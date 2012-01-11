‘Are You There, Chelsea?’ – ‘Pilot’: My sister, myself

I posted my review of NBC’s “Are You There, Chelsea?” on Monday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? How do you feel Laura Prepon did channeling a younger Chelsea Handler? Did you appreciate Handler’s presence playing her sister? (And were you predisposed to liking Chandler ahead of time?) Did you enjoy Lauren Lapkus as the wacky new roommate Dee Dee? Appreciate Dot Marie Jones’ cameo as Chelsea’s cellmate? Did you laugh much? Did you like it more or less than “Whitney”?

Have at it.