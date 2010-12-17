‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Out of the Fire/Last Stand’: The spy who came out from the heat?

I took “Burn Notice” out of the regular reviewing rotation a few weeks ago, but last night’s double feature was notable as both the end of season four and the strongest pair of episodes the show has done in a very long time, and so I have a review coming up just as soon as I try to kill you with my mind…
Earlier in this half-season, I said that the “Burn Notice” mythology had outlived its usefulness – that I neither knew nor cared anymore what it was that Michael was working on in the opening and closing minutes of each episode. “Out of the Fire” and “Last Stand” were pretty much all-mythology, but they were terrific. Why was that?
Well, for starters, they were the clear end of this part of the mythology. Vaughn and the rest of the secret cabal that ruined Michael’s life have been exposed and arrested. Michael’s name has been cleared, and he’s even been invited to rejoin the intelligence community (by super-special guest Dylan Baker, of whom I hope we see lots more next season). It was well past time for this to happen, as the last season and a half had demonstrated, and this sets up a lot of interesting possibilities going forward.
Obviously, Michael’s not going to stay a full-time spy, and these four seasons have laid plenty of groundwork for the idea that he’s no longer interested in following someone else’s orders and hurting or killing people for reasons he doesn’t fully understand. But as a starting point, it’s very promising. A Michael Westen who leaves the CIA on good terms, who has access to his old contacts, and who maybe even agrees to do the occasional job for his old bosses is a different sort of animal than we’ve seen these last four years, and could really liven up the show.
But back to these two episodes, not only did they bring a long-overdue end to the burn notice part of the arc, but they did it really, really well.
First, they brought back both Brennen and Crazy Larry and let Jay Karnes and Tim Matheson do a wonderful I See Your Smirk Is As Big As Mine duet. Episodes with one or the other have tended to be highlights, so the two together? Fantastic – and good enough that I’ll even forgive them for killing off Brennen. Because if he had to go, getting knifed by Larry while Michael watched – and insisting “You didn’t beat me, Michael” with his dying breaths – was as good a death as they could have given him. And as we saw with the burn notice itself, there’s something to be said for not overusing a particular device or character, and now we never have to worry about Brennen turning up for a dud episode.
Working with Matheson has always brought out the best in Jeffrey Donovan, whether it was the hammy fun the two had while running their courthouse scam or Larry apparently goading Michael into going over to the darkside. And I can’t remember the last time the show made me laugh as much as it did at Michael’s “You’ve got something on your…” line as Larry noticed the laser sight from Sam’s rifle.
Just a terrific penultimate episode, and the finale was nearly as strong. They put Robert Wisdom to good use for the first time in forever and the hotel siege allowed for both good improvisation (fighting with breakfast equipment, using a bad guy as a counterweight) and real emotional stakes for Michael, Fi and Jesse. (Michael’s belated apology to Jesse was especially nice.)
So the question is where the show goes from here – not only with Michael being welcomed back, but with how these stories are told. “Burn Notice” is still a huge commercial success for USA, and Matt Nix has made it clear to me in previous interviews that USA has a formula it wants its shows to stick to, which means mostly self-contained stories with a sprinkling of mythology each week. But if that ratio worked creatively once upon a time for “Burn Notice,” it doesn’t anymore. I like the cases of the week just fine – and in periods when the mythology is floundering, they’re the reason to watch – but It’s not a coincidence that these two very good episodes were all-mythology, all the time. USA is never going to let Nix turn the show into something heavily-arc’ed, but I’d like to see more flexibility going forward so that we don’t only get these types of episodes at the beginnings and ends of seasons. If we’re on episode 7 and the big story arc demands a full hour, give it a full hour. (Or give it the bulk of the hour and let Sam and Fi run around on a really easy case in the background.) Conversely, if there’s nothing interesting happening with the mythology – if our heroes are just chasing around a list we don’t care about that keeps passing from one person we don’t care about to another – then scrap it and work on making that week’s standalone extra-cool.
There were a few weeks this season (both the summer and winter halves) where I was beginning to wonder why I was still watching “Burn Notice” at all, nevermind writing about it. Last night’s episodes were a strong reminder of how good the show can be, and I hope Nix and company can keep that momentum going forward.
What did everybody else think?
I definitely thought these last two episodes were the strongest of the season. Everything built up to a fantastic climax. I agree…the “you’ve got something…” scene was hilarious. I love Burn Notice and can’t wait to see where they go from here!!
Both very strong episodes and I did thoroughly enjoy them.
Just pointing out in typical LA-writers-don’t-understand-D.C.-geography that the building they show at the end in D.C. doesn’t exist, and would sit on top of a church and houses if it did.
Damn good finale. Damn good fun in both episodes. My only complaint would be more Sam Ash please!
Even though the last shot may not be geographically correct, cool scene with the intelligence building leading into a shot of the White House.
Sam Ax is the name of Bruce Campbell’s fine character. Sam Ash is a nationwide chain of music stores. For all his virtues, Sam Ax is not very musical.
Sorry, that should have been spelled Sam Axe.
All I gotta say is: hell yes! My patience was rewarded.
They almost lost me with yet another Crazy Larry – “Mike is taken away until next season” rehash of the past couple of seasons. I even kept thinking the list was not in the safe as another “pull it away” plot development.
Glad they seemed to tie up the burn part of the story and now it seems the show will evolve and move forward.
Very enjoyable – good show
The fake “cold breaths” in the final scene were really bothering me.
As an aside to cactusjack’s comment, in another slight to DC, last month in a Bones episode they kept mispronouncing Anacostia (saying ‘anna-cost-cha’ instead of the proper ‘anna-cost-e-uh’). They at least could’ve taken a second to google it. Lie To Me got the pronunciation correct in an episode about a week later.
Yeah, I noticed that as well.
There’s something to be said for skipping CG effects when they look overly obvious or too fake. In this case, Nix should have looked at the final result and told his production people to ditch the CG cold breath and keep the scene as shot.
Other than that very minor nit pick, both episodes were excellent and a welcome development for the show.
Why did they even bother with the fake breath. Would anyone have noticed if it wasn’t there?
Enjoyed the episodes a lot more than many this season. Hope they can keep it going next year.
I think the last 3 eps were very strong. The season ended great. Micheal rejoining the CIA will bring some much needed life back into the show.
Looking forward to next season.
While I am sad GOOD GUYS is cancelled I think Matt Nix focuses best when he’s on one show at a time with his creative flow. He’s done a great job with BURN NOTICE but I think GOOD GUYS distracted him and channelled some of his energies away. Thanks for a great conclusion to a season!
I hadn’t realized how much I’d missed the strong arc stories until I saw the finale. Wow. This was quite good. And surprisingly affecting, emotionally. I’m trying to remember if a Burn Notice episode has ever had me in tears before (*twice* in the finale: when Jesse got choked up, and then as Fiona and Michael believed it was the end).
I am really looking forward to next summer.
Wonderful episodes. But now that Michael is no longer burned, they will reward us with a new Intro sequence to the show, right? Something like, “My name is Michael Westen. I used to be a spy, and then I wasn’t, but now I am again. . . .”
I would be happy if Michael agreed to work with the CIA to track down the names on the list, most of whom would be in the Miami area like Machado (sp?) was for some only-in-TV reason. That seems like the most valid excuse to keep him in Miami other than him just telling the CIA to FOAD, and it would provide continuity to the show’s mythology rather than trying to think up a whole new reason to watch.
I disagree with you Alan. I enjoy the show exactly because of it’s retro 70’s low budget cheese, and the self contained episodes are fine with me. Less of Jesse’s wooden acting though. And, the finale just wasn’t magic for me. It seemed contrived, and elongated and didn’t hold my dramatic tension attention – c’mon, we all knew that Michael was gonna make it out of the towel cabana, and that Sam would show up at 11:59 with an army of redshirts, and that Michael would eventually get back into the CIA. I kind of felt let down, as compared to the half season finale with the Robert Patrick drama and uncertainty. But, I will still watch ’cause I like some cheese to dip my tater tots in.
Forgot to mention: how funny was the line to John Doman’s character about skirting chain of command? Had to be a reference to the Wire.
A few of the action moments were only a notch above the 80s movie Commando but overall it was good fun. I was especially impressed with Gabrielle Anwar’s performance.
I worded that confusingly about the action moments. I meant some of them were very cheesy, but it didn’t ruin anything.
The most interesting part of the finale was how final it was compared to previous season closers. This had Michael leave his loft and blow up his Charger. His home and his ride since the show started, they were large representations of his resentment toward being stuck in Miami The car his father’s left him and the crappy apartment he lived in was made to be temporary compared to the swanky spy digs he was probably used to. Getting rid of these two symbols was clear sign the show will move forward with rapid change. But it does seem a little obvious that Michael will have to abandon the Agency after the insistence Fi has put for him to stay with her instead. So the intro might still fit, “My name is Michael Westen. I used to be a spy”
love your insights. Thought the episodes were fantastic! Always loved Larry and Brennen and was sorry to see Brennen go. But I hope Larry resurfaces because, as you said, he and Michael just sparkle in shared scenes. Returning to Miami, setting up shop with Team Westen and occasionally deal with government issues would make for a great season 5.
Nice twist of a sort with Michael and Fi. Fi kept waiting for Michael to come with her, and apparently he has been waiting for her to commit to his life, which she then did. Like everything else, it will be interesting to see the next step for them.
Love Burn Notice, Love Mike, Fi, Brennen, Sam and Crazy Larry. Yes Brennen had to die, but there’s still Larry and he has a knack for getting away. He might be back and he should. I also forgot to give some love to Madeline, she is great. But one person I wish had died was Jesse. He is non essential and boring. Also he’s a really poor actor is this great ensemble. At least they could have given him a honorable death. I don’t know where the series is going but I hope they can keep it up a little longer at least.
Now that Michael’s back in (for now), that means Jesse’s probably un-burned, too, right? So he can go away? I didn’t mind him at first, but I prefer the chemistry of the original three caballeros :-)
Great season finale! I love Crazy Larry’s demented glee. Sorry Brennen had to go, but Larry’s insanity is enough. And was Dylan Baker on before? It seemed like we were supposed to know immediately who he was, but I couldn’t remember seeing him on the show.
It might have something to do with the fact that Dylan Baker is one of those actors who it’s faster to list the tv shows he hasn’t been on than the ones he has.
Michael recognized him, but I don’t think we were supposed to.
As my wife said, “He’s that guy who always plays that kind of guy!”
The last time Dylan Baker played that kind of guy, he was the corrupt industrialist brother-in-law on Kings — and he was great in that, too.
I was sad that Brennen was killed off, I liked the character: he’s always a worthy adversary, finally someone that can match (or surpass) intelligence with Michael. But at least his death was appropriate.
“The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” Pretty obvious. And USA went gloomy to boot. Nice. Dark skies and the sight of breath in the air. I don’t know if the creators are fans of le Carre but it must have been a wink. I’m probably late to the dance.
I mean, he literally comes in from the cold. Right?
I’m with you on this one. A couple weeks ago I started playing catch up, watching all of this latest season in quick fashion. At first I was bored to tears, the episodes were the same as the first few seasons only with new alter-spy-egos and new people to help. It kept getting better, though, little by little and now I think I’ll watch it again.
A few things I’d like to point out:
Seems like the season got more violent toward the end? I almost NEVER saw anyone shot, let alone killed. Then Brennan got it, Marv got it, the diplomat got blown up…people were getting picked off left and right. I love it. The show needs to show a little bit of chest hair or its going to turn into Chips and Dragnet all over again.
“Who builds half a hotel?” I believe Fiona asked? Well who builds half a hotel then fills the kitchen with fuel for catering staff that haven’t even been hired yet, there was barely even drywall. This show used to do some really really cool original stuff that kept me hooked. Lately its turning into Star Trek, where they stop being creative and start manifesting nifty gizmos and gadgets that they just so happen to have that just to happen to suit their needs.
Lastly, Michael needs a pair of testicles. There I said it. The man is a sissy. Just once I’d like to see him go on the attack. Take the dog off the chain. EVERY TIME something needs to happen, Fiona wants to blow stuff up and Michael says no. Let the whole team woop some bad-guy butt in a way that doesn’t involve a cheesy accent and a just-crazy-enough-to-work plan that we all know is going to go awry anyway.
Loved the last two episodes!
Seemed like more show mythology in them than that of all the previous seasons combined.
Totally agree Alan on the show composition. If an episode needs a hour of mythology then the flexibility to do so should be allowed.
I prefer serialized storylines myself.
i love burn notice but i was confused on the last episode when michael got out of the limo who was the man he talked to and what and why did he go into the building what was going on is he getting his job back or what im so confused …. please help
Glad wacko Brennan’s gone, we can only hope Crazy Larry doesn’t resurface, felt bad for Fiona and Mike’s mom at the end, and was pleasantly surprised to see Dylan Baker at the finale. Yes it would be interesting to watch Mikey pursue the other names on that list, and it’d be a logical next step. I, too, really missed the big arc episodes (the stand-alones were starting to look too much alike, and a return to the show’s raison d-etre was overdue), but the finale brought me back big time. Now I want a real payoff, however, in the next season, not just more stand-alone procedurals. We’ll see what they manage …
Anyone else reminded of “Aliens” in the moment where Michael and Fi think theyre about to blow themselves up to take Vaughn with them (in Aliens its Vasquez and that sissy CO)
As a DC resident, I was a little annoyed that they got the georgraphy totally wrong; Behind the Capitol building is the Library of Congress, The Supreme Court and the Folger Shakespeare library; Michaels spy building was where the Supreme Court should be, and its a real shame, because buildings that ARE close to the capitol, like the Ross Senate building and a few others around capitol hill, very well could have secret spy offices. But at least they didnt go all National Treasure and have his office be IN the capitol
Overall, I thought both episodes were great; the comment about the hotel being too stocked is valid but oh well.