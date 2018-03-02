Ask Alan: What Are TV’s Greatest Fight Scenes?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.
Three super fun questions this week, starting with a question about TV’s greatest fight scenes, inspired by one of you rewatching the Nola-Burton fight from Banshee:
As promised in the video, I’m trying to embed as many of the clips I talked about as possible (though there aren’t YouTube versions of a few like the Altered Carbon zero-G fight, and there are other shows like Into the Badlands that I don’t watch enough to consider).
Daredevil hallway fight:
Brienne vs the Hound:
Arrow vs Slade:
Preacher “Uptown Girl” fight:
CARNIVÀLE
You forgot the Legion Bolero fight….though it was arguably more of a mayhem than a fight…
Ummmmm helloooooo, Pete vs. Lane?
[youtu.be]
Ha, nice one!
Not a great show, but AMC’s Into the Badlands is good show for fight scenes (and not much else). I’d also submit Ron Swanson punching Jeremy Jamm at Leslie’s wedding. Best payoff.
I just finished that episode it was so satisfying to see him get punched by Ron!
Hannibal vs Jack needs to include the second round, even though I guess that’s more an ass-whupping and not a fight.
I enjoyed the fan-service of that curb stomp, but hated Hated HATED the stupid ending more than any tv moment I can recall off the top of my head.
Hell yes for round two. Jack was like a goddamned avalanche.
Daredevil vs. Nobu #1, Arrow vs. Dark Archer #1, fight scenes from The Americans S1 & S2, lots of stuff from Banshee.
Here are my crime fighters:
1 Strong Man or Woman: Elizabeth Jennings (The Americans)
1 Detective: Andy Sipowicz, (NYPD Blue)
1 Chief of Police/Boss: Frank Farillo (Hill Street Blues)
1 Tech nerd: Penelope Garcia (Criminal Minds)
1 Comic relief: Herc (The Wire)
I had a real tough time on the detective, besides Andy, I could have easily chosen Theo Kojack, Kima Griggs, Lestor Freamon, Vic Mackey and could probably come up with at least 10 more.
Herc was a monster though. Lots of blood on his hands for comic relief.
I agree on Amy Jellicoe, but I never fully came around on Enlightened. Perhaps because just working on Cogentiva seems like a good enough life to me, so I think the show would think ill of me.
The fight between Brienne & the Hound is pretty good (and a pure invention of the show), but I might go with the Hound’s earlier fight vs Beric Dondarrion. It’s got fire!
Bobby VS Tony on The Sopranos. Ralyan (sp) and Boyd on Justified. Walter and Jesse.
For a deep cut, how about Henry Rivera v. Clayton Willis? Not so much for the fight itself, but for the analysis by Chuck Kimmel?
“Sleeper Cell” had a pretty great second season, although not quite as great as the monumental first season. That is the show most people haven’t seen that I’m always championing, and if you’re still hate/hope watching Homeland, check out “Sleeper Cell”. You won’t regret it.
Also, “Manhattan”, the WGN show.
The Shield wasn’t really known for fight sequences, but Shane vs Tavon was classic. [vimeo.com]
Amen. And I thought Alan, having loved “The Shield” would have put that towards the top.
Movie and TV fights are boring. My favorite is Glenn Danzig getting knocked out for talking shit.
my favorite show that ran for two seasons was Boss with Kelsey Grammar on starz. idk if season two is neccesarily better than season one as they were both amazing, but i thought it should be mentioned. And as soon as I saw the headline for this article my first thought was, he better mention nola vs burton lol. that one is probably my favorite fight scene ever in any medium not just television.
Alexis Colby and Krystle Carrington MUST have one of their fights on this list Alan. Come on now. :)
Ummm.
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah, Peter vs the Chicken should definitely be included on this list.
Your list is fine with the only exception of how did you not pick Chuck as your tech nerd he wasn’t even an honorable mention?
2 shows that I thought improved dramatically in their 2nd (and final) seasons were Rome and Dollhouse.