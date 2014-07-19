‘Breaking Bad,’ Matthew McConaughey & ‘Veep’ win big at TCA Awards

“Breaking Bad,” “True Detective,” “The Good Wife,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Veep” and “Louie” are among this year’s Television Critics Association Awards winners, in a year when the TCA tried to share the wealth across an absurdly deep season in television.
(The non-televised ceremony, to be hosted by Terry Crews from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” starts two hours from the time this story is being published; if I can, I’ll post some highlights and/or photos tomorrow morning.)
For its brilliant concluding season, “Breaking Bad” was named the Program of the Year, repeating its win from a year ago. “The Good Wife” won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, while “Veep” and “Louie” tied for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. “Veep” was one of two double winners this year, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for Individual Achievement in Comedy. Meanwhile, “True Detective” won for both Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials and an individual drama achievement award for star Matthew McConaughey.
Other winners: Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” for Outstanding New Program, FOX’s “Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey” for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information and ABC Family’s “The Fosters” for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming. Our two historical awards both went in a comedic direction, with legendary sitcom director James Burrows won the Career Achievement Award, while “Saturday Night Live” won the Heritage Award (a sort of career achievement award for a TV show).
The TCA website has a complete archive of past winners.
What does everybody else think of the winners? Would you have rather seen “The Americans,” “Fargo” or something else in one or more of those spots?
Man lucky guy Alan, must be sweet to sit in on those ceremonies. Comfier and more intimate atmosphere… something to help chase that nasty taste of the Emmys. Eager to hear about the highlights.
And well yeah absolutely it would’ve been great to see The Americans get some love here, it’s criminally under-appreciated but I don’t have an issue with the chosen few. All earned their spots.
I better catch up on TGW, only one of those shows listed that I’m not up to date on.
McConaughey’s win only leads me to believe that the TCA voters are as deluded as those in the Academy. If only for Ozymandias, Cranston deserved the win, but, in every episode, he rose to a level of artistry that McConaughey can only imagine.
I think McConaughey benefits from lowered expectations because his roles up until the last year or so have not required much acting. Sure he is good in True Detective, but I don’t think he is as good as Cranston, and Cranston sustains the greatness throughout the series. Old Rusty is intriguing, but it peters out toward the end of the season, whereas Cranston’s portrayal of Walter White will be studied by actors and appreciated by audiences for years to come. I hope this is not a foreshadowing of the Emmys, but I won’t be surprised if this happens, because McConaughey is viewed as a “movie star” and that seems to have more pull over actual quality.
Aw, c’mon. McConaughey was brilliant, and Cranston has already received countless awards for Breaking Bad. I think the phrase “absurdly deep” about sums it up. Not everyone who deserved an award could get one because TV has been so superb.
They chose wisely. The American and Fargo are excellent shows. I love them and watched them, but as far as “best”
They gave it to the best.
I think the TCA choices were pretty damn good! Can’t argue with Breaking Bad, Louie, Veep, etc. at all. I was glad to see True Detective and McConaughey winning, particularly.
The Americans is winning as many awards as it deserves– not much! It’s a decent show but come on already.
If there aren’t enough awards to go around to include Fargo, then how about a tie?
Orphan Black? As in, Tatiana Maslany?
I would’ve liked to have seen Tatiana Maslany win something (was she even nominated?) to help shove it in the faces of the Emmy voters that snubbed her once again.
I know Orphan Black doesn’t get nearly the amount of attention or respect it deserves, but don’t most of the critics recognize the incredible work she’s been doing?
Yup, she was nominated alongside McConaughey, Cranston, Margulies, and Rhys in Individual Achievement in Drama. SUPERB company.
Also, she won this award a year ago.