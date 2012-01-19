‘Archer’ – ‘The Man from Jupiter’: Burt Reynolds is the bomb

Earlier today, I posted an interview with “Archer” co-star Judy Greer. The season premiere just finished, and I loved how it made use of Burt Reynolds. There are times when it can feel awkward when a show spends an episode sucking up to a very special guest star, but it worked here because so much of Archer’s personality – and so much of the show’s approach to action – feels inspired by all those movies Reynolds did in the ’70s and early ’80s when he was the biggest movie star in the world.
As always, my coverage of the series is going to be intermittent (I tend to watch it in chunks, often well after individual episodes have aired), but fire away with your thoughts on the premiere.
Even if this episode had nothing else (and it had plenty), the return of Krieger’s bride makes it a success in my book. “Is that a ghost?”
That and watching Ray getting in and out of the handicapped-pimped van were the best things ever. So glad to have this show back.
Best line of the episode goes to Carol/Cheryl: “oh, just put some tape on them”
I wish there was a pre-episode feed for drinks I should buy after work every Thursday. I wish this show as more reviewable, but I suppose the show lends itself more to the AV Club-esque list of events and funny quotes instead of a meta-review.
I hope that Krieger gets a new Rush album inspired van in every episode. Vanispheres absolutely killed.
I’d like a Pimm’s Cup in a pimp cup.