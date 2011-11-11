‘Boss’ – ‘Slip’: Get on the bus

We’re up to the fourth episode of “Boss” now, and I don’t have a lot to say about “Slip” that hasn’t come up in our discussions of the previous three episodes. Kelsey Grammer’s tremendous and the reason I keep tuning in, while certain other aspects (the sex, Kane’s magical hitman, the symbolism-drenched monologues) frequently border on cartoonish (if not fall over into it).
Halfway through this eight-episode first season (which has been so low-rated that everyone involved has to be glad Chris Albrecht ordered a second season before they even premiered), how’s everybody feeling about the (mis)adventures of Mayor Tom Kane and friends?
Is there any way to get rid of that fucking Hell on Wheels pop up? What’s the point of having a “Skip” button that doesn’t work? I’ve now been forced to sit there watching it 235 times. I thought that once the pilot had shown, we’d get a respite. But no. Every time I refresh I get that same fucking popup. No new version. The same damn thing over and over.
Screw AMC. Screw HitFix. I watched the pilot, but I’m now going to boycott Hell on Wheels just because of this fucking thing.
What kind of idiots do they have at AMC that think that forcing you towatch something you don;t want to watch for the 235th time is good business? Don’t they realize that on a blog 99.9% of viewers watch every day, and they’re pissing off that 99.9% 235 times just to get the 0.1 % to watch it for the first time?
LMAO. Why don’t you tell them how you REALLY feel? And FYI, my skip button works perfectly every time. It may be a problem with whatever internet browser you are using.
I swore off Mad Men for an entire season for the same reason, the ad campaign was more relentless and overbearing.
firefox + adblocker plus = no more pop up ads
I’m still watching, I guess, because of Grammer’s performance. It’s a good performance; I haven’t seen a hint of Frasier Crane. But there’s a heart of dullness to the goings on. If the season were longer, I don’t think I could hang in there. The plotlines are developing sooo slowly.
Why do people like homeland but criticize “Boss”? OK Boss isn’t genius but it’s much better than Homeland. I think Homeland is pretty silly and cliche compared to this show. This show is a bit self-indulgent at times but I haven’t lost interest. I knew the first episode of homeland that I would have trouble keeping interest in its absurd plot lines.
Homeland isn’t perfect but it has this great subtle nuance that just thought provoking.
While Boss in living in shadow of other great gritty cable series. Boss besides Kelsey Grammar performance seems to be using some type of “how to make gritty drama” template. Instead of bringing forth original ideas and themes. It’s having a problem establishing itself as original.
I agree ledmeat. I found HOMELAND not good enough to invest my time. Long soap opera. On the other hand. Boss has an edge that you feel like watching, at least I do. Politics resemble the show. I think this should be on another day and would attract more fans. Kelsey Grammar is definitely channeling another dimension of his acting, Good work
I like its distinctive, sometimes overstylized style. My question is where can the story go? Kane is losing ground to the disease fast.
Exactly. If he’s having some serious episodes now, it can’t be long before his illness will be fairly evident to anyone who has prolonged contact with him and not long after that, to anyone who sees him in public.
THIS IS A SERIES. if viewers watch it he will have a mild case, if nonone watches it they will make it progress. Look at Walter White in Breaking Bad, he beat a great deal of odds with lung cancer. AMC breathed life in it for more episodes.
Extremely strong performances, very well written, I love the show and can’t wait for it to return every week. Its a much better drama than Homeland.
I found it interesting how they managed the transition form his supplier to his daughter being the one to supply his critical prescriptions now. The one whom everyone, including her mother, thought the most untrustworthy refuses to squeal on him.
I didn’t realize until this episode that Kane had married the last mayor’s daughter. No wonder she’s deep into it up to the elbows: she was raised a machine heiress, though not one to enter office herself. She’s protecting her pet project. His shock and dismay when Kane discovers he didn’t say to his minion what he thought he did and thereby precipitated this school debacle that pissed her off was stunning. The implications of his condition have just begun to hit him now; oh, he knew intellectually what he was expecting — but now, it’s hit him viscerally, and it was a body blow. he can’t afford such mistakes.
The upstart Zajac being ready to entertain suggestions from his opposition was something I didn’t expect, even on this show. That’s just a little too daring for real life. I’m wondering if the sharks aren’t smelling blood in the water. Kane has to be more careful than ever, but now he can only discover after the fact what he’s actually done. He can’t actually trust any of his staff to be reliable minders, because at the slightest hint that he might be failing, they’ll jump ship. And his wife tried to encourage his assistant to do just that. Connie Nielsen was particularly cool and fierce this episode, yet so lost at the end. She won’t be for long, of course: no longer than it takes her to fix her makeup before leaving her father’s place.
