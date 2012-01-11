‘Are You There, Chelsea?’ – ‘Pilot’: My sister, myself

I posted my review of NBC’s “Are You There, Chelsea?” on Monday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? How do you feel Laura Prepon did channeling a younger Chelsea Handler? Did you appreciate Handler’s presence playing her sister? (And were you predisposed to liking Chandler ahead of time?) Did you enjoy Lauren Lapkus as the wacky new roommate Dee Dee? Appreciate Dot Marie Jones’ cameo as Chelsea’s cellmate? Did you laugh much? Did you like it more or less than “Whitney”?
Have at it.
My brother and I watched the entire episode with facial expressions like a doctor just informed us that we have lupus.
It’s never lupus!
“… with facial expressions like a doctor just informed us that we have lupus.”
So…sexual arousal and a hint of confusion? Or is that just me?
All of these jokes are funnier than anything in this pilot, btw. Good job, people.
Painful from start to finish. I can’t believe this was what they came up with for the pilot. Thank god for Amy Poehler and Tina Few because Whitney Cummings and Chelsea Handler set the women’s comedy movement back in a big way this year…
Hey, at least it’s a good post.
Are You There, Chelsea? It’s me, the laughs that were conspicuously absent from your show.
BOOM! roasted
Did I like it more or less than “Whitney”?
Well.
That’s like deciding whether one prefers being drowned or electrocuted. Each has its advantages, but the end result is the same.
I will say that Chelsea lived up to every expectation, and is exactly as witty and polished as Whitney.
Although they both have a ways to go before they match the multidimensional hilarity of 2.5 Men.
Speaking of multi-dimensionality, is it true that Kabletown will roll out a revamped “Kommunity” in May?
Rumor is that it’ll be essentially the same show, except that everyone is now a promiscuous drunk, and Chevy Chase is a cross-dresser.
Sweet.
I’m trying to decide if this show is slightly better – or worse – than the dreadful “Whitney” show. Also: the only reason I know that “Chelsea” is supposed to take place a decade earlier (in 2002) is because I saw mention of it in one of the previews I read. But nowhere in tonight’s episode did they make a reference to the year. And to make matters worse, they ended with a scene with all the girls dancing to a KATY PERRY song from 2011. Ugh….this poor show probably doesn’t even have a competent showrunner.
Was it literally 2002? Or is it that it’s a current-day fictionalization of what Chelsea Handler’s life was like 10 years ago?
Is it just me or Laura Prepon seems to always star in shows set in the past?
Please tell me NBC will have enough sense to overlook the Chelsea factor, as much as I love “..Lately”, and shitcan these comedic drecks while bringing “Community” back to TV, since it actually deserves to see the light of day.
It’s awful. I kinda like Chelsea Lately, but it’s a whole different kind of humor from this show. Everything here is so uninspired. It feels like the writers didn’t put any effort in those painfully unfunny punchlines. Also, Laura Prepon felt very stiff to me. She doesn’t have at all the spontaneity that Chelsea Handler has. But Chelsea Handler herself was not good, so maybe it’s just the writing’s fault.
Can’t really be bothered getting around to watching this, but just wanted to know if Laura Prepon continually broke and started laughing like she used to do during That 70s Show?
Yep. She does that all the time here.
I’m glad that NBC didn’t put this on Thursday nights, and instead their (slightly) better Up All Night is getting a shot at some more viewers.
I won’t be upset when this Wednesday night block gets terrible ratings.
Breaking: Vodka just walked off the set due to “creative differences”.
I really did just laugh out loud, thanks srpad
During the whole bit with the red-headed date, I couldn’t help remembering how much prettier Laura Prepon was as a red-head in the early years of “That 70’s Show.”
I also really hated the best friend/side kick. I’m probably too used to sitcoms where only one drunken slut is allowed per group of friends, since in real life it would make sense that her closest friend would be just a slightly less interesting version of herself.
Write a comment…I thought it was a pretty solid pilot. I don’t know if I would really watch the next one, but I didn’t hate it as much as I expected to. I agree that the ending was a little forced, and I would have liked it better if they had just shown Chelsea and her sister hugging instead of adding dialogue.
I liked the sister until I realized that it was actually Chelsea Handler, and then it was distracting. I can probably get used to it though. it’s a cute thing to have her cast as her own sister.
(Sidebar — does she have a sister, and if so, how does her sister feel about Chelsea playing her?)
I think that 2 Broke Girls should take a note on how to make a very short person funny without being deeply stupid and offensive.
I really liked the crazy roommate. I liked that Chelsea embraced her, as opposed to being wigged out by her. That’s what most tv shows would have done, and I loved that AYTC when in a different direction.
I’ll probably watch all the episodes of this season illegally over the internet sometime when I get bored, and enjoy it. But I doubt that I’ll be watching it week to week.
I remember seeing preview footage way back when, before the retooling, back when Natalie Morales and Jo Koy were still in the cast, and the new versions of those same bits are less funny. I have no idea what the thinking was.
Was that Michael Cassidy in a wig?
I dont love Chelsea Handler comedy, i also dont hate it.. for me is always hit and miss.. and i have always like Laura Prepon.. so i really wanted to like this, her first high profile leading role.. but that was painful 30 mins of TV to go through, because it was 80% or more of unfunny (forced) jokes.. and i didnt mind Chelsea’s character and didnt mind much the virgin roommate.. but the main character is badly written and the best friend, worse. i really think whoever wrote this was really drunk with vodka, and maybe that is the only way i could watch it and find it funny, which i dont expect to happen anytime soon. :(
Trying to tread carefully, and no offense intended if I screw up the terminology. Is Ali Wong also a little person/someone with dwarfism? I know she was clearly taller than Todd (Mark Povinelli), but she looked like she was under 4’10”. A quick google search didn’t yield anything. Maybe Prepon is just soo big that it made her look more like a little person? I don’t know.
little person is what i understand to be the correct terminology. I did not look to see if he was for sure and i am not an expert.
I liked the silly roommate
i would also like it if Virgin was not a slam. diversity should extend to virgins too.
also, good to see a little person (if he was) somewhere that is not TLC.
I was going to post earlier but the first posts are all so funny!
I’ve stopped watching New Girl so the only question is – do I keep DVRing this one too – or just give up (I should have watched Mike & Molly and also The Middle probably. I like Neil Flynn… well, I liked him on Scrubs)
My schedule is far less crowded than it was in years pagst.
So, this dreck is essentially what bumped Community off the air?
maybe Chelsea is a bigger star on E than The Soup (brain block) guy? Joel
Seriously…what is wrong with this timeline?
Hm. I didn’t think it was particularly funny or good, but at the same time it feels like a show that can develop into something really good once the writers figure it out. After all, Parks and Recreation and Community both had pretty weak pilots and took a while to figure themselves out. I liked the cast chemistry (especially the Prepon/McDorman dynamic), and I’m willing to wait a few episodes to see them figure it out. Definitely not nearly as bad as the toxic Whitney.
So. Bad pilot, but enough potential I’m willing to wait it out. It’s too bad this is in the way of Community coming back, because it’s got a lot of angry people waiting for this to fail.
Just because Chelsea and Whitney are friends in real life doesn’t mean one show has anything to do with the other. I didn’t find Whitney Cummings very funny on The Chelsea Handler show, but unlike most of the posters here, I kept an open mind for her sitcom –and was very pleasantly surprised. “Whitney,” the sitcom, is actually very funny. The supporting cast is awesome and the writing is smart and often hilarious. This is coming from someone who loves Community and Parks & Recs, not According to Jim. Pilots are often awful, but the good ones offer glimmers of hope. Are You There, Chelsea?, not so much. But if you judged “Whitney” on just the pilot, I challenge you to check out this week’s episode (1/11/12: Private Parts). My husband and I laughed our butts off!
Horrid. Absolutely horrid. The only time I cracked a hint of a smile was at the quirky roommate…and I think that was just out of relief because it meant LP or CH weren’t talking.
