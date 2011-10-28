‘Boss’ – ‘Reflex’: The wrath of Kane

A quick review of tonight’s “Boss” coming up just as soon as I know if you’re a Mac or a PC…
This show continues to be a great showcase for Kelsey Grammer, and “Reflex” also gave Jeff Hephner some more time to shine as the too-good-to-be-true Ben Zajac, and hit hard on Tom’s fear of his impending ruin and demise (first with the funeral for the 92-year-old politician, then with the visit to his ailing father-in-law) without it somehow feeling sledgehammer-y.
On the other hand, Tom’s daughter continues to be a weak spot, and the sex and nudity was even more brow-furrowing this week than last. Zajac and Kitty having a quickie in a stairwell is dangerous but potentially okay; the right mix for one or two people who need to add some thrills to their sex. Zajac and Kitty doing it in an open corridor of a public building, with a column shielding them only from some angles? Silly – though possibly not as silly as Tom meeting with a hooker in an apartment with uncovered floor-to-ceiling windows. And the way that Tom and Ezra set up Zajac to look like a hero seemed way too convoluted; surely, Sam wouldn’t be the only reporter to find all of this just way too good to be true, no?
The premiere ratings were fairly soft, which isn’t a surprise. It’s one thing for an ultra-violent, ultra-naked drama like “Spartacus” to get people sit down Friday nights at 10, and another for a more cerebral drama about modern urban politics to try. As this is pay cable, I imagine other things matter more than ratings, and if Grammer starts getting some significant awards nominations (or even wins), that may be all Chris Albrecht needs to keep it around. (UPDATE: And, of course, I’d forgotten that Albrecht already ordered a second season before the show debuted, so the ratings matter not at all right now.)
But I’m curious how many of you watched the premiere and then came back for week two – and how many of you are in it for the long haul with this show, whatever that may be.
What did everybody else think?
really liked it, the pay cable is a good point as its ratings are going to tank, but they must have known that on a friday night. 10pm in usa is 3am here in uk though :) I still watched. Roll on episode 2
episode 3 even…
I’m in for the long haul. I’m pleased the style is similar to the pilot. I’m hopeful they continue to expand on Meredith Kane. Grammer continues to be superb. Hopefully the show won’t play the disease out too soon.
I enjoy many things about the show but I especially appreciate that no character is irritating or too dumb to exist in this show’s world. The public sex between Kitty and Gov.-to-be guy and drug use by the daughter story-lines need to pay off and not in a cheap, they got caught and it ruins everything way, to maintain the intelligence of the show’s characters.
That said:
“There is no such thing as gratuitous sex. Gratuitous violence, yes… Sex cannot and will not ever be gratuitous.”
-Det. Munch
Det. Munch, FTW
Then I beg to differ with the fictional Munch: there IS such a thing as gratuitous sex when it works against the plot. It’s hard to fathom that Tom Kane would keep around an assistant who’s that stupid — and stupid *is* the operative word: if they really want to promote this candidate as the next gov, taking ridiculous chances by having sex in public is just asking some opponent to nail you. I can’t imagine that Tom Kane would thank his assistant for **that** screw-up. Among other reasons, Kane is Boss because he imposes a certain ruthless discipline on himself and his staff — a discipline his wife reminded him about just this episode.
I’m all for sex that makes sense within the storyline, but are we supposed to believe that both Kane’s assistant and his new protege are really that self-destructive and undisciplined? A stairwell is credible; sex behind the pillar is not, not with the setup we got for her in the pilot.
There’s a whole lot to like about this show. I’m particularly impressed with the strong acting of Kelsey Grammer and Connie Nielsen. Grammer is doing the impossible: he’s making viewers think of him as another character besides Frasier Crane. Given the history of Chicago politics, there is an almost limitless number of storylines that could be explored. Graft, corruption, power struggles, sex scandals — the list goes on and on. But it’s ridiculous that Zajac, a gubernatorial candidate, and Kitty would have sex in a hotel hallway. An empty stairwell, maybe. I hope the show’s writers and producers put an immediate end to this nonsense. Get a room, you two! I also think the show made a mistake from the get-go by giving Kane the neurological disease. It seems unnecessary, even if it appears that his prognosis is driving him to re-examine his life and reconnect with his daughter. And I’m going to start getting annoyed very soon by the sounds and the visuals that Kane experiences during his attacks. But I’m very glad the show has already received a commitment from Starz for a second season!
I don’t think the degenerative disease is a mistake. It’s something that has already begun to haunt and eat away at him the way none of the cruelties he’s committed or corrupted clout he’s swung does. That’s interesting.
How does a man so disciplined that he cut himself off from his druggie daughter (and got his wife to follow suit) fall apart? Simple: over something he cannot possibly control and can’t always see coming even though he *knows* it’s coming. And nothing he does will keep it from happening. Notice how he kept playing back that videotape of his press conference where he zones out for a moment and his wife has to step in. He knows exactly how vulnerable that weakness makes him and how quickly and bloodily an enemy would exploit that. Everything would be lost. Yet his vigilance won’t help: it can’t when even his perception of reality is in question. Oh, and he knows how quickly that staff would abandon him to the vultures if *they* knew. I’d say that sets up some pretty dynamite tension. Given that, I’d say that the minister-daughter’s sex and drugs aren’t even necessary, though her struggle against them probably should be there. That she gave in so quickly, however, was the writers’ mistake: it makes her look not worth watching. It would have been better had the writers made her someone that everyone suspects of constantly failing but left us in doubt for much longer about whether or not she was giving in to her vices.
liked this episode even more than ep1. thought the development of some important backstories was great and glad they didnt try to jam it all into the pilot.
also, thought the video subplot was well done, not in the typical procedural manner– they will obviously let this play out for a while.
so i am in the for long haul. is this a 13 ep season?
It’s an 8-episode season.
I also liked this episode more than the first. It felt more considered, more of a piece in the puzzle than the brash violence used as exposition in the pilot. I will definitely be sticking around for this season, and they’d have to work hard to mess things up, because so far it looks great.
I especially liked Ross’s line at the end of the vote. You got the feeling that a pack of vultures had just caught the first whiff of decay.
I’m sure you;re right about where the ratings are going, this show is too languorous for most, but I love it.
I’m in for the long haul.
I never imagined Grammer as a typecast character even as his most prominent role was on Frasier, same with Edie Falco and many others.
I think this a showcase for Grammer’s acting ability and “Boss” certainly demonstrates his range.
Whatever this shows weaknesses, I’ll stay with it. It’s so much better than homeland and also better than stinkers like Rubicon. It has its silly moments – but even those are not callow like the shows I’ve mentioned. I’m quite enjoying it even if it’s out of hand a good part of the time.
I wanted to like this show, but I’m dropping it off the DVR after this episode.
I hope anyone who enjoys this show can continue to enjoy it, but when I watch this show, it seems to not know what it wants to be beyond an being an edgy cable drama. Unfortunately, when it tries to be edgy, it is ridiculous.
Boss is Boring.
I’m giving it one more episode, but I think it is very good so far too. There is something there, but like you said, it seems to lack direction and has a hard time staying both edgy and credible.
I am curious as to how they depict Kelsey’s degenerative disease. If they run the show a year per season, by the end the guy will be in a catatonic state and that is not good tv. Of course, maybe the five seasons of this show will span a very short period of time, maybe a year at most and that could work? Or maybe, they go the route of Breaking Bad and Walter White and find a cure to the disease.
Excellent show! Kelsey is ruthless.Maybe this is how he “acted” with Camilla…with all do respect. But we love it,and it’s great for us Chicago actors…
Yes it IS good for Chicago actors. I noticed that Tony Mockus got to play the old pol with Alzheimer’s that Kane visits with near the end, on the balcony with the spectacular view at night. Kane watches the old pol being fed the fruit with fascination, disgust and dread and perhaps a touch of fearful resignation and regret, knowing that there will be no one from *his* family willing to bear with him at that stage. They’ll run like rats, starting with his wife, the moment they know he’s going downhill.
The pilot was fast moving and Mr Grammar acted like he was on a very tight leash but ep 2 certainly pressented us with a somewhat slower show and Tom seemed to have mellowed out just a touch. Personally I like the daughter story. Good ep though and will be watching it every week in an ‘alternative way’.
I know you and Dan have said the diagnosis aspect of the plot seems unnecessary, but I think they did a good job this week of creating interesting plot points out of the disease other than the usual ‘trying-to-keep-it-a-secret’ storyline. For instance, you have:
– Diagnosis -> Kane worried about dying -> reaching out to estranged daughter -> and then conflict with his wife re: the daughter, and an interesting backstory.
I’m in for the long haul. I’m a Kelsey Grammar fan so I’ll enjoy his performance regardless of the absurdity of certain plot points.
I actually thought the naked woman was a hallucination, since it made no sense whatsoever for her to be undressed at that point. Also thought the Kitty-Zajac public sex was laughable; both actors pulled it off nicely but the unlikelihood of it took me right out of the scene.
At the end of the hour, I’m interested in how Cullen will handle being set up, when Meredith will find out about Tom’s diagnosis, the city council maneuverings, and the pretty rogue reporter. Less interested in Emma as a character, but I like how other folks play off her – Darius giving her what she needs (affection) instead of what she wants (heroin) was especially sweet. I will definitely tune in next week.
Glad to see I’m not the only one who thought the naked call girl was a hallucination. With Kane, we may never recognize all the moments in his head that are distorted by the illness.
Was the naked woman really a call girl? She seemed to be the same actress who was the father-in-law’s caregiver.
I like the show, it’s much more interesting thsn most of what passes for TV nowadays. KG finally has a role worthy of his chops, it seems, hopefully they can sustain the quality.
Also in it for the season, and depending on how they go to the end, I’ll probably hop back on for number 2.
I’ll echo Julius and say how glad I am they were wasn’t a terrible jump from pilot mise en scene (gotta justify that film degree from time to time) to the other episodes’ mise en scene. Like Boardwalk Empire, a big name director and the ongoing director(s) should all lean towards a positive average, unless the series hinges on making “mini-films” for itself (when Community is hitting its stride).
The second encounter between Kitty (Meow) and Boy Wonder was ridiculous, but I think how he used the moment just as a tease, it was showing the guy has a real reckless/stupid/danger angle so he retains some unpredictability.
Interesting to see how a modern Journalist with a capital J goes about his business, where being a media hog can lead you to follow wild geese, but you can find a ll kinds of interesting threads to pull at if you just force your way around and know your wordplay. Still on the fence about the character, but the actor is doing a helluva job (just like everybody else).
I loved his dead pan when his wife asked him about the doctor and he just said, “When was the last time you cared where I put it?” The dude is in control. I’m in.
watched season premier because it was hyped up so much, was’nt really impressed, then i kinda go into it after watching a few more episodes now its getting really good don’t really care for all the profanity and sex scenes i’m understanding whats going on now which i did not at first.