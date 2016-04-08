Happy Friday! We don’t always do immediate follow-ups to Ask Alan questions, but one of this week’s emailers gave me a very obvious counter for last week’s discussion of whether The Walking Dead is the most overrated TV show ever.
In addition, I talked about one of my favorite examples of a long-gestating plot point finally paying off, and got a chance to talk about my favorite current TV show, The Leftovers. (For those wondering about the Person of Interest road map I allude to in that discussion, it’s something Matt Fowler wrote for IGN.)
As usual, you can watch the video at the top and bottom of this post.
Walt first made the ricin in season 2 to kill Tuco. Didn’t work — wouldn’t snort it and then Hector started ringing the bell. Made more in season 4.
About 4 weeks ago (it will be 5 on Monday), we got another clue for the situation on “Breaking Bad” in the first season–the conditions of the drug market in Albuquerque.
In Season one of “Better Call Saul”, we found that Tuco Salamanca had this operation sewn up tight and that he was the biggest distributor, if not the only distributor of drugs in the southwest in 2003, but not everybody was happy with that, starting with Ignacio “Nacho” Varga and that Nacho was doing other business on the side, which Tuco frowned upon.
In season 2 of “BCS”, we find out that behind Tuco and his trade is his uncle, Hector Salamanca, who is getting the stuff out of northern Mexico as “Fifi” (BCS–S02E08) shows.
We also discover that it isn’t just Nacho that is having problems with Tuco, but a dealer named Domingo Gallardo “Krazy-8” Molina, who is not happy making his trips to El Michoacano to pay off Tuco (“Gloves Off”–BCS–S02E04).
Prior to “BB”, we didn’t know that Krazy-8 worked for Tuco at one time, because in the “BB” universe, Krazy-8 was working with “Cap’n Cook”, aka Jesse Pinkman, who was cooking his own batch of meth and Krazy-8 and his cousin Emilio Koyama would distribute and sell it–at the same time that Krazy-8 also worked as an informant for Hank Schrader and
Steven “Gomey” Gomez over at the Albuquerque DEA Office.
Somewhere between “Gloves Off” and the start of “Breaking Bad”, it looks like the Salamancas lose control of the drug trade in the southwestern US and that there are a lot of local cooks out there looking to fill the vacuum left by the Salamancas and that perhaps Don Hector’s stroke and Tuco’s erratic drug-addled behavior brought that on.
The Salamancas were a shadow of what they once were in the southwest by the time of “BB” as there was a crew in Arizona looking at making their own meth and distributing it–run by Declan, who we would see in the 5th Season of “BB” and we also had Fring, who used his own chemist to make a superior product and when “Heisenberg”‘s superior product started flooding the Albuquerque market, the chemist, Gale Boetticher, could not reverse-engineer.
So at this point, we are looking at “BCS” to help fill in the gaps between the days when the Salamanca family had control of the drug trade in the southwest to the chaotic days of that trade at the beginning of “BB”.
@Californicated1:
Excellent post. Pretty much reminds me of a recent discussion I had with someone else on the whole Salamanca-decline/Fring/Krazy-8 rise, and pulls it all together.
I don’t know if it rises to the level of Hurley’s van or Walt’s ricin, but I for one loved the payoff on finding out what Homer J. Simpson’s middle name was.
the payoff on finding out kramers first name on seinfeld was similarly great
I first found MF a few months ago, and I love it. Well written reversals in every scene. ABC has a bunch of good comedy.
So…that’s what happened to the ricin. Couldn’t finish up Breaking Bad.
You just discovered Modern Family a few months ago, and you couldn’t finish up Breaking Bad?
You might not be doing the TV thing right, my friend. :)
This guy…
I sinceriously hope your actions aren’t commonplace
to each their own.
No no no I need to hear why you couldn’t finish up BrBa, go on
Do you only watch television after a long work day and prefer MF’s sitcom that allows you to turn your brain off to a show that’s more compelling?
I thought Breaking Bad was initially brilliant on a number of fronts, but got stale. I stopped watching after a plane crash. TWD lost me similarly, though I was impressed when a friend suckered me into watching the last scene of the recent season finale.
I do rewatches in batches and with different friends with different tastes. I spend half my time working on my own stuff. I like heady TV. My favorite show would be something like Farscape or Deep Space Nine. My favorite genre is sci-fi.
At home, I’m rewatching the 90’s show Early Edition.
I watch MF, The Middle, Goldbergs, 3’s Company, and a bunch of classic network comedies with a friend in particular. I like single cams.
I enjoy quality writing; MF caught my eye for it’s well written reversals/rules of 3 and seems a consistently solid block of tv since I started watching it. But I haven’t gone through the whole run, and I don’t have plans to. It’s pretty decent, but I don’t think it’s in my top 5 (or maybe even 10) for what it’s worth.
“I thought Breaking Bad was initially brilliant on a number of fronts, but got stale. I stopped watching after a plane crash.”
Um…
…well, I got nothin’, here, folks. Don’t really know how to respond to that one. Oy vey.
Actually unblocked the video for this, the autoplay has been driving me nuts (I literally had a second video start playing in the middle of watching one of these, that was the last straw) but from the thumbnail I was thinking you were calling Breaking Bad the most overrated.
And I think you can make that argument, I like it a lot but “overrated” is necessarily relative to reputation and Breaking Bad is only like my sixth favorite modern cable drama. Modern Family won a lot of Emmys but they’re BS and the only network sitcom I think got robbed was 30 Rock, and that was only for a season or two. It was a very assured, well-engineered sitcom, it’s understandable that industry types recognized that. I don’t see the kind of public mania for it that BB and The Wire get. I would have voted for 30 Rock while it was on and then Louie or Veep or maybe Girls but the Emmys are the Emmys.
Although I think I’d nominate The Good Wife, that always places high on critics’ lists (The Guardian is particularly fond of it) and it’s better than other US network stuff, but that’s a low bar these days.
Breaking Bad only became widespread in its 5th season, I dunno that it qualifies as overrated since nobody watched it beforehand, seeing as it deserves the lion’s share of its praise. But yeah fair enough.
Could you tell me how you unblocked the autoplay function? Adblock doesn’t do it for me
Alan, can you share the list of key episodes of Person of Interest to get caught up? I heard the show got interesting, but can’t bring myself to sit through the lame standard CBS procedural crap to get to the good stuff.
Linked to in the post above, but it’s
[www.ign.com]
D’oh! Thanks. I just watched the video and skipped the writeup.
In other news, oh yes Modern Family it is soooo overrated. Stopped watching after season 2.
And the most underrated? The Middle…
Agree about The Middle being underrated. Seven seasons in, and it’s still pretty solid.
I never really hated Modern Family, I just got bored with it sometime during Season 3. Been a long time since I’ve seen an episode.
FWIW I think Modern Family just had it’s best episode in a couple of years this past Wednesday.
Alan, as someone who continues to watch Modern Family on a regular basis and continues to enjoy it (while recognizing that it’s not as consistent as it used to be), I would probably recommend you watch a few loose episodes here and there, because even though as a whole it’s a bit of a slog, they produce a couple of absolute winners every year and at least 10 episodes a year that are at least worth your time (which out of 24 is not a great batting average, but it’s something). I do think the last two seasons have been noticeably weaker, but I still enjoy it.
For me, Modern Family deserved its first two wins for Outstanding Comedy Series. I also think it deserved its third win, only because Louie, Community and Parks and Rec were not on the list that year (Veep was for its first season, but it hadn’t reached the heights of the last couple of seasons IMO). After that, well, I don’t think Modern Family is a show that should’ve tied Frasier’s record (Frasier is a show I absolutely adore) and I would have been very upset if it had broken that record last year.
If only about forty percent of a show’s episodes are really worth the effort, and that show is–or at least was–held up as a gold standard of the medium, then it is indeed overrated.
In terms of batting averages, though, 10-24 is fantastic.
Well, the first season’s batting average was 24-24 IMO (a fantastic first season) and still one of my all-time favorite pilots.
But, yeah, I guess you could say that the most recent seasons are “overrated”, but it’s hard for me to think of it that way, partly because of all the vitriol it gets on so many TV criticism sites and because when an episode is really good, it’s a delight (which isn’t as often as it used to be, but when it hits, it hits).
I also feel Modern Family is a show that does way better in syndication, when you simply turn on the TV, find a random episode and enjoy it for 20 minutes (I’ve enjoyed some of the lesser episodes when I find them on TV like that).
First off, I really liked the first three seasons of modern family but i definitely agree it wasn’t the best comedy on tv in any of the years it won an emmy. I thought there was a significant dip in quality in season four and i stopped watching i think towards the end of season five. Second off, long person of interest post coming up, sorry i couldnt help myself.
That list of season one and season two person of interest episodes to watch to get caught up is a brilliant idea. if person of interest had debuted a few years later than it did, i probably wouldn’t have made it to season two. In the world of peak tv, the early days of person of interest wouldn’t have been good enough to keep me watching.
However in 2011-2012 this above average procedural had enough elements to keep me going. It was fun, and the characters were entertaining enough and multi-dimensional enough for me to care about what happened to them.
But in season three the show took a huge step up in quality, and maintained it very consistently through the end of season four. The increased serialization is typically what gets the credit for the increase in quality, and that certainly helped, but there were a lot of other improved elements and creative decisions that really took this show up a notch.
In terms of plotting, it wasn’t just the increase in serialization, but the way they were able to tie so many of the missions of the week into one of the larger arcs. In addition they began designing both the larger arcs and missions of the week in ways that really forced the characters to make tough decisions in morally grey situations, often with no right answers. These situations helped flesh out the characters immensely, and took the show to more dramatic places. The creative team also made a lot of bold plot choices that one wouldn’t expect from a procedural on CBS.
The fleshing out of the main characters was supplemented by promoting two of the best guest stars to regulars, and who are both now probably my two favorite characters. The show also introduced a whole lot of captivating villains, and was able to juggle all of them without getting overwhelmed.
The show also doubled down on raising questions about the morality and consequences of surveillance and artificial intelligence. It had done this in the first couple of season, but these elements became much more effective in the last couple seasons, and the show became much better at coming at these issues from a lot of different angles and viewpoints, without showing too much bias towards one side or the other.
There was also a marked improvement in Jim Caveizel’s acting as the show went on, and while becoming more serious also remaining incredibly fun and full of action and adventure.
All in all, the third and fourth seasons of Person of Interest are great seasons of television and im glad you decided to watch it Alan. Definitely interested to hear your opinions once you’ve gotten through it. It’s hard to reccomend this show to people when it takes 44 episodes for it to get recommendation-worthy, but i will definitely take advantage of that list in the future.
also in regards to the road map i would definitely recommend watching every episode once you get to season three, but your probably not missing much skipping the non road map episodes in seasons one and two.
I never comment here, but enjoy reading others.
I am no spring chicken, being 63 years old, so I’ve seen all the great comedies lo these last 6 decades. I think Modern Family is one of the upper echelon comedies of all time.
I dunno. It seems the thing to say that after Season 2, it went downhill. I’ve watched every episode,and while each one is not a home run, I find that a below par epis. is the exception to the rule. The writing remains sharp and the comic performances, especially the timing of Phil, the gay couple, and especially Jay are unequaled on a weekly basis, to my eyes.
Just one man’s opinion.
Alan was the wrong one to ask about skipping any of season one of “The Leftovers”, unfortunately. I have the same desire, and I’m wondering if he would at least allow me to fast forward past every scene with the incredibly annoying cigarette smoking cult, since I hear they are not really in the second season.
The characters that make them up are incredibly important in the second season, though, even when the cult as a whole aren’t always key. The great characterizations established in the first season are necessary to fully appreciate the second.
I would find it hard to get much in terms of characterization from them, though, because I find them so completely unbelievable. Someone on some site wrote that they were like a ten-year-old’s idea of what a cult would be like, which was perfect.
I’ll never understand people who think Leftovers Season 1 was bad. It was easily my favorite first season of any show ever (well, that and Lost and GoT)
+1000
And exactly the same shows (and BSG).
@Alan – Have you written (or spoken) about the recent going’s on at HBO (‘Togetherness’ being cancelled; Winter’s departure from Vinyl) – especially in light of Ellenberg’s departure earlier this year?
I haven’t seen (or heard) anything from you about these developments, but it’s possible I’ve missed something.
Overrated is a relative term, but I have never found Modern Family funny at all. The Office version in the suburbs, minus the laughs.
The actual best show about a “modern family” is The Middle. It is seriously underrated when it comes to the sitcoms of the past decade and is more than holding up well into its seventh season now. Something which cannot be said about many more acclaimed comedies (several of which I loved but would not deny them losing something later on. I plan on rewatching The Middle this summer because I’d like to see if I enjoy the episodes as much as first time around. If that is the case I’d not be surprised if this show is one that gets its due recognition in the years to come.
I’m glad to see you giving Person of Interest some credit, Alan. I was almost put off the show by your initial review years back but chanced it on the basis of not long after seeing Michael Emerson’s Parenthood episode, and being reminded how much I enjoyed his work, though I’d chance his new show. I’m very glad I did as Person of Interest is one of the most satisfying and rewarding shows on TV right now, and it like The Middle is also very underrated (albeit for very different reasons). The character development is excellent and the way they have juggled many different strands of storyline (notably via the different enemies the progagonists face) is bordering on masterful.
Ask the writers of MF to come up with an entire episode where not a single character is allowed to look at the camera to setup a joke and they’d have about 5 minutes of material.