CBS viewers will not get to find out “How I Met Your Dad” next season, as the network declined to pick up the new sitcom from the “How I Met Your Mother” creators, even though at one point it seemed one of the surest bets of any pilot at any network this spring.
And, no, it’s not for the reason you may think.
After CBS’ annual upfront week press conference with reporters (where they announced this fall schedule), I asked CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler if the decision had anything to do with the very loud and angry backlash to the “HIMYM” finale, which had featured the death of Ted Mosby’s wife only moments after viewers saw their first meeting, all so he could end up with Aunt Robin instead.
“No, no,” she insisted. “Absolutely not.”(*)
(*) Nor did I ever think that would be the reason for it to not go forward. “HIMYM” was one of CBS’ biggest comedies, even at the end, the finale did big numbers, and we have no way of knowing if the online outrage represented the feelings of “HIMYM” fandom at large, or if it was another “Snakes on a Plane”-style echo chamber. Had CBS picked up the show and it failed, maybe then Tassler might have blamed the reaction to the finale, but not until then.
Nor was the decision apparently about money, despite published reports last week that CBS and the show’s studio were haggling over CBS getting an ownership stake in the new series, which would have starred indie film actress Greta Gerwig (who would have also been a writer on the show) as a newly-divorced woman looking for love, and Meg Ryan as the voice narrating her adventures from the future. Instead, as Tassler explained to us all during the press conference, she and the other CBS executives weren’t crazy about the pilot from “HIMYM” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and “Up All Night” creator Emily Spivey.
“To say we loved this show and we love these producers is an understatement,” Tassler said of the “HIMYM” guys. “There were elements of the pilot that didn’t work out. We tried to reach out and engage them in terms of them redoing the pilot. That’s not happening right now.”
Tassler pointed out that CBS has had a lot of success re-doing pilots, most notably with “The Big Bang Theory,” which shot an earlier pilot the year before with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and two female leads who were dropped in favor of Kaley Cuoco.
But for Bays, Thomas and Spivey, re-piloting “wasn’t what they wanted to do,” said Tasser. “We felt that re-piloting was in the best interest of protecting the creative interests of the show.”
“HIMYD” isn’t completely dead yet. Starting tomorrow, the studio can shop it elsewhere, including to its sister network, FOX. It’s not unprecedented for spin-offs – and this seems only very tenuously connected to “HIMYM” – to debut on a different network from the original show, like “The Golden Palace” airing on CBS after “Golden Girls” was a long-running NBC hit. And Tassler’s comments today could have been public posturing to get the creators to reconsider their stance and stay with the network that was their home for so many years.
But this is becoming an unlikely trend with CBS. A year ago, the “Beverly Hills Cop” series from Shawn Ryan, featuring Eddie Murphy in a recurring role, seemed the most obvious pick-up on any network, but CBS passed. This year, “HIMYD” winds up in limbo rather than leading off the Monday night lineup like Ted, Barney and the gang used to.
“I’m heartsick,” Tassler added. “We loved this brand.”
What does everybody else think? Disappointed you won’t get to see CBS try to turn mumblecore darling Gerwig into a sitcom star? Pleased you won’t have to spend so many years wondering if her future husband will wind up dead just like Tracy?
Good. Couldn’t have happened to a better group. They deserve what they get.
so shows you don’t like earn the creators/writers failure?
Soitenly they do. They have 9 years tucked under their belt anyway, time for their watch to end.
Yes Gator, if I had my way, every show I disliked would be off the air. It would open up more room for new shows that I might like.
Fine, I might feel generous and leave on a couple of shows that the unwashed masses enjoy. And probably “Girls” too, just so I could continue to hate-watch. But you get my point.
Wasn’t going to watch it so I won’t miss it.
But they renewed The Millers? Ugh don’t understand CBS
Yeah, unfortunately, it wasn’t the literal backlash as much as it was the creative choice. While (like Alan) I have a certain respect for showrunners who make a decision (Robin was not The Mother) and stick with it regardless, it felt like a bait-and-switch to the audience. And nobody would be able to watch the new show without wondering if the rug was going to be pulled out in exactly the same way.
When you’ve lost your audience’s trust with the mere title, your show really doesn’t stand a chance. CBS did the right thing.
I don’t get why so many people are liking a comment that’s blatantly wrong. Their decision had nothing to do with HIMYM, they just wanted parts of the pilot changed. Read an article before you comment on it.
Also, it’s a TV show. Let it go already. If it had ended happily ever after, just as many people would be complaining that it was too saccharine and predictable. Showrunners can’t be blamed for trying to please an audience that’s as incapable of being happy with their fictional escapes as they are of being happy with their own lives.
Wonder how many sympathetic characters they killed in the pilot.
I wouldn’t complain about having Gerwig onscreen every week, with scripts she’s written. But she’s got such a fresh voice and is so talented, I’m sure her career will keep rolling just fine. Rather see her in something original than a spinoff to a series that had long lost anything I loved about it.
Only reason I would have watched this would have been for Greta. Think she may have dodged a bullet on this one (if it doesn’t go through).
Well, it’s not a surprise CBS wasn’t happy with the show creatively. Given how unfunny HIMYM was for the last several years and what a dud Up All Night turned out to be, did anyone actually expect this to be good?
I also can’t imagine Fox would want this anymore than CBS did. The only option I can see is the studio selling it to its corproate sibling FX to pair with its HIMYM reruns. (And, really, wouldn’t a 10/90 deal be PERFECT for a show that looks this creatively bankrupt?)
I read that the original pilot for UAN was supposed to be very, very good, but once Bridesmaids became a big hit, it was redone to give Maya Rudolph a bigger role. I always wondered what would have happened had they just left well enough alone.
I don’t care if it’s not the real reason, in my head this is karmic retribution for that HIMYM finale. Though I do feel bad for the non-Thomas/Bays parties this affects.
It was hard to see how this was going to end well, and it seemed like a “lose-lose” proposition. Everything that was fresh and interesting about How I Met Your Mother had been pretty well exhausted by the long run of that show, so I don’t see what making it a franchise brings to the table, but at the same time, Greta Gerwig’s sitcom (which couldn’t have had much more than a tangential relationship to How I Met Your Mother anyway) gets saddled with a lot of extra baggage/expectations/concerns and would have to fight to become its own thing. Honestly, I thought it was a strange and uninspired idea to begin with, so I can’t say I’m sorry it’s not going to happen.
I wondered about the point of this, too. There are only so many ways to do a show, so I can’t necessarily blame Carter and Bays for dipping into the well again like that, but really, was there a need for this? How were they going to make it different enough to it just be the same damn show, but from the mother’s perspective?
It’s funny. The Goodwin Games on Fox sounded like a reasonably original premise, and that was DOA.
The sweet, sweet taste of schadenfreude.
Couldn’t have happened to a better couple of d-bags.
That sounds like CBS spin to me. C+C screwed up their brand with that finale and everyone knows it.
Sitcom with Greta Gerwig? Yes, please. Written by the creators of “HIMYM” and “Up All Night”? No, thank you.
Alan, since you so often get to interview showrunners and writers after their seasons/series come to an end, I’ve been wondering if Bays/Thomas would ever do an interview with you about the end of HIMYM?
Have they done any interviews or addressed the backlash at all except for a couple of Tweets? This may sound childish, but it seems so unfair that they screwed their audience/fans over so badly and never addressed it. It’s been weeks and I’m still frustrated by that finale.
Regardless of the stated reasons, it was going to do terribly. Nobody would be willing to invest in a show that would have some stupid stunt ending.
I know everyone feels burned by the last few seasons of HIMYM BUT I respect the creatives for balking at a re-pilot.
They delivered a financially successful show for 9 years, they attached a very, very likable leading woman with great credits. Screw CBS, its not like they are putting out timeless sitcoms like NBC in the 80/90s or working with someone like John Landgraff who has consistently shown a strong eye for quality over the years. CBS has the Big Bang Theory and then a lot of terrible sitcoms. We also don’t know over the years how much tinkering CBS had in making HIMYM not great in the end or if/when/how they forced Bays/Thomas hand over certain issues. CBS is known, Good Wife excepted, for having most of their shows run in place for as long as possible to maximize profits, which is pretty much what HIMYM did.
