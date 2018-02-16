Ask Alan: What Final Seasons Most Upset The Fans?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.
First up this week, a Scandal fan unhappy with the final season (which I haven’t been watching, having cut the cord a couple of years ago) asked about other shows that particularly angered viewers on their way out the door. This is a subject with which I have plenty of experience, and if I didn’t just devote 10 or 15 minutes to articulating all of my problems with the end of How I Met Your Mother, it’s because I’ve already written plenty about it here and here.
From there, my friend Jon Weisman (former entertainment writer and Dodgers blogger) had a fun what-if question: what shows would I be most excited to recap on a week to week basis if I had been doing this job in the ’80s, the ’70s, or even the ’60s? I tried to limit myself to one drama and one comedy from each decade.
And speaking of decades, our closing question comes from someone about to finish grad school and finally ready to catch up on all the pop culture she missed in the 2010s while she was busy getting a higher education. Rather than ask me for the best shows of this decade, she instead wanted to know what shows best typified the last seven or eight years.
As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.
True Blood for me but that show went down hill after Season 3. Still fun to watch though. Also I dont like how NBC rushed to end Parks and Rec. The Office should have ended after Steve Carrell left, and the whole tension between Jim and Pam was so forced.
How did the last season of BSG not make the cut?
So you liked the final season of Lost but concede that the sideways and the temple did not work? That was like… most of the season.
The thing is, to be a really disappointing final season, the seasons leading up to it have to be really good. You can’t count something like Dexter, because the two seasons before the end were hot garbage. Ditto for The Sopranos because the show ceased to about anything interesting after season 4.
So, the most disappointing final season of all time, for me anyway, has to be S5 of The Wire.
Even though it’s only half over, I’ve got to go with Once Upon a Time. This season is an absolute disaster.
Final season of Lost was pretty bad.
If Fargo season 3 is it’s last, which it sounds is very likely, then it was a huge step back from the first two.
Lost’s last season was the most disappointing end to any TV show ever. Questions that fans had going back to episode 1 were either not addressed, or answered without any creativity. Most fan theories made more sense when all was said and done.