Ask Alan: Is ‘Modern Family’ overrated & subplots that took forever to pay off

#Ask Alan #Modern Family #The Leftovers #Breaking Bad
04.08.16 2 years ago 37 Comments

Happy Friday! We don’t always do immediate follow-ups to Ask Alan questions, but one of this week’s emailers gave me a very obvious counter for last week’s discussion of whether The Walking Dead is the most overrated TV show ever.

In addition, I talked about one of my favorite examples of a long-gestating plot point finally paying off, and got a chance to talk about my favorite current TV show, The Leftovers. (For those wondering about the Person of Interest road map I allude to in that discussion, it’s something Matt Fowler wrote for IGN.)

As usual, you can watch the video at the top and bottom of this post. And, as usual, you can send questions to askalan@hitfix.com.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ask Alan#Modern Family#The Leftovers#Breaking Bad
TAGSAsk AlanBREAKING BADMODERN FAMILYTHE LEFTOVERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP