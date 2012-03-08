‘Awake’ – ‘The Little Guy’: Conspiracy theories

A quick review of tonight’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as I give you a bag of sugar and a spoon…
With “Awake,” my question for a very long time was, “Okay, that’s a hell of a pilot, but can they do this every week?” And “The Little Guy” doesn’t conclusively answer that question one way or the other.
On the positive side, I thought it did very well in continuing to show how Britten’s new situation is impacting – and often improving – his personal life. When Rex complains about how he does the laundry in the green world, he can simply wait until he’s back in the red world and watch Hannah do it. And Hannah in turn tells him what Rex is up to with the motorcycle, giving Britten the chance to both freak Rex out with the knowledge and be the total cool dad about it. And it remains interesting to see the struggles this situation creates with his family, as well. Hannah is really struggling with Rex’s loss, but Mike isn’t, because to him, Rex is only a few hours away(*), so they can’t entirely find common emotional ground. Similarly, when Hannah finds out about the motorcycle, she’s happy, because it’s a good memory she can now have about her dead son, where to Mike it’s an instance of the very much alive son lying and sneaking around and doing things he’s not supposed to be doing.
(*) A question that occurred to me watching this one: so far, the structure seems to be that Britten spends a full day in the red world, lays down on the bed with Hannah and wakes up alone in the green world, lather, rinse, repeat. But what happens if he takes a nap, or gets knocked unconscious, or has to pull an all-nighter in one world because of something happening in a case?
The rest of the episode (which was, like the pilot, written by Kyle Killen, with director Jeffrey Reiner trying to maintain the visual style set up last week by David Slade) was on shakier ground. Though it ultimately turned out to be intentional that the red world case wasn’t as interesting as the one in green world – it’s there, apparently, to put Mike on the trail of the evil conspiracy responsible for the car accident – it still meant a bunch of scenes of Britten and Vega going in circles and accomplishing little, and Vega’s not a rich enough character yet for me to just want to watch them do nothing together.
As for the actual conspiracy scene, with Laura Innes’ Captain Harper and an unnamed mastermind played by Hey, It’s That Guy! actor Mark Harelik, I know it was supposed to make me all excited about puzzling over exactly what it means. (Was the fact that it took place in the red world – and was not something Britten was present for – supposed to tell us that this is the “real” world and Rex is dead?) But I honestly, truly don’t care. It may be that Killen has an absolutely brilliant plan for what’s going on, why the Britten family was attacked, why Mike is suddenly shifting from one reality to the other, etc. The problem is, there’s such a long trail of shows like this – including “The X-Files,” which this scene felt very reminiscent of (and where “Awake” producer Howard Gordon spent a long time) that have failed utterly to provide satisfying payoffs to this kind of mythology-driven storyline that “Awake” enters the game guilty until proven innocent. I’m not interested in why Britten’s family was attacked (and why he’s being spared), nor which reality is real or any of the rest of it. I just want to watch this guy go through his days (and then go through them again with a different color filter). The other stuff may prove interesting down the road, but I actually groaned when I saw Harper having an ominous meeting on a park bench with a shady man in a nice suit. (At least they had the restraint to not give Harelik a cigarette.)
As I said in my initial review, your mileage may vary wildly on this. You may be watching “Awake” primarily for the mythology and be glad there was such a tantalizing scene at the end of the second episode. Or you may be like me and feel like you’ve been burned so often before that you don’t want to invest in the bigger mystery. Or you may fall somewhere in between.
So let’s have at it. Almost everyone seemed to love the pilot episode. What did everybody else think of the second installment?
Another practical question: Does he repeat the same day? And if so, shouldn’t he be playing the stock market?
Dick – Nope. Life is moving forward on parallel tracks. Otherwise, this would be “Day Break.”
-Daniel
Day Break … I actually had some hope for that show. Started off okay, but that was a show that felt like it didn’t have more than 13 episodes of story.
I thought he would live a day in one universe, then wake up in the other universe and live that same day there. Otherwise, he would be missing a day in one universe every time he was living in the other.
OK, but does the calendar show the same day in both universes? Does this mean he’ll live to be twice as old with half the effects of aging? And shouldn’t he be doing simple experiments to determine which one might be reality? Maybe future shows will address this type of thing, at the urging of the “nice” shrink.
Intriguing premise and execution so far. Not sure how much to trust the writers will deliver in the long run.
Britten answers why he isn’t questioning which “reality” is real in the pilot. When one of the shrinks asks him why he isn’t willing to return to reality and get better, Britten answers that he would rather live two parallel lives with both his wife and son instead of giving one of them up by choosing a reality. Britten has no desire to figure out which “reality” is real, so no experiments or anything to figure that out.
I agree, I didn’t find the conspiracy scene enticing at all, but I have to say, I loved the rest of the episode. The acting on this show is fantastic and the character development and exploration is great.
I really like the episode. The cool colour world case was actually pretty neat and would have been a satisfying storyline in a straight procedural, and it’s nice to see a case that goes nowhere in the other world, something you don’t see very often on TV. The family stuff was well done as well.
The colours were much more distinct this episode, I’m pretty sure BD Wong had his walls painted because I remember them being green in the pilot, which threw me off a bit.
The last scene felt like I was back watching The Event again, with a combination of Laura Innes and the references to things that we aren’t clear on right now. While that’s not a compliment, I can take 2 minutes of that an episode (rather than the 44 that The Event dedicated to it) if the remainder is going to be as good as this show is right now. I don’t particularly care about the background mythology, but I can see where it might be needed to keep the show from becoming too dull. As long is it is done well, I’ll be fine with it.
+1 on how the last scene reminded me of “The Event.” That’s actually what made me groan… I kept expecting something really vague and alien-y to come out of Laura Innes mouth. It intrigued me a bit, but I really hope the mythology doesn’t consume future episodes… I don’t think I’m ready for that yet.
I didn’t watch the Event, and no offense to Laura Innes, but I got horrible flashbacks to the show, mainly because I couldn’t stand the absurd commercials I was subjected to.
I understand the sentiment that you don’t want to get burned by another show that promises some great and awe-inspiring reveal in the mythology, but the fact is that if they gave you the explanation for the dual worlds in episode one, this show would be much less interesting. The “why” is part of the suspense and the reason I would think you’d be looking forward to tuning in every week.
I agree. I like how the show is interesting enough for the casual viewer to enjoy it in one shot, but I equally appreciate the mythology that rewards viewers who follow the show weekly. I just hope that it doesn’t get so heavy-handed that I’m scrambling for a pad and pen to keep track.
Ugh. I completely agree. I thought Awake would be different. It says something that I simply enjoy watching him in the different realities and seeing how they connect. That last scene was such a turn-off. It wasn’t smart writing. It was the typical, ominous conspiracy crap from shows like Lost, X-Files, and Fringe.
Hmmmm, what if HE is the one that died in the accident and everyone ELSE is still alive?! Long shot, I know…I’m just having fun watching. :)
I like how the show is interesting enough for the casual viewer to enjoy it in one shot, but I equally appreciate the mythology that rewards viewers who follow the show weekly. The continuity is nice and I hope that it doesn’t get so heavy-handed that I’m scrambling for a pad and pen to keep track.
Not a fan of this one. You could tell their budget was much lower as the visual pop of the pilot certainly wasn’t here. But besides that I just don’t find the police stuff at all interesting, or the bland characters for that matter. And what’s up with those silly little scene transition effects they brought in? No thanks. Didn’t care for “Event” lady either.
The “Event” lady? Guess she’s not the “ER” lady anymore, or I’m a bit older than I think.
LOL, don’t worry. I never watched “ER.”
Hey, I still think of her as Lowell’s ex-wife on “Wings.”
I want the serialization aspects … but this felt … too soon. I guess they were thinking that they had to have a catch early on to get people to continue, but I think they could’ve at least waited another episode before throwing that out there.
The problem I see with this show so far is that the endgame almost has to be ridiculous (in a totally stupid way,a too scientific way, or a “duh, we told you in week 1 that the dude’s psyche was messed up” way) to answer why this occurs to Britten, or they go the Lost way and play on the characters, which will annoy some (I guess, there’s a third way, which I call the Journeyman way … give some answers, but play it as it is).
That said, I enjoyed this episode enough. I enjoyed the fact that they tried to do a bit of everything (developing the characters that Minnette and Allen play, having the conspiracy, etceteras). I guess I like seeing shows try to be aggressive early in their tenure, although again, think they could’ve waited a week on the conspiracy.
This is by far the best television show ever based on a Heart song:
[www.youtube.com]
Sigh…if only that ‘Barracuda’ pilot ever succeeded.
And here I thought it was based on a They Might Be Giants song:
[www.youtube.com]
Another game for Milos!
He was also Matthew Broderick’s statutory-raping budding in “Election.”
I’ll give them a week or 2 to add some context to the park meeting. Had it been a phone conversation where one was red, one was green then I think it would have moved forward on the same track without moving to a different one – which that scene felt like.
Laura Innes was wearing a green shirt, though.
Something that bugged me: if one of these realities is just Britten’s subconscious, as Killen has said, does it really make any sense that there would be scenes without him present? That struck me as kind of off.
As for the conspiracy twist at the end, I completely agree. It just felt really out of place for me. And I’m still not entirely crazy about the procedural elements of the show. But the character drama is enough to keep me watching, for now at least.
I imagine that he is legitimately experience two separate, but real, universes.
Some scientists believe that the notion of a multiverse is rather plausible. I think that’s what this show is, somehow this guy is switching between two actual universes.
If they really are going down the multi-verse path (and there are some holes to that idea, but it’s certainly possible, and some of the holes can be corrected by their own “guidelines” for multi-verses), I tend to think they are better off just playing it as is for as long as possible and leaving that reveal for another season (if it gets that far).
I tend to think the reveal of a multi-verse may drive off some folks, whereas the character focused stories on a man willing to sacrifice his sanity to keep his family in some form has a lot more texture to it in terms of character development.
@Fartius – The problem with that is Killen has basically confirmed that, in his mind, one of these realities really is Britten’s subconscious. So the multi-universe thing is out of the question.
hmm … hadn’t realized Killen had been so explicit about things until now. reading an interview, he seems to suggest that there are clues along the way to tell which one is which.
If there is a “real” universe, than it has to be the red one. Not only because of the conspiracy scene but because there is no way for Britten to know his son is building a motorcycle in the green universe.
Still, the scenes happening without Britten in both realities don’t make much sense to me. I think I would prefer a multi-verse explanation at this point.
why does the presence of scenes without him bother so many people? if nothing happened in whichever reality is “in his mind” without him being aware or involved, he could just solve the accompanying cases instantly. if you dream about being in Los Angeles, do you assume that only the parts of LA that you see in your dream exist there at all or do you assume that the entire city as you know it is still existing around you? I can see why some of you would be thrown off by it, but it makes perfect sense
@Ted Schmoesby: Imagine the red universe exist only in his head. If gets to the scene of a murder, it could be that he imagines a dead body first, than imagine how things could have played out, so everything is really happening in the same order as we see them.
On the other hand, if the conspiracy scene isn’t real, how can that scene happen without him knowing about it? For that plot to work, he would need to imagine that conspiracy first, than maybe have some flashbacks explaining everything.
It’s sad but I think this could end up being a big problem for the show, maybe even a fatal one. Even if the mythology of the show isn’t that important, it still has to make sense.
@awake, in that scenario, the conspiracy itself could be explained as a subconcious defense mechanism his mind developed from knowing the particpants in some other way or something similar to that. again, I just don’t see it as a big deal that events unfold in a subconscious realm of any sort that don’t have the principal figure in or aware of them
If he was in fact drunk when the accident occurred, and the two universes is his way of dealing with that, the conspiracy makes even more sense (takes the blame off him for the death of his wife or son). That would make the green world the real world (which still has logic problems, but I’ll go with it because I like the show).
I can imagine that that ending is going to be deeply divisive between the mythology viewers (why is this happening and how and who is responsible) vs the character – for lack of a better word – viewers (how will Michael continue to develop his relationship with wife and son). Our full take here: [wp.me]
I’m somewhere in the middle, but I would definitely prefer less of the procedural elements. While it’s understandable that they need some structure to the show to maintain casual viewers, if the cases will be this dry, it’s going to be a bit of a slog to get through.
This is reminiscent of a bunch of other good shows (Life, Castle, ) that do everything right procedurally and charectar-wise – but stumble with this ‘overarching plot device’ that is completely uninteresting because it is so tremendously cliched and tired and uninspired
Ultimately, it’s not that I dislike mythologies – but I’d rather they build slowly into this one with as much care as they’re taking with the characters and the tone.. It sucks when the ultimate payoff the premise of an excellent show is badly done
Considering that this show’s concept is basically the inverse of Lone Star, I wish that show had lasted longer. I think the contrasts would be interesting.
The appeal of this show to me is found in the two worlds he navigates. I am a fan of procedurals so I’m fine with the fact this is the structure they’re using to showcase those two worlds.
I already decided after last week that I’m in it for the journey. I don’t reall care about the explanation behind the two worlds. The same applies this week with the mythology. Maybe I’ll change my mind later but it’s not something I’m going to focus on or be upset by.
I was worried a bit after I read reviews that the show changes a bit after the pilot so I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. It wasn’t as good as the pilot but that pilot was a uniquely good piece of television. A dropoff should be expected.
Maybe both worlds are a fiction in his mind because he is in a coma. In the series finale he wakes up, turns out he was never even married?
You theorize that both worlds are delusion. Intrigued.
A supreme twist. Agreed. Are there hints to suggest it, or just blind theorizing?
If we’re just playing Let’s Pretend, I like to imagine a world where he’s the one who died and his wife and son are still alive, and one of them drops a hint to him about it. Except that his wife would have said something to him already. But I still like to pretend that.
Will the actor be able to play anything more than homeless man?
I was actually bored by the procedural element of the show. Fringe did a similar episode a couple of weeks ago where the doctor implanted “his children” with a genetic mutation which allowed them to be linked telepathicly and when they found out a group of them killed him.
I am looking for mythology in this show. I liked the character of the son and the wife/mother were deepened and I enjoyed spending time with them. I liked the scene at the end because it shows me that there is something to look forward too.
right now I am watching
Alcatraz
Grimm
Fringe
Once Upon a Time
All five of these shows have universes which are split in 2. 3 of them are procedurals which can be hit or miss so I am looking for something more.
The most inventive, fun, genre crossing and complex show I am watching write now avidly is Lost Girl and it deals with only one world and has fun with its procedural elements and always makes the world or the main characters its focal point so. I am hoping Awake will give me a more concrete world to walk in.
“(Was the fact that it took place in the red world — and was not something Britten was present for — supposed to tell us that this is the “real” world and Rex is dead?)”
On the other hand, the “green world” also had a scene w/o Britten being present, when Rex & his friend were fixing the motorcycle and the girl came to visit Rex.
True, and we also saw Hannah out on her own without Mike in red world. So I guess the significance of that isn’t that big.
The conspiracy plot at the end was just bad. It feels like a network mandate or something, that the show can’t just be about this guy living two different lives. It needs a hook. It felt both very slapped on and far too soon. I would have been satisfied with Dr. Kerry Weaver keeping a close watch on Britten for a while with scenes like her looking at the computer. The reveal needed more build up than one scene. We needed to feel like she was watching out for Britten or making sure he wasn’t crazy or trying to trust Britten again (since he’s obviously not in as good a position in the red world) before we get that she’s a villain maybe three to five episodes from now, that there is more to his accident.
The rest of the episode was fantastic, but that final scene just made me groan for a time before every show required this kind of plot.
Maybe the final scene was in a completely separate reality from the red or green, as Innes says something about “taking out his whole family.” Whole family?
I had the same thought when I heard that line. Is the real world neither red nor green but, I dunno, blue?
I wondered the same exact thing..took out his whole family comment confused me. Any thoughts Alan?
Or Harper could just mean that they tried to take out his whole family, and succeeded in killing (from her perspective in the red world) Rex.
Also, consider this: The conspirators were worried about Britten starting to remember details of the accident because of his comments about a “little guy.” But in the red world, the phrase “little guy” came from a witness to the homeless man’s murder (and Harper knew this). It was in the green world that Britten had a “hunch” about a “little guy.” So it’s not so clear in which world the conspiracy scene took place.
This episode was kinda boring. Also it irked me that they had that eye opening/rorschach thing everytime he switched realities. The colours were more pronounced in this episode, so it didn’t feel necessary and was a lot less subtle than the plane sounds on Lost.
Also I found the cases hard to follow. And the last scene felt like it was from a different show. And not a show that taps into what I like most about Awake, which is how people deal with grief.
“(At least they had the restraint to not give Harelik a cigarette.)”
With Innes eating an orange, I was half-expecting him to take out and bite into a green apple.
I agree that the introduction of scenes not involving Britten opens up a whole new can of worms, and I’m curious to see where it goes, more than anything.
Why don’t the two psychiatrists meet and hash this out? Everyone else but the wife and son exist in both worlds.
Yeah but they wouldn’t be aware of the other world, so why would they bother meeting.
Actually, Britten could force things here. He asks each psych something that only they’d know. Find that psych in the other world and tell them that. Obviously, something would go very badly, but it seems to be an episode that ought to likely happen soon at some point – probably involving B.D. Wong’s alternate version dying horribly.
Not quite as good as the pilot, but I was fully engaged and enjoying it. Until the last two minutes. I hated the twist. Felt forced, out of nowhere, and totally at odds with the rest of the show. It was so unnecessary. Awake was working fine without it. And doesn’t it have enough issues to work out without adding that nonsense?
Not gonna lie here, Alan, I think your career as a TV critic has left you jaded about this potential sci-fi storyline. To say that they are guilty until proven innocent because of other shows’ lack of success wit this type of plot seems extremely silly.
It was about 60 seconds worth of screen time at the end of the show so I fail to see any point in getting worked up over something that maybe might come apart well down the line.
The writers thus far seem to know what they are doing with this show, so I am more than content to sit back and let them steer this show where they will. If it ends up coming apart because of a sci-fi storyline that doesn’t fit, I will worry about it then. I’m happy to enjoy it until that day comes, though. Definitely the best new network show of the year.
I’ll probably stick with this show for a while, but not particularly enthusiastically. I’m already bored by Rex’s strained relationship with his buddy and the Yoko-like girlfriend.
On the other hand . . . wow is Laura Allen beautiful or what?
Didn’t the offhand mention of “a guy in a coma” seem like the only puzzle piece we needed to know? The first thought I had during the pilot is that at some point – probably sooner rather than later – he’ll wake up from his accident-induced coma and find that neither world is real, both his wife and son are either dead (kind of a bummer) or alive (kind of a cop out) and then the show will become a regular detective show with an overall conspiracy driving the protagonist.
To tell the truth I was going to pass on this series altogether but the heat of the pilot reviews grabbed my interest and I’m glad I checked it out. The premise is okay but unsustainable, and because of that it seems clear that it is only temporary. I imagine that if the show lasts it will be more akin to The Good Wife where the idea will evolve from the original catchy concept that got it on the air and the jumping off point will only be a distant reference.
I’m also shocked that I like this show, but the writing has been pretty good (even if last night’s episode nicked an old Law and Order plot) and the acting is above the line. The problem will be if they can’t get out of their own way with the mythology/conspiracy and know when to pull the plug on the gimmicks.
It’s obviously not as good as the pilot, but I still find myself loving it. All of the stuff I loved about the pilot were still present: the psychiatrists indirectly dueling each other, his very unique and heartbreaking family life, etc. The one aspect in the pilot I didn’t like aka the procedural part, was OKAY for me in the second because he was actively using his unique situation to help solve his cases. I found that a bit humorous. As for the ending… I mean people will complain one way or another, so it is what it is. I’m in the camp that doesn’t really care if we get an answer or not. But I was intrigue about seeing scenes without the main character present (son and wife both talking to son’s friend about motorcycle).
I agree 100% about that conspiracy scene. Totally unnecessary. Like, I didn’t HATE it, I just have no interest in it. And I get the sense it will distract from the interesting aspects of the show going forward.
For some reason I have the feeling this show is gonna end up kinda like the movie “Source Code” where Britten is the one dying or dead and he’s put into a simulation that has him living in both realitieswhile his mind is trying to figure out what really happened. I love this show at this point because I like the lead actors and enjoy how they play the same characters differently depending on the reality they are in. I hope this isn’t going to be another one-trick pony for NBC. It would be a shame to waste this amazing cast.
“(Was the fact that it took place in the red world — and was not something Britten was present for — supposed to tell us that this is the “real” world and Rex is dead?)”
I think it’s the opposite – I think it shows that the red world is a dream. This scene, and the one at the storage place when the mom sees the motorcycle, don’t have him in it. They’re his imagination. IIRC, all of the scenes so far in the blue world have him in it, so therefore he would have knowledge of them.
there has been a scene in each world without him in it. as I posted in response to an earlier post about this, people are reading too much into that. it is unrealistic to think that nothing would take place in whichever reality is “in his mind” without him being aware or involved. to continue repeating my earlier response: “if you dream about being in LA, do you assume that only the parts of LA you see in that dream exist at all in that dream, or do you instead assume that LA as you know it in its entirety (and the rest of the US for that matter) are still going on in some way? I think that’s all that’s happening here, and as the series goes on you will see more scenes in each reality without him. otherwise how would anything develop if he’s already around? he’s not there when the corpses are being murdered is he? :)
Two episodes in, I’m not going to worry about larger mythologies. I like the dual procedural and find this very well done. One question, though: do we need to worry about the big audience drop? I’m leery of getting too invested in an NBC show with a shaky future.
You and other critics totally overreacted about that final scene. The conspiracy is just about caused the accident, which we knew from the very first episode was fishy. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the two realities. Having that there as an overarching mystery does not sink the show.
The final scene was a bit “been there done that”, but it didn’t bother me nearly as much as the dreadful police case. Not only has the fertility-doctor-uses-his-own-sperm story been done to death (most recently in an episode of Fringe), but the kid’s overblown confession/explanation made no sense. He first tells the detectives “Make sure people know what he did!” then finishes with “For the sake of the families, don’t let the secret out!” I really hope they move away from the police procedural parts of the show quickly.
I love the scenes with the family, with Britten working out how to live in the two worlds at the same time. And, I’m not totally opposed to a conspiracy plot. But I don’t want each episode to turn into Law & Order with a psychic cop for half of the episode.
My husband and I HATED the conspiracy plot line introduction in this episode. We love the aspects of the show that deal with the family. The cop stuff is OK, maybe a little contrived, but acceptable. But what are they thinking?? This show doesn’t need any more plot! You’d think having a great cast and an intriguing idea would be enough. I hated “The Event” and as soon as I saw Laura Innes I got worried. (not that it is her fault that they’re writing it this way) Anyway, I will continue to watch because of Jason Isaacs, but I’m not happy at all with this development. Big mistake.
The family stuff was good, in that it wasn’t the typical father-son/husband-wife conflicts I’ve grown used to on so many dramas. It’s refreshing that Michael seems to be creating a happy life for himself in both realities; he uses details from one reality to make home life less awkward in the other.
However, the mystery is what keeps me interested, which is probably a bad thing, since the answer rarely lives up to the expectations. I could have sworn Dr. Weaver said something like, “you didn’t have to take out his whole family,” or something to the evil guy. Does this mean both wife and son are dead, and she knows it, but the only one who doesn’t know is Michael? Do his psychiatrists know and are in on the conspiracy? I feel like it was too early for this kind of reveal. On a lesser show, this reveal would have been the season finale cliffhanger, so since it’s come in episode 2, I’m guessing the writers have some interesting things up their sleeves.
The only thing I;m curious about is the last scene when Capt. Harper said “You should have listened to me instead of taking out his whole family.” So his wife and son are both dead?
That’s an interesting idea. The murder mystery portion of the episode was about a doctor who used himself as a sperm donor. Maybe Rex isn’t (or wasn’t) Britten’s biological son?
The draw of this show for me is the interaction with his family in the different realities. Not the cop stuff, and definitely not the promise of a conspiracy. I’m not looking forward to further reveals on that. I really do not care about it. It feels like something they added to give the show longevity, but it’s making me think this could have made an excellent character driven movie, instead, with this conspiracy plot cut completely out.
I get the idea that in the end Britten is the one who is dead and the entire series takes place in the seconds before he is brain dead. The wife and kid are alive together
Ack, that just gave me bad flashbacks to “Jacob’s Ladder”!
Didn’t I hear Cap. Harper say “taking out his whole family?” Meaning they are both dead (Rex and Hannah)
I liked the fabric softener and the motorcycle pieces. Conspiracy makes me step back some. I love Laura Innes, but also got a Sofia flashback with that scene. Dancing on the edge of a typical network blunder.
Mildly interested in continuing to watch.
So, my question is, how on earth are their scenes going on in both realities that Britten isn’t in and isn’t cognizant of? Are we supposed to make something of this or is it just for story telling purposes?
I’m sure someone has already said this but wouldn’t a quick way to tell which world is “real” would be to have both therapists in the same room? Just a quick meet & greet to see what’s what. I understand that would kill the show (which I am enjoying VERY much) and I think the main character is using the duality as a coping mechanism having access to both his wife & son – plus it helps him solve cases! Just saying :)
In the pilot when Dr. President-from-24 went to her computer (to print out the Constitution) I thought she was going to Google Dr. Lee to see if he existed.
You think the world is green? I thought it was more bluish – either way I prefer to refer to them as WifeWorld and SonWorld :)
And yes, whilst this was probably less strong I like it, in no small part to the charisma Jason Isaacs brings to it. Though pity it seems the show is not long for this world.
(bracelet color)
Britten said it himself in the pilot. He wears a green rubber band on his wrist in that reality because green is Rex’s favorite color.