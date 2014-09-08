CBS names James Corden to host ‘Late Late Show’

CBS has named English actor James Corden as the new host of “The Late Late Show,” where he will succeed the departing Craig Ferguson sometime in 2015.
Corden won a 2012 Tony for the play “One Man, Two Guv'nors,” co-stars with Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo in “Begin Again,” has appeared twice on “Doctor Who” and co-created and stars in the Hulu series “The Wrong Mans.” On the whole, though, it's fair to say he's even less well known to U.S. TV audiences than Ferguson was when he took over “Late Late Show” a few years after the end of “The Drew Carey Show.”
In this case, CBS is clearly betting on talent over celebrity, while also doing nothing to diversify the ranks of network late night talk.
As somebody who doesn't watch any of these shows anymore, the Corden news merits a shrug, unless CBS gives him license to throw out a format that's long outlived its usefulness at producing anything but the occasional fun viral video. He's a smart and funny guy, but if it's just a light variation on what Jimmy, Jimmy, Seth and the gang are doing – not to mention what Johnny, Dave, Jay, Arsenio and company have been doing for decades – then I'm fine sticking with “The Daily Show” and whatever Larry Wilmore winds up doing at 11:30 as my only late night staples during the week.
What does everybody else think? Excited for Corden? Frustrated it wasn't Aisha Tyler? Not going to watch “The Late Late Show” no matter who's the host?
Stormaggedon must be so proud!
I heart you so much for making that comment. :o)
Those are 2 of my favorite Matt Smith Doctor Who episodes.
Homer: “I have no idea who that is.”
That’s how I feel about a lot of musical guests.
finally, a snarky white guy gets a chance at late night.
I suppose that an official press release just came out, but this news is over a month old: [www.google.ca]
It’s not news until it’s true.
I have a few English co-workers, and when I mentioned that I saw “Begin Again” this summer, it led to a series of rants from them about how much they dislike James Corden. I was actually taken aback by the sheer intensity of their loathing. That movie is the only place I’ve ever seen him, and eh, he seems inoffensive enough. Maybe the reaction would have made more sense if I knew more of his work.
Did they say why?
They weren’t the most rational of reasons, more of the “I hate him and I hate his stupid face” variety. I know one of them said he seems like an egomaniac, and they all seemed to dislike a sitcom he worked on. (I think it was the “Gavin and Stacey” that someone mentioned below.)
I ran into that same phenomenon Liz and like you their reasoning didn’t sway me in any particular direction. Maybe there’s rumor-mongering involving IRL celebrity encounters that are blown out of proportion. It just doesn’t add up and it’s kinda irritating how unreasonable they are
Corden got hugely overexposed in the UK, which led to a massive backlash. That was after Gavin and Stacey, which is pretty universally liked (think Modern Family season 2 for critical/cultural/demo-spanning success).
He’s a very good actor/performer, and has shown real talent as a writer, but if you were to most British people what he was worst at, they’d almost certainly say hosting/being-himself. The main reason is he’s not particularly witty (or that charismatic) in person, and compensates by going really broad and obvious to get a reaction.
I expect he’ll be very similar to Fallon, who is also very limited.
I remain unconvinced
>The main reason is he’s not particularly witty (or that charismatic) in person, and compensates by going really broad and obvious to get a reaction.
What do you mean ‘in person’?
I think s/he means “out of character” as opposed to “in person”. Many actors are much more enjoyable to watch when scripted rather than as themselves.
Remember Magic’s stint as the most awkward talk show host ever? Painful.
soooooo…. Craig is gonna replace Craig XD haha… #stormegeddon
Who replaced Craig (Kilborn)
James Corden also co-wrote and starred in a terrific BBC comedy called Gavin and Stacey. He was superb in One Man, Two Guvs. Can’t believe there are people who don’t like him! (And judging only from having seen the real him on the Graham Norton show, I’d never call him snarky. Quick-witted and hilarious, yes.)
I really feel bad for this guy. It seems that all certain tv critics (Feinberg Nausbaum Poniewozik) want to do is discuss the diversity in late night issue rather than Corden’s actual ability to host the show. Would be nice for this opinion not to be constantly jammed down our throats.
