‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Murder House’: Seriously, how stupid are you? Get out of the damn house already!

#American Horror Story
Senior Television Writer
10.19.11 76 Comments

Okay, we’re now up to the third of three “American Horror Story” episodes FX sent out in advance of the premiere, and likely the last episode of the show I’ll watch. But before I sign off, I’m again curious how people are finding the show.

“Murder House” spends a lot of time contriving various reasons why the Harmons have to stay in the house, even though the events of last week’s episode – and the things Vivien learns while she’s on the tour bus – would likely make any sane person move out of that place and never look back, financial ruin be damned. Did you buy any or all of the excuses the show came up with, or are you going to have a hard time suspending your disbelief for the rest of their time in this hellpit? Is the backstory that we’re getting of the house, the neighbors, etc., interesting to you? Are you happy or disappointed that Dylan McDermott has been progressively more clothed in each episode? And are you in this until the end (of the season, at least)?

Have at it. I’m good.

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGEAMERICAN HORROR STORYBRAD FALCHUKCONNIE BRITTONdenis o'hareDYLAN MCDERMOTTFRANCES CONROYJESSICA LANGERYAN MURPHYTaissa Farmiga

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP