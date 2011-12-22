‘American Horror Story’ will reboot for season 2

So remember how this morning, I suggested that “American Horror Story” might want to start fresh with a new cast of characters and a new story for the second season?
Well, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
Ryan Murphy and FX president John Landgraf did a press call this afternoon, and according to the reporters who were on it, Murphy says the plan is to start from scratch for the second season. No more Harmons, no more murder house, no more gimp suit. Some of the actors may return, but if they do, they’ll be playing new characters.
And while I didn’t like the first season of the show and doubt the second one will be any more to my taste, I love the idea behind the decision.
I complain a lot about shows, stories and characters that have run their course, but that keep going and going because that’s the way the American TV business model works. You can’t make money on anything short-term, so you have to extend things as long as possible to turn a good profit. The problem is, not every idea is well-suited to that, and ideas on a Murphy show are a particular struggle, since he tends to lose interest in his own creations very quickly and tries to move onto the next thing. (Case in point: Artie’s magic legs on “Glee,” or Quinn’s various personality transplants on “Glee,” or… pretty much everything to ever happen on “Glee.”)
But in deciding that the “American Horror Story” brand name is the only thing that’s needed to keep the series going – turning it into an anthology show in which each story runs a season – Murphy, Falchuk and FX have found a way to side-step the problem that comes whenever someone suggests doing the British series model. (Where you only do a season or two and then stop if you want.)
Murphy and Falchuk told a story. There was a beginning (Harmons move into the house), a middle (crazy and/or violent stuff happens to the Harmons as they learn about the house) and end (what happened in the finale). There’s additional story to be told about the baby, and maybe some unanswered questions about how the house became what it is (assuming you trust Murphy and Falchuk to care about and/or tell that kind of detail properly), but the story of the Harmons is done. Better that they move on to a new idea they’re interested in then begrudgingly try to keep the old one going because it’s what’s expected of them.
“American Horror Story” has been a big hit for FX. I’ll be curious to see what tune-in is like for season two, because if this does work commercially, it might give other showrunners license to try something similar, rather than treading water for season after season because they’re afraid of messing with the back-end money.
What does everybody else think? Are you glad about the fresh start? Annoyed that Ben won’t be shouting anymore? Will you miss the dog?
Meh… pardon my French but you can put all the same old b.s. (Murphy’s blatantly obvious hostility towards women, incoherent storytelling and scattershot characterisation) in a brand new box and I still don’t care.
I don’t expect the new season to be any more enjoyable to me than the first, nor do I care. But if it’s a success in the ratings, it will give license to other, better writers to try.
I hope so – but based on past form (and I’m saying this as someone who was intrigued by Nip/Tuck) the buggy incoherence just gets worse with a Murphy joint. That said, I’ve got to admit the ratings for this and ‘Glee’ suggest there’s a viable audience out there for his brand of high fructose ADHD television, so what do I know?
I think this is a really great idea for the show. Maybe they’ll get their act together for season 2, since they have more time to work on it (but considering that Murphy is behind the reins somehow I doubt that will happen).
Todd VanDerWerff tossed up the idea for a science fiction series that works in a way like this on Twitter, which is something I’d gladly gobble down weekly. The concept of each season having a new cast of characters with their own problems has the potential to create a science fiction universe of unparalleled depth.
This was kicked around a few years back as a concept for a Star Trek series, a sort of “Wheel of Trek.” It was posited more as a telenovela structure, with six-week arcs, each arc dealing with some new set of characters.
So you’d get six weeks on a starship, but then six weeks on the Klingon homeworld, six weeks of the Romulan senate, six weeks on a starbase, six weeks at the Vulcan Academy of Sciences, six weeks at Utopia Planetia, six weeks at Starfleet Medical, and so on.
Technically the stories could all be tied together and characters could cross over (if, say, it was set during the Dominion War during DS9’s run), but they didn’t have to be. They didn’t have to be set in the same time, or even the same universe if there was a six-week Mirror Universe arc to be had.
I still think the concept has legs. Rebooting at the end of a set number of episodes but continuing a series is very daring, and while I had less than no interest in AHS, I commend these folks on their decision.
Well, it will get me to watch again…
Best part about this is that Connie Britton can move in with her life and doing something better.
It’s a brilliant idea. As I stated after your review, the title is non-descriptive enough that it can serve as simply a brand. This story played itself out to a reasonably satisfying conclusion, and now it’s time for a new story and new characters. And McDermott can go take his shouting act someplace else where his performance won’t be quite so tone deaf (Hell on Wheels, maybe?)
Would this sort of seasonal revamping make it tough to get talented actors to work on the show for only season?
As Murphy said on the call, they can probably get more actors – especially film-level actors – who wouldn’t want to commit to 4 years of a TV show or more. Maybe Jessica Lange agreed to do it because Murphy promised her she’d only have to do it for a year.
Not necessarily – I think it’s fair to say the perception that television is what you do when you can’t cut it in movies or “legitimate” theatre is a LOT weaker than it used to be. I loathe AHS, but I could see a limited run on a high profile successful television show being an attractive prospect for an actor iffy about signing a multi-year contract.
I’d go further than Craig Michael Ranapia and state the obvious-TV is where the quality is happening these days (past few years actually). I can find something of quality that doesn’t insult my intelligence on TV easily-you can’t say that about the crap at the local multiplex.
Hey, Mindy! Stop stating the bleeding obvious that’s MY bit. :)
Isn’t this what Harper’s Island was planning on doing if it didn’t tank?
Yes. Plus it wouldn’t have had much of a choice lol
(I hope that isn’t considered a spoiler since based on the premise of the show I am under the assumption that the basics would be known)
I agree, Alan. I don’t watch AHS, but it seems well-suited to the anthology structure, which is the way The Killing should have gone.
Hmmm, I suppose we’ll have to see. I would like to see more of the Harmons, and Moira and Tate, especially in a bigger context, or in overlap with other stories. I would like a spiraling narrative line, rather than a complete reboot or totally different story. I am most interested in how characters in this series face death, the moment of it, and the after of it, post-realization. I am interested in the dynamics of characters (living or dead) locked into their self-enclosed loops, or growing beyond those loops, and how some do and some don’t.
But I guess, reading more about it now, it’s just a complete reboot, complete anthology. Well, we’ll see.
Even though i watched most of Nip&Tuck.. and all of Glee (so far).. i never got into AHS.. but this idea sounds great, specially for fans of the horror genre (which im not).. and if it works, for me at least, will redeem Murphy a little for the mistakes he made on previous series, when trying to outdo himself every year while destroying his characters at the same time.. this will mean that maybe he can learn vaulable lessons off mis-steps. =)
His talent is a ghost, stuck in the locked rooms of his paraphilias and internal iTunes playlists, that learns nothing that would stop the checks from coming, or risks anything deeper than a thrill that cannot last past a commercial break.
Any idea if Connie Britton is still planning to do that David O. Russell series for FX now that she’s done with this?
I can’t decide if I’d rather them reboot and fix some of the gaping problems this season had, reboot and continue with the insanity or stay with the house/Harmons while piling up the body count. I’d love to see the Christmas party where all the ghosts materialize simultaneously.
I really would not mind seeing Ghost Kate Mara complaining about how long the ghost-line to the ghost-bathroom is.
This is a good thing to do and exactly the type of show to do it on. Horror on television has often appeared in anthology form — one of my defenses of this thing when people complained about inconsistencies — and if you have a showrunner who likes to grab and drop shiny things like a crow with ADHD, why tether him to a single story long past the point he’s gotten sick of it? Win-win.
And I’ll second what Alan said: If it inspires more adventurous showrunners to abandon the hokey-pokey that keeps most series floating in some dire status quo, more power to this. (Though I don’t know how far it would translate. “This year, ‘Mad Men’ is a comedy set in Burbank!” No.)
Not a terrible idea. I was thinking that a Friday Night Lights-like show could work like this. Each year follow a high school for season. One year could be set in a West Texas town like FNL and the next could be set in an affluent football high school like Oaks Christian.
I loved this first season, and I love the idea of self-contained seasons. But I found the “same actors playing different roles” disturbing and distracting. I don’t want to see that.
I like it, because the first 13 episodes of a Murphy show are always the best. So this is just a way to have the first 13 episodes over and over again!
I even like the idea of the same actors playing different roles because, as a horror show, it will add a strange and discomfiting element that could really work.
This will probably bite them in the ass and wind up going back at the house. The Murder House should be the star of the show and just let the bodies pile up. I wanted to see more Thaddeus. What a bummer.
By the way, I will NOT miss Ben screaming all the time. That was really annoying.
OMG LEAVE IT ALONE. There are several people in my family who love this show. it is a wednesday night ritual we all watch. from different states and call in the morning and talk about. it PLEASE DONT CHANGE IT>.
