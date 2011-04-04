And the winner of Hulu’s Best in Show is… ‘Chuck’

And so we’ve come to the end of Hulu’s Best in Show contest, and the winner is a show that’s near and dear to many (but not all) of you around these parts: “Chuck.”
Chuck and the rest of the Buy More gang right and truly crushed “Dexter” in the final round, and in fact was only ever really challenged in its second-round matchup against “Supernatural.” (As I said in my final Hulu blog interview, I think “Supernatural” could have easily won this thing the way it won that TV Guide cover contest if it had somehow managed to get past “Chuck.”)
Is “Chuck” the clear best show on television? No, and I don’t know that even Schwartz and Fedak would try to make that argument. But it is a very fun, very warm show that sure as hell knows how to cultivate and mobilize its fans, who bought sandwiches two years ago to help keep it on the air, and who voted in force here because they felt they had to do something to send a message to NBC about renewal. As I’ve said, I believe the chances that this contest’s results will influence NBC’s decision to be somewhere between slim and none, but I understand the impulse and admire the passion.
So while it would have been interesting to see, say, “Community” square off with “Mad Men” (or Leslie Knope try to take down Walter White), Best in Show instead went not too differently from most Internet polling contests. It was surprising at times (seeing “Dexter” take out “Glee” so easily, for instance), and it was fun to be a part of, and while I don’t believe the end result will impact the future of the winning show, I’d like to see “Chuck” around this time next year for the 2012 version of the contest.
Meh. Isn’t close to being the best show on TV and this season has been incredibly mediocre, but it is just an internet poll so it doesn’t really matter, does it?
This is basically how I feel. But against “Dexter”, I guess I take “Chuck”. I gave up on both of them a year ago. Was “Justified” even in the bracket?
Chuck fans make informed fans of TV in general retroactively like the show less because of their incessant and irrational internet presence. I kinda pity anyone who honestly believes Chuck is the best show on TV and hope they broaden their perspective. Chuck is a good show and I DVR it every week but there are so many shows on TV that are better right now.
I’m still pissed FNL was beaten by Glee.
Oh my God, Alan. Your last paragraph tickled me. This has always been on m mind: MM is to Community as BB is to Parks and Rec. I have always likened MM to Community and BB to Parks and Rec.
Do you have any comment on the Javascript posted at various places around the web that makes your computer automatically cast votes for chuck every few seconds?
With results like this, do you think there is an accurate way to determine the “Best” show on television (as opposed to the most watched, which is tracked by nieson ratings)
So there was a Javascript available for Chuck, but made with some unbreakable code such that no automatic voting program could be made for any other show? That must of been made by some star hacker!
Yeah, nice excuse
Determining the “best” show on television is impossible, as everyone has a differing opinion. Poll results indicate fan dedication and/or general popularity, and ratings don’t mean squat.
Chuck’s best episode isn’t half as good as Dexter’s worst, but that’s just me. Unlike Alan I really like Dexter.
Dexter doesn’t have half the heart of CHUCK, but that’s just me.
“Heart” isn’t the sole quality by which to judge a TV show, but that’s just me (and everybody else whose opinion on anything I trust).
A little presumptuous? And who cares about everyone else whose opinion you trust, lol. Why put that in there?
The sentence I wrote was true. Never said “Heart” was the “sole quality” of a TV show.
The only way the finale would have been a difficult choice would have been if Mad Men made it.
It truely is the greatest tv show ever! :D
Chuck’s fans are truly the greatest cheaters ever.
Echcos: yea, we’re so great we can’t even hack the Nielsen ratings system lol o_O
Chuck used to be great, but it’s been awful for two years. Awful.
TD, how can you think season 1 was better than season 3?? I know a lot of people detest Brandon Routh as an actor (I do!!) but the Shaw arc was fantastic and truly gripping TV…awful, you say? And greatest cheaters, was does that MEAN?
Third season was okay, but THIS season? Terrible. Just terrible.
Have to agree with this. Congrats to the fans, but it seems like a bit of a hollow victory for a show that’s past it’s prime and stretching it’s original concept pretty far by now.
I could never get into this show, I was surprised when it started getting such high reviews [same thing happened with Fringe]. This poll is just another piece in a long line of evidence that maybe I should give the show another shot.
Though the fact that the show was only challenged by Supernatural, whose format I know I can’t stand, makes me think that I should go with my instincts and just keep away from the shows I already tried to watch but didn’t like. I am aware the public doesn’t always agree with my tastes
I felt the same way about CHUCK and FRINGE when they premiered, but I decided to stick with CHUCK anyway (probably due to residual Schwartz loyalty after THE OC). It still isn’t exactly my thing (and the quality has deteriorated a bit), but it’s nice to watch a show with so much love and passion behind it.
If you weren’t really sucked in at the beginning, I’d probably follow your instinct–it’s not a show that I would ever view marathon-style to catch up. It’s just a small, fun comfort every week or so.
Those of you who have not seen CHUCK from the beginning and have only seen a half section should not say anything. But if you’ve seen every season of CHUCK so can you comment on whether it is good or bad, for fun, I sat and watched ALL Dexter section to really check out what was best. To me, Dexter got 20% and 80% had CHUCK. So I think Chuck has everything a TV series needs while Dexter has just one part of it. But that’s just me.
For me, the only serious challenge to Chuck was Community. I never miss either show. Community is great, and I think is still finding itself. Chuck grabbed me from the pilot, and will likely be my favorite as long as it’s on the air.
“Chuck” has been totally fun entertainment TV, and one show that I have enjoyed since it began. I like other programs, but not with the enthusiasm that I have for “Chuck.”
You know, I love Chuck, but if/when it gets a 5th season order, I hope they just go ahead and give it the full season, but say that it’s going to be the last season. I think Schwartz and Fedak have been doing the best they can with the way NBC has basically been giving them half seasons at a time (with the threat of cancellation always looming), but I have to admit that it’s been harming the show.
Don’t get me wrong, I still love it. But I’d really love to see a final season with just one long, final arc, allowing for things to stop being so rushed. And I don’t think the show has run out of ideas, either, so I can’t really blame the show runners. It’s just been operating under weird circumstances for too long.
I totally agree with you Loretta…and there’s been a lot of annoying three-week breaks too, right? I want to watch this still-great show every Monday from January to May with no delay! NBC, stop threatening this show and let it grow!!
I completely agree Loretta! I have noticed the first few episodes of the last two seasons appear awkward, or even rushed into production. Still my favorite running show (along with Rescue Me)
Agreed! The show has to write, what, 5 or 6 episodes that could either be season or series finales? Writing one of those is hard enough to do, but to have to write one every 10-13 episodes truly messes up the flow of the show. But, the way the ratings are going, I donâ€™t necessarily see it getting picked up-so the next season/series finale probably will be a series finale
Chuck hasn’t been “great” recently, but overall it is still great. I think if we get one long final season, we fans can see it end with a season like #2. NBC and the loss and return of writers has hurt the show.
Totally agree with this, a lot of the loss in continuity Chuck see’s mid-season is because NBC always picks up the back-end late. Season two was very continuous and all-around great.
I hope Chuck gets one final long season, with no threat of mid-season cancellation. Let us go out with a bang (And 100 Episodes *Crosses Fingers*.)!!
Chuck is the the BEST program in the world! I hope for a season 5. To mention, chuck is one of the few tv series that only become better and better each year!! Nobody can never beat chuck!!
chuck <3
The best TV Show which I ever seen!!!!))))) CHUCK must go on!!!!!!)))))))
We Chuck fans weren’t going to let Supernatural beat us again!
wish NBC renew the show now please!!?? don’t they see all of us fans out here lovin the show? Chuck has an huge support. Wish you knew how many fans it is here in Sweden!! we love it!! Go for a 5th season!!!
So glad that Chuck won, best show on TV!
Write a comment…
Chuck winning show of the year is laughable. Come on! Chuck is a fun, goofy show, but it’s nowhere near the best show on TV.
Chuck is the only current show we watch in our household. It has brains and beauty. Everthing else on TV is drivel and trust us, we’ve tried them all. It may not have enough action for the Dexter set or enough overdone drama for the WB set, but it is fun, generally upbeat, and one of the few shows my wife, daughter and I can agree on.
yeah I hate the drivel of breaking bad / mad men compared to chuck there’s just no depth there at all
I don’t know what I find harder to believe – that someone has given a fair shot to literally every other show on TV, or that after doing so, this person found “Chuck” to be easily the high water mark and everything else just “drivel.”
Alan, why give people false hope by saying “slim”? It is none.
WOW whats with the Hate on CHUCK just bocs other shows fans dont like voting its not CHUCK fans fault. Also Dont worry we will be here for 2012 and win it to :)
Do those of you complaining about Chuck’s win realize how pathetic you sound? I’m a fan of the show and even I can agree that it’s far from perfect, but Hulu’s Best in Show is an internet poll – hardly a prestigious event involving trophies and the like. Come on.
The Chuck fandom mobilized to vote this show to the top to (hopefully) send a message to NBC that there’s interest and that we’d like to see the show renewed for a fifth season. Most – if not all – of the shows that were featured in Hulu’s brackets have either been officially renewed or are ending with a proper send-off. Chuck is in renewal limbo. So while your favourite show may have not won this poll, at least you have a proper resolution or new season to look forward to, unlike some of of us.
Seriously, Chuck is one of the best shows on TV today, definitely the best comedy no matter how much people bitch about it winning, I’m happy it did! Community is not half as good as Chuck, in my opinion. However, I would have voted for Mad Men or Breaking Bad over Chuck if it came to it.
Still loving ‘CHUCK’ after all these years…Great show, great cast, endearing characters. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a 5th season.
Well, Chuck can now go out “on top” as it gets cancelled. My other joke is that like the other best in show winners, Chuck is dog of a show.
Still angry that Fringe lost in the first round to SUPERNATURAL. Apparently, there are _some_ people who watch The CW Network. >_>
I’m a fan of Supernatural, but I don’t watch it on the CW. I just download it. no doubt The CW is such a bullsh*t Network & only good show on it is supernatural that Unfortunately stuck w/ that terrible network & that’s why never gets much credits. but If just watch it w/o any prejudging it’s a good show.
I was a fan of Chuck till last season…now I can’t stand it! nothing new & It’s like they’re making a show for kids. Best show, yeah right!!! hahahaaa…
I personally love Chuck, though I’m not a huge fan of this season. I think Chuck’s strength lies less in its plot and more in it’s characters, and that’s why I think it beat Dexter. Because in the end, it’s the characters, and the ability to identify with them, that wins over the audience.
Chuck has the perfect balance between action, comedy and heart/drama. The characters are unique and the dialogue can be quite witty. I hope it’s around for the long haul. Dexter is writing genius though – making people side with a serial killer. That shouldn’t even be possible yet in every episode you’re hoping he won’t get caught. Fantastic. Both should be renewed but if I had to choose I’d go for Chuck!
I’ve watched Chuck from the start and I still think it’s great. Viewing it from half way in is stupid because you haven’t seen how the characters have evolved. Don’t bash a show you rarely watch. Chuck deserves another series.
In my opinion, Chuck is the best show on TV :)
Chuck is a great show. While I personally enjoy Bones and, to a lesser extent, House as well, Chuck certainly deserved to win the spotlight for once.
The fans have saved it two years running, and hopefully we get a third save. I want the show to have at least one official, full season without NBC breathing down their necks. The characters are excellent and the story is interesting.
Those of you who only gave season 1 a chance: watch season 2. Season 1 was incredibly boring, with little to no background story. Season 2 introduced Fulcrum, created a background story and let characters evolve. It is exponentially better than the repetitive “new episode, new mission, new failure from Chuck,” writing of season 1.
Good for Chuck. Now renew it and get rid of The Event.
Chuck is truly the best series ever made.
Sad that it’s gonna end :(
Chuck is truly the best serie ever made.
Sad that it’s gonna end :(