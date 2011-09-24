Brothers in arms: Checking in on Cinemax’s ‘Strike Back’

Cinemax’s “Strike Back” fell into an unfortunate scheduling nether-region in terms of reviewing, with the first episode debuting while I was recuperating from press tour (though Dan and I discussed it on the podcast), and the series really kicking into gear while I’ve been trying to stay afloat amidst the broadcast network premieres.
And that’s a shame, because over the course of six episodes so far, I feel like the show has turned out to be far better than it needs to be. Though it’s technically the sequel to a British series of the same name, this series (a co-production between Cinemax and Sky1) is being largely treated as a new thing, and as one of the first Cinemax “original” series, all it really had to do was fit the channel’s brand, with lots of action (largely involving leading man Philip Winchester) and lots of sex (largely involving co-lead Sullivan Stapleton).
But “Strike Back” has turned out to be like one of those effective little B-movies that knows it’s an exploitation pictures and has no pretensions at being anything else, but is determined to be as good as possible within the limits of the form. Winchester’s giving a very strong performance, the action has been effectively brutal, the thriller scenes really tense, and the guest characters both well-cast (the most recent two-parter featured Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Iain Glen, essentially pitting Mr. Eko against Jorah Mormont) and often more morally complex than you’d expect.
Myles McNutt has some more detailed thoughts on the series to this point over at his Cultural Learnings blog, and I’m curious if any of you have kept up with it. It’s been a really pleasant surprise.
I thought the first two episodes were great, like a very good, low-budget, Die Hard-type action movie. My wife and I were really on the edge of our seat a few times. I think it’s petered out a little bit since then, although I haven’t seen last night’s episode yet (Supernatural and Fringe).
The cheapness of it bugs me a bit. They run a bunch of ops with just the two main characters where any professional organization would almost certainly bring a lot more guys. I realize there’s supposed to be a stealth aspect to the organization, but even still. And it seems a little repetitive.
Still, it’s a fun show and, as you say, better than it has any right to be.
You forgot the best part of the show: the opening credits!
We BOTH forgot about mentioning them, actually. They’re quite grand, and I like the way the theme song kicks in again at the end of the episode to bookend things (often bleeding into the last season proper just a bit). Great stuff.
Might be the best opening theme on TV. The song “Short Change Hero” made me check out the band, “The Heavy”. Pretty good album (The House That Dirt Built). Highly recommended.
Entertaining series. For sure. Kinda funny how random some of the sex scenes are, especially the one in Ep.4, but I’m not complaining. :)
(Spoiler Alert) I knew I would love the show after they actually killed the female solider off. I expected her to be a lead for the entire series and for the show – like many others – to only tease main characters’ deaths.
It was particularly effective given the cliffhanger of the third episode which teased a very similar situation but backed off.
I’ve been watching Strike Back since its premiere on Cinemax and I really enjoy it. Good taut action, solid performances by the leads and they have a nice touch of reality that these people are involved in a dangerous business and people die often and badly. It makes
me wish I’d seen the first series, which featured Andrew Lincoln of the Walking Dead
Well, shoot, now I guess I have to go back and watch this. Mr. Eko and Ser Jorah? That’s almost too awesome for words, and I noticed that Liam Cunningham was also on, creating another GoT connection.
I am enjoying thus show so much is far better than any of the new shows that premiered this past week. I don’t think the show looks cheap at all it’s actually pretty impressive for a tv show. There’s action and sex its just fun. I was hooked from episode one. The opening credits and that song just add to the awesomeness. I wonder how it’s doing in the ratings and if we’ll get a third season. I really hope so.
I’m enjoying it so far, and also wondering how Sullivan Stapleton managed to get a contract where he’s naked (NTTAWWT) and/or having sex in every episode.
Yeah, I really liked it so far. A fun action packed series with some sex thrown in.
I caught up on the most recent episodes today. Iain Glen absolutely killed it playing an arms dealer trying to move heaven and earth to rescue his daughter.
I love how willing they are to split up the team. During episode six, most of the action takes place with one team member accompanied by an arm smuggler, a local mercenary, a child soldier, and a pacifist doctor. It was a strong episode.
When I watch this show I’m reminded of Torchwood: Children of the Earth. It was a British series that I didn’t much care for, and then abruptly became awesome with an international debut.
I picked it up this week, and I really like it. Lots of great action, tense scenes, harrowing escapes, and a cool opening song never hurts. Plus, I think I’m falling in love with Amanda Mealing.
I’m really enjoying this much more than I thought I would. I liked the premiere episode and thought it would be some mindless background entertainment but it’s really well done.
The main cast is surprisingly good but the fact that they were able to pull in some of these guest stars is impressive. Getting Adewale to portray an alternate version of Mr. Eko is all kind of awesomeness.
I’d tune into this show every week just for the opening credits. They’re kind of brill, but I agree the show’s a lot better than I expected and a lot of fun with some surprisingly interesting beats. It’s definitely been one of the highlights.
It surprised me, and was far better than what I had expected. It’s become one of my favorite current series.
What about S1? How was that?
you took the words right out of my mouth! Strike Back is a pleasant surprise. I didn’t expect the series to be that good. Cinemax is doing a brilliant job with this original series.