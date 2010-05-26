‘American Idol’: Why the winner won

For the sake of viewers on the West Coast, I’m not going to reveal the winner of “American Idol” until after the jump. But if you click through, you will be pretty immediately spoiled on who won, and my thoughts as to why. And don’t forget to read Dan Fienberg’s minute-by-minute recap of the finale…
On Tuesday night, the final “American Idol” performance night of the ninth season, Lee Dewyze came out for his first song looking visibly nervous and the judges complained about his low energy level. On his second song, he took a large part of the melody behind a woodshed and strangled it, and the judges said that they loved his passion even though he never hits all the notes. His third vocal was even worse than the first two, and Simon Cowell – who after song two told Lee he expected a “10 out of 10” for the third, but who was clearly trying to be gracious in his final critiques of the series – barely discussed the performance at all and instead talked about how Lee symbolizes the power of the show.
So that’s three mediocre-to-bad performances on the night that allegedly would decide who won this season. Ladies and gentlemen, your new “American Idol” champion… Lee Dewyze!
Look, we all know “Idol” isn’t a singing competition. It’s a fanbase competition. That some seasons have been won by the best singer is more of a happy accident than a sign that the audience votes based on talent. But viewers pick their horses early, sometimes based on how well they sing, sometimes based on relatability, personality, cuteness, shared geography or what have you.
Lee had several big advantages over Crystal Bowersox, even though he wasn’t as good a singer or remotely in her league as a stage performer. (The judges kept talking up his improvement over the season, but he had the same deer-in-headlights quality on Tuesday that he had back in the semi-finals; the only part of the false underdog narrative that had any truth was that he got a better haircut and wardrobe.)
First, he’s a white guy who plays the guitar, and that seems to be the way the voters are trending of late, based on previous wins by Kris Allen and David Cook. This was supposed to be “the year of the girl” according to the judges and producers, but voters instead got rid of the women early, until Crystal was the only female contestant in the final five. Women won three out of the series’ first four years, but only one (Jordin Sparks) has won since, and the way the votes have gone lately, it feels like it may be a long time before the gender flips. And Lee was also more likely to pick up stray votes from fans of Casey James, Aaron Kelly, etc., than Crystal was.
Second, Lee’s growly brand of rock is far more current and mainstream than Crystal, who like several previous “Idol” also-rans (Bo Bice, Melinda Doolittle) would seem to be more at home in the music scene from several decades ago.
Third, Lee seemed to want it more. The show kept pushing his story as the paint store clerk with big dreams, and if he was often uncomfortable on stage, he always came across as happy and eager to be there. Crystal, great as she was, had a too-cool-for-school vibe she had to fight, and one that wasn’t helped by a story from midway through the finals that Ryan Seacrest had to talk her out of quitting the show to be with her family.
Crystal wiped the floor with Lee on Tuesday night, but by the time we get to the finale, performance quality matters not at all. Two years ago, Cook underwhelmed with his final performances compared to young David Archuleta, yet big David destroyed little David in the final vote. And last year, the judges were so unimpressed by Kris Allen on the penultimate night that they all but suggested he deserved an award for participation, yet Allen beat that season’s more talked-about Adam Lambert.
This season has been so terrible that it feels appropriate for Lee to win in spite of his lousy showing on Tuesday (and his general inferiority to Crystal). But his win should also (even though it won’t) once and for all get the judges, the producers, and America to admit that how well you sing plays a very small part in how well you do on “American Idol.”
What a HUGE disappointment!! Crystal is SO MUCH better… Can not believe it…
“But if you click through, you will be pretty immediately spoiled on who won, and my thoughts as to why.”
Actually, they’ll be spoiled by the headline of the post. Any chance of changing it?
This was my first episode of the season; I usually only tune in for the finale. I did keep up with the chatter here and on other blogs, so I’m not surprised by the results. Hopefully this will be best for Crystal Bowersox in the long run.
As I mentioned to some friends on Twitter, I’m wondering why nearly all the songs tonight were so, well, old. Most of them were popular when I was in school — and I graduated in 1992. Is this typical of AI, or were those performers the only ones who wanted to appear tonight?
That headline is only there in the actual post. On the main blog page, in the RSS feed, etc., it’s the much-vaguer “Why the winner won.”
Alanna – Quick question: The visible headline of the post on the website says “Why the winner won” and you don’t see who the winner was until you click through. Where did you see the headline with the winner’s name? Was that on the RSS Feed or something? We just titled Alan’s story the way we did to *avoid* spoiling… – Dan
Alana, they always featured has-beens as the guests. It’s very rare for current artists to come on AI except for Idol Gives Back, and even then it’s not as much of a top-draw as it was the first year or two they did it.
Dan – my Google reader showed “the winner”, not Lee.
Gotcha. I clicked on the link in Alan’s twitter feed, and I now see the generic “Why the winner won” in the Hitfix sidebar. Didn’t realize it was possible to use different post titles in different places!
While my feed reader displayed the obscured headline, the link was displayed as the following:
[www.hitfix.com]
So that’s not too good either. Arrgh. In this case, I don’t care, but it could be frustrating on another show.
Also chiming in that my RSS feeder’s links send me directly to the correct post, not to the Sepinwall main page. I’m using Dreamwidth, a blogging platform, to read my feeds. It seems like people are experiencing different things based on their platforms, and maybe your IT guys would be helped by a general post that asked people how feeds and commenting are working depending on your platform. (Note that I am not bitching, and I mention this only because I know you consider comments important, and I think, if your new overlords are smart, they brought you over because you have great trafficâ€”which equals commentersâ€”so I’m betting they and their advertisers also want you to continue with your high readership.) Speaking only for myself, I’m very happy with the current state (thank you for everyone who worked to make it that way for us!), and if necessary I’ll just blur my eyes and not absorb the content of the links to skip any spoilers.
Alana: I suspect the dong choices are determined by 1) what the producers are willing to pay for and 2) songwriters deciding the exposure is worth more than having their babies mutilated in public. (To be a little less snarky, there are plenty of acts who are highly selective, charge top dollar and don’t negotiate.)
I intellectually understand all of your reasons why Lee won, and I think those types of explanations are fitting in many cases. But here, in my opinion, there was such a big and clear different in talent levels between Crystal and Lee that the rationalizations just sound kind of empty. Last year, for example, I disagreed with the results, but completely understood why Kris Allen won. Here? Him? What is he funny or something?
Ugh. Difference.
I did not watch AI this year or last year and except for Alan’s blogs, have not been paying attention. When you mentioned Kris Allen winning last year I momentarily thought:” huh? didn’t Alex Lambert win?” I guess that goes to show how much it actually does not matter if you win AI anymore.
Meh… to be honest, I wouldn’t pay a five dollar cover to hear anyone this season play an open mike night at a hole in the wall club, Seriously, even Crystal is inoffensive but not that interesting. IMHO, of course.
Had truly hoped Crystal would win she was much better but I believe that people thought she wasn’t “idol material” Lee is good but Crystal out did him!!
I would consider buying his album. Not Crystals. For whatever reason I support artists I can identify with and that’s why I wanted Lee to win.
Me too. As a failed paint salesman, I haven’t been able to listen to music since Foghat broke up.
You should listen to Polvo then, you fucking rugrat!!!
Why is it that everyone always has to kick the winner. Lee won, America voted. Crystal and Lee are both fabulous and will do well in the music industry. Let it go, congratulations to both and lets move on.
Good point.
Alan, shut down the blog. The program is over – move on.
>>Why is it that everyone always has to kick the winner.>>
Yeah, I *really* don’t think this is an issue of everyone kicking the winner.
Lee is not horrible. He could sing a song and not completely embarass himself. He was cute and likable. And had an underdog vibe that everyone loves.
But in both Tuesday night and the Wednesday night finale (and most of the season, for that matter), Crystal sang rings around Lee. At the end of the Tuesday show, it was like Lee was beaten and bloody and leaning on the ropes just to remain standing. She had infinitely better stage presence, ability to perform, and just sing in general.
Am I surprised that Lee won? Not at all. But that he did puts the final nail in any illusion that American Idol is actually a singing competition.
I think the fan vote should be a “portion” of the total, and judges rankings should count as well (similar to DWTS). As it is now, it’s just a popularity contest, period.
Alan, you’re giving way to much credit to Bowersox. Her vocal range is limited, as evidenced by her yelling the notes when she gets out of her “comfort” octave time and time agaon. She got way too caught up trying to channel Janis Joplin throughout the season, and her stage presence was mediocre. She very well could’ve been the best this season, but that’s more a testament to the lack of overall talent for season 9. As far as talent and entertainment value, Bowersox is not anywhere near the class of the female winners of the past. And besides, she’s just not that pleasant to look at, and that counts for something in the music business in 2010. Sorry, that’s the way it is.
I don’t think there’s Joplin-channeling. If anything, she aped Janis less than a lot of other candidates.
I actually think the range issue you describe was caused by her being on this show, and trying/being forced to sing songs she’d never sing on her own.
And if you find Jordin Sparks more entertaining that what Crystal will do on her first album . . . well, good for you.
And I have to add, I think opinions are often subjective so I’m fine with people that pick one person or the other. But the judges did praise her work very well, from last night. I thought they did well on that, myself but then I was already thee wity opinion.
Also , IMO, Crystal never tried to “channel” Janis Joplin. That’s just her natural style. She seemed very comfortable and was good singing with Joe Cocker tonight, too.
BTW, I heard Joplin in the mid sixties and when I heard Bowersox, I was blown away, at times. Different opinions, but it’s all good.
Are you suggesting that Lee was the superior performer? I always thought that he looked like a newly born calf seconds after standing up for the first time.
Might I suggest a check up with an ear doctor for tone deafness? Crystal has a full range and she only sang one Janis song… Some people… sigh!
Totally agree with your take on the perceptions of the two singers and the reality of who was better. The moment I knew Lee would win happened during Harry Connick Jr. week.
It was when after he sung, Lee went over and hugged Harry. That moment made it seem like they were contemporaries and Harry embraced him. Plus it showed a certain amount of confidence that he normally lacks. Then after talking to Ryan, Lee went back again for another man hug and then gives Harry the back laugh while walking away. That’s when it was over. At least that is more plausible than him winning based on merit.
I shouldn’t be surprised at all, or disappointed. But I am both right now. Not sure why I’m feeling that way.
I thought she was better in their duet from a couple of weeks ago, better on tonight’s numbers by a good bit. The judges seemed accurate lasy night and made rational remarks . And Simon was very clear about what he thought was the best. He picked “Up to the Mountain” which I just noticed on a replay. Yesterday, I picked the same song on my own. I thoought it was amazing aqnd still do. It’s also not nearly as well known as Lee’s songs. I don’t known if that is a basis for the pick, but it’s what I liked, also.
Crystal could be better off this way. I thught Lee was so emotional even before the vote, I’m not sure he could have handled not winning. So…Crystal may find her own way easier at this rate.
I think Lee is pretty good to very good, and very likable. But he did not seem nearly as good as Crystal last night.
But right now, I’m still disappointed. Ah, well..
I like Lee. I even kind of love him. I would have felt really bad for him if he hadn’t won. He’s not a huge talent, but I don’t know that it will keep him from having a good career. And, yeah, I think Lee might have lost it if he didn’t win. He had a lot more riding on winning, and I think he needs more help if he’s going to be successful.
Crystal deserved to win, but I’m sure she’ll be fine without it. She’s immensely talented, and she knows who she is and what kind of music she wants to play. She might not fill stadiums, but I can see her having a good career in smaller venues.
I hope they both do well.
Did Simon choose the final songs they performed on Tuesday? I didn’t catch that.
Somewhere Taylor Hicks is weeping quietly to himself, as if a crushing weight has suddenly been lifted.
Well I guess I’m done watching American Idol. America is deaf.
Agree. Good taste is dead and buried. Blerg.
Did it really take you this long to realize that America has no clue? Don’t you remember Daughtry getting voted off well BEFORE THE FINAL NIGHT!
But America wasn’t deaf when Justin Guarini made it to the final 2 over Tamyra during season 1? Or when Melinda got beat by both Blake and Jordin? Or when Kris Allen beat Lambert? Or when Taylor and Kat both beat out Daughtry?
I noticed something interesting over at USAToday’s Idol Chatter blog. They have a very vocal group over there who also thought Bowersox should have won. But when they polled how many voted, over 50% (at the time I checked) didn’t. More so than “America gets it wrong,” I think the message is “Complainers Complain, But Don’t Vote.”
I have to wonder, given how the last what, 4 seasons have gone prior to this one, why people didn’t expect something like this to happen from the get go? The best singer in a given season hasn’t won this competition since Carrie Underwood about a million years ago so the shock and surprise from both the media and fans of the jilted contestant sort of ring hollow at this point.
