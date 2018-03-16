Ask Alan: What Are The Best Movie Spin-Offs Of TV Shows?

#Ask Alan
03.16.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, where I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up, news of David Chase making a prequel movie to The Sopranos prompted a question about the best movies set in the same continuity as a TV show. So that meant that, say, The X-Files movies and Serenity were eligible, while adaptations like The Fugitive and The Brady Bunch were not. For me, there’s a clear number one, but there have been a handful of other excellent movies in this category. (And that’s not even mentioning a couple that just slipped my mind: The Simpsons Movie and South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut.)

As often happens with these videos, a question one week inspires the inverse question in the next. Last time out, I talked about TV’s best replacement characters, which led to a question about the worst replacement characters. I tried to stick with clear one-to-one replacements (i.e., Nora Lewin for Adam Schiff on Law & Order) as opposed to bad characters who were just added to ensembles late in the run.

Finally, we have a question about shows that knew they were canceled and went creatively weird either because they knew the end was near or knew nobody was watching anymore. Here’s the ToddVanDerWerff piece about Til Death I mention in my answer. Todd hopes to do a sequel about a show I didn’t mention in the segment: Lyon’s Den, which star Rob Lowe says got super bizarre once NBC pulled the show while production continued.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ask Alan
TAGSAsk Alan

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 day ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP