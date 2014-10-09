Celebrating Jan Hooks: One of ‘Saturday Night Live’s ultimate glue guys

I've always believed that the “Saturday Night Live” cast you begin watching the show with will always be your favorite, regardless of its actual quality. (Somewhere, there's a 45-year-old going on about the glory days of Denny Dillon, Gilbert Gottfried, Gail Matthius and, um, whatsisname, that Eddie Murphy kid.) I was lucky enough to start watching the show around 1986 or '87, in what was then rightly known as the Dana Carvey/Jon Lovitz cast, but what may be remembered more now as the Phil Hartman/Jan Hooks cast, and not just because both Hartman and Hooks died much too soon – Hooks today at the age of 57.
Phil has gotten his just due as the ultimate “SNL” glue guy: he's the subject of a new biography, and when Grantland did a bracket of the best all-time castmembers, he finished second to Will Ferrell. Hooks, meanwhile, couldn't even get out of a first round match-up with Rob Schneider. On a show that so often prizes big performances, preferably in characters that can be repeated over and over and over (like Schneider's copy machine guy), the quiet consistency of a Hooks didn't stand out as much. In her time, she was overshadowed by Carvey's Church Lady, by Lovitz's pathological liar, and later by Mike Myers as Wayne and others.
But like Hartman, she gave it her all in every sketch, whether as the straight woman or the comic centerpiece. Like Hartman, she did dead-on, wicked impressions: I was once at an industry lunch at the same table with Diane Sawyer, and it was all I could do not to laugh while thinking of Hooks' devastatingly smarmy take on her. (For that matter, I can still cite, verbatim, her exchange with Carvey's Vice-President Bush when she tells him how much time he has left to deliver an answer in the famous Bush/Dukakis debate sketch.) Her only significant original character was as one half of the Sweeney Sisters, but she was the show's go-to performer for any woman in the news, from Tammy Faye Bakker to Kathie Lee Gifford to Hillary Clinton. (A favorite: Hooks and frequent partner Nora Dunn playing the vapid hosts of Lifetime's “Attitudes,” interviewing driftwood sculptor John Malkovich. Another: Brenda the overly flirtatious waitress.) She could do anything the show asked of her.
Also like Hartman, Hooks' versatility and ability to disappear into a role didn't serve her particularly well in her post-“SNL” career. She joined “Designing Women” for its final two seasons and bounced around a few other roles (including trashy neighbor Vicki Dubcek on “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and Apu's wife Manjula on “The Simpsons”), but hadn't worked much in recent years. (TMZ reported she had been battling a serious illness.) When she popped up on “30 Rock” a few years back as Jenna's mother, it was a relief and pleasure to see her back in this “SNL”-adjacent world; those two episodes would, unfortunately, be her last time on screen.
We've come up with a list of some of our favorite Hooks comic moments, embedded below, but the thing that's making me very wistful right now is this short film called “Love Is A Dream,” a strange, fanciful musical number in which the two performers are – as it should be – Jan Hooks and Phil Hartman. Maybe they're performing it together again right now.
Those were definitely my first seasons of SNL as well — Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, all of them so so funny and entertaining. Of course I caught the reruns of older seasons on late night TV, the ones with Gilda Radner and John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd, and those were fantastic too, but I’ll always think most fondly of the show from the 80’s. Jan was definitely a big part of it.
FYI, one of your sentences is a little confusing: “A favorite: her and frequent partner Jan Hooks playing the vapid hosts of Lifetime’s “Attitudes” interviewing driftwood sculptor…”
I think you mean her (as in Jan Hooks) and frequent partner Nora Dunn?
Yes, I did. Have fixed it. Those two were so often a pair in my mind, just like Jan and Phil.
No worries. :)
Weren’t they the Sweeney Sisters, Alan? Definitely a terrific pair. It’s been years since I’ve seen those episodes. I miss it! They used to make me laugh out loud a lot. And Phil… his skits were hilarious. I especially loved the roundtable where he played Frank Sinatra, Sting played Billy Idol, and Jan was Sinead O’Connor. Heeeeee.
“Next issue: The bald chick! What’s with her head?”
“What gives, cue ball? I look at you, I’m thinking ‘fourteen in the side pocket’!”
:D
She was, to my mind, the best actress the show ever had, and I loved that entire cast as well (almost) – I think, unlike any other in the show’s history, everyone in it was on such a high level that it really made everyone else better. And she was my favorite.
I completely agree. With you and Alan. That fall 86 to spring 90 cast seemed so mature compared to anything that came after it. And I’m sure that by age, they were the oldest, but that’s not he point. There was an adult sophistication to that cast (and the writing) that has never returned. They weren’t just a bunch of kids telling jokes.
Jan was, quite obviously, the female equivalent of Phil. She could do it all. The Bredna waitress sketch above is a prime example of her talents. I also recall a game show contestant she played in her first show (Sigourney Weaver) that was brilliant in its understated way.
Man, I miss her performances. And the writing that went with it. She will always be my favorite SNL woman.
I was just thinking of her glory days last week. This is all too sad.
Rest in peace, Jan.