I am an British Indian and have never had problems with Racism (fingers crossed) wherever I have gone. From Middle Eastern countries to Western ones to Far East to anywhere on the planet. So I need to ask, so what if they choose someone who is white?
Does questioning that the person selected is white suggest that may be racist in itself? I here from friends in the States that there is a fine line between being fair and going past a line that turns into reverse racism…are we starting to get there now?
Are we going to do affirmative action in the entertainment industry or do what South Africa does with it’s sports teams and impose quotas….if that happens does that not stick a label on a person of color who probably deserves to be there but is now labeled a “passenger”?
Please let me know, since I am obviously out of touch with the world, I thought that in the US and UK we have moved on a bit from these sort of issues.
Maybe Alan and Dan should send Mario Lopez to CBS and Hollywood in general to set the record straight!
Because you cannot be a H8TER! Because if you do Mario Lopez with Alan Sepinwall and Dan Fienberg knock on your door to set you straight!
@LBJ, it’s not just race, a lot of folks wanted to see a woman get a late night talk show. But the powers that be think only guys are going to watch TV at 1:30 AM, and probably that 99% of them won’t be sober.
Brings up the argument on whether white women are on the same tier as coloured male talkshow hosts
No mention of Colbert as a possible choice for your late night viewing next year, Alan? If anyone can blow up the format it’s Stephen. Even out of character I expect big things.
I’m sure Colbert will do what he can, but I also don’t expect Les Moonves wants him to build a brand new mousetrap here. I’m happy for Colbert, but I’m guessing I’d much rather have him staying in character on Comedy Central.
The late knight tv landscape may have been a lot different had Joan Rivers stayed on the Late Show with Johnny Carson. As far as women in late night, I think many of the women from SNL such as Jane Curtin on down would have been great in the late night talk show format through the years. I just don’t know how many are interested. I’m sure James Corden will be fine; however, I’m really looking forward to Larry Wilmore. It’s just a shame we have to lose Colbert to get him. But, it’s nice that Colbert gets to go out on top with an all time great character.
Corden is pretty good as host of “A League of Their Own”, one of those panel game shows they love so much in the UK.
I’m with you Alan. In the age of Stewart, Colbert and now Oliver, the “tried and true” Late Night format is terribly lame by comparison. And the funniest bits from Jimmy, Jimmy and Dave are easily found online anyway.
I was hoping it would be Norm Macdonald. #latelatenormnorm
You’re goddamn right
But when will that name his replacement gay robot sidekick? And not a real horse?
So we now have our third late night host with the given name James. Bringing us back to the Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel era. Ah, diversity.
I’m bummed that CBS is losing Craig Ferguson, but not doing anything different in the time slot. I didn’t watch his show a ton, but Ferguson actually did do something off-beat and kind of unique in the late night landscape. This seems like an attempt to copy his format with a similar comedic sensibility, but I don’t see that working, and if that’s what you’re doing why not just keep Craig Ferguson?
Also, yeah, obviously another wry white dude to compete with the wry white dude on every other show is pretty meh.
Interesting. I thought he should be the next Doctor Who Companion, but this is probably a better gig.
“Into the Woods” come out around Xmas, and since he plays the Baker in that, American audiences could be much more familiar with him by the time he takes over. That timing might work out in his favor if the film is any good. If it’s bad, however, will that affect his chances of success in late night TV? I’m curious to find out, but more curious to see “Into the Woods” than anything on late night.
Way to really step out on a limb there CBS. You had the option of being the first network to go with a woman at late night, which would have created some buzz, but instead you play it safe and replace one across the pond-er with another.
Not gonna happen man. Women just can’t have the same kind of widespread grasp on comedy that men do. And that’s not a shot at their comedic skills, it’ll always just be a fact of life that a female as a consumer can wear a male perspective better than vice versa.
Best we can hope for is an ethnic host
I only know Corden from his infamous spat with Patrick Stewart. The claws were out that night….
I’m not planning on watching the Late Late Show, as I don’t watch any of those kinds of shows. However, I did see James Corden in “One Man, Two Guv’nors” in London and he was absolutely hilarious. Good for him.