It was a good night to be a TV critic, as the Television Critics Association bestowed its annual TCA Awards on an eclectic and very worthy collection of shows and individuals in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
“Breaking Bad” won the 2013 Program of the Year honor. (Critics were voting on the first half of season 5, which aired in the eligibility window last summer.) “Game of Thrones” was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, while “Parks and Recreation” and “The Big Bang Theory” split the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy award.
“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, whom most people in the TCA had never heard of when she appeared before us at a January press tour panel, beat all comers for the Individual Achievement in Drama award, while “Louie” creator/star Louis C.K. won the comedy individual award.
It was definitely a spread the wealth list of winners (see also the “Game of Thrones”/”Breaking Bad” split), with Maslany getting her individual trophy while FX’s “The Americans” was named Outstanding New Program, while yet another new — and canceled — series in “Bunheads” walked away with the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming Award. It won’t bring “Bunheads” back, but it was nice to recognize it while we could.
The Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming award went to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” while HBO’s excellent “Behind the Candelabra” won for Outstanding Achivement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials. The Ken Burns documentary “The Central Park Five” won for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.
Newswoman Barbara Walters won the TCA’s Career Achievement Award, while “All in the Family” won the Heritage Award, which is basically the series equivalent of Career Achievement.
I’m writing this before the ceremony starts, but both Norman Lear and Rob Reiner are expected to be on hand for the “All in the Family” win, which should be excellent. (Reiner’s father Carl was here two years ago when “The Dick Van Dyke Show” won the same award.) Dan and I should be able to sum up some of the highlights on our next podcast, whenever that winds up being.
The complete list of winners:
-
Individual Achievement in Drama: Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” BBC America)
-
Individual Achievement in Comedy: Louis C.K. (“Louie,” FX)
-
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “The Central Park Five” (PBS)
-
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Shark Tank” (ABC)
-
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “Bunheads” (ABC Family)
-
Outstanding New Program: “The Americans” (FX)
-
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: “Behind the Candelabra” (HBO)
-
Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
-
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: (Tie) “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) and “Parks and Recreation” (NBC).
-
Career Achievement Award: Barbara Walters (ABC)
-
Heritage Award: “All in the Family” (CBS)
-
Program of the Year: “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Gotta say, this is a very respectable list. Bravo to all the critics who did a great job on these votes. And bravo to all the winners as well, all of whom are totally deserved.
Although I guess I will say that I would have liked to see Top of the Lake honored; but Behind the Candelabra is a respectable choice nonetheless.
What I :( is the rush to honor TBBT and treat NCIS, TV’s #1 show, like dog poop. Also, multiple roles/personalities is always irresistible awards bait. Sally Field in Sybil, United States of Tara and now Maslany. Hers is just a variation on it. Which means gimmick city. And critics always trip into that rabbit hole every time.
Did you even watch Orphan Black? Or were you too busy watching dreck like NCIS?
Or it could be, you know, incredibly difficult to play multiple roles on the same show.
For anyone that has watched the show, it’s pretty clear that it’s much more than just a gimmick. Each individual character is a fully formed person, and if Maslany was able to submit each performance individually, Sarah and Allison both would probably have made my personal Emmy lead actress field.
midtownrider,
Is a huge fan of Continuum and he has posted on other sites that Continuum is being overlooked for awards because it is 100% a production of Canada.
This comment could only be posted by someone who has never seen Orphan Black. TM’s work is so worthy of all the recognition it has received and more. My only complaint is that her stellar work seems to overshadow how good the show is. People are so blown away by her performance that they forget to mention that the rest of the show is damn good.
Mike,
Alison would be supporting, but otherwise yeah. The thing about Maslany’s performance is that I could easily imagine three of the four major performances as the stars of their own show, and the fourth as a season long big bad.
I don’t know if a show centered around Sarah stealing Beth’s identity would be as strong as Orphan Black was because I don’t particularly like procedurals, but the episodes where that was a major plotline were all fun. Sarah’s certainly interesting enough by herself to carry such a show. Plus it gets to keep Felix.
Alison as the lead in a Desperate Housewives knockoff? TOTALLY watchable. Alison is obviously the best clone. Bonus if we get to keep Felix as her “acting coach.”
While Cosima is the least well developed of the three major characters, I’m pretty sure there’s a show in “female Ph.D. student in the hard sciences” somewhere. There are enough conflicts inherent in that premise to do some interesting things.
And Helena could easily serve as the totally batshit big bad on a normal procedural.
Most of this is spot on, but just remember next time you complain about entrenchment at the golden globes that the critics honored a subpar and fairly inconsistent season of Louie.
Beside the fact that many critics (rightly, in my personal opinion) did not share your sentiments on season 3 of Louie, the award received for the show was a personal acting award for C.K. himself who arguably did his best acting work for the run of the show this season, in the Miami episode, the Late Night Arc, and the Parker Posey arc.
I wish this ceremony was televised or made available to viewers. It seems much more fair than the other awards shows. Very happy to see Orphan Black, The Americans, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones getting awards.
I do find it baffling how some of the winners accept in one breath and then belittle the TV critics in the next breath (example: Louis CK, Chuck Lorre). I guess it’s supposed to be funny, but whatever. There are some shows that no one would even know existed if not for TV critics writing about them.
Sareeta – We love their shows in one breath and turn on them in the next, so turnabout seems fair enough. Most of the recipients *concentrated* on their appreciation for the critics, while tossing in a couple jabs. It’s only if you read crap like Deadline.com that you’d think the concentration was on the belittling. Or at least that’s how it felt to me in the room and how it usually feels…
-Daniel
I would concur with Dan. It was a very happy event, and the jokes about the trophies were funny.
And the awards were televised a few times in the ’90s. It was a disaster. Part of what makes the night so special is that it isn’t televised, which means everyone (presenters and winners) feel comfortable to speak from the heart (or the funnybone) rather than trying to calibrate a speech that won’t offend anyone by ignoring them. It’s intimate and relaxed. And also mercifully brief; we were done in a little over an hour.
That’s really cool, Alan, although it makes me a little sad to know that we can’t have that kind of a genuine atmosphere with cameras in the place. Our loss!
Nice list, though I would have liked to see Enlightened’s superlative 2nd season win something.
My disagreement likes with the comedy, Parks & Rec fell out of my top 5 this season and TBBT wouldn’t make my top 10.
I see people still think The Big Bang Theory is a good show. For god’s sake people, it isn’t. Lazy, force fed jokes.
Wow this list is better than the Emmys.
The only thing I hate is that Behind the Candelabra will win the Emmy for Best Miniseries/Movie when arguably it should win this year’s Best Picture Oscar.
Alan, can you please explain to me (or you and dan on the next podcast?…please?) what the love for The Big Bang Theory is about? I’ve watched several episodes over the last couple of seasons, and to me it’s just not funny; it’s humor is so old sitcom style, but not in a good way. I always figured the Emmy wins were part of the Emmys usual missing the mark, but now the TCA’s? And tied with Parks and Rec??? I’m completely mystified!!! What am I missing here?
Honestly, I think at least half the people who complain about it are more upset with the large amount of attention it gets rather than genuinely not finding it funny.
It’s not exactly high tier when it comes to comedy in television but you can’t seriously say it’s not funny at all, and if you do it’s entirely subjective. There’s a consistency and accessibility in the show that earns it a lot of its popularity.
…But having said that, it does make me a bit uncomfortable about all the people who’re basically laughing at what is slightly autistic behavior in one of its characters, and while I get why it would get a lot of attention at the Emmys I’m of like mind as you as to why even the TCA is showering it with praise.