One wonders just how deep in the reporter’s boss is to someone. But at least he got half his story out there. Well, both halves, even if someone else put the first half out there for him and he got scooped. The important point for him, though he still doesn’t see it that way, is that it’s out. Sometimes reporters have to make do with half a loaf and call it a day. He might still get his Pulitzer.
Still way too much sex and too many naked bodies that don’t contribute anything, so Starz still needs a whack upside the head for that. It’s getting distracting. Neither Kane’s assistant, who knows better, nor his daughter are bothering to be careful anymore. That’s going to bite them at the last moment. The daughter’s already self-destructive; we’ve known that from the start, so this is consistent for her. But what the hell is Kitty’s problem?? Is she secretly tired of it all? Does she have a political death wish??? ‘Cause she sure has been acting like it. She and Zajac clearly never head about Caesar’s wife. Idiots.
What an episode. Despite its flaws and over-the-top unbelievability at some points, I’ll still be watching next week. It’s like staring at the scene of a grisly 10-car pile-up on the freeway and not being able to tear your eyes away from the flashing lights and the human roadkill as all the cars and trucks burn and explode, and wondering why nobody ran while they still had a chance.
Whoa.
I love your comments, but I think Kane’s wife was actually warning his assistant to not jump ship, i.e., quit the hanky-panky. I find the show very involving, but find myself wondering where it can possibly go from here, if in the very first episode the hero has has a terminal disease? And I saw an interview with Grammer where he spoke about it running for 5 or 6 seasons! Dream on, Macduff!
Helene, are you familiar with a show called “Breaking Bad”?
Jim – There is no cure for Lewy-Body. And there is no course of treatment that can curb or reverse its effects. It’s irreversible and degenerative. That makes “Breaking Bad” an iffy point-of-comparison.
-Daniel
Death from Lewy-Body disease occurs, on average, eight years after onset. Therefore, it is possible, but unlikely, that the show could run for 5 or 6 seasons. Kane is in the early stages of the disease. He is aware that he has the disease, and recognizes when he acts in error, as a result of the disease. As the dementia progresses, Kane will no longer be able to distinguish delusion from reality. Others may be aware of Kane’s disease. However, they will not be able to convince him that his delusions are not reality.
One issue that bothers me about Boss is that Kane needs to obtain his drugs through illicit means. For the most part, anti-dementia/anti-phychotic drugs are not controlled substances or “street” drugs. Anti-anxiety drugs are sometimes used as an adjunct to the other drugs, but are not the drugs of choice. I understand that Kane does not want a record of his drug use. However, the non-controlled drugs could most likely be obtained through an internet pharmacy, using an assumed name and a mail service address.
For that matter, Kane could have obtained his presciptions from his neurologist, using an assumed name. This drug trafficking plot is needless.
Jim, my reply to your comment is below.
Helene, while I don’t think this show is good enough nor popular enough to have the problem of dealing with a season 5 or 6, there are plenty of work around options available. It isn’t etched in stone that a show has to skip months between seasons, they could have seasons pick up immediately after the end of the previous one and have 5 or 6 seasons only cover a year or two in time on the show instead of 5 or 6 years. Fudging an illness or injury isn’t exactly new to television, and there’s always the miracle ‘experimental treatment’ that could be introduced. None of the solutions are particularly elegant, but if show is popular enough, or getting enough acclaim/awards, that a network wants to keep it around, there’s always a way.
Daniel, Breaking Bad was smart enough to give their main character an illness with more wiggle room, but I still think it’s pretty decent comparison.
Daniel, yes, I believe, among many other shows, As Time Goes By employed that trick of picking up immediately where the previous season had left off, and it was so ridiculous as you could see that time had indeed gone by!
Helene: you’re welcome. I find myself agreeing with Daniel that the comparison to BB is less than apt. In BB, Cranston’s character is not a public figure, so he can get away with more while traveling under the radar from all but his immediate competitors and the cops. In Boss, Kane IS a public figure; and he isn’t just struggling for control over his life and finances, he’s trying to maintain control over a political empire and a party machine, all of which is pretty high profile and which brings him much greater scrutiny by a much larger group of people dogging his every move. Cranston’s character isn’t a guy potentially making history; the mayor of Chicago is. There’s a difference here of sheer scale that makes BB far more of a bleak contrast than a parallel. And no, I can’t see this going even four seasons: he’s already declining too quickly for that. Besides, even if they can fictionally create a ‘cure’ for Lewy body, the most such a treatment would be able to accomplish would be to arrest further nerve damage (threfore dementia), not reverse it. If Kane is already hallucinating — and we know that he is because he can no longer tell what he’s actually said without reviewing video — that is something he wouldn’t be able to reverse, which means no practical solution for him. All he can do is bide his time and see how much longer he’s comfortable with continuing in office with the risk getting ever higher.
webdiva well done. you have excellent insite, since I am writing this on December 3rd and since your previous comment about Kitty, You new Kitty was stupid. I am sure you have watched it if you are following BOSS . For all it’s worth, excellent show. Far better than Walking Dead, for starters. My devotion will always be for Breaking Bad. thee best!
Does anyone else find wholly unbelievable that the Shakespeare quoting Tom Kane was once the Director of the Sanitation Department of the City of Chicago?
Nah, that makes sense. Sanitation Department is pure gold in terms of graft in a city the size of Chicago. Think of the codes involved, and the potential for violations, and the bribes flowing through there. This shows Old Mayor spotted young Tom early as having potential and put him in charge of a sensitive post where he knew he’d make sure the money kept flowing and would kick the right amount upstairs.
It’s not like Tom worked his up through it. It was a purely political assignment rewarding Tom for his loyalty and saying, “All right, here’s a big thing, don’t screw up and lets see where you go, kid.”
Gotta agree — that’s very Chicago. They handled that part of the script correctly.
Jim, I’ve heard it’s supposed to be excellent, but haven’t seen it as yet. Why, is Cranston supposed to be dying, but taking years to do so?
Reply to comment…
When a show with 8 episodes in its debut season reaches its midpoint and it feels that so little has happened, that’s certainly not good. I’m done.
DVRed it. Only watched today due to UCLA’s poor play killing me and needing a distraction. *sigh*
This show is meh, but I’m still watching the season, because it feels like there is a season long story being resolved, and I like most of the actors on the show. Like Alan (and everyone else) already pointed out, the freaking monologues are annoying. Previous episode reined them in, but this one, everyone was told to go nuts and monologue like a DC/Marvel villain.
But as regards to Starz Mandatory Nudity, this show actually kind of pulled back a bit. Yes it was still there, but it was not as atrocious as the last couple of episodes. There were no random nekkid whores. And even Old Mayor’s Provider/Babysitter did not pointlessly get naked, just ’cause.
I also had less problems with Kitty, as she’s just screwed up. We have no idea why she got into politics. And her idea of using leverage to get results mentality justifies her sleeping with this Big Next Thing in politics. Her periodic bouts of decency, such as “Aww, crap, am I going to be The Other Woman of a married guy with kids?” are there, but in the end, she is what she is – a gold digger with a different standard of gold.
I also liked the idea of The Next Big Thing putting his eye on all the ladies around the Mayor, including staring at his wife and Kitty at the same time, toying with the idea of whether to go for it or not. And Mayor’s Wife not showing her cards as to whether she’d nail him or not, figuratively or literally.
As soon as they showed the Magic White Haired Hitman in “Previously on Boss” you had to have known he would show up. And then the railroad tracks thing. *groan* I get it, it’s Chicago, and there are trains, but don’t over-edit.
This is the first episode where the daughter served any kind of plot related purpose, by getting drugs to the Mayor. It still does not make up for the fact that she’s boring and listless and zzzzzz. Sorry, fell asleep. I liked that she is not fluent in Spanish, as it at least does not make her Brilliant, But Troubled. Although I am still not sure why a good looking drug dealer who is well connected and has to have all kinds of women throw themselves at him would find the most boring bland white girl in the hood and double down on that relationship by supplying her friends. But hey, whatever.
Meh episode overall, but I’ll keep watching.
Kane’s daughter seems like a real person, unlike Kitty, who is an over the top characterture.
Perhaps because she’s gorgeous?
The above comment was my reply to Greg, btw, not Linda B.
The more I watch the show, the more I’m convinced that the Lewy Body dementia plot was a big big mistake.
I get the point of it. The illness drives Kane to do things he might not otherwise do because he feels the weight of time pressing on him. But the way they’re handling it is dumb and it bogs down the story. Especially the extremes he’s going to to hide it.
It would have been much better if they had just given him liver cancer or something more conventional.
On the other hand, I’m not really interested in what happens to the characters on the show outside of Kane. I like Kitty a bit as well, but mainly because I’ve had a crush on Kathleen Robertson since she was on BH90210.
Nice to see the assassin show up again this week…not. You have to wonder how many people Kane has to kill on a day to day basis that they need to keep a guy like this around.
All I know is that if someone ordered my ears cut off, I’d do everything I could to destroy them.
Dementia is a far more interesting way for a TV character to die than liver cancer. Liver cancer is just a death sentence. Dementia brings in all sorts of plot potential regarding Kane’s sense of reality versus the other characters’ sense of reality.
There is more to Kane’s story than merely dealing with the imminent death of a leader. The choice of Lewy-Body Dementia was an excellent choice. There will be many more consequences of Kane’s dementia that he will face. This week’s episode just depicted the tip of the iceberg.
There’s a closer parallel here to mad King Lear than there is to Breaking Bad. Only I’m not sure that there really is one lone trustworthy daughter in Boss — there’s a daughter, and it looks like maybe she’s come over to dad’s side for now, but who knows: that could blow up yet.
I like the show. They could advertise more. I have Direct TV, but if advertised properly, the show would do better. Grammer is exceptional.
The show is good, it just needs better marketing. Grammer is exceptional.
I am getting pretty tired of the porn elements which don’t add anything to the story. Boobs, please. I have my own boobs that I can look at whenever I want.
This is a good example of The Male Gaze. “In film, the male gaze[3] occurs when the audience is put into the perspective of a heterosexual man. A scene may linger on the curves of a woman’s body, for instance.[4] Mulvey argues that in mainstream cinema, the male gaze typically takes precedence over the female gaze.
I’m sick of it!
I agree from here to Chicago and back. It’s tedious as hell.
It might help if more, or any, of the characters sounded as though they were in fact from Chicago. It’s like hearing the Sopranos characters all speaking in national tv anchor accents. The mid-West has such a distinctive sound — where is it?
It would also help if the city were allowed to become a character. So many great neighborhoods, some of the best food in the country, every ethnicity under the sun. They need a mega-transfusion of old school Saul Bellow. And some restaurant scenes with people eating! Give us a real Chicago steak house so we can salivate like dogs. Some deep dish pizza.
The business with the illness doesn’t bother me and I like Grammer in the role but nobody seems to have any fun. It’s all so serious all the time. I get that politics is corrupt and makes whores of us all but I thought that folks who get into that sort of thing and machine shenanigans at this level do so because they just love it and can’t live without the rush. I gather that Kitty’s sexual exploits are supposed to reflect this aspect but it’s all so clinical and oddly bloodless.
And the fatal business with the ears. The only time the show has made me chuckle and not in a good way. That was just so ridiculous on so many levels, including the garbage disposal, that it may take an entire season to recover.
But I’m still in.
Write a comment…
For good or ill, I am eating this show up. Whereas, with Grey’s Anatomy, it’s all just ill, ie what can I grouse about this time?
This episode was definitely a whirlwind of meetings, confrontations without overt confrontation and so very much foreboding.
If the show went from a short title with multiple meanings like “Boss” to a longer, more straightforward one, it would be “Sneaky Fucks Fuck Over Other Sneak Fucks When They Aren’t Too Busy Sneaking.” So much grey, it’s hard to see shades.
I’ll agree I can’t see this being more than a two or three season affair, but I think this was the best example of how much potential there is in developing other characters amidst the cast to carry the focus for more episodes as Kane’s disease progresses. I was actually interested following all the other plotlines this time around, perhaps because each little scene was short and quick.
The largest gripe isn’t about the monologuing, but how everyone feels being horribly obtuse is somehow smart or cunning. It’s not. If you’re going to threaten or manipulate, use simpler speeches. The gross metaphors and hypotheticals are getting ridiculous.
Still looking forward to each ep as much as Boardwalk Empire.
Oh, and probably the most I’ve been horrified by this show’s depiction of political corruption’s downside (as opposed to the wealth emanating from graft) was in this episode.
First from the toxic water table (and that image of the kid playing in the street with a breathing machine), then when the truckers just throw all that food into a giant pile. Holy fuck.
I have really been enjoying Boss it is so different and has such a unique feel compared to other shows. The silence in the show can be deafening. Also the camera work and feel of this show I think are great. It really does a great job with the devolution into madness the mayor is experiencing. Boss isn’t as good as Homeland, but it is much better than I was expecting.
The whole disease premise is thensingle thing killing this show. It makes what is otherwise a decentlynsmart show just plain dumb. The politics of chicago is interesting enough on its own without needing to add thengimmickmof the diesease. Not pnly does it add zero to the story, it actually detracts.
Would be a much better show if it just followed its title. Boss. A show about a maintaining and wielding power.
BOSS:
A STEAMING PILE OF UNINTENTIONAL HILARITY
BOSS
A STEAMING PILE OF UNINTENTIONAL HILARITY
Boss: A steaming pile of unintentional hilarity
Sorry, would you mind repeating that? I missed it the first three times.