It was a good night to be a TV critic, as the Television Critics Association bestowed its annual TCA Awards on an eclectic and very worthy collection of shows and individuals in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

“Breaking Bad” won the 2013 Program of the Year honor. (Critics were voting on the first half of season 5, which aired in the eligibility window last summer.) “Game of Thrones” was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, while “Parks and Recreation” and “The Big Bang Theory” split the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy award.

“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, whom most people in the TCA had never heard of when she appeared before us at a January press tour panel, beat all comers for the Individual Achievement in Drama award, while “Louie” creator/star Louis C.K. won the comedy individual award.

It was definitely a spread the wealth list of winners (see also the “Game of Thrones”/”Breaking Bad” split), with Maslany getting her individual trophy while FX’s “The Americans” was named Outstanding New Program, while yet another new — and canceled — series in “Bunheads” walked away with the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming Award. It won’t bring “Bunheads” back, but it was nice to recognize it while we could.

The Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming award went to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” while HBO’s excellent “Behind the Candelabra” won for Outstanding Achivement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials. The Ken Burns documentary “The Central Park Five” won for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

Newswoman Barbara Walters won the TCA’s Career Achievement Award, while “All in the Family” won the Heritage Award, which is basically the series equivalent of Career Achievement.

I’m writing this before the ceremony starts, but both Norman Lear and Rob Reiner are expected to be on hand for the “All in the Family” win, which should be excellent. (Reiner’s father Carl was here two years ago when “The Dick Van Dyke Show” won the same award.) Dan and I should be able to sum up some of the highlights on our next podcast, whenever that winds up being.

The complete list of winners: