‘Boss’ – ‘Slip’: Get on the bus

We’re up to the fourth episode of “Boss” now, and I don’t have a lot to say about “Slip” that hasn’t come up in our discussions of the previous three episodes. Kelsey Grammer’s tremendous and the reason I keep tuning in, while certain other aspects (the sex, Kane’s magical hitman, the symbolism-drenched monologues) frequently border on cartoonish (if not fall over into it).

Halfway through this eight-episode first season (which has been so low-rated that everyone involved has to be glad Chris Albrecht ordered a second season before they even premiered), how’s everybody feeling about the (mis)adventures of Mayor Tom Kane and friends?