Oh man, I knew that she played Manjula on The Simpsons but had totally forgotten. I only saw that era of SNL in re-runs, but really like it and think it’s generally underrated. A great talent, very sad.
I first remember seeing her on The Bill Tush Show on TBS back before SNL. She was always a gem.
The Tush show in the early 80s is where I first noticed her as well. Some very funny stuff on that show. Also in the cast were 3rd Rock creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, who got their job as SNL writers through their friendship with Jan.
I started watching with the last couple years of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players, so the Denny Dillon/Gilbert Gottfried group was my first second group but the first that I got to watch from the start. I didn’t think they were THAT bad, but I was only 13, so lots of things were funny.
Don’t forget Charlie Rocket, Ann Risley, Yvonne Hudson, Matthew Laurance, and Patrick Weathers in season 6. And some guy named Piscopo too.
Completely agree with the juxtaposition of Hooks & Hartman. Both were very talented actors. And very funny. Didn’t go for the obvious or in your face performances. Rather, they gave nuanced, intelligent performances. Every sketch was better because one or both of them were in it. Miss both of them. So sad…….(Not trying to be mean, but this is why I get so mad when people say Kristin Wiig is one of the all time great female snl cast members. Wiig was ok, but can’t hold a candle to Jan Hooks or Gilda Radner.)
She was on the show when it was funny.Now its just used for politics.
Jan in the sketch where Hartman is Phil Donahue and the topic is “Women who are exploited in relationships” is fantastic.
I’m a couple/few years older than you, Alan. My first true SNL years were the Eddie Murphy, Joe Piscopo, Tim Kaz., Julia Louie Dreyfus, Brad Hall years. I grew up watching those in junior high. Hell, I even remember when Anthony Michael Hall was a member of the cast and got his good friend, Robert Downey, Jr., a job!
However, I always loved the groups after and before. My favorite sketch will always be the Martin Short, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest skit about male synchronized swimming.
However, my favorite SNL group will always be Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Dana Carvey, Kevin Nealon, Dennis Miller (who was a great weekend update anchor at the time, but his current politics turn a lot of people off), Nora Dunn, Jon Lovitz, a young Mike Myers, and both A. Whitney Brown and Al Franken providing commentary.
That is honestly my dream team season of SNL. And Jan and Phil were the anchors.
She was a great performer and didn’t get the due or the roles she deserved. However, she reigns as one of the great comedic performers of our lifetimes.
Cheers!
Jan’s parts in this skit are small, but it’s one of my favorites: [www.dailymotion.com]
Love the log lady…
One of my favorite Hooks performances was as the Plaintiff’s (Rosanna Arquette) mother on The People’s Court trying to sue Jon Lovitz’ Mephistopheles (“WORSHIP ME…..wait…just a second…OBEY ME!”)
Vonda Braithwaite – “I am a barfly…”
Sad news. Only 57 years young. I always enjoyed her on SNL and whenever/wherever she would pop up. Talented actress and, judging by the reaction to the news of her death, a woman well-respected and well-loved by her peers.
I started watching in ’79 as a grade school kid (usually when my parents were out and the babysitter fell asleep). I was a devoted fan of Belushi and Aykroyd, and was devoted to the show through the Eddie Murphy years, the underappreciated Crystal/Short/Guest season, and watch every week to this day.
That said, I believe that Hartman/Carvey/Lovitz/Hooks cast was objectively the best one ever.
The first cast was brilliant, and set the template, and when I go back and watch reruns, I admire the first group, but I LAUGH more at the late-80’s iteration.
“Come on! Swing, baby, you’re platinum!”
Favorite Jan Hooks skit: the Bette Davis video will. She did a hysterical over-the-top Bette Davis impression, and also had to make this noise of a vcr fast forwarding and suddenly stop and continue with her monologue. It was hilarious.
Best ever.
She’s got the meat, Jack.
I know in the larger sense of things Jan Hooks was indeed overshadowed by Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz’s catch-phrasey characters, but trust me, any little girl watching at the time who had dreams of being funny onstage someday always noticed her.
Yet that hateable nutcase Victoria Jackson still lives.
Alan, thanks for posting the “Love is a Dream” clip. I’m pretty sure that’s what they showed on the Emmy broadcast as a tribute to Phil Hartman shortly after he passed away. I remember most of the cast of his era paid tribute to him and then introduced the clip, and Jan was holding back tears. RIP Jan and Phil.
Beautiful! Been awhile since SNL had something like this…Hooks was my favorite when she was on SNL…always watched her skits.
Let’s please not forget her amazing bit in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Thank you!
[www.youtube.com]
I grew up in the 90’s so I watched a lot of sitcoms, including 3rd Rock from the Sun. Jan Hooks was memorable, and I kept seeing her pop up in various comedy projects or scenes (inc. Batman Returns) that she became “Oh, her!” It wasn’t until later I saw old SNL episodes from that era and really got what various casting directors knew all along – she was great, versatile. She was never the standout but like her male counterpart Phil Hartman, she was a workhorse of comedy and many of the projects she was a part of would’ve been far less memorable without her.
“Hooks, meanwhile, couldn’t even get out of a first round match-up with Rob Schneider.”
Well, that is just sick.