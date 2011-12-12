And they’re off! Early thoughts on HBO’s ‘Luck’

Though HBO aired the pilot of “Luck” last night, the David Milch/Michael Mann horse racing drama won’t have its proper premiere until January 29, and the channel has treated last night’s airing as a sneak preview to start preliminary conversation, and little more. Copies weren’t set out to critics, though we’re apparently going to get all 9 first season episodes later this month, and there aren’t even publicity stills available yet. (The picture accompanying this review was taken off of HBO.com itself.)
Because I’ll be getting more episodes soon, because the real premiere is so far away, and because a Milch show tends to take a few episodes to fully establish itself, I’d like to wait until late January to offer a proper review, but I have a few preliminary impressions of the pilot, coming up just as soon as I know what Jim Beam is for…
The first time I met David Milch, he took me to the track. Writing is his profession, but horses – and betting on horses – is perhaps his deepest passion. “Luck” is the show Milch has been waiting a lifetime to make. Now, there’s a danger in making a show about a subject you know so much more intimately than the average viewer – especially when you’re a writer like Milch, whose dialogue isn’t always easy to follow even in a more familiar context – that you’ll just treat too many things as easily understood when they really aren’t. And there were definitely a few moments here and there in the “Luck” pilot where I was struggling to keep up with the plot. (My main point of confusion was whether the horse the Cajun jockey rode in the last race was Nick Nolte’s or not; obviously, it turned out not to be.)
But I don’t think it was any more opaque than, say, the “Deadwood” pilot. Easy as it is to forget now in its position among the HBO Holy Trinity, reaction was very mixed to “Deadwood” at first, and it wasn’t until the fourth episode or so where most people felt that series took shape, and Swearengen’s negotiation with Brom Garrett and Tim Driscoll was at least as convoluted as the four degenerate gamblers’ plan to win the Pick 6.
And while I imagine it’ll be at least a few episodes before I feel comfortable with all the lingo, I thought the pilot did a terrific job of capturing the atmosphere of the track and the people who hang around it. Though Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte are the big names, and will no doubt be more prominent in later episodes, it almost felt like the stars of the show this week were Jason Gedrick and Kevin Dunn (whose early grasp of Milch-speak reminded me very much of both Ian McShane and Dennis Franz), and all the scenes with their quartet were funny and sad and completely engaging, even if I couldn’t follow all of it.
Where I was really impressed, though, was Michael Mann’s direction. The cliche is that TV is a writer’s medium, and film a director’s medium. “Luck” is trying to be both, pairing one of the small screen’s all-time great wordsmiths with one of the most meticulous, impressive visual stylists in either movies or television. Various reports suggest the combination was predictably volatile off-camera, but the end result was very impressive. I’ve seen a lot of fictional horse races, but none felt quite as intimate or powerful as Mann’s work here. The horses are every bit as important to the show as most of the human characters – the pilot’s big emotional climax involves the 8 horse suffering a bad break in mid-race and having to be put down – and while Milch has no ability to put elaborate sentences into their mouths, Mann found a way to capture the individuality and strong will that so many of the humans ascribe to the horses.
It looked great, it sounded great, and Hoffman and Dennis Farina established a quick, entertaining rapport as Ace Bernstein and his driver/front Gus. Obviously, it could make a very wrong turn into a “John from Cincinnati” within a few episodes, but what I saw last night made me very, very eager for that HBO care package to arrive.
What did everybody else think? Did the sneak preview make you more or less excited for the series to debut late next month?
I loved Deadwood from the first motherfucker. John from Cincinnati not so much. I hope Luck turns into something wonderful but right now I’m not certain they struck a good balance between the Milch dialoge and everyday speech. I’ll watch the show because Milch is creative enough for me to want to continue watching; I trust he’ll give write something special. I hope the partnership with Mann also continues to be effective as it was in the pilot.
It was a good night of tv. Simpsons, Luck, the others.
I’m absolutely brimming with excitement after last night’s preview. What I found most interesting is that the pilot played like a microcosm of all HBO show’s seasons. At first, I was a little confused and trying to figure out where they were going but by the end I felt like I had grasp of the world and was completely engrossed by the characters and their horses. Bravo!
How many episodes does Mann direct? Just the pilot?
I believe I read it’s just the pilot. Among the show’s other directors are Philip Noyce and Mime Leder (who did the finale).
But Mann as still the hands-on producer running production while Milch wrote, so his imprint will be on the eps he doesn’t direct, as well.
That’s pretty cool. I love Michael Mann.
Won’t be watching. True to HBO form, it was directed well and the acting was excellent. However, I am personally against horse racing, and the fact that they had a horse break a leg and put it down on the pilot episode just totally turned me off. That is one of the main reasons why I am totally against horse racing. The only other critique I had was that it seemed like you needed to know something about horse racing to understand the show. Since I know nothing about the ridiculous “sport”, I was thoroughly confused. I should point out that the only reason why I watched the pilot last night was because my husband was watching it and I was too tired to get up.
Since you don’t like horse racing, you are right. You probably won’t like the show. If anyone else would like to know more about horse racing, may I suggest the Daily Racing Form (drf.com). There’s a section that explains the terms.
I agree. I’m hesitant to watch because it might as well be about dog or cock fighting. Repulsive.
I do not know enough about horse racing to judge whether or not it is cruel to the horses. However, I thought the scence you refer to was handled senstively. I guess what I’m trying to say is that I don’t feel the show should be criticized for realistically and sensitively portraying this. But I also understand why you may not want to watch it.
Agreed. I don’t agree with horse racing, so I can’t imagine enjoying a TV series about the subject matter.
I don’t agree with war but can see myself watching a series about war; I certainly don’t agree with drugs or pedophilia or serial killers or bad cops or …..but can see myself watching a tv series, or movie, or god forbid, read a book about those subjects.
Horse racing = chickens and dogs forced to kill each other? Don’t think so.
So what shows do you watch? If you have to agree with everything that goes on….
I’m glad you’re giving the show a chance. I wasn’t confused at all. As an avid racing fan & handicapper, I couldn’t wait to see this, and I wasn’t disappointed. Of COURSE, no one knows all the characters yet or else it would be a 1 hour show and that’s it. (I STILL miss “Deadwood”! ) I happen to know the jargon. All the “track rats” I follow on twitter were already checking out the stats on the P6 bet those dudes made (If you need to learn what all the terms mean, go to DRF.com– Daily Racing Form). Many rail birds mentioned (on twitter) that they thought the dudes looked like the typical track rats. The show DOES look & feel like the atmosphere at the track. My friend who goes to SA every week thought so as well. The camera work close-ups of the races are superb! I’m following the “comments” section on HBO. I can’t wait to see the “behind the scenes” pages. Some racing fans already pointed out some inconsistencies. Handicapping gets very technical and I hope the show reflects that, since Milch owns/bets on horses. You can’t have a show about horse-racing and not know the particulars of the sport, or else no one will watch it. I’m glad that they cast real jockeys-(Hall of Fame) Gary Stevens as the jockey with substance abuse problems & Chantel Sutherland (“Game on Dude”-2nd in the Breeder’s Cup Classic) as one of the exercise riders (she’s the blond standing with the red-haired rider at the rail). You can’t go wrong with this talent. I’m also glad it’s an ensemble cast, not the Dustin Hoffman Show. I think it’s funny that Dennis Farina’s character is nicknamed “the Greek”, when he’s always playing Italian mobsters. I’m gonna watch it again. I can’t wait to see the rest of the episodes. Oh, BTW, the young jockey had to witness his horse break down & get euthanized. If you don’t think that deserves a shot of Jim Beam (advice given much to his agent’s dismay), you missed it. I loved this preview and glad you gave it a good review!
I suppose you could get a sense of atmosphere but gosh was I lost as to exactly what was happening – through the whole thing if I’m being honest. That was certainly one of the least accessible pilots I’ve ever seen, if not the least. Perhaps I need to rewatch it. I mean, it was beautifully shot. The racing sequences were pretty astounding to me. But, again, no real context, no emotional entry point.
I’m gonna agree with Nick. It looked really pretty, but I was having trouble connecting with the dialogue and slowly starting tuning the whole thing out.
Episode 1 felt like Episode 5 to me.
I’d say I encountered just about the amount of difficulty following things as I expected, though the first conversation between Escalante and the jockey was well nigh impossible. Overall, I loved it, and really enjoyed that Hoffman was more of a looming presence (at least for the audience) than he was the central character. Nolte was great too, and Ortiz and Richard Kind with his stammer, but I’m with you: Dunn was the MVP. Actually, considering the amount of hate he receives around here, and how much I personally enjoyed his roasting in Backdraft, Gedrick was pretty damn good as well.
And I won’t go into the “This Season On” segment, obviously, but boy did it do my heart good to hear someone say the word ‘cocksucker.’ So excited for this.
Couple things I forgot:
It was definitely different seeing Dennis Farina play anything but a Type A, and I liked it. Hopefully that last conversation is setting things up for him to come into his own as the season progresses.
Did anyone else wish that the woman with the syringe would make a stop up in the announcers box to see to the insufferable Bill Plaschke? God, I hate that guy.
Hatfield, if there’s hate for Gedrick around these parts, it does not come from me. I’ve been a fan forever, and not just because I grew up watching Iron Eagle twice a week on HBO. He’s a showkiller, in that pretty much every show he’s been a part of has died a quick death, but he’s a very good actor, and a lot of those shows that died early (EZ Streets in particular) deserved better.
My mistake! I think I was mixing his showkiller abilities with your usual dislike of Jon Seda and turning them into the same person. Jason Gedrick, I would like to apologize
The show looks intriguing. I didn’t watch closely but I will at a later time. The one thing I noticed that put me off was the camera style. I really don’t like that shaky camera, constantly moving and refocusing style of shooting and editing. It takes me out of the moment and feels like it is trying too hard to be edgy or something. Hopefully that was just for the pilot.
This was pure Mann… I bet you complained about the camera work in Collateral, Miami Vice, Heat, etc.
Honestly, the horse racing scenes evoked the same emotions as Mann best scenes (Heat LA shootout). The music track on top of those scenes was OUTSTANDING.
I was amazed at the great filming of the horse racing scenes, never felt that in touch with a race and my wife and I were so glued in during that last race that when the leg snapped it was an OUTLOUD ‘GASP’ that I wouldn’t have made unless I was so drawn in. I’d watch Mann direct a Seasame Street episode so I’m a bit biased, but that was a strong hour of TV and I’m excited for the rest.
NOOOOO! This is devastating. I can’t stand action movies and TV shows that are constantly fidgeting with the zoom and focus dials. It drives me insane and looks so god damn cheesy. I didn’t catch the pilot so maybe you’re just talking about fast edits and shaky cam, but if it’s anything like 24 (or a recent example, the film Unstoppable) then I just honestly won’t be able to watch it. Actually, knowing Michael Mann is involved in any way kind of bums me out. Guess I better keep my finger on the volume button, since all of his films have outrageously loud special effects sounds compared to the dialog.
I like horse racing and I will not be watching this show. I did find the parts with the four gamblers compelling (though, like Alan, I couldn’t quite follow all of it)…but I won’t watch this for the same reason I won’t go see War Horse later this month, no matter how good that might end up being. I’m not interested in watching horses die, so this will be a pass for me. Whether the show is great or not depends on whether it will be an unfortunate pass or not.
“Oh fuck my face!” – God I’ve missed Milch.
I’m surprised by the amount of “won’t watch a show where horses might (fictionally) die” comments. Mostly because I haven’t seen them in regards to the many shows where humans might (fictionally) die.
(I’m assuming the horse death being referred to was faked, if this was an actual killing of a horse of course I understand and would be appalled.)
Oh, Geez ! No, the horse didn’t REALLY die! But it won’t help the horse racing industry gain fans when the pilot episode shows a horse breaking down. They should have kept that for later on in the series. It does happen, but the industry is trying to make the sport safer.
I agree, truly bizarre comments in this thread. One horse dying in a pilot is more tragic, upsetting, etc. than every horrible thing that happened to people in the Wire? This is some Tony Soprano/Pie-O-My level of sympathy for animals over humans.
For a show striving to be authentic, the Pick 6 doesn’t work that way. It shouldn’t have mattered what the odds of the horses in the last race were. The jackpot is the jackpot (which they had already announced in the morning as $2m+). It carries over possibly for days at a time until someone wins it, the odds don’t matter. They were showing payoffs of only $48k if the favorite won the last race or $2.6m for the longshot. Don’t know why Milch would employ such a cheap, unauthentic gimmick to build tension that wasn’t even necessary.
No, it was portrayed correctly. The favorite paid $48k to each winning ticket and there would have been about 52 winning tickets. The longshot paid $2.6m because there was only 1 winning ticket. The odds don’t matter as you pointed out. The payout is only calculated by how many winning tickets there are. That is why they were mad that the security guard placed a P6 using their bets.
Dave is correct. The payoff in a Pick 6 is purely a function of amount in the pool (wagers minus takeout) divided by the number of winning tickets. The payout if the favorite wins is less than if the longshot wins simply because more people will have picked the favorite in the last race than will have picked the longshot. So, for all tickets with 5 winners in the first five races, there are many more with the favorite in the 6th race than with the longshot in the 6th race. The “odds” for that individual race simply reflect which horse is the favorite and which is the longshot, but are meaningless in how the amount of the Pick 6 is determined.
I thought it was great. On paper, horse racing doesn’t seem to be that exciting of a subject for a TV show, but in practice, it was really interesting. And given the people involved, from the cast (I especially loved seeing Dennis Farina aka Jimmy Serrano from Midnight Run) to the producer and the writer, I have high hopes. If nothing else, it will give me something to watch while I anxiously await the return of Game of Thrones in April.
If you don’t bet on horses for a living or for fun, this show is a gigantic waste of time. The plot was non-existent. Just a bunch of degenerate gamblers and horse racing people with zero flow of a story. While there are plenty of recognizable characters sprinkled in, they introduce so many different characters that the only one you actually know about by the end was the agent (Larry’s “cousin” from Curb).
They should have focused on Dustin Hoffman’s character in the first episode since Hoffman is the main character and the reason most people tuned in. They did a shoddy job at storytelling. None of the plot lines make me want to tune back in. Another HBO failure.
Serious question… is this the first time you’ve watched an HBO series? Pilots tend to feel like the first hour of a really long movie, and it takes a couple of episodes to get to know the characters and get a grip on the story. The Wire, Deadwood, Treme, etc. are all like this.
Wrong. The Wire actually introduced viewers to good characters and a good plot in the pilot . Deadwood set up the story in episode one while introducing the main players. Luck was stupid with little storyline. Try again buddy.
I thought it started slow and at the same time overly self important. It’s as if you could see Hoffman and Nolte thinking “This is HBO, and this is David Milch with Mann directing, and I am who I am and we are going to be the next big HBO thing so we’ve got to act as such.” HBO has done such a great job of finding little-known good actors and turning them into something special that I worry Hoffman and Nolte aren’t quite right.
But I’ve thought other HBO shows started slow as well so I will definitely stay tuned.
The whole time I was watching the Pilot I reminded myself how utterly bored I was the first time I watched the Deadwood/Wire pilots. Then I kept at it and was rewarded many times over.
Something I’ve noticed upon rewatch: “Whoever is the patron saint of long shots, executives all over the track are now busy lighting candles to.”
Wow, they’ve made Plaschke into an even shittier writer.
Liked it, could have a winner on our hands
It certainly started off slow but pulled itself together towards the end before a stunning final-stretch sprint. I have a feeling though that this may be Milch’s Treme; good if you let it be, just don’t expect it to match the previous masterpiece.
Richard Kind is an almost unbearable presence in this show, as he is in everything else he’s ever appeared in. Just terrible.
I’m normally a big Kind fan but unfourtunately I have to agree with you on that. He and Hoffman were the worst offenders for me, both lacked any kind of naturalism to me, standing out like sore thumbs (though in the latters case it wasn’t for lack of talent). Hoffman managed to settle into a groove though by the end of the episode and I’m hoping that Kind will soon do the same, though I fear that his schtick is perhaps too broad for such a gritty show.
As with everything, we’ll see.
Milch has a fondness (or weakness, if you prefer) for broadly comic supporting performances. NYPD Blue had Medavoy, Deadwood had Farnum and Merrick (among others), John from Cincy had the two Hawaiian loansharks (among others) and this show appears to have Richard Kind. It’s a thing he does.
While that is true (obviously anything you say on Milch most likely is) I never got the sense that Kind’s character was supposed to be comic relief and that’s what made his mannerisms seem so obnoxious.
There were more than a few funny lines thrown around within the gang of gamblers but the only thing about Kind that seemed intentionally funny was his forced stutterring and furiousness; none of which compares to anything EB got, even in the early episodes.
I’m not yet ready to call him a chink (In the Blacksmithing rather than the Mr.Wu way) but I quickly went from being pleasently surprised at the name to downright dissapointed whenever he came onscreen.
More, please.
Does anyone know the names of some of the great music in the show?
does anyone know the name and source of the great music played during the pilot?
All I know is the song over the credits is “Splitting the Atom” by Massive Attack.
Great music on this show. “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James (RIP) and a song from the new Gil-Scott Heron (RIP) album were included. Great songs both!
I loved so many of the ingrediants but it still felt undercooked. At the moment, the pilot felt like a gorgeous cure for narcolepsy.
Loved it. Gambling quartet aching for the big score (dialogue sings). Nick Nolte, moral center. Hoffman edgy, wired. Farina oily. John Ortiz — I’m in love with him. Cinematography gorgeous. One comment: Where are the women?
This makes me wish I had HBO.
Would someone mind telling me where this is set? I’m just curious.
I didn’t watch it, but saw enough previews to know the racing scenes look to have been filmed at Santa Anita.
It was Santa Anita. One shot showed the starting cage (or whatever it is called) topped with a script Santa Anita logo. Also, the credits noted that Santa Anita was the location used. I was a little thrown off by a billboard announcing upcoming races had a website reference to [www.sanr&];..com rather than a Santa Anita reference.
I thought the show was fantastic. Michael Mann is one of my favorite directors, so I was looking for his signature thoughout the pilot. I was NOT disappointed. The footage at the track, the music, the mood… all very reminiscent of Collateral, Heat, Miami Vice, etc. I’m also a horse racing fan and thoroughly enjoyed the dialogue and realism surrounding the track. The one thing I was nervous about going in was Dustin Hoffman. I’m not usually a fan of his work. I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised how well he pulled off the heavy/gangster role. I’m ready for more!
It was interesting enough. I agree it was tough get at times, but not impossible. I’ll watch again.
There were only eight minutes left & I couldn’t be bothered to finish it. Dull aside from Hoffman’s button-busting scene & Nolte’s soliloquy. I enjoyed the peripheral track rats with mustaches as (I’m assuming) unknown actors. But I feel it gave me little to plug into, be it the overuse of music, sparse dialogue, or heavy handedness (the jockey’s dialogue after the horse’s death seemed especially unrealistic). The logistics of betting is fascinating. The show does acknowledge the strata of types that adhere around racing, but it seems insensitive to an extent that this show airs now. I’m supposed to want to watch Hoffman returned from jail for being a rich scam artist to do the same? Yes, the aging issues might provide some drama, but with Swerengen there was a theatrical personality who, in his own way, cared very much about community. I’m not sure how the show can add or show facets to Hoffman. Mann did his thing, which when it unfurls over a feature film plus is great, but here destabilized.
Horse racing should act as Deadwood the town – this thing around which varied characters
Something I didn’t understand… going into that last race, horses 5 and 8 were the co-longshots with the big jackpots, but (after what happened to 8 that we’d been following) the other switched from 5 to 2… why?
I haven’t watched a second time – they did show the Pick 6 payoffs a number of times – but I thought it was 2 and 8 that were the co-longshots, with only single tickets in the Pick 6. When 8 went down, the degenerate 4some immediately picked up on the other longshot in the stretch.
Alan – thanks for admitting your own confusion with the pilot. Made me feel much less dense :-)
One of the few pilots I ever felt the need to watch twice back to back just to get it. But what I did get, I enjoyed.
That last scene between Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Farina was a little gem. Two great old pros, showing how its done.
Of course horse racing is akin to the likes of dog fighting. The animals are never the winners. They are forced to compete (often to the death) for the sake of human greed. Thousands of horses die on racetracks every year, and many more are ritualistically slaughtered once past their sell by date, or if they are no good. Even big name champions have been known to have gone to slaughter. Japan is about the worst. The vast majority of champion sires there end their lives in the slaughterhouse. American horses (since the ban on horse slaughter) are now being sent to Mexico to meet a horrific fate. They are repeatedly stabbed until their spinal cords are severed. Or they are sent to Canada where they are shot with a rifle, and this often means that horses are shot multiple times until they are dead. It sickens me to think this ‘sport’ supports such barbarity. As for the actual racing itself. Two and three-year-olds are forced to race when their skeletal and musculature systems have yet to fully develop. They are babies in other words. Most regular riding horses are not broken in until they are four or older. Flat race horses are usually considered ‘past it’ at that age. Jump racing revolts me too.
My husband is watching this and I’m not really paying attention, but the horse breaking it’s leg and being put down completely grabbed me and wrenched my heart (took me back to being 10 yrs old & hearing that my fave horse at my saddle club had died). It was enough to make me want to watch it properly from now on.