Billy Crystal to star in FX comedy pilot ‘The Comedians’

Nearly 30 years since his one season on “Saturday Night Live,” Billy Crystal is returning to television, as star and producer of a comedy pilot for FX called “The Comedians.”
The series, based on a Swedish show, will star Crystal as a famous comedy veteran who’s forced to work with a younger, edgier comedian for a late-night sketch show. Crystal will write and produce along with an eclectic mix of TV veterans: “Seinfeld” alum Larry Charles (who will also direct the pilot), “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix, and sitcom veteran Ben Wexler, who worked with Nix on the short-lived comic cop show “The Good Guys.”
If this gets picked up, it’ll be Crystal’s first regular TV gig since he was part of a cast of ringers on “SNL” (along with Martin Short, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and others) in the 1984-85 season (check below for a clip of his signature character, Fernando, interviewing Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, because it was the mid-’80s). And before that, Crystal first hit it big playing Jodie Dallas – one of the first gay characters on American television – on ABC’s “Soap” from 1977-1981. He’s been on TV frequently in the decades since, most notably as nine-time host of the Academy Awards.
Now that FX is launching a spin-off channel, FXX, that will feature several current FX comedies, the mothership will need to repopulate itself a bit. “The Comedians” could be one way to do that.
Crystal’s producer track record is fairly terrible (ignoring the meaningless “executive producer” credits) so hopefully he’s ceded the writing and directing to smart people. Can’t say I have any enthusiasm for this otherwise, but it could work into something really interesting if they take it far enough (i.e., a hundred times edgier than his Oscar hosting stints).
My big question for a show like this is is Crystal going to let himself be the asshole? Will he be the butt of jokes about things like his ridiculous plastic surgery?
If the story is about the old school funnyman put upon by the brash young upstarts, then I’m probably not even going to watch the pilot.
Well Bill Hader is available now and looking for work.
Dude has NINE IMDb credits for 2013/2014 in various stages of production. Think his plate might be a little full for a full-time TV gig. Nice thought though…
I will definitely watch. Billy Crystal is very funny. He definitely appeals to not only an older demographic, but certain people of a younger generation.
It’s a smart move by FX and will bring new viewers to the network. Crystal made an underrated movie “Mr Saturday Night” about an older comedian. It’s worth seeing.
Hm.. Crystal will be writing a show about him having to work with young, edgy comics and its being produced by TV veterans. Something tells me this isn’t going to work unless he has a young, eclectic writing staff.
I thought the point of FXX was to separate out the comedy and the drama/action? (OK, yes, the point is to get more subscriber revenue, but you know what I mean.) Doesn’t adding a comedy to FX undermine that separation?
Due to his freakish boxtox or dermafillers, I can’t watch him any longer. I’m convinced that’s the reason he no longer has a beard. The filler prevents follicle growth