‘Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome’ goes back to Adama’s rookie days

The night that Sci Fi executives screened the “Battlestar Galactica” finale for critics and VIPs, we were told two things: 1)The channel’s name was changing to Syfy, which was pronounced the same, spelled in a more goofy manner, but which, we all assumed, would be trademarkable in a way that “Sci Fi” was not; and 2)With the end of “BSG,” The Channel About To Be Formerly Known As Sci Fi was also shifting away from the spaceships and other hard science fiction trappings in favor of more earthbound shows like “Warehouse 13” that would be the slightly weird second cousin to what was airing on USA.
Part of that “science fiction doesn’t have to have spaceships” philosophy led to the “BSG” prequel series “Caprica,” which attempted to fuse sci-fi and soap opera and unfortunately wound up alienating fans of both genres. By and large, the soap fans didn’t want killer robots, the sci-fi fans didn’t want their killer robot to have the soul of a teenage girl, and everyone wanted the show to be better and more cohesive than it was.
So when Syfy and a group of “BSG” producers – including David Eick, Michael Taylor, David Weddle and Bradley Thompson – took a second crack at a prequel series, they wound up embracing far more of the traditional space opera trappings with “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” starring Luke Pasqualino from the UK’s “Skins” as a young William Adama, a rookie pilot in the Colonial military in the middle of the first Cylon war.
The two-hour “Blood & Chrome” pilot was shot back in early 2011, using sets that were mostly created in the digital effects house, in the same fashion Starz builds the world of “Spartacus.” (In an early scene, for instance, Adama reports for duty on a much younger, more pristine version of the Galactica, and the computer effects were modeled on the sets from the previous series.) But then Syfy began to hem and haw about what to do with it, frequently suggesting that its inevitable home might be in the digital world, and then after a while, everyone stopped discussing “Blood & Chrome” altogether. Only a few weeks ago, I spoke with someone who had worked on the pilot to see what, if anything, the status was, and they said they hadn’t heard anything new in a long time.
And then all of a sudden on Monday, it was announced that “Blood & Chrome” would be seeing the light of day – and very rapidly, at that. The pilot will be streamed, a couple of pieces at a time, on the YouTube channel Machinima Prime – the first two segments debuted this morning, and are embedded below, and the remaining installments will roll out over the next several Fridays – and will then air on Syfy sometime next year before eventually being released as an unrated DVD.
I don’t know whether this is a sign of new life for the series, or just a company trying to make back some money on an expensive project with a familiar brand name. But I’m glad that we’ll at least get to see it, even if I’ve been lukewarm on most of the “BSG” prequels (not only “Caprica,” but the TV-movies “Razor” and “The Plan”), and even if the 20 minutes I’ve seen of “Blood & Chrome” (I was only allowed to watch the two segments that are now on YouTube) makes it hard to assess the creative viability of the project.
You can tell a few things from what’s premiered. First, the CGI-generated sets look impressive, and mostly convincing. (The effects house relies a lot on lens flares to hide some of the digital seams, at times making it look like the best cable pilot J.J. Abrams never made.) Second, there are some allusions to the events of “Caprica,” but none that would require first-hand knowledge of the series to understand.(*)
(*) Like “Caprica” recycled a few “BSG” actors in new roles, “Blood & Chrome” does the same with a few members of the larger “Caprica” ensemble.
Third, this is leaning very much into the military history aspects of the Moore/Eick “Battlestar.” There may be references to religion, politics, dreams and some of the other aspects that made “BSG” so dense, but right now it’s a pretty familiar – at times bordering on too familiar – story of a cocky young hotshot whose ego is writing checks his body may not be able to cash, the weary veteran co-pilot (played by Ben Cotton) who can’t believe he has to deal with this kid, and the mission they go on together.
At the very least, I’m glad to be back in this world, in a version produced by some of the key people who made “BSG” so great. Whether the whole pilot works – and whether this is the end of “Blood & Chrome,” or just the beginning – remains to be seen.
Hearing the battle drums and the music in the first part of this series was music to my ears. Hard to know how it will live up to BSG in story telling department but I am really looking forward to seeing this whole thing – and on a bigger screen. But on first sight – it looks engaging to me.
I am someone who desperately misses the presence of space operas on the new-fangled SyFy (silly name) network. I used to watch so much on that channel – now I feel like I am always dodging a wasteland of reality shows and wresting there.
