‘Archer’ – ‘The Man from Jupiter’: Burt Reynolds is the bomb

Earlier today, I posted an interview with “Archer” co-star Judy Greer. The season premiere just finished, and I loved how it made use of Burt Reynolds. There are times when it can feel awkward when a show spends an episode sucking up to a very special guest star, but it worked here because so much of Archer’s personality – and so much of the show’s approach to action – feels inspired by all those movies Reynolds did in the ’70s and early ’80s when he was the biggest movie star in the world.

As always, my coverage of the series is going to be intermittent (I tend to watch it in chunks, often well after individual episodes have aired), but fire away with your thoughts on the premiere.