundreds of storylines to keep her ghost trapped there and hundreds of ways to create her persona. You can see them all them time in horror movies – or even Ghost Whisperer!
e.g.
– people that die and never found in the house are trapped there by the house.
– her spirit’s been split in two. One is vengeance born of anger and what remains is a afraid and lonely.
– she’s been possessed by some kind of demon to taunt and punish the men
– the mad doctor cursed the house and every woman who goes there
– she can’t rest because her body will never be found
– her spirits trapped there because Sam and Dean haven’t salted and burned the bones
etc. etc.
It’s a story about the supernatural. Anything is possible. Motives can be at the whim of whatever evil force is at work and based on the way this show is presented, anything and everything could be imaginary or non-corporeal.
… to complete that thought, if Ben is negligent enough to ignore his “duty to warn” authorities about a patient’s suicide attempt *right in front of him*, he would, in the real world, get a lot more from a cop than “it’s not a crime to be an asshole”. Oh, yes it is….
Patient confidentiality specifically ends once a patient threatens harm to himself or others. In the real world, doctors lose their licenses for not disclosing a suicide threat, let alone an attempt. Wouldn’t her husband, who’s still on the hook for his wife’s ER bills, tell his insurers about what happened, and *they’d* sue Ben’s ass, regardless of what the cops shrugged off?
It’s one thing when this show asks us to suspend disbelief about blood (abortion/miscarriage/female trouble-fu, the family acting crazee because the house tells them to), but when cash money’s on the line — the one admirable attempt this episode made to tie its action to the real world — Ben and Vivian fail to make rational choices, and those choices are now observed by the real world — those cops, patients, realtors trying to hold them accountable. However, in this world, every attempt to have a rational relationship with a Harmon family member fails — which again, drains away any real chance at horror due to mounting and worsening consequences.
Okay, I had to delete several comments in this thread for violating various commenting rules, notably the ban on politics and criticizing each other rather than just discussing the show. Cool it, people. Thanks.
Under the rules this show has already set up — women are crazy and venal, men are violent, and anyone hot will ruin your life — anything is *not* possible. In fact, once the Harmons’ occupancy started getting a body count, the main house rule — Guilt Will Bind You Here — makes their fate predetermined.
If an innocent student who prays as she’s being killed gets trapped into an afterlife as a vengeful ghost, what does that mean for Ben’s ongoing adulteries?
A maid who had one mistake with her boss gets killed *as she that boss rapes her*, and still she has to serve in that house as a sex bomb — what does that mean for Vivian’s unknowing indiscretion?
What possibility for mercy still exists for this family? The gimp sex alone damns Vivian; the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Ben; and for being an overall bitter, merciless child, Violet. Violet goes out of her way to antagonize her mom, and because Vivian is so muted and numb, it’s by far not a fair fight. Britton’s too naturalistic an actress to touch her inner Joan Crawford….
If there is no allowance for forgiveness nor mercy from God (which has been implied through every teaser death shown thus far), then the Harmons are dammed, dammed, dammed — and there’s no other reason to believe that they’ll escape, save a showrunner being inconsistent with his own rules.
Now *that’s* a constraint on Anything Can Happen… unless the storytellers will lie to us again. TV narratives have to let us trust them, so at least there’s room for us to trust the commercials. When showrunners frak with that, they frak with the system — and that’s a fate far scarier than latex sex.
Got to say Alan I didnt really understand after the pilot why you panned it so thoroughly…but after three episodes I get it. I dont mind the gore or the uncomfortable sexuality so much as the way they refuse to give us anything to root for. Its impossible for me not to like Connie Britton, but all the characters are so nihilistic and miserable that its hard to give a shit whether they live or die.
Write a comment…I have seen two episodes so far and quiet frankly not been bored yet. Its too early in the season to judge the show but so far i like what i have seen . I knows its easy for them to move out of the house but that would just kill the show then. Gives you the creeps if you watch it all alone at 2 a.m with all the lights turned off and the volume turned up. Looking forward to the third episode. Have it saved and ready to go on my Tevo.
It’s such a waste of talented actors. And none of it is believable. At all. It’s a mess, but at least it’s a fast-moving mess?
I love how irreverent it is. Constance calling her daughter a “little bug eye”? Maybe I’m just a horrible person, but I think it’s hilarious. Yes, it’s all over the place. But it’s waaaay more entertaining than Glee at this point.
Question – did Constance once live in the house, then move next door? The opening scene with her shooting her husband and Moira occurred in the house. So she moved in next door? Confusing…
Ryan Murphy has a habit of not being consistent with storylines. He starts them and forgets to even follow-up with them. Do not expect this to get answered until at least season 2, if there is indeed a season 2 (god, let’s hope not)
Alan, is this the episode where something happened that made you actually angry at the show (as discussed in your podcast)? If so, now that it’s aired would you mind going into more detail?
It was the mirror closet scene in episode 2. Go read the comments in that post for more discussion.
Gotcha. Well, I missed last week’s but after the pilot and this one, it’s safe to say I am done. And pretty amazed at how many people are having a super-positive, “six seasons and a movie!” reaction to this show.
I saw the mirror room thing as a slap dash tribute to de Palma’s “Carrie.” Fun to see that Jessica’s boy toy in that sequence is an actor on “The Young and The Restless.” I get your displeasure, Mr Sepinwall. My son is an Aspie (Aspergers). We love “South Park” and this time around for the first time I tried to shield him from that season premiere. He saw it online anyway and told me he thought it was funny and that it’s obvious, either, that Matt and Trey don’t know anything about Aspergers Syndrome or just don’t care since they make fun of anything anyway all the time and why not. I would like to think that these days there is simply much more awareness on the part of people who are termed different. That being said, there ought to be a term for this kind of exploitation.
When I say aware, I mean that the American educational system has become much more aware –and this helps everyone involved. And maybe not so astute to toss out exploitation on my part when my brief viewing of “Glee” leaves me ill at ease for all the great, original songs ripped off, auto-tunued, and turned into over done blech.
I reiterate my initial comment on the original season review.
F. OH MY GOD! F! WE SHOULD BE SO FRIGHTENED OF F!
That’s where this series is going.
f-ing funny and astute … we who are about to die, salute you —
I really like this show. It’s genuinely scary/creepy which is very rare for a TV series. It’s got a great cast. I am very interested in the back story.
I really like it. It’s different. I wonder if the plan is to kill off this family at the end of the season like everyone else who has lived in this house and then bring in an entirely new family in season 2. That could be interesting.
I ended up rewatching the first two episodes again just to try to put my finger on what I find fun about the show and why I kind of don’t like it much at the same time. I’ll probably be checking into future episodes. I like the visual style and the over the top cliches–kinda fun. On the other hand, certain scenes are just so ridiculous that they don’t pass the smell test. Violet coming home from school all bloodied and battered and being met by Vivian’s total lack of concern and outrage … come on now. I guess that’s the benefit of just throwing everything out there and hoping something, anything, sticks. Easier to put out the defense theory that in a world of spooky nuttiness no one can know what’s real and what isn’t. Kind of lazy and definitely cheap. Love the opening credits though and the recurring montage. The house invasion thing was yuck. And, again, the Vs total absence of any real human emotion — as in flat out terror and panic — took me right out of the episode. Apologies for not commenting on the third episode here.
In a clear case of Moira-Moira, it just came to me that the parent who doesn’t care or get it in face of teenage suffering is in fact a classic horror trope. So shame on me for not picking up on that sooner and adding that to the evaluation bag. Is Ryan Murphy product that drug that hooks you for the get-go? Still, as a general thing, I’m sick of scenes that show guys masterbating. Enough with that already.
THIS:
“Easier to put out the defense theory that in a world of spooky nuttiness no one can know what’s real and what isn’t. Kind of lazy and definitely cheap.”
Ain’t suspense supposed to ground you in a world, before pulling the rug out from under you? What good is it when the rug’s constantly on the move?
For real, CGEye … I used to make up horrible stories in my mind at bedtime when I was really really young primarily to get me to the end goal of meeting a handsome older man. This show kind of feels like that, with good actors and quirky camera angles. Still, someone will make some serious cash with all this.
Just to say: Kudos to Boardwalk Empire on the slow and steady front.
I have tried to give this show a chance but it is stupid. I could try to dress up my review with fancy words but the truth is there is no reason to continue to live in that house. The show seems to have no place to go.
Oh and what type of therapist would see clients that disturbed in his house? I mean I personally am taking classes in counseling and therapy right now and I could never see letting clients know where I live or risk them interacting with my family. There has to be a line between work and family and this show stupidly blurs it. It’s just not realistic.
Just three more words: Duty To Warn.
Psychiatrists must let the authorities know when a patient is about to harm herself or others; we saw Ben try to do this at least once, about Tate. Because there is proof Sally Freeman attempted suicide in his house (the McGuffin tape recorder), he should be under investigation by at least his certifying board, if not the police. “It’s not a crime to be an asshole”? In this case, yes, it is….
And one more question: How does Ben get paid for Tate’s therapy? A ghost can handle cash? Forge a bank account?
I am enjoying it. Come on, Francis Conroy AND Jessica Lange?! BOth of these woman are captivating to watch.
Francis Conroy and Jessica Lange are the best parts of the show. The over the top campy performance by Lange is fabulous. When I saw the pilot I hated it. Masturbating McDermott was ridiculous. And his weeping scenes are so poorly acted. BUT strangely I got sucked in to the show. I want to know more about the house and the previous occupants. Perhaps it’s the connection between Moira, Tate, and Constance that interest me. With a show this wacky you have to be willing to suspend disbelief. But I will probably have to fast forward through Dylan McDermott’s scenes in future episodes.
1. It’s funny to me that so many are critical of this show yet praise another “hard-to-believe” tale of a zombie apocalypse and see it as “ground breaking” and “a masterpiece”
2. I belive the characters to get attached to and keep people watching are the people surronding the house, i.e. the ghosts, not the family occupying it. I think the season will end with the birth of a demon and the death of the family, the nieghbor takes the child under her wing and a new season brings a new family – or they just cross over, who knows…I’m entertained. (Not good with characters names yet.)
P.s. I love both shows……HEY ALAN: Why do you recap cougar town but not this show? I mean really? REALLY?
I agree that it’s hard to make the case that the Walking Dead is more “groundbreaking” than American Horror Story. The dialogue and acting in the Walking Dead is often wooden and stilted. I will watch both shows all season but as Alan the commentator here says, WD is not a masterpiece” per se–maybe with the special effects but certainly not with character development and plot. AHS uses brazen and obscene language to shock the audience while WD uses graphic zombie killings and guts to shock the viewers. But the motive in the two shows is really the same.
One other thing…I’ve noticed after reading these reviews for the past few seasons that if Alan Sepinwall likes a pilot the commentators largely agree with him in mass, and if he finds a pilot distasteful the commentators tend to reject it in greater numbers too. It’s almost predictable. I would like to see an experiment: Sepinwall should publish a positive review of an objectively crappy show he really hates and see what the response is. Will the response be mostly positive? I think so.
Very original show. I’m sticking with it despite its few flaws. There is good direction, a few good scares and some interesting concepts in play. There’s a lot of ACTUAL garbage on TV and this isn’t it.
The show stinks. You can’t start out with a horror pile-on. They blew it all in episode 1. I’m not going back. Yes, indeed, get out of the damn house! And does architecture like that actually exist in LA?
The acting in this show is atrocious. Connie Britton is giving one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen in a reasonably high profile show like this. Did she actually get nominated for an Emmy at some point for Friday Night Lights? I’ve never seen that show, but I’m dumbfounded by that. Dylan McDermott is also awful of course, as he always is. I don’t hate this show as much as Alan, but the ridiculous acting by the two leads makes what seems like it could be a fun show hard to watch at times.
Yes, it’s atrocious in *this* show, but Connie Britton really is amazing in Friday Night Lights, as is everyone else.
I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ve really disagreed with Alan, but I am into this show.
I have mixed feelings about this show after three episodes. As a horror fan I’m willing to give almost any new genre show a chance. I’m also a big fan of Connie Britton, Frances Conroy, and Denis O’Hare. There’s been a lot to like, especially in the first two episodes. The house is awesome (and the opening credits are great) and there are some genuinely unsettling moments. When it focuses on being creepy and weird, I enjoy it.
When it focuses on pregnant mistresses and sullen teenagers, it loses me. Some of the dialogue, especially in these subplots, is atrocious. It’s also trying to do too much too quickly. Slow down a little, build some dread and unease slowly. I also didn’t like the third episode much overall, though the tour was fun. I’ll stick with it though because of the cast and the promise shown in the first two episodes.
I also think people nitpick not moving too much. Even a show as good as Breaking Bad has holes (I’m still not buying Gus’s spidey sense and wince just thinking about it). It’s a horror show, and the house is integral to the story. Moving out and selling it is easier said than done. If you can’t buy it, this probably isn’t a show for you. I get that it’s stretching believability, but I can accept it.
Gotta say, I’ve been entertained. I haven’t set a season pass to record it yet, which is odd since I make sure to manually record it every week. Still, as silly and ridiculous as it is, I’ve enjoyed it so far. It’s like a cartoon, with some obviously laughable campy moments (building a gazebo over a freshly dug/filled shallow grave), but there is legitimate tension at times, too. Somehow, it’s keeping me engaged and I get to shut off the brain for a while, which is sort of what I expected from Ryan Murphy in a first season. It’s what he did with Nip/Tuck and Glee. Based on his track record, the show will go into places that aren’t interesting or entertaining (to me) in S2,so I don’t imagine I’ll even try the premiere for next season. But, it’s been fun enough to stick with it for the remainder of the season, despite Alan’s best efforts to tell me otherwise. Which is ok, too. I think I can disagree with a prominent tv critic and still appreciate his opinion on other things. Maybe.
I love the show and am a little upset that some people find flaws in this. Most other shows are horrible and all the same. The cliché cop shows kill me due to my experience in the field and the medical crap is worthless; House in jail? Really? I can understand that some may not like as much as me but at least finish season one guys. Give the show that much.
Listen, it’s fine with me if you want to argue that they can’t sell the house for financial reasons. But you can’t do that and put the house in Los Angeles, of all places, probably the one place where a house with a history like this would have more value. Hell, sell it to some crappy metal band to make their next album there. Plus, there’s no good reason why it is taking place in Los Angeles, so moving it somewhere else where it would be legitimately difficult to sell the house would have been easy.
I love it and I’m sticking with it, even though it airs opposite of ABC’s Revenge, which is an over the top drama that I’m hooked to (sorry Revenge, I will catch you on OnDemand). American Horror Story keeps you guessing and visually, it’s fabulous. The thing I love the most though is that it is not like anything I’ve ever seen on television before.
awesome for a basic cable show. well done -polished and greay writing!
I think its very interesting, I’m kinda wondering how all these “dead” people are walking around and interacting with “real” people????? And why does Ben see Moira as a hottie and Vivien sees her as old lady? Since she was killed in the house, why would she age and not be same age? It’s just strange to me….but I’m intrigued so what the heck?
Alan Sepinwal, huh? I will remember that name for when I write a book on stupid fucks.
The latest AHS is simply lame.