Having this debut online gives a mixed message. I am all for watching more programming like this. But this should have had a lot more fanfare and promotion with the huge fan base that BSG still has. If they want to create more space operas for online viewing, this is one fan that will certainly watch them there.
Hearing music was music to your ears?
Yes. Yes it was.
So far the beats are indeed cliche, but excellent execution, and the CGI business really is top-notch. The promise of “Sky Captain” is now viable, and should make a series (hopefully) like this economically feasible. Just love being in the BSG ‘verse again with the old school hardware. Even the slight nods to Caprica are appreciated for continuity’s sake.
Write a comment…Reportedly, the BSG:B&C project got shot in the face by the new owners in early 2011, once the Cocmast/Universal corporate merger happened — you can pretty much trace Mark Stern’s sudden clamming-up about the future of the project straight back to that moment, whereas beforehand, the Syfy execs were so excited about it that they upgraded it from webisode series to feature-length TV pilot.
…Because, naturally, Syfy needs the money this would’ve cost to film more episodes of Ghost Hunters and Haunted House/Mega Sharktopus VS. Ultra-Raptor.
(“Ghost Wrestlers” will be the culmination of Syfy’s final descent into stupidity.)
…Or "Comcast," that should be (also, why in the hell does every post I make always have "WRITE A COMMENT" attached to it?).
Because you’re not deleting that sentence out of the text box when you type your comment.
WOOHOO! IT’S BACK! FINALLY! Oh my GOSH! Those drums, drums DRUMS! No need for cowbell, just more drums! Oh man I’m so happy.
I personally was a fan of Caprica and was sad they stopped it. I thought it was very imaginative and it took awhile for me to stop crying about BSG ending but it cushioned the blow until I really started to get into it. I’m still hoping someone will pick it back up again.
I hope Blood & Chrome (which I wasn’t too excited about back at the time it was first announced but now am grasping for anything BSG) will get picked up and we can continue for years to come!
The draw for me with this series (anything BSG) are the moral questions that leave the viewer to answer for themselves and the parallel between the BSG world and our world in reality, as well as the space battles & DRUMS!
GIMME MORE MORE MORE! And thank you for your webpage with the explanation of the politics around BSG and embedding in this same page.
You loved BSG so much, even claim to be a fan of Caprica, yet you weren’t excited for B&C when it was announced? That makes no sense.
ok Brian a) I see no reason to pick apart my comment, it’s not like it’s that controversial or anything and b) just because it makes no sense to you, doesn’t mean it makes no sense. In fact, if you bothered to really think about it, it makes perfect sense. As I stated, it took a bit for me to get into Caprica but then I became a fan… as seems to be the case with Blood & Chrome now.
Perhaps you need to spend less time criticizing and more time thinking about what makes you get on the net to take apart people’s harmless comments.
So, Alan, was it worth watching or not?
So far I tend to think “eh…seems like every other military flyer show I’ve ever seen in my life and I don’t really care” after watching these two episodes. I think I’ve cared more about other characters I’ve seen on YouTube shows that were two minutes long. Everyone on this one is a dimly lit, charisma-free vacuum so far.
I did, however, appreciate the one funny line: “Thank you for flying Wild Weasel Airlines.”
Hey – I’m just a happy fan who is grateful to hear those BSG musical themes again.
Caprica was a terribly flawed show, but for some reason I kinda miss it, because it was an interesting addition to the BSG universe without feeling like it’s trying to recreate it.
This…feels like it’s trying to recreate it, and sadly with a less charismatic Bill Adama.
I don’t care what anybody says — Caprica was brilliant, to me an 8-out-of-10 to BSG’s 10-out-of-10. I’m in the middle of watching my second rotation of the series on Netflix streaming, and I like it even better on the second viewing than the first. I thought that the first Cylon as a killer robot having the soul of the teenage girl who invented the tech was inspired! Sure it was a soap, and so was Twin Peaks, while not of the same caliber, but I was very satisfied. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
The whole recycling actors things is very confusing, especially with the lineages.
No Ron Moore? Odd, no?
Loved it. Wish SyFy still made programs like this.
Yeah, I could have made this a regular on the DVR, but…
FLARES! FLARES! FLARES!
I agree, I watch BSG every time its on. They make a series for awhile, then stop. not good. Give us more more more. Please
It being on Youtube allows everyone to watch it not just people with an American cable package.
would be cool if you could watch it from australia :(