The overwhelming reaction to their last show was that they should not have stuck with their original vision and instead should have listened to the voices trying to help them see the big picture.
Now they have a new show that people are trying to tell them needs some help because their original vision isn’t quite right. And again, they think they know better than everyone else and tell them “It’s our way or the highway”.
Good to see they are learning from their mistakes.
“CBS has the Big Bang Theory and a lot of other terrible sitcoms.”
Fixed.
I’m freaking delighted to hear this news. Good riddance to something that was a horrible ripoff from the getgo. I wonder what Nina was objecting to so much that they refused to do? I can think of so many possibilities.
Most likely scenario was off-beat Gurwig-ness or a lack or broadness. Observe the way the original series devolved as it became more popular for insight into what CBS wants in its comedies.
I feel bad from Emily Spivey.
It’s probably for the best and I didn’t hate the HIMYM finale.
Strangely enough, Tassler wanting to change the pilot and the creators refusing is the most creatively encouraging thing I’ve heard yet about HIMYD.
The indie film community just breathed a sigh of relief. Greta Gerwig’s agent is probably suicidal. I’m not even really sure there’s any winners here.
I feel a bit bad for Great Gerwig. I hope she gets a show next season, but maybe not on CBS (since we have seen plenty of great actors and actresses, such as Margo Martindale, Anna Farris, even Kat Dennings, do bland stuff on CBS).
This project could have been very good (like “How I Met Your Mother”) or very bad (like “How I Met Your Mother”).
I’m glad they figured out which one it was — although I’d really like to see that pilot, just out of curiosity.
I really want to see that pilot too! I wish networks would make them available like Amazon. Very very curious.
I think people need time to get over HIMYM, I think Bays and Thomas need to distance themselves from this show and let as they say time be a great healer.
CBS can do quality like Person of Interest or The Good Wife, but to lay the blame at their feet would be wrong.
As Alan said the ratings were huge and so it is tough to say online communities represent the majority.
Wishing nothing but ill feelings towards Bays and Thomas is futile. Everyone including the actors knew that their job was to long con the audience and screw them over in the end and the only one who had an iota of sympathy for us was Segal who spoiled the finale years ago and tried to warn fans to run. At least he screwed them for every penny he could, you go Jason!
That is the thing with Hollywood no one wi rock the boat or fear getting ostracised at the same time. Got to make those A and B list coke parties!
Lol.
When did he spoil the finale? Do you have a link to an article about that?
He told either a chat host or in an article he gave he said that he told the creators that they should have the mother already dead. He said that they thought it was too morbid or something or some sort. Since it has been revealed that the entire cast knew the ending lets just say that he was spoiling the ending for us.
I think in another article he skirted the spoiler by saying that either Ted and the kids are dead or they are living in a post apocalyptic wasteland. But I think he did say that maybe the mom is dead too.
Again, good on him for being the only person with an ounce of integrity whilst the rest are a bunch of yes men.
Amrit, the entire cast did NOT know the ending. Only Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie knew, the actors who played Teds kids. So Segal did not spoil anything.
Hurray – Bays and Thomas don’t get to jerk around a national audience to play their own little games. That’s a win if you ask me.
Mark me down as disappointed. I loved HIMYM for the first two seasons; then after watching the first episode of season three, I found it to have taken a sharp turn downwards in quality so I did not watch again until the series finale. Contra the opinions of most online, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the finale. And I really like Greta Gerwig so I was looking forward to this. Bummer that we can’t even check it out.
As I wrote in my second HIMYM finale piece, the series’ conclusion seemed strangely designed to be more satisfying to people like yourself who stopped watching after season 2 or 3 than it was to people who watched the whole thing.
Is that really so strange, though? It’s was clever on your part to be able to perceive that despite having watch the entire series; I can certainly back up your hunch there. But *was* it a strange choice on the creators’ part?
You and (especially) Dan have characterised the past few seasons of the show as being pretty horrible, at least before the mother showed up and then intermittently afterward. So why is it so terrible for the writers to go back and follow through on a plan that they made when the show was still good? Maybe it’s a tacit admission that they tapdanced around for years due to the financial pressures of having a hit TV show–and in the process went astray with too many ill-conceived complications, as so often happens when you try to play out a show longer than you ought to–but now they are returning to their original vision.
So instead of imagining that the ending with Robin didn’t happen, why not just imagine instead that Robin never married Barney and all that nonsense?
Voice recognition, combined with insufficient proofreading, got me in trouble again. That should obviously be “it was” rather then “it’s was”.
Yes, it was a strange choice. The show had moved far, far beyond where it was in Season 3 when you stopped watching, and a lot had happened in between there and now. The story and the characters were in markedly different places from where you left off, yet the finale (from what I’ve heard) basically operated as if none of that mattered.
Honestly, if you didn’t watch the rest of the show, and especially the interminable 9th season, you wouldn’t really get how jarring the finale came across to many people. From the long-time viewers’ perspectives, the 9th season focused entirely on a wedding that was ultimately dissolved 20 minutes in to the finale.
It also spent a substantial amount of time introducing the Mother and making her a charismatic character who seems truly perfect for Ted — only to kill her off mere seconds after the titular meeting. It spent at least two three seasons (Seasons 7 through 9) showing Ted getting over Robin (repeatedly), only to completely undo that seconds after killing off the Mother. Yes, you can argue “But it had been six years since she died.” Except that, for the viewers, it hadn’t. It had been six minutes.
Basically, imagining that the Robin-married-Barney-nonsense didn’t happen requires imagining that, well, the parts of the show you didn’t watch didn’t exist. That’s easy for you — since you didn’t watch ’em — but not so much for people who slogged their way through the whole show. It’s a lot easier to say “The Mother didn’t die” a la “Han shot first” if you watched the whole thing. (Although neither erases the artistic choices of the creators nor the disappointment of those fans who disagree with those choices.)
Okay, but you sound like you liked those later seasons, considered them legitimate artistic choices for the characters. My question was really more for someone like Alan or especially Dan, who liked the show early in its run but came to loathe it looong before the finale.
SOLO41114, although I agree with nearly everything you have said, there is one thing I need you’ve said that I have to correct. Tracy was not killed off before she met Ted at the train station, she was killed off still unnamed mere seconds BEFORE she met Ted at the train station.
One of the reasons I could not believe that Bay’s and Thomas would not be stupid enough to kill the mother off, despite the oblique hint in Time Travelers and the more direct hints in Vesuvius, is the fact that based on the story ending at the train station, they would have to kill the mother off mere minutes or seconds before the meet-cute at the train station. I could not believe they would be stupid enough to destroy the emotional impact of a scene the fans had been looking forward to for years and embodied the title of the show.
Obviously, I overestimated the wisdom and underestimated the stubbornness of Bays and Thomas. And to make matters worse, the meet-cute at the train station was really good and would have been a wonderful and iconic way to end the series.
Instead, the mother’s death mere seconds before the meet-cute at the train station almost totally destroyed the emotional impact of this scene. And the kids telling Ted to hook up with Aunt Robin mere seconds after this scene further destroyed whatever emotional impact this scene had left.
SLACKERINC,
I found Seasons 7 through 9 to be a struggle, actually. I’d binge-watched Seasons 1-6 just before Season 7 came on, and I felt that Season 7 really dragged, as did much of Season 8. And Season 9…I was ready to throw in the towel by the middle portion of the first half of the season, but I stuck with it because I was running a blog on the show on a different site. But my reviews became pretty cursory, like Alan’s.
What kept me going — up until Vesuvius — was the notion that somehow the writers would find a way to bring things to a satisfying conclusion. But I do feel like the later seasons were an exercise in running in place, as others have described it. There wasn’t much character growth for Ted at least, and what growth there was involved a LOT of backsliding the whole way through, right up until the end (which I never expected, actually).
Ultimately, I think the problem was that the narrative goal they set for themselves laid out an almost impossible conundrum for the writers. To keep with what Ted had said in Season 2’s opener (that the story was about how he grew to be the man he needed to be to end up with the Mother), they had to show forward progress for him. He actually had to grow up. But, to have the “Go back to Aunt Robin” thing make a lick of sense, they had to constantly reemphasize that he still had feelings for her. These two goals worked at cross-purposes in the latter part of the show, and the writers — in my opinion — never found the right balance.
If the show had ended at Season 3, there would’ve been enough change for Ted that you might’ve figured he could’ve met the Mother, but still enough of a connection back to Robin that the ending would’ve worked. It would’ve disappointed people, but narratively it would’ve worked. But because of the incredible amount of time spent in the latter seasons on (1) bringing Barney and Robin together, (2) showing Ted was and wasn’t over Robin, (3) showing Ted to be a really unappealing sad-sack, and (4) introducing the incredibly charismatic Mother character, the narrative had simply shifted in a dramatic way to the point where the ending just…really didn’t work.
SOLO4114,
I really agree with your last post about the almost impossible conundrum facing the writers.
One thing that continues to dumbfound me is that as far as I can tell, the writers did not try to write the Finale or revise the Finale the had originally written (circa 2006) until sometime in 2014. There are many parts of the Finale that have the feeling of being jerry-rigged to deal with shifts in the shows narrative that appear to not have been anticipated when the Finale was originally drafted or written. As a result, series continuity and character consistency were repeatedly blown up in the Finale as the writers tried to make the Finale work at all.
Logically, one would have expected to have done one of three things over the years: (1) regularly check theirs plans for the characters against their existing plans for the Finale and update their Finale on a regular basis to accommodate the new character directions, (2) not allow plots, such as Robin marrying Barney, that would force changes to their planned Finale, or (3) recognize the series would be better in later years if the characters, including Ted, were allowed to grow and write a new Finale based on where the characters would be in the final season. My own preference would have been for (3), because I think it could have made Seasons 7, 8 and 9 much better, but at least if they had done (1) or (2) the Finale might not have been the total train wreck it ended up being.
Instead, the writers seemed to think, incorrectly, that their original Finale would work, no matter how the series had progressed over the years. I still wonder if at least one of the writers realized as the were having to rewrite their original Finale in 2014 what a mistake it had been to have Robin marry Barney if they were going to stick with their Ted-Robin endgame. Having to blow up continuity from Seasons 7 and 8 that Ted was married by 2015 and from Season 9 that Ted was married by 2017 in order to have a a reason, i.e., Ted’s and Tracy’s wedding, to bring Robin back into the group looked to like a last minute and desperate decision on the part of the writers.
It sounds to me like you guys were putting an impossible burden on the finale, in the same way people did with LOST. With that show, I did stick with it to the bitter end. But for pretty much the entire last season, and especially the latter half of the season, I knew there was no way they could land it in a satisfying way. I kept watching just out of curiosity and stubbornness, really. So then for me, the finale was actually not as bad as I had expected, although it certainly didn’t redeem all the nonsense that came before it, and I still have bitterness toward the show’s creators overall.
Point is, if there are dozens, or scores, of episodes’ worth of development that is crap, it’s unreasonable to expect the finale to somehow take all that and tie it up in a way that redeems it. So once those crappy episodes were in the can, should they have just put out another piece of crap that was of a piece with them? That would not have satisfied you, and I would not have liked it. At least this way they got to make something that was a fitting end to the *good* part of the series.
SLACKERINC,
Actually, I would have been happy with a 1-hour Finale that was just the Wedding, the Reception and the meet-cute scene at the train station with Ted just saying “And that’s how I met your mother” on top of the fade-out scene. They really nailed the meet-cute scene at the train station and it was a shame that it was completely overshadowed by killing the mother off seconds before the scene and by the kids telling Ted to got hook up with Aunt Robin after the scene.
I didn’t need to know what happened during the next 17 years in the Finale and there wasn’t time to tell that story without it seeming rushed. If there were going to be flash-forwards post-wedding in Season 9, they should have been shown earlier in the year. There were certainly several episodes that could have been replaced or cut-back in length to add the flash-forwards.
Why Ted was telling the story was just not that important to me. I listened to future Kevin Arnold tell the story of his junior high and high school years to his kids on the Wonder Years and never cared why he was telling his kids that story.
There were also lots of reasons Ted could have been telling his story besides wanting to get his kids blessing to hook up with Aunt Robin again (which is a really creepy reason if you ask me). For example, Ted may have been drawn into Tracy’s family and circle of friends after they met, so the kids don’t know Ted’s old friends, besides for the famous “Aunt Robin” who occasional visits to take them on outings.
@SLACKERINC,
I don’t think it’s an impossible standard at all, but if it is, it’s one the writers shouldn’t have attempted to meet, since they clearly weren’t up to the task.
I don’t think it’s impossible because there are so many other directions the writers could’ve taken the show over the last, oh, three years. Ted could’ve TRULY gotten over Robin, Robin and Barney could’ve genuinely made their relationship work, and Ted’s life with the Mother could’ve gone wonderfully without her dying.
Or you could’ve spent the last season with only, say, 5 episodes on the wedding itself, followed by a gradual walk through the 17 years between the wedding and when Ted’s telling the kid’s the story, showing the gradual dissolution of Barney and Robin’s marriage, Ted’s happy marriage to the Mother, her illness and death, Ted and the kids’ grieving for her, and Ted and the kids gradually reconnecting with Robin to underline that the timing was right for the two of them now, when it hadn’t been in the past.
Instead, the final season was chock full of episodes like the Poker Game, and the one with Zabkatage, and the one with Robin and Loretta’s big fight about making eggs, and the one that was done entirely in rhyme (which, by the way, wasn’t nearly as impressive or difficult as the writers seemed to think, given that at least 60% of the reviews following that episode were ALSO written in end-of-line rhyming). Instead, the writers told, rather than showed, and did it all very, very abruptly.
It could’ve been done, and while it might’ve been difficult, it could’ve been done WAY better than what we got. Instead…well…what you saw was what you got. Oh, and maybe an alternate DVD ending with slightly different editing in the photo montage, a la what a fan did on YouTube immediately after.
In the end, though, it just ends up looking like what Alan described: the writers were just crappy planners who couldn’t plot effectively. I think it was that, plus the fact that they were “too close” to their story, and too invested in their original idea, and too eager to show how clever they were.
Julius, good comment–makes sense.
Solo, it still sounds to me like you are talking about ways they could have made the show better *before* the finale–not ways all the other episodes could have been the same, and then gotten redeemed by the finale.
Like Alan, I bailed on HIMYM during Season 9, although it was late in the season, at Episode 19. I didn’t watch the finale, but heard, read, and thought plenty about it, and didn’t like any of what I heard/read.
All that aside, though, while this show may have seemed a sure thing to go to series, it also always seemed like a sure thing to run 13 episodes and be canceled (or worse, get canceled early). I found it hard to believe CBS would order a full season, and this is for several reasons.
First, the narrative device that made HIMYM fresh and interesting by now has been ground into the dirt. It’s worn out as a technique. And yet, Bays and Thomas and CBS were going to go for round 2 the very next season. Meanwhile, NBC is (apparently) offering up a similarly structured (albeit single-camera) sitcom starring none other than the “dearly departed” Cristin Milioti (“A to Z”, which chronicles the course of a seemingly-destined relationship, apparently from beginning to end — although we’ll see how/if it ends). So, the narrative structure of “I’m going to tell you a story when you already sort of know the outcome,” or where it’s being actually narrated episode to episode, is played out at this point.
Second, part of why it’s played out does, indeed, have to do with the ultimate fate of HIMYM. While it’s true that plenty of HIMYM fans and casual viewers liked the show, a whole bunch didn’t, including a number of critics. And even if someone did like it, I think everyone recognizes that HIMYM was a massive con-job on its audience. As a result, I’d expect that plenty of people would not have tuned in, having no desire to be suckered again. JJ Abrams’ shows, for example, have not been anywhere near as successful since the finale of Lost, and given how people reacted to the end of that show, I can’t say I’m surprised. Fool me once, etc., etc.
Third, my personal sense of the creators of HIMYM is that they were far more interested in “challenging themselves” (a la Barney) than they were in actually telling a story that made narrative sense. I got the sense that they enjoyed gimmick episodes and screwing with the audience far more than they did simply telling the story. I’m guessing I’m not the only one, which is why I had (and continue to have) no desire to watch narrative-driven show from them again. I’d watch a show based purely on random one-off episodes now and then, but I wouldn’t sit down and make a point of watching any narrative show from them ever again.
Of course, as Alan points out, we’ll never know if the show would’ve defied expectations and been terrific, or if it would’ve tanked in the first season, but I don’t suppose it matters in the end. I question how willing another network would be to give this one a shot, and I agree that these guys need to do something very, very different rather than more of the same.
This idea seemed so lazy in the first place that I had no intention of watching it even before the disastrous finale. And based on how poorly Robin and Lily were written, especially by the end, I don’t think there was much Greta Gerwig could have done with this show.
Whether it was a factor in CBS not picking up HIMYD, I think the anger with the HIMYD is probably very real in fandom at large. I know for myself that I had never posted on any of the television show websites until the HIMYM Finale. I had never felt that angry about a TV show before. I felt betrayed by B&T, because the Finale showed that the entire series had been a con on the audience, including me.
Also, even before the Finale, I think B&T’s planned endgame had been hurting the quality of the series for years. For example, because they had to keep Ted longing for Robin, over the years Ted changed from being a romantic into someone who was desperate and pathetic and eventually into someone who was borderline villainous: at the beginning of and during Season 9 he is considering showing up Barney by giving Robin the locket, even though he is Barney’s best man.
Also, because of B&T’s endgame, they minimized the use of Cristin Milioti in Season 9 even though her appearances were the best part of Season 9; because of their endgame, the mother was turned into just a plot contrivance to give Ted his two kids, so showing the audience more of Tracy would just cause the fans to think of Tracy as a human being and not just as a pit stop on Ted’s road back to Robin.
I used to think that the quality of the show suffered just because B&T had run out of good ideas for stories for their show. Now I believe the show suffered because of their endgame.
Remember all of those episodes at the beginning of Season 9 that you found so boring that you stopped reviewing them? Remember being frustrated that they didn’t use Cristin Milioti more before How Your Mother Met Me? Well, a major reason those episodes were boring and that we didn’t see more of Cristin Milioti was because B&T cared more about their idiotic endgame than the did about entertaining you and the rest of their audience.
Is it any wonder fans were and continue to be upset with the HIMYM Finale?
Hopefully Greta Gerwig can get an even better show because I really like her and would love to see her on something she makes.
I’m thrilled at this news. I have no associations with HIMYM– I don’t even think I’ve seen an episode. I just know that Frances Ha was my favourite film from last year and two years in a row Greta Gerwig has been my favourite actress in film. Anything that gets me more Frances Ha-like greatness is in everyone’s best interests. (That said I was pleased she would have written for HIMYD)
If this show goes to Fox, it will be canceled before the closing credits roll.
No, that’d only be true if it was a science fiction show on Fox.
Perhaps in the minority, I watched and enjoyed all of HIMYM, including the finale. That may be because I was never taken in by the “long con”. I’m surprised that so many of you still are. Let me explain:
Robin (not her real name) was an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s so obvious now. The “journalist” career was obviously a cover story to allow her to travel around undercover. Her mission was to recruit Barney, who was so good at lying and playing different characters.
Now you’re caught up, but not. There’s an even longer con going on! Remember the show where her father dropped her off in the wilderness to survive on her own? Hmm, that seems like a recruitment technique used by a different group than S.H.I.E.L.D., doesn’t it?
So, tune in next season when Coulson and friends battle “Robin” and “Barney” who have acquired the blue, French horn which is an alien artifact.
(I immediately apologize for this which is off topic and moronic. Still I found it funny and would love to see a HIMYM/Agents of Shield crossover. Forgive me.)
Good. First of all, good.
But maybe they had good reason not to want to reshoot the pilot. Maybe CBS wanted to retool the pilot to a single-cam with Greta having her own talk show.
:)
There is no reason to believe that the executive was telling the truth. The disastrous ending to HIMYM, and the strong fan hostility to it, was the poison-pill that killed any chances for this show. If the HIMYM finale had been a spectacular finish, you know this pilot would have been snapped up like a cracker by a hungry fish.