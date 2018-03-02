Ask Alan: What Are TV’s Greatest Fight Scenes?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

Three super fun questions this week, starting with a question about TV’s greatest fight scenes, inspired by one of you rewatching the Nola-Burton fight from Banshee:

As promised in the video, I’m trying to embed as many of the clips I talked about as possible (though there aren’t YouTube versions of a few like the Altered Carbon zero-G fight, and there are other shows like Into the Badlands that I don’t watch enough to consider).

Daredevil hallway fight:

Brienne vs the Hound:

Arrow vs Slade:

Preacher “Uptown Girl” fight: