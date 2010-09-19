‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Pilot’: The day the drinking died

“Boardwalk Empire” had its extra-length debut tonight. I wrote a general review of the series earlier this week, and I’ll have specific thoughts on the pilot coming up just as soon as I take off my homburg…
“First rule of politics, kiddo: never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” -Nucky
Though my affection for “Boardwalk Empire” only grew over the course of the six episodes I got to see, I think this is a pretty spectacular pilot, particularly in all the Scorsese flourishes (like the freeze-frame on the masked face leading into the temperance woman yelling, “Coward! Monster! Vicious brute!”). But I want to start out with the one part of the pilot that I don’t think works very well, and which has been a point of discussion with every single person (mostly critics) I know who saw it in advance.
Specifically, even after the scene where Agent Van Alden and his partner are in the phone booths talking about who all of Nucky’s dinner guests are and what they want, and after the scene where Nucky and Arnold Rothstein negotiate the Canadian Club deal, it’s still not entirely clear who’s allied with whom, then who’s screwing with whom later, why Big Jim Colosimo gets killed, etc.
To an extent, I don’t know that this could be helped. It’s an enormous cast, and a whole new world, to introduce in 75 minutes, and Terry Winter had to concern himself with setting up storylines for the entire season. But it’s still a confusing sequence of events, and one where I needed a second viewing of the pilot, and then some extracurricular Google’ing, to fully appreciate it.
The broad strokes:
• Rothstein and Lucky Luciano are running things in New York. They want to buy Nucky’s latest shipment of Canadian Club.
• Rothstein then cheats his way to a huge night at one of Nucky’s casinos, to the point where Nucky is actually paying Rothstein for the privilege of taking all that whiskey off his hands.
• Johnny Torrio, formerly of New York, is now working in Chicago under Big Jim, and young Al Capone (whose introduction is one of my favorite moments in the pilot, and one that I hope wasn’t spoiled for you by pre-show promotion) works as Torrio’s driver. Big Jim doesn’t want to get into bootlegging, and insists that his people stick to the prostitution business.
• Jimmy Darmody, frustrated at his lack of advancement in Nucky’s operation, approaches the similarly frustrated Capone and they decide to rob the Canadian Club after Rothstein’s people have taken possession of it, at which point Capone will take it back to Chicago and sell it to Torrio.
• Torrio, eager to get into bootlegging, arranges to take out Big Jim and take his place.
• And because Rothstein assumes the theft was an inside job by Nuck’s people, Nucky’s now on the hook to him for both the liquor (on top of what Nucky already paid to acquire it) and the gambling money.
All of that is in there, including the bit about Big Jim not wanting to sell liquor, but it’s only mentioned briefly by Capone while he chats with Jimmy outside the big meeting. Miss that line of dialogue, and you’ve pulled the main thread on the whole thing.
But even if that one section is fuzzy, so much of the “Boardwalk” pilot is crystal clear. It’s fantastic to look at, whether in the tracking shot as Nucky makes his way down the boardwalk, or Big Jim’s assassination itself(*). It has Winter’s sense of humor, which at times is very dark, and at times can be quite silly. (For the latter, there was the whole sequence with Nucky’s sex with Lucy being interrupted by manservant Eddie, and then Nucky and Eddie trying to break down the bathroom door.) And the cast is just incredible.
(*) As I mentioned in the review, that sequence is the kind of thing that only Scorsese or Coppola can get away with. In a part of our interview that I saved for after this episode, I asked Winter about doing such a classical mob movie moment like that as the climax to his pilot, and he said:
Well it”s sort of classic but it”s a life imitating art imitating life sort of thing, because Big Jim loved classical music, that”s true. In his restaurant, all the walls had opera stars. He was a friend of Enrico Caruso. So it sort of lent itself to that death. So did mob movies steal from that original thing, because there was this mob boss who loved opera? It may have come from real life anyway, but then it”s became a staple of what we think of as a mob movie – as soon as the opera music starts, you know somebody”s going to get killed. But the story was real. So that was actually an honest depiction of how he died. And the fact that it feels mob movie-like and operatic is just by happenstance. But that was the real thing.
For much of the pilot, Steve Buscemi’s job is to play the calm, commanding center of this post-Volstead Act maelstrom, and he does a fine job of that. But there are other moments where he turns introspective looking at the baby incubators(**) and perhaps thinks of a more innocent and less violent time in his life, and then there are others where he loses his temper dealing with the likes of Jimmy and Lucy and Margaret Schroeder’s abusive, alcoholic husband. It’s not a surprise that he can play all those notes so well, but to do it while carrying so much of the expositional load for this long and complicated pilot? That’s damn good.
(**) That was a real Atlantic City storefront that was part tourist attraction, part hospital.
Michael Shannon gives me the creeps every time I hear Agent Van Alden say the phrase “It’s a godly pursuit,” and Michael Pitt (with whom I wasn’t very familiar) does a great job at establishing Jimmy as both impatient with the state of his Atlantic City career and haunted by what he did in Europe.
Nucky wanted Jimmy to be a politician. Now Jimmy wants Nucky to embrace the fact that they’ve become gangsters. Which one is right?
Well, we know what a boon Prohibition was to the spread of organized crime – a spread Nucky helps start during this episode – and we see in the Prohibition’s Eve party that few in the country actually expect the Volstead Act to be much more than an inconvenience. Mrs. Schroeder’s husband, who beats her into a miscarriage in response to Nucky’s public humiliation of him, is a sign of why the temperance movement pushed for alcohol to be banned. But dangerous men are dangerous with or without alcohol (see teetotaler Arnold Rothstein), and alcohol is still plentiful after Prohibition goes into effect. In Nucky’s world, everyone’s a liar, and a hypocrite, and a thief. It’s all a matter of degree, and of being smart enough to take money from the man next to you.
It’s a crazy world, and a hell of a start to this series, even if there are some expositional bumps along the way.
Some other thoughts:
• While Winter told me that he wants to show all the ways that life in 1920 was similar to life today, one way that’s clearly different is that 90 years ago, the whole “and that little boy grew up to be” rhetorical device was still fresh.
• Note that Nucky’s late wife is played (at least in that photo) by Molly Parker from “Deadwood.” Per Winter, “It was a joint decision between me, Tim (Van Patten) & Marty — we had all been fans of Molly’s work and Tim worked with her several times.”
• Another lovely piece of work by Scorsese and the editors: the sequence of Jimmy’s son’s playing with his soldier figurines intercut with the Prohibition agents going through their military-style training.
• Blink and you might have missed Michael Kenneth Williams’ first appearance as Chalky White, who was waiting impatiently to see Nucky. But fret not, “Wire” fans: it may take a few weeks, but Omar coming.
• I got to tour the boardwalk set (built on a parking lot along the East River in Brooklyn) last fall, and it’s pretty impressive in person. Even more impressive, though, is seeing how seamlessly the digital FX interacts with the physical sets. None of the real buildings go more than one or two stories up in the air, yet the CGI parts of the Ritz-Carlton hotel where Nucky lives fit perfectly along with the physical entrance. Also, in real life, the Chrysler Building and a few other Manhattan skyscrapers are pretty prominent in the skyline, but all have been digitally erased here.
• Considering how strong and natural the rest of the cast is, I can’t help cringing a bit at the hammy performance by the guy who plays Mickey Doyle, the giggly bootlegger who works out of the funeral parlor. It’s not quite like that “Happy Days” episode where Richie pretended to be a mobster, but it’s not far off. (And that boy grew up to be… an Oscar-winning director.)
• Even though I knew Dabney Coleman was in the cast of this show, I have to admit I had no idea he was playing Nucky’s mentor, the Commodore, until at least two or three episodes in. He doesn’t look appreciably older from the last few shows he did, but he carries himself very differently, and his voice is much fainter and less blue-collar than I’m used to.
So what did everybody else think?
Thanks for those bullet points. I wasn’t completely sure what had happened there and even repeated viewings may not have completely clarified it for me.
Unfortunately, Al Capone’s introduction WAS spoiled for me by the previews. Even still, I can definitely see how great a moment it would be to the unspoiled.
I *thought* that was Molly Parker in the photograph but I told myself I was just projecting her into the show because of how much I like Deadwood.
I really like this pilot. I want to give it a few more episodes before really determining how great a show it is but it definitely sets up quite a bit that I am eager to see going forward.
The bullet points were so incredibly informative that I’d almost consider them a lifesaver. I was riding IMDB the whole episode but people just don’t look anything like they do in real life on the show. The shooting at the end was completely meaningless to me until I read Alan’s review.
I enjoyed the show, thought you would lead off with “just as soon as I name my child after you.”
I wasn’t so sure about Buscemi as a leading man, but I thought he did well here, and I expect him to seem more and more like a leading man every week.
Any thoughts on Kurt Sutter’s sentiment on Twitter that HBO spent too many resources on this show?
Nobody actually reads people’s Twitter posts; they just post their stupid thoughts and read other people’s stupid thoughts when they tag their username in them.
They did spend a lot of money, but they skimmed on the lighting! Too many scenes were in the dark, and it is a shame because this is a period piece. The scene where Nucky and Rothstein et al., meet for the first time…I could barely tell the pattern of their clothing, etc. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll continue to watch this series, but not Enterouage, Bored to Death, Hung…
Fantastic premiere and recap, this show is even better than I’d hoped and we’ve only seen the first episode! I bet Jimmy’s character works his way up and then ends up turning against Nucky by working for the feds. Him facing off against Capone could be cool too.
Jimmy is already working for the Feds. Who do you think handed them the funeral parlor?
Loved this pilot. Toss in Gabriel Byrne and Albert Finney and it’d be perfect..
Jimmy didn’t hand the feds the funeral parlor. Nucky’s brother, the cop, did. He said as much during his phone call to Nucky to tell him about the ambush.
No, Jimmy did it, both to get payback against Mickey Doyle for the formaldehyde prank, and as a diversion from the heist he and Capone were pulling.
My bad. I watched bits of the ‘encore’ presentation last night and must have dozed/misinterpreted the scene between Jimmy and the Feds during my initial Sunday night viewing.
Loved the episode. I knew Al Capone was on the show but I would have recognized him anyway due to the scars (Scarface). My dad sort of jumped at him and Luciano though.
Honestly, what sold me on the show as a series though was the humanization of Nucky though. Be it the baby incubator, dealing with Maggie and her husband, or his inability to kill Jimmy (and Jimmy knowing it and saying this is why we need to work together), it leads to a character that I can get behind. He may be morally reprehensible, as was Tony Soprano, but his redeeming qualities also make him interesting. I can’t wait to see what occurs from here.
I usually have a lot of trouble getting into period pieces but this one did the trick. And considering how much had to be introduced, that’s impressive. The Capone moment truly was brilliant.
But, despite not missing the line of dialogue about Jim not wanting to sell liquor, I unfortunately still had almost no idea what exactly went on at the end there so really grateful for this very clear recap Alan. One question though – who was being beaten on the boat?
Margaret’s abusive husband.
Thanks again. Just saw the moment for a second time on the replay and realize I probably should’ve gotten it the first time.
Also worth noting that Nucky arranged for Margaret’s husband to be blamed for the killing of Rothstein’s men, at least to the media.
I loved the episode but for one thing: the music. While I loved the choices, I thought that it was often misplaced and distracted from what was happening on screen. The music director needs to remember less is more. There’s no need to hit us over the head with it.
Interesting that the opera being played in the ending montage was Cavalleria Rusticana, which was the opera at the end of Godfather Part III
I couldn’t have been happier with the pilot… although I will agree that on my first watch (to be followed by a second and third tomorrow thanks to the magical device that is the DVR)… I was mildly confused as to allegiances and why exactly the death happened in the final moments. I cannot wait to see how far this show and this story can go. I feel like HBO just found its new baby boy. Suitable for mass consumption… but with so much more to offer to a full audience, including critics, than the uber-popular, but sometimes interminably vapid True Blood. The cast was specfriggintacular, with Buscemi and Pitt in particular jumping off the screen. I was spoiled as to the Capone moment, but it did not stop the goosebumps during the introductions. “Jimmy, Jimmy Darmody.” …. “Al Capone.”
That was the most fun I’ve had watching a pilot since Mad Men. Awesome to see all the real gangsters and how they will interact with Nucky. I wasn’t spoiled by previews, but knew that it was Al Capone just by knowing he was one of the Chicago guys and he was the only one who hadn’t been mentioned yet.
Haha, so you were just sitting around waiting for Al Capone to get mentioned? “Hm, well nobody else has been called Capone yet, so this random dude smoking cigarettes must be him!”
Great pilot. A lot of characters were introduced but it never felt overwhelming. After suffering through this past season of TrueBlood,it’s nice to have something with a coherent storyline and characters that (so far) I want to see more of. In a lot of ways this reminds me of Deadwood–and not just because of Nucky’s wife’s picture. I’m looking forward to the rest of this story unfolding.
“And that little boy who nobody liked grew up to be… Roy Cohn.”
Angels in America is full of so many excellent quotes.
One of the most colorful shows in both style and characters I can remember since Deadwood. A great start which will keep me watching.
Thumbs down for the title sequence however. Something which neither evokes the period of the show nor the type of show that it is. Musically it’s too contemporary and visually it’s very bland. normally the title sequence is something which HBO excels at on every show. Even the HBO original shows I don’t watch I still appreciate their title sequences.
Completely agree. All I remember is some mediocre music while bottles float around, and Buscemi walks around in diving flippers.
I absolutely agree. I feel the opening sequence was too artsy and also too literal. We already know this show is about the reaction to prohibition. I would have rather seen quick clips of the characters put to a cool period song.
This show seems like the spiritual successor to Deadwood in a lot of ways.
Question: does Jimmy think he did Nucky a favor, doing what he did: That seems to be his attitude after the fact (all “Come on, we’re gangsters now, I did what you really needed me to do”)… except as you mentioned, now Nucky’s in a much worse spot with Rothstein and Luciano, and the only money he got is *a cut* of the Chicago deal.
Shouldn’t Nucky want to get revenge on Jimmy for doing what he did? I’m just a little confused about exactly who benefited, and how, and why both seem so okay with it at the end.
I thought until the last scene with Nucky and Jimmy that Nucky had orchestrated the whole thing to get back at the NY mobsters for cheating him out of $90K. Might have been more interesting if he had.
The ADR (vocal dubbing) was VERY off in the scene where Mrs. Schroeder goes to Nucky’s office. Sloppy!
I noticed that, too.
I thought I was just getting bad reception in my hotel room.
I thought I was seeing things, I noticed too.
I must say, Agent Van Alden’s dialogue-less introduction was possibly the best part of the episode (obviously behind Michael K. Williams’ introduction). In the words of the great Mark Kermode, Michael Shannon has a very chilling screen presence.
Just a sidenote: I must mention that I chose to watch Boardwalk Empire before Mad Men and Rubicon this week. It seems HBO has won my appreciation over AMC despite its recent shortcomings (i.e. True Blood, Entourage etc.).
Of course you watch the commercial-less show first. That’s DVR viewing 101.
Actually, it was more of a “new HBO drama is more exciting than a Sunday night on AMC” thing.
But I must say that after watching this episode of Mad Men, I enjoyed it much more than the premiere of Boardwalk Empire.
I really liked this pilot, but am still very concerned that Buscemi can’t pull this off over a season (or more.) There were times that his actual physicality and the weight his character seemingly pulled did not mesh. In the sit-down dinner scene he came off as the accountant he was rather than the go-to AC guy he needed to be. Did there need to be more exposition as to why Nucky was necessary as a NYC-Chicago go-between? I wasn’t clear why he was needed – because he “runs” AC or because he has liquor connections up north (which one would assume the mob had as well, but maybe this is Early Days Mob). I also couldn’t help focusing on the $$ spent recreating the boardwalk – they really couldn’t have gussied up Asbury Park or some place like that? Does seem extravagant, and one wonders where that money is recouped – dvd sales?
Finally, do any Rubicon fans out there worry that this will put the final nail in that coffin, ratings-wise? Has to be a huge overlap in fan bases there.
I watched BE, then Rubicon on the dvr-didn’t get to MM yet. I cannot stand watching tv in real time with wall to wall commercials.
I thought the premiere of Boardwalk Empire was quite good. I was confused when Agent Van Alden was on the phone with the other. I was trying to keep up with who was who. Shannon was effectively creepy.
Omar! Looking quite dapper.
Buscemi did an excellent job of an embodying a range of emotions and actions. I think he pulled it off quite nicely. While Buscemi is not big, it did not effect my view of Nucky-the power he wields, his sensitive side, his greed and corruption.
Michael Pitt did a fine job. Alan, I know you’ve said that you are not familiar with much of Pitt’s work. I do know he and Buscemi have worked on at least film together. I supposed I assumed that they have an established working relationship together.
I thought the shot of “Big Jim’s” blood being splattered right on the camera was a nice touch. It was much more effective than watching his blood pool around him.
The music-I have to agree with the comments so far. It seemed clunky at times during certain scenes.
Also, Al Capone introducing himself sent chills down my spine too.
I have to watch another time or two but I thought it was a great start.
I watched Rubicon and recorded BE. But my DVR didn’t record the last 15 minutes so once I watch it, I’m going to be asking a lot of questions.
Brilliant pilot and you said everything that needs to be said.
Agreed entirely on giggly Mickey Doyle. This is the second time in recent weeks that an overly mannered/giggly performance has taken me out of an otherwise well acted bit of TV (Moriarty from Sherlock’s third episode was the other). And strangely enough both Moriarty and Micky Doyle reminded me of Alessandro Nivola’s excessively irritating performance in the otherwise awesome John Woo movie Face Off!
I had no idea Al Capone would be a character in the show at all, so his introduction was a great surprise.
Am i crazy, or were some of the shots of the midget boxing match a mocking shout out to Raging Bull?
You’re not crazy, I noticed that too. As detail-oriented as Scorsese is there’s no way it was a coincidence.
The FBI training montage was very similar to the State Police training montage in The Departed as well.
The scene I found most haunting is the first where we see Margaret being being beaten by her husband while her children are at a table in the back watching. The little girl’s reaction was so honest and real it was heart breaking.
Yes! I paused, turned to my wife and asked “How the hell did they get that performance out of that little girl?!?”
I also loved how she started to get upset well before the violence started. We got the family’s history told to us in one shot of a little girl’s face. Nice work Marty.
Heartbreaking…maybe my favorite scene in what was a very good pilot.
Almost too honest and real. As someone in our room commented, “Whatever they did to make that girl scream like that, I don’t want to know.”
Yeah, that little kid broke my heart! Wow
My husband turned to me in that scene and said “God, that little girl is good. She’s killing me!”
They missed a golden opportunity to give a little tip of the cap to Omar/Wire fans when Michael K. Williams made his brief appearance. After he complained to Eddie that Nucky shouldn’t keep him waiting all day, Eddie should’ve simply said,” Indeed.”
In the montage of Big Jim Colosimo’s murder, the show did an excellent job of framing his corpse in a way that evoked a lot of crime scene shots from that era.
Good lord, that was one of the best pilots I’ve ever seen. The directing, the acting and the use of music were all superb.
They spent a lot of money on the pilot and it shows. Very ambitious. This could very easily become my new favorite show on television.
One part I especially liked was during the hijack scene, the guy pretending to be shot had blood running UP his forehead rather than down. Guess Rothstein’s guys weren’t looking too closely.
Luckily the show was the *start* of the series because if it had be a stand alone movie it would have been yet another Mob movie.
I think they are going to walk a fine line including real historical people in the story lines. I wasn’t expecting a documentry but too many shows mess with the facts for the sake of their story.
I could have sworn I’ve seen Michael Pitt in something else but none of the items on his IMDB page rang a bell with me.
I plan on catching the other episodes
Anyone else think the intro leaves a lot to be desired???
I’ve been watching Deadwood for the first time this summer, so I immediately thought of Molly Parker when it showed the picture of Nucky’s wife. With him intently Nucky looked at the baby in the incubator scene, did anyone else think that his wife might have died giving birth rather than from consumption?
I try to avoid all previews, so the Capone reveal was a nice surprise. I had to research Colosimo last night to understand why Big Jim he was killed.
Consumption makes perfect sense, because a great many people in that time did still die of consumption, not to mention influenza, but yes, I thought there was a ghost in his gaze when the pregnant Margaret asked him if he had children and he answered no.
Yes, the page layout bothers me too. I’m glad that ads and social networking features can support this type of content, it just seems like this particular site has deployed those features in among the least attractive, least professional ways I’ve seen.
I view at 1920×1080, full height browser window, and even then there’s so much “spam” above Alan’s article text that its almost all below the fold, with typically just the first paragraph visible before scrolling.
Sorry, meant to attach this as a reply to the first post. I don’t see a way to edit/delete it in its misplaced location here or otherwise I’d move it.
It was just okay. I was kind of bored and it dragged on. The character I’m most invested in is Jimmy and Al Capone. The rest of them felt like standard pieces of a story
Personally, critics hyped this show too much and it’s not as a good as they are claiming. Of course I’ll have to view the remaining episodes in this season to see how I truly feel.
I wonder how many would have reacted if Scorsese’s name hasn’t been attached to it. Too many people unnecessarily jerk off to his material because of his beautiful legacy.
I think most people will recognize Michael Pitt from Finding Forrestor
I kind of agree. I think the hype from the critics has been a bit much. It was good but not a great pilot. I will watch the next episode because i’m a fan of Buscemi but the pilot didn’t grab me like the first episode of top shows normally do. I think a lot of the love for it is because it’s Scorsese and the need for another big HBO drama. Remove Scorsese from this and the show would have half the amount of buzz it is getting from critics. Alan even admitted to that when he said in one of his reviews if anyone other than Scorsese or Coppola did some of these scenes it would feel like a ripoff.
Granted i’ve never been a big fan of the mobster movie/tv show (other than The Sopranos and EZ Streets) and critics in general seem to jump on any mobster show. I’ll give it another episode or two to see if it grows on me, perhaps it gets better. But for me this felt like just any other Italian mobster story that has been done to death. Remove Buscemi from it and I wouldn’t be tuning in to the 2nd episode.
What I got most out of the pilot is how strong the character of Jimmy is. I had my doubts about Jen’s boyfriend from Dawson’s Creek, but Pitt owned the character in every scene. You can see the effect the war has taken on him in his eyes….yet he lights up in the scenes with his kids.
BTW, where did they find these kids? They look like they came right out of the 1920s!
While I knew Al Capone was going to be in the show, the scene with Jimmy and he waiting outside was excellent. The actor playing Capone is so good; I especially loved the twinkle in his eyes during the midget boxing scene.
Maggie is another interesting character. She has somehow brought out the kinder side of Nucky and I love how he dealt with her husband. I’m still having trouble seeing Buscemi in this role. I am so used to him playing a background sort of wimpy character.
Very good pilot. I’m excited to see more. However, I will catch it in reruns because Rubicon is appointment TV for me.
Here’s hoping for more Omar… I mean, Chalky, scenes soon. His intro was very cool for those not expecting to see Michael K Williams in this show.
Alas, no attempts at an authentic South Jersey accent. I had faith in this one.
Ok, I take that back. The guy playing Margaret’s husband said “home” the right way when he confronted Nucky at the casino. The rest, all the same ol’ Brooklynese.
I think Pitt’s accent is way off for someone who supposedly spent time at Princeton…
Agreed. I’ll still give the show some time. I understand that a lot of the characters in the this particular episode were not South Jersey natives. But I’m already a little dismayed, especially when you see how much time and effort went into perfecting the specifically North Jersey accents on the Sopranos; or the Baltimorese of The Wire (which is very similar to a Philly/South Jersey accent). I only hope BE didn’t make the decision to choose old-timey NYC-area accents over authentic South Jersey accents.
who has or knows what a princeton accent sounds like from 1920?
Once I saw Dabney’s name in the credits I kept an eye out; the new voice is the tough part. I’m glad he won’t be just a cameo. Shannon is excellent as usual, but the physical changes for this role are impressive. He went from the skinny, smooth-faced promoter in the Runaways to a pock-marked, block-jawed fanatic here, a Fed who could easily be on the other side. Reminds me of the Texas Rangers from Public Enemies.
Awesome pilot. The Al Capone appearance came as a total surprise to me.
That poem, “Owed to Liquor” that Alan refers to (“Coward! Monster! Vicious Brute!” etc.) is, incidentally taken from the poem “Owed to New York”, a satirical poem by Byron Rufus Newton, about which more can be read here:
[www.barrypopik.com]
Molly Parker in the picture ! Thanks for confirming what i thought ! i searched a bit and she is not credited for the picture, that’s too bad =)
Great show, i loved Deadwood and i’m loving Boardwalk Empire !
now that’s settled, let’s go back to the end of the episode :p
Buscemi is great with dialogue. He’s actually a master at it. The thing that concerns me with him as a leading man is his looks. I don’t mean his aesthetic looks, but the looks that he gives at any point in the story where he’s supposed to be concerned. He makes the same pursed lipped face, and his eyes glaze over. It’s almost like he can only express what he’s thinking when he’s talking. All the great TV characters Tony Soprano, Walter White, Don Draper etc. can express to you such powerful emotion and even implicit dialogue from their facial expressions. I know we aren’t there yet, and maybe he will grow into the role, but as of now I have my doubts. Other than Buscemi as the lead, I could find little else to gripe about. I loved all of the 1920’s homages, and I like how they were done in a way that felt organic to the story instead of being forced. All in all, a great pilot. I know that this is a show that I will be following.
Wow. Great start.
Did anyone else get a definite Lock, Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels vibe from the ambush scene? And not just because of the actor playing Capone..
God bless HD, I was sure that was Molly Parker in Deadwood mode in that photo frame so thanks for the confirmation!
Titles grated with me too, maybe as we see more of Nucky’s persona and situation they’ll start to gel. Maybe not.
Sopranos homage shot; Buscemi standing by the bench on the boardwalk? Reminded me of a food-poisoned Tony having his Coney Island dream.
Really, this thing is unwatchable. And the music, ew. I had to mute it a few times. Just my humble opinion.
Do you prefer some Justin bieber? or some vintage Hanson Bros (MMMBop?)… that should set the mood for prohibition …
Appreciate the recap & explanation, Alan. I give myself about a â€œ7â€ on the follow-it scale. (Had to bust off for Mad Men at 10 & then come back to it!)
The phone booth thing with Fed No. 2 & Van Alden was funny â€” the writers/director had to know we were a bit clueless, like him, so then I didnâ€™t feel so bad about being a half-step behind. What do they say, â€œmore will be revealedâ€? But thank you, Alan, for not revealing it yet!
Buscemi is great. And Midget Boxing = LoL.
– MBG
Late to the party, but…
One thing that struck me was the similar narrative structure to Goodfellas. Like Goodfellas, Boardwalk Empire starts with a quick hit of violence and then flashes back. Like Goodfellas, that violent scene turns out to be a turning point in the lives of the main characters (In Goodfellas, the wacking of Billy Bats leads to Tommy’s death and the unraveling of Henry’s love affair with that lifestyle. Here, it leads to Jimmy pulling Nucky fully into the gangster life.) Of course, it has all the musical flourishes that make up Goodfellas.
I thought it was brilliant and I can’t wait to see more.
I really liked seeing the ad for Lucky Strike Cigarettes on the boardwalk. (in the background of the scene where Nucky confronts Jimmy)
I really like Buscemi, but I am not sold on him being able to carry this show in the same manner then the actors playing Swearengen, Don Draper and Toni Soprano carry their respective shows