Although the one nice thing is that maybe, finally, people will stop crowning the winner after the second week of the finals now. All I’ve read for the last 2+ months is how Crystal was going to walk away with the competition and how it wasn’t even close and that they should just call off the voting and give her the title immediately…for that alone I’m sort of glad to see the whole thing turned on its ear (again, shades of Archie in Season 7).
According to the website that gauges votes through telephone busy signals, Lee won by a landslide. Which is even sadder considering that in the final duet they sang in tonight’s show, Crystal mopped the floor with him.
Of course, the competition paled in contrast to the hour or so they spent just roasting Simon. (And when they dragged out the old “Idol” stars for a dull group song, it was just sad. Apparently even Kelly Clarkson isn’t selling enough records to escape “Idol”‘s clutches anymore.)
Having only watched pre-Lost portions of some of the earlier rounds, I can only say “Who?”
If they want to shake suspicions that the ultimate choice is totally made by the tween & cougar camps, they’re going to have to start making a show that again appeals beyond those camps. But then, those are two groups that actually buy records, so why should they? I mean, I bought Melinda Doolittle’s record. But will I buy a Bowersox CD? Goodness no.
Like all reality shows, Idol is only interesting viewing until you notice the specific types of contestants that are cast. After 2-3 seasons, it’s all repetition and yawns. Maybe the show has cycled through its possible casual viewer base and has to be content with superfans. So: Tweens & Cougars.
I actually voted for Lee. Crystal was pretty dull and predictable mid-season, while Lee kept getting more interesting as he learned to make eye and camera contact. Yes, Crystal was MUCH better last night, but I think that partly had to do with production issues on the new stage. Lee clearly couldn’t hear, and the same thing happened to most of the performers tonight. Only when he was belting was he able to hear and stay on key. Crystal just belted everything and had fewer backup musicians on stage to hear over. But she also went off pitch when there was a lot going on on stage.
Lee had so many backup singers in his numbers to cover up the fact he’s not a particularly good singer.
This is an interesting thought, considering how horribly the show seems to be run from a technical standpoint, I wouldn’t be surprised if the sound for the contestants is awful. Heck, did you hear the open mic flub with Seacrest last night? Or the horrible feedback when Alanis first started singing? The guys who run this show seem to be clueless sometimes.
Vote For The Worst!
Actually, it’s a myth that Cook “underwhelmed” in the 2008 finale — he was great. But Simon over-bashed Cook (and overpraised Archuleta, whom I like a lot) to create a backlash vote FOR Cook. Which worked. I told friends, “Watch Simon ‘apologize’ to Cook tomorrow night just to clean up before the vote is read,” and lo and behold, he did.
I watched the episode live, and I was with Simon. Cook gave three performances that were the sort you’d expect from the frontrunner around Top 6 or 7 – solid enough not to jeopardize himself, but not adventurous/memorable enough. I believe I prefaced my blog review that night with the phrase, “I’ll be damned. David Archuleta is going to win American Idol.”
Whoops. I thought that the Season 7 Top 2 competition was close, but had Cook on top. But even if you think that Archuleta had the better Top 2 night, the fact is that Cook had had a better overall season, with more standout moments and more weeks that most people thought that he outsang Archuleta. You can’t say that here. There may be a week or two where most people thought that Lee sang better than Crystal, but they’re pretty rare, no?
“I’m not going to reveal the winner of “American Idol” until after the jump.” Actually, as someone pointed out in an earlier comment, the tagline below your headline (about “guys with guitars”) reveals the winner before anyone even gets to your post. Having been a longtime reader of What’s Alan Watching, I am sure that this type of slip up was totally unintentional, and perhaps “guys” was meant to be gender neutral, but it seemed pretty clear who it was referring to.
I had chosen to read this post as an alternative to having to fast forward through 2 hours and 7 minutes of the bloated, uninteresting mess that Idol has become anyway, so no hard feelings over here!
Well, they won’t have Simon around to say ‘it’s a singing contest’ anymore, which it obviously isn’t. Unless the new judge is Phil Spector with a fright wig and leg irons, or the nude ghost of Marilyn Monroe, or Elvis Costello, I’m done. It’s way too frustrating to invest this many weeks rooting for the cream rise to the top only to have AshleyCakes and her tween brigade blow it away voting for the best puppy dog eyes in four hours of frenzied speed dialing.
ridiculous – but I can’t really complain since I’ve never voted.
The irony of all this is that Lee single best performance – and one that probably helped him greatly- was the duet with Crystal.
Lee looked scared S**tless up there on stage with Chicago. That was painful…..
Crystal looked sooo thrilled to be on stage with crazy Joe Cocker – again Lee looked scared s**tless.
Although not unexpected, it really is a crying shame that Crystal didn’t win.
That Paula tribute/ roast of Simon was cringeworthy.
Don’t you get the feeling Paula probably prepared, dieted, tanned, hair extended and rehearsed for weeks just for that showcase moment … and she came off like an awkward amateur.
I think one key issue is that we sometimes have the tendency to over-value the impact of the “final night.” This happened in the David Cook year, for instance, when he was outsung by Archuleta. Cook had built up SO MUCH momentum, though, that the show was already in the bag by that point. (I know I was sold on Cook as soon as Michael Jackson night and his Billie Jean – which I am well aware is a Chris Cornell version, the best living rock singer IMO.)
On the same note, Lee built up a good deal of momentum because of his nervous nature and his underdog status. You also only need to look back as far as LAST WEEK to see a time where he soundly out-performed Crystal.
The American public is fickle, and in a lot of ways they’d rather have a nice-looking, nervous guy when than a hippie-ish woman. I really wish they would alter the voting system so it’s not entirely reliant on the public to say who stays and who goes, but I don’t know if that will happen.
I only watched here and there this season and then the whole show on Tuesday. Crystal was good, and she was better than Lee on 2 of the 3 songs, but I thought she didn’t mop the floor with him until the last song. After I watched it, I was sure Lee was the winner, for two reasons. First, Black Velvet was a pretty poor performance in my opinion, and the judges acted like it was the best thing they had ever heard. I think that fires people up to vote for the other guy and reassures them that the judges don’t know what they are talking about.
Also, I think if you are widely regarded as being sooo much better than the other guy and the show has been selling that story for weeks, you had better be the best thing on that stage by miles, or you are going to be seen as a disappointment.
It has been three years in a row that the person who was coronated as the winner (David Archuleta, Adam Lambert, and Crystal) by the show has not actually won. And I don’t think that is a coincidence.
Here in France, this year we’ve got the 2 best singers of ‘la nouvelle star’ in a decade… Wondering which one is gonna win…
Luce
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
&
Lussi
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Lee won because he’s more relatable, pure and simple. I was a lot like Crystal, an Indigo Girl, when I was her age, and I’m a mom, but I still related to Lee better simply because he reacted to the situation the way most of us would. Crystal was so consistently comfortable and confident – as poised and articulate as Michelle Obama – that we never believed this was her dream coming true. Most of us would be a puddle of, like, um, goo and stuff being suddenly thrust on that stage. So people rooted for the guy trying to overcome that.
Crystal’s career is in the bag anyway. She’ll be around a long long time.
Lee has a better chance of being a commercial success than Crystal, so I have no problem with him winning. His performances this week weren’t anything to get excited about, but some of his past performances (Treat Her Like a Lady, Fireflies, Hallelujah, etc) were some of the best of the season. Though for me, the highlight of the season was seeing Didi and Siobhan in those schoolgirl outfits.
This is why I don’t waste my time watching this show.
I think that the also ran idols seem to have a better chance of making it in the industry than most of the winners. Casey James and Aaron Kelly are better singers than either Bowersoxs or Lee. Sioban Magnus will probably have a bigger career than either bowersox or dewyse. I dont really like the fact that DWTS has so much JUDGES scores – i always feel like they stack it or rig it so their favorite wins. Either show – it is a popularity vote – just who contols the popularity – judges or public. I wanted the Olypian to WIN – dancing with the stars – as if anyone really cared!
“But his win should also (even though it won’t) once and for all get the judges, the producers, and America to admit that how well you sing plays a very small part in how well you do on “American Idol.”
I’ve only watched an entire season of Idol once, but it was clear to me from almost the beginning that this is not a singing contest. America votes for who they like and not for the most talented singer. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, just that it is. That said, I’d be more inclined to watch and to vote if I felt it were about talent. Instead, I have several hours a week to watch other stuff.