‘Boss’ – ‘Slip’: Get on the bus

Senior Television Writer
11.11.11 50 Comments

We’re up to the fourth episode of “Boss” now, and I don’t have a lot to say about “Slip” that hasn’t come up in our discussions of the previous three episodes. Kelsey Grammer’s tremendous and the reason I keep tuning in, while certain other aspects (the sex, Kane’s magical hitman, the symbolism-drenched monologues) frequently border on cartoonish (if not fall over into it).

Halfway through this eight-episode first season (which has been so low-rated that everyone involved has to be glad Chris Albrecht ordered a second season before they even premiered), how’s everybody feeling about the (mis)adventures of Mayor Tom Kane and friends?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBOSSConnie NielsenFarhad SafiniaHANNAH WAREJeff HephnerKATHLEEN ROBERTSONKelsey Grammermartin donovanTroy Garity

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP