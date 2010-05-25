‘American Idol’: Previewing the final two

It’s arguable whether the “right” person wins each season of “American Idol” – certainly, fans of Clay Aiken and Adam Lambert would strongly disagree with that notion – but no matter who takes the crown tomorrow night, we can say it happened this year.
If Crystal Bowersox wins, then the public has rewarded by far the most talented and interesting performer of the season, albeit one of the most low-key potential winners ever.
And if Lee Dewyze wins, then we finish a sleepy season – which had a lot of hype and very little in the way of talent or good performances to back it up – by crowning a contestant whose praise from the judges never quite matched up to what we could hear from home.
My money’s on Lee, both because the show is on a white-guys-with-guitars streak and he seems a less-compelling amalgam of recent winners David Cook and Kris Allen, and because he seems more likely than Crystal to pick up votes from fans of recently-ousted contestants.
But whatever happens, this season can’t end soon enough for anyone – save the producers, who after tomorrow will finally have to grapple with the problem of replacing Simon Cowell.
Everyone else seems like they’d rather be anywhere else. The remaining judges all look silly for proclaiming this “the year of the girl,” only to see female finalists be the first three eliminations, and then for Crystal to be the last woman standing for a month. And a season into the gig, Ellen DeGeneres still hasn’t come close to finding a comfort level.
Every year, the grind of the “Idol” schedule starts to wear on the contestants, who go into a shell the deeper into the season we get, but this is the first year where they seemed to start off in that shell, playing things as safe and boring as possible. Even the unflappable Crystal seems affected; her wonderful, tear-inducing rendition of “People Get Ready” feels like a very long time ago, and the most imaginative thing she’s done in recent weeks was to choose the theme from “Caddyshack” during the movie soundtracks theme show.
The audience is unengaged, as evidenced by both declining ratings and vote totals (when Ryan Seacrest even bothers to announce the number of votes this year, they’ve been down significantly from comparable points in seasons past). Whether it’s the lame group of finalists, the flab that comes from four judges, or the show’s incompetent and/or arrogant inability to end on time, the viewers have started to check out, and that’s with Simon still in the building.
A Crystal win would provide at least some redemption, since there were many weeks this year when she was the only reason to watch the show. She’s not blessed with the biggest or most versatile voice in the franchise’s history (or even in the top 10), but few have been able to match her confidence as a musician, singer and stage performer. (She was so good most weeks that she even managed to avoid Randy’s traditional backhanded compliment of “You’re our resident professional,” though he may not have bothered this time simply because no one was better.)
As for Lee, it’s not that he’s been bad. He’s been fine most weeks, and certainly no other contestant has a strong argument to make for deserving to be there in his stead. Siobhan Magnus went from weird and unpredictable to monotonous and combative. Casey James seemed happiest when he was noodling on his guitar in between singing. Big Mike Lynche had some memorable performances but also many snoozers (and had to be rescued by the judges when he was voted out early in the finals).
But I have two issues with Lee. First, both Cook and Chris Daughtry were better singers and much more charismatic performers doing the same growly Nickelback style of rock that Lee favors. Second, the judges’ comments about him most weeks have seemed wildly out of proportion to the quality of his performances – in particular, they never seemed to notice the three or four notes he didn’t come within the proper zip code of each week. I don’t know if it’s just the usual audio problems in the “Idol” theater (though we got very little of Simon’s usual “I listened to it again at home later that night” speeches about why he was too kind or cruel to certain contestants), if everyone just loves the gruff quality of Lee’s voice so much that they don’t care about the many bum notes, or if Crystal has been running away with the votes and they needed to prop up somebody as a worthy challenger to maintain suspense.
The second half of season four, for instance, morphed into “The Bo Bice Show” as the judges and producers tried to find a plausible alternative to obvious winner Carrie Underwood. The difference was that Bo was good enough to merit the praise most weeks, even if he didn’t have a prayer of beating the show’s most successful champion. I love Crystal, but she’d have been the Bo in this scenario, and this season hasn’t managed to find a Carrie, or Kelly Clarkson, and maybe not even a Fantasia.
If Crystal wins, I’ll be happy for her (and will hope that she doesn’t have to spend too much time singing the inevitably horrible “Idol” coronation song) but still glad this season is over. And if Lee wins, it’ll feel like this sluggish year for the show has ended on an appropriately underwhelming note.
The two years you mention, when Adam and Clay lost they were both more popular. With Clay the phone system was overwhelmed and with Adam they cheated in Arkansas. This year it looks like Lee is surging ahead of Crystal who started out as the clear favorite. Google Trends show that last week Lee was the clear weekly winner and if Crystal does not amaze everyone she may very well lose.
American Idol is dead after Adam Lambert. He set the bar so high that no one can reach. He was the best artist that came out of that show, oh hell, he was a star before idol, it just provided showcase platform for Adam. there is no one as talented as Adam Lambert.
I cannot agree with you more! It was obvious from the time they chose the top 24 that this season was going to be so dull compared to Season 8!
I like Lee, I like him a lot. He started out as my least favorite of the top 12, but you know what he does better than anyone else? Pick good songs, arrange them just differently enough to make them interesting, and is pretty sincere and humble enough to keep from seeming like having an ego. Gokey was total cheese and picked the most godawful songs on the planet and always forgot the words. Cook was too smug and arrogant and liked to use “rock” arrangements of pop songs that had been done before (Billie Jean covered by Chris Cornell, etc). Lee is far superior to those two.
Are you serious? Lee’s “intrepretation” of Simple Man was just a complete rip-off of Shinedown’s cover. So you can’t say he has been any more original than David Cook.
I agree with you that they have propped up Lee beyond what his performances deserved. They did the same thing with Kris last year. I still believe the final when he butchered “Whats Going On?”and “No Boundaries” and Randy had the nerve to say that it suited his vocal range better than Adam’s. I hope Idol realize that they will continue to lose viewers by their dishonesty. Dancing With The Stars judges would never mislead the viewers like that. They are accurate in their evaluations.
if Crystal has been running away with the votes and they needed to prop up somebody as a worthy challenger to maintain suspense.
That is what I have been thinking these past few weeks.
But the whole season is just dead to me. It’s been so boring. I only watch on fast forward and skip through most of each episode.
Spot on analysis of the season. And I also completely agree with imrah. This season was bound to suck post-Adam Lambert.
Crystal who is so talented but of late has been giving lackluster performances, I believe, in direct correlation with the producers’ “makeover” of her. When interviewed, she sounds like she doesn’t want to win, it’s like they are sucking the spark right out of the poor girl as the Idol Powers That Be try to inject marketability and mass commercial appeal into her. It makes me sick.
I don’t know if I want Crystal to win or not. If she wins, she’s going to be contractually obligated to be “handled” by the Idol Powers That Be, and I fear her creative spark will be further extinguished. If she loses to Lee, it’s a GD travesty of epic proportions.
I love Crystal, and I hope she wins. But I have been buying many of the songs on iTunes just like I do every year, and it’s only there that I get why the producers love Lee. Crystal loses a lot of the emotion and interest in her voice in recordings, and Lee in turn is smoother and stronger. It was the same way with Kris vs. Adam, and Cook vs. Archuleta, and that was why I was not surprised to see either of them win. I voted for both, actually.
What happened to Clay ‘that’ night will never happen to anyone else on AI. During AI2 each contestant was given just ONE phone line for their votes to get through–Clay was receiving 80 percent of the votes every week he was on according to two producers. The one phone line just wasn’t enough for the millions of Clay-votes OVER Ruben that was trying to get in. Starting the very next season each finalist was given 2-3 phones lines and to this day still do. Last week 3 phone lines were alloted each finalist- that’s why 44 million votes were able to be counted. Ruben was ‘given’ the ‘win’ by default. Even ‘non-fans’ of Clay were starting to realize that when his career just zoomed over Ruben’s (and everyone else’s) head!! But, as most now have come to realize, it doesn’t really matter if you come in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc. The public will decide who they like the most and buy their CDs and attend their concerts.
I don’t think this season has been anymore boring than a few others. Adam’s hype last year made it interesting so this year came off as a downer. Just like season 3, after the Clay and Ruben standoff. What an exciting year that was! Both great guys, both great singers with the most finale viewers.
I like Lee and Crystal, like someone said, doesn’t matter who wins, they just get bragging rights. It’s what they do after. Sounds like though, tomorrow night will be exciting with so many past AI contestants converging on LA. A tribute to Simon maybe, should be worth watching..no matter who wins.
There is a possibility that both Clay and Ruben will be on the finale tomorrow night. Clay was seen at LAX yesterday and Ruben tweeted he was getting ready to head off to LA, today!!
I’m so tired of the Crystal-bias and Lee-bashing by the media. Have you even bothered to listen to his studio performances or his 2 CDs? Or acknowledged the fact that he penned the majority of the songs on his CDs? At least he’s not constantly playing the sympathy card like Crystal, who won’t dare let us forget that she’s a diabetic and has a baby! Lee has improved and improved over the course of the season, whereas Crystal has at best remained the same, but I’d actually say she’s regressed. One example, her performance of Ellen’s choice of song last week sounded more like yelling than singing at times to me. And don’t even get me started on her smug, self-satisfied, argumentative attitude!
I don’t get the Lee thing at all. He always looks like a deer in headlights that just woke up. He’s got an interesting voice that can probably be helped in the studio but he has less charisma and stage presence than Pete Sampras. Crystal is a talented musician, a good singer and a decent performer. This season was lame. They held auditions all over the country and this was the best they could do? I could do better in my own neighborhood.
Crystal was the forerunner for most of the finals. I just don’t see that she improved or became a better artist by the end of the show. With Lee, you see a guy that was really so-so, and got better and better each week. He hasn’t reached the same level as Crystal, but he’s improving, and that has been fun to watch. Crystal has stagnated. Even though she’s still the best singer, it hasn’t been nearly as much fun to watch her on the show as it has been to watch Lee.
I’m honestly okay if either of them wins. Neither is good enough or interesting enough to have a major impact on the music scene, so who cares which one wins?