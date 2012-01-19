‘Archer’ – ‘The Man from Jupiter’: Burt Reynolds is the bomb

#Archer
Senior Television Writer
01.19.12 6 Comments

Earlier today, I posted an interview with “Archer” co-star Judy Greer. The season premiere just finished, and I loved how it made use of Burt Reynolds. There are times when it can feel awkward when a show spends an episode sucking up to a very special guest star, but it worked here because so much of Archer’s personality – and so much of the show’s approach to action – feels inspired by all those movies Reynolds did in the ’70s and early ’80s when he was the biggest movie star in the world.

As always, my coverage of the series is going to be intermittent (I tend to watch it in chunks, often well after individual episodes have aired), but fire away with your thoughts on the premiere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Archer
TAGSARCHERBURT REYNOLDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP