“Boardwalk Empire” did many things well in its run, which comes to an end on Sunday night at 9. The thing it did best of all – and therefore the thing that fills me with excitement about finale – is bring stories to an end. This is a show that killed off many characters in its five seasons, but always did so with aplomb, usually making sure that a character’s final moment would be as memorable and appropriate as possible. But it also found expert, precise closure to stories that didn’t involve death, so that the end of each season would inevitably make the episodes before feel like more than the sum of their individual parts.
As often happens when a show I love is concluding, I spent much too much time this week on YouTube, watching clips of my favorite scenes from the series. And, yes, many of them involved characters dying, and/or moments from the previous finales. What’s embedded below isn’t necessarily a definitive list of the show’s best moments – there’s no Arnold Rothstein monologue below, for instance, and I chose a Chalky/Narcisse scene from this season, rather than one of the many magnificent encounters between them in season 4 – but ones I thought about often as I got ready for Sunday’s very final finale.
So take a look through, and then tell me what some of your favorite moments from the past five seasons have been.
My question is quite simple: Why does a cable show like Boardwalk Empire with a count of around 60 episodes have to end?
BE is one show that could have continued for 7-10 seasons since it was somewhat based on Enoch Johnson and his reign over Atlantic City did not end until 1939.
To my knowledge ratings were still strong so why was the decision made to end the show. The same question could be asked about Breaking Bad and Mad Men, which are two shows with less than 100 episodes and high ratings.
Because it’s really, really hard to maintain quality year after year. So many American television shows jump the shark and just stay on the air for far too long. The recent cable shows that have been so good have followed the British lead — shorter seasons and getting out before things go sour.
First, “ratings” don’t really mean anything to HBO. So you can’t even think of it that way.
But even assuming the show is successful in whatever way HBO evaluates this stuff, the show costs a boatload of money.
It cost a lot of money. And if ratings don’t matter to HBO, buzz and prestige does, and Boardwalk Empire did only a modest amount of business on both counts. So it just wasn’t worth keeping around. Also, HBO has a new show in the works with Winter and Scorcese, and the sooner Boardwalk ended the sooner they could devote their attention to that.
That’s all speculation, but I have a strong sense that I’m right. The idea that it was a purely creative decision to bring it to a close in 8 episodes just doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. Winter has said in multiple past interviