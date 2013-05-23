Are you ready for the summer? (2013 edition)

It’s that time once again, boys and girls. The broadcast network TV season ended last night at 11, and now we move into the summer, which will be a mix of leftover network programs (set your clocks now for the return of “Zero Hour”!), cheap foreign imports and co-productions (ABC’s “Motive,” NBC’s “Crossing Lines”), and a bunch of cable series to be excited about (“Breaking Bad”!), nervous about (“The Killing”!) and some combination of the two (“The Newsroom”!).
As always, I’ll be mixing and matching in terms of what shows I’m writing about – will I have enough new things to say about each “Newsroom” episode? – and as usual, I’ll also be revisiting a classic TV season from the past, one week at a time. And that season is (in case you couldn’t tell from the picture and its caption)…
“Deadwood” season 3.
Yes, I’ve been saying for the last two summers (when I covered seasons 1 and 2) that because I wrote about that season on my old blog, I wasn’t going to revisit it here. But I considered three things: 1)I didn’t cover every episode, nor did I cover every one as thoroughly as I have the first 2 (that was my first year of blogging, and I was still feeling my way around it); 2)My affection for the series only grew when I was writing about it in my book;(*) and 3)Those reviews were written before Jim Beaver turned up to share his stories with us. And since after a certain point, these “Deadwood” reviews turned into a Jim Beaver comment delivery system – and later a Keone Young comment delivery system as well – I decided to give it a shot and close the loop. We can start up a new project next summer (and please, no suggestions this far out), but we might as well finish what we started with Al, Mr. Bullock, Mrs. Garrett and all the rest. Jim’s already in (he told me he had put off rewatching the third season in the hopes I’d change my mind), and if we’re lucky, maybe some other alums will pop up as well.
(*) Speaking of the book, I’ll be doing a Reddit AMA today at 2 p.m. Eastern. Stop by if you like! Tell your friends!
Approach will be the same: Friday mornings, with two identical posts (one for anyone to comment about anything “Deadwood”-related, one for people who are watching along for the first time and don’t want to be spoiled on what’s coming next). We’ll start a week from tomorrow with the third season premiere, “Tell Your God to Ready for Blood.”
nice choice! I’ve been waiting to watch Deadwood for this summer anyway.
YES!! I was hoping you’d agree to it, so I put off rewatching season 3 in anticipation. Thanks Alan.
For the podcast rewind, I humbly suggest Lars Von Trier’s “Kingdom (Riget),” available on youtube.
I searched out “Riget” a few years ago and was able to watch it online (can’t remember if it was Amazon streaming or Netflix). Loved it. Very original and very entertaining. It’s something that would certainly lend itself to one of Alan’s weekly reviews.
“This place displeases me. I’m taking measures to bring it down.” -Hearst
It’s been a while since I watched this show, but I have it all on DVD and I’ve seen the pilot 4 or 5 times. I might actually revisit the third season along with this column.
I had forgotten how much I love that quote, “Tell your god to ready for blood!”. And that Hearst quote you got there, and “Not my remains, Al…”
…and a thousand other great things people say on that show.
i watched the first 2 seasons for the first time last summer after getting the series on blu ray for my birthday last year. haven’t watched the 3rd yet because the fall tv season arrived so i’ll be watching along for the first time.
Cocksuckers UNITE! Looking forward to the Deadwood dispatches with some canned peaches.
Just no unauthorized cinnamon.
Well, hey, that’s a pleasant surprise. Even though I didn’t get to participate much in the comments last summer because of my schedule, I still liked knowing that my beloved “Deadwood” was getting a proper weekly tribute here. And of course, the Jim Beaver/Keone Young participation was (and hopefully for this summer still is) so wonderful.
Have you fixed that schedule yet? Get in here!
Awwww…thanks, Hatfield! As of right now it looks like I’ll be able “get in there” same day as the post goes up or by Saturday for sure.
By the way, “unauthorized cinnamon” would make a great (albeit long) blog name if someone hasn’t already taken it.
Happy dance! Gives me an excuse (like I needed one) to jump into the world of The Gem again.
For the Podcast rewind please convince Dan to agree to Office Season 2. I think it would be a good choice. Plus I am currently rewatching The Office anyway :-)
I’d prefer it if you guys watched a show more outside your wheelhouse, something at least a bit off the beaten path. This choice isn’t a bad season or series of course, but it’s just more of the same; a very safe choice
Dang, I guess I have 8 days to watch the 24 episodes from the first 2 seasons. The last time I gobbled up that much TV in such a short period was when I caught up the first 2 seasons of Justified just before Season 3 started.
Alan, in your recent column about thete being too much good tv on at once, it was brought up that maybe the summer would be a good time to post about some of the shows you did not follow regularly. Just off the top of my head it would be interesting to get your take on individual episodes of orphan black, vikings, house of cards, etc. all 3 shows had things i liked but they all frustrated me at times too.
Longmire Season 2 starts Monday. Which category does it fall into?
I never watched Deadwood when it originally aired but your summer was motivation enough to start. I held off on watching season 3 hoping you would change your mind. HBOGO here I come.
Am I the only one who flashed back to the song from the Bill Murray movie “Meatballs?”
And this tv viewer is indeed ready for the summer.
it’s a little offputting how much I perked up at just reading that 1st-episode title… “Tell Your God to Ready for Blood” I mean really, as titles go, does it get any better?
Well, and the way he says it to Richardson as he casually strolls by… Man, I miss Ian McShane on my television.
I recently caught up with Orphan Black, which I’ve been enjoying. I saw that you liked the initial four episodes — any chance you’ll recap the rest of the season?
I also recommend giving Adventure Time a shot if you haven’t already.
Great AMA btw!
So you know, Liane Bonin has been recapping it in her own corner of this website.
Thanks, I’ll have to check out her recaps.
I have nothing to add except “YAAAAAY.”
How has it been two years since we started the season 1 review?!
Can’t wait to start season 3!
So that means China Beach for the Podcast, right?
And that season is (in case you couldn’t tell from the picture and its caption)…
… John from Cincinnati!!!
OK I’m in
Given a fresh reason to live, I have removed all meat products from my fridge, tossed anything containing high-fructose corn sweeteners, and initiated a vegan diet with thrice-daily yoga sessions. I may not be able to avoid high-speed collisions, nuclear meltdowns or deadly asteroids, but I feel better about my odds of living long enough to complete the Season 3 rewatch with y’all. Now, where did I put that lightning rod ….
Very excited, will watch seasons one and two before end. Excellent half term project! PS I’ve said it before I’ll say it again the book is awesome!
Alan, you’re the man! We absolutely HAD TO finish what we started here. Thank you so much.
I started watching The Wire for the third time, since I too needed a new reason to live. But all of the sudden, I have many reasons to live. The Wire, Deadwood, Alan’s reviews, (for both shows) and Jim Beaver too! There could not be a better combination. And who knows? Maybe somebody else will decide to stop by (again) or for the first time.
*Anything* is possible!
Hello, all!!
I’ve contacted W. Earl Brown (who not only played Dan Dority but also wrote some episodes) about joining us this summer. He’s hoping we can add one more hooplehead to the mix!
– Ed
Woo! Thanks!