I agree please don’t change it
Sportsguy33 had this idea for Entourage a couple of years back as V, E, D, T were getting old so perhaps do a new Entourage for the music biz, perhaps keep Ari, etc. Thought the idea was a gold mine
I’m not. I think Violet and Tate’s love story was maybe the most important part of the show to the fans. At least it was for me.
I like the idea about a new characters, (without taking the harmons of the story even if they are spookes) but I don’t get it about the new house when the whole first season the point of the show was the power about that murder house.
I’m angry.
Very well said I hope they continue with the original and not change it!
I think this is a good really good idea, I just wish some of the characters come back because I got attached to some of them and I think that wiil be a pitty to let such great actor go… (sorry for the bad english, I’m french …)
if you change everything you will ruin everything. I love this show and lose tons of viewers most likely. I feel that this season was incredibly well put together and extremely captivating. erasing it all and starting over will ruin everything.
I will never understand why websites insist in having as the reviewer someone who doesn’t like the show they’re writing about.
Wow, very risky move, but I’m glad they are making it. Really, they had to based on everything that happened during the season. If they would have trotted out the Harmon’s in the murder house again with a new family or something, it would have killed the show.
All these great finale’s are just making me more and more disappointed in my former favorite show’s ending, SoA.
We had Boardwalk, which wasn’t afraid to kill off a main character even though they didn’t really have to. No one would have felt like they were cheated if Jimmy didn’t die the way we did over Clay. It actually worked great as a surprise.
We had Homeland paint a main character in a corner and find a plausible way out. Partially b/c the corner was only painted in 1 or 2 episodes instead of a 13 week beating over the head, unlike SoA with Clay living.
Now we have AHS completely reinventing itself b/c a story line had played out. Again, unlike SoA who couldn’t even do a comparatively minor shift after a story line had played out.
they should keep the same cast i love the show the way it is new characters will just confuse me more i like this cast please dont change them
keep the cast & the house just expand into the trapped souls life
it doesn’t make sense, what with the whole antichrist thing not wrapped up.
It would definitely make sense if they were going to make the antichrist next seasons show of course, but then he lives right next door to the murder house and his surrogate mother is the mother of the chief bad ghost in the murder house – other than the little frankenbaby.
Finally it doesn’t seem to even fit the ending of this season with the two main bad ghosts looking enviously at the happy afterlife of the Harmons..
I think it is some sort of BS, there will be some sort of continuation of the plot, if only peripheral.
When does this season start?
i kinda wish it continued cuz theres still alot of questins that didnt get answered. althoughthe Harmmons are dead i feel like they couldve continued to make a big story on tates son…
I agree. There’s so much unfinished business with that storyline and they could’ve told us more about the history of the house.
I like this idea! It makes sense to me now why they didnt drag on with the fact that Violet was dead or why they killed her and the rest of the family so fast. I thought it was moving too fast and would quickly run out of things to do with the Harmons at the pace they were moving. Now I know.Love it…and I like the creepiness of the show and I dont mind the story holes, it gives them something to fall back on later.
season 1 left off starting a whole new story involving the house, why would they start season 2 fresh in a different home?
so no tate? )’:
So annoyed. I really enjoyed the writing and Jessica Lange’s. performance. I thought they would keep some of the characters while devoloping some of the previous tenants stories. I am dissappointed and disagree with the author of this article. By the way Jessica Lange just received the Golden Globe award and she seemed unenthusiastic. I just read this article after finding out about the story and character change. So hope Jessica remains on the program. Why would they change the premise of the murder house. The show will not make it after luring us all in and then changing the whole premise of the story.
What a bummer! I’m curious to what happens to Tate & Violet and to know why the house “was drawing more power” and what was enabling ghosts to touch and interact with people and also what about the evil baby and Constance! I want to see more of this story, not a new one! Darn!
I completely agree! The people that watch American Horror Story and are true fans like it for a reason! Leaving the fans hanging with all this unfinished business is just going to leave us confused and frustrated.
Love love love AHS so any direction the writers take will still make the show amazing
Myself and all my co-workers (LOVED) American Horror Story. We all believe that by changing some or all of it is a huge mistake. Not for sure if we will continue to be fans any longer. Why try to fix something that isn’t broken? This is a BIG MISTAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m really going to miss Violet and I really want to know more about the past of the house and about the boy, but if the new season is good or better, then oh well!
I’ll miss Violet, and I am curious about the house and the boy, but if the new season is just as good and creepy then oh well!