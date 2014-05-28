Are you ready for the summer? (2014 edition)

The broadcast network TV season officially ended a week ago, but there's still a healthy amount of new product on the air, whether things the networks actually care about (“24: Live Another Day”) or things they're burning off in the slower summer months (“The Night Shift”).
Starting in 2007 on the old blog, I began using summer as an excuse to revisit older series – or older seasons of series I had starting blogging about midway through – including, among others, “Freaks and Geeks,” “Band of Brothers” and, more recently, early seasons of “The Wire” (here and here) and “Deadwood.”
As the summer season approached, I spent a lot of time wondering what show to rewind this year. “The Sopranos” season 1 seemed an obvious choice, as did “Six Feet Under” season 1, and I briefly pondered doing “Lost” season 1 (since my blog began early in the second season). Ultimately, though, I decided I needed a break from the various shows (and kinds of shows) in “The Revolution Was Televised,” and I also realized that between all the upcoming summer shows on cable and the fact that press tour and Comic-Con will be keeping me busy for nearly all of July, I needed to try something different just to make things manageable.
So we're going to have two different experiments this summer, and we'll see how they work out:
1)After Netflix releases all of “Orange Is the New Black” season 2 on June 6, I'm going to attempt to do periodic reviews (maybe weekly, maybe not; it'll all depend on my schedule), going two episodes at a time, then dealing with the finale on its own. Hopefully, I'll have time to have the first of those reviews ready to run sometime on June 6th (the season's first two episodes complement each other nicely), and we'll see how this works. “Orange” is my favorite of the Netflix originals, and it's also premiering in a slower period which makes trying something like this feasible, but I have no idea if the bulk of you are just going to marathon the whole thing the first weekend, then get impatient at the rate of the reviews, start getting into arguments in the comments about what is and isn't a spoiler, etc. But I wanted to try it, just to see what kind of discussion happens when we're all on our own schedules with a show.
2)Borrowing an idea from the podcast, where Dan and I spent last summer revisiting pilot episodes of classic series, I'm going to do periodic revisits of great sitcom episodes, of both relatively recent vintage and going all the way back to at least the '70s, and maybe even into the days of black-and-white TV. We'll be talking about what makes these episodes work, but also about whether they all hold up in the summer of 2014 (I haven't watched “Chuckles Bites the Dust” in forever, for instance; does it still feel like an all-timer?). I'll be sticking to things that are easily streamable, and I'm aware that different people have subscriptions to different services, but I will do the best I can on that front. Some weeks we'll do one episode of a show, some weeks we'll do two if there's either a two-parter or some kind of thematic link, and some weeks we won't do any at all because I'll be deep in the weeds in California. But I'll always tell you what the next homework assignment is and roughly when to expect to discuss it, and we'll start out with a pair of “NewsRadio” episodes that are both available on Hulu (and without requiring a Hulu+ subscription, though you will have to watch them on a computer and not on another device): “The Public Domain” and “Super Karate Monkey Death Car.” These aired back to back in the show's fourth season; the latter features the show's single best joke, while the former is maybe my favorite overall episode (it's that or “Arcade,” which unfortunately isn't streaming anywhere at the moment). We'll hit some more famous shows later on, but we're starting here because this show's online availability is so erratic and ever-changing that I wanted to discuss Jimmy James' book while it was still possible to do so. In theory, I'll have a post on that up next Wednesday or Thursday morning.
So that's the plan. Maybe next summer I'll do another vintage HBO show, or a British miniseries or something else, but this is what I was feeling right now, on top of whatever other current shows I wind up putting into the rotation for the summer. (I imagine “Masters of Sex” will be back there, for instance, but Sundays will be awfully tough with that, “The Strain,” “The Leftovers,” etc.)
Go forth and stream things, and we shall try to reconvene with our two summer TV clubs sometime next week.
Six Feet Under woulda been a great choice….just sayin’.
(i’ll still be reading a watching right along!).
Another great choice would be The Singing Detective! It’s only six episodes so it’s certainly manageable, plus it’s such a dense and unique piece of work that far too many people have forgotten about or aren’t aware of!
So, will Cheers’ Thanksgiving episode be among the “all-time greats” you’ll be watching and re-reviewing?
I can only hope so.
“Chuckles Bites the Dust” holds up just fine. I actually use an episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show in a writing course I teach (“Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Writer”, season 4, ep. 23) and continually an amazed at how well my students relate to the characters given that the show is 40 years old. Moore, Asner, Knight and MacLeod were truly something special.
I saw it for the first time about a year ago, and then again a few months ago. Yes, it holds up! It’s still hilarious!!! I would also suggest looking at some episodes of All in the Family, another show I started watching about a year ago for the first time, I woke my parents up from how hard I was laughing…
Will most of these episodes make sense if we are not familiar with a show, or is some advance research required?
And thanks for doing this, it seems like a great idea!
What’s the best joke from Super Karate?
Reviewing some of the great episodes of Larry Sanders would be a great option, but HBO seems like they will never post it on HBOGO.
I don’t know if you have it or not but if you are interested in The Larry Sanders Show, it’s on Netflix in its entirety I believe.
I didn’t see your comment before my request for Larry Sanders too… It’s not on HBO because they don’t own the show and never did. Sony produced the show and the rights for streaming have bounced around a bit.
Netflix HAD it at one point, but I believe they lost it to Amazon. Amazon had it on Prime, but they stupidly took it off Prime recently, meaning I believe you have to pay to watch it now??
Shout Factory put the complete series on DVD a few years ago, and now I believe a different company is reissuing the show on DVD soon. I would love for Alan to do a series of “Larry” recaps.
I meant to say “not on HBOGO”… Of course the series did originally air on HBO itself.
I have to get my request in now for WKRP’s “Turkeys Away” – not only for the pantheonic (is that a word?) final scene, but for Gordon Jump’s pathos through the rest of the episode.
Seconded. I have to believe that episode is one of the Top Ten sitcom episodes of all time.
Ah Newsradio! Top Draw!
I love so much of Newsradio, the smoking episode (“so just zip up and get your skinny ass out of here!”) the dream episode of the great Bill McNeal kissing everyone with a prelude…!!!!, the space episode, the one well Mr James takes a piece of gum from Beth instead of a multi-million Dollar deal, etc, etc, etc.
All together now, lets here it for…….”The Real Deal with Bill McNeal”
Man I loved this show so much.
A couple of other suggestions (albeit without the slightest idea of what is streaming where):
– I Love Lucy, “Lucy Doea a TV Commercial” – Vitameatavegemin!
– All in the Family, “Edith’s Problem” – not necessarily the funninest ep, but a tour-de-force for Jean Stapleton
– Barney Miller, “The Architect” – how many sitcoms can successfully borrow from Ayn Rand?
– M*A*S*H – either “Tuttle” (for the best laughs) or “Point of View” (for the sheer guts to pull something like that off!)
– Cheers – “What is…Cliff Clavin?” – best Final Jeopardy answer (question) ever!
“Point of View” is one of the many MASH episodes that plays with narrative structure, which I think it was one of the first shows to do in that way, so it’d be interesting to look at. “Tuttle” would be great. Also “Abyssinia, Henry” is, of course, wonderfully done and kind of ground-breaking in its particular way.
Still waiting for Berlin Alexanderplatz…..
Oh, and thanks for NOT doing 6 Feet Under, the World’s Most Overrated TV Show.
I wish there was a dislike button.
As Chris Rock would say, boo all you want, you know I’m right.
Um, no. No, I do not.
It’s a shame “Friends” and “The Simpsons” aren’t streaming anywhere (to my knowledge). They’d be great ones for a rewatch like this.
A British “Office” and an American “Office” would be fun. Preferably a second or third season episode of the American version, since that was the show’s peak imo and when it’d really distinguished itself. I think both versions are available on the Intertubes, though it’s been awhile since I’ve revisited either.
AV Club is reviewing “Classic” Office (seasons 1-3) right now, 2 episodes a week.
If I may, I recently discovered the MeTV Network, which airs almost exclusively pre-1980 television and last night (and every Tuesday night) they aired back-to-back episodes of “The Honeymooners,” which still isn’t available to stream anywhere, as far as I know. I’d never seen the show before and it was, frankly, great.
I know it’s not streaming, but MeTV is available pretty much everywhere – if not on cable then over the air on a digital subchannel. I think it’d be a great show to revisit.
I would second this. The minute it becomes available to easily stream, please do the Honeymooners!
Slight derail based on Alan’s mention of NewsRadio: I’ve been watching all of Parks and Rec from the beginning, after watching Season 6 this past year as it aired. It’s so much better now that I know the backstory and how the characters have evolved. Is NewsRadio like that too? I watched the first season or two when it was on, but haven’t seen the later seasons. I’d like to see the episodes Alan mentioned. Will I be happy just watching random episodes here and there, or better off re-watching the whole series or key parts of it?
I look forward to seeing which episodes you choose from which shows.
Alan, if I may make a suggestion. Since we’ll be in the thick of Emmy season at some point in the summer, would you consider looking back at the episodes that won Outstanding Writing or Directing for a Comedy Series? That would be an interesting way of re-visiting episodes that made a dent back in the day and see if they still hold up (I would love it if you went through a few episodes of Frasier, since I’ve been watching the show obsessively for the last few months and would love to hear your thoughts on certain episodes). I’ve already seen most of the Writing winners of the last 40 odd years and I would love to hear your thoughts on them…
I think that this is the right way to approach the Netflix shows. Hopefully commentors are wise enough to just discuss the episodes up to what you are reviewing and not spoil things. I just wish they released them 2, 3, or 4 at a time. I still have not finished House of Cards for that reason, along with it not being that great. Once all the bingers get done with it I feel I have no push to watch them since you are not reviewing and there is no water cooler discussion about last nights episode. Oh well
Well, TWIN PEAKS is on Netflix in HD…
If you’re taking suggestions, I’d like to nominate “Flu Season” from P&R and “The Injury” from The Office.
I’m looking forward to your Orange is the New Black reviews. Can’t wait for the new season.
Have you seen any of The Leftovers, The Strain, or Tyrant yet?
My vote: Simpsons “Saturdays of Thunder” from Season 3
Putting in the obligatory request/suggestion for British sitcoms!
I’m not sure about particular episodes, but I’d think essential sitcom viewing would include:
– Blackadder
– Dad’s Army
– Fawlty Towers
– Yes Minister
– Father Ted
– Red Dwarf
– The Royle Family
– The Office
– Drop the Dead Donkey
– Only Fools and Horses
– Porridge
I’d also suggest The Good Life (despite being rather twee, it’s still funny, and she is just adorable…), As Time Goes By (again, a bit staid, but the two central performances from Geoffrey Palmer and Judi Dench are still fantastic), Men Behaving Badly (hit and miss, but was great when it hit), Spaced… and nobody ever watched it, but it would be fun to see what Alan made of “If you see God tell him…”, the most agonisingly depressing comedy ever written…
Sorry, that wasn’t meant to come across as nagging, just a friendly nudge.
YES to Spaced, Fawlty Towers, and the British version of The Office.
I haven’t seen any of the others, although I’ve heard good things about Blackadder and Father Ted.
Although it’s not a sitcom (Britcom), I’d also love to see Alan’s take on what may be the best British miniseries of all — THE PRISONER.
So my number 1 dream for this sites of seeing you guys review The Singing Detective must be delayed another year? It’s an incredibly dense, one-of-a-kind show that way too many people have forgotten about or aren’t aware of anymore!
I realize that comic con is probably required as of part of your job, but I have never been a fan of your comic con posts. I personally would rather you sit at home and review tv shows the whole summer. All those panels and side interviews may give you inside info, but sometimes having too much inside info creates bias or unconscious favoritism that can distance you from the average viewer. I realize I am probably doing the same thing by coming to your blog to get other people’s perspectives on the shows I already watch or should be watching. I guess I just don’t like posts about panel discussions at conventions. I think they are boring. It’s like you are posting about one of the show’s commercials instead of the show itself.
How about the original vintage HBO show? The Larry Sanders Show!
HEY NOW, it was the show that put HBO on the map for original programming, highly influential, hilarious, and in spite of its age it still holds up well. It’s still timely, given all the late-night shenanigans of the past few years.
Plus, it’s the show that made Jeffrey Tambor’s career.
Another vintage show I’d love to see recapped? MOONLIGHTING.
Or just stuff from the first three seasons, at least. Maybe followed by a case study of what the hell went wrong with the final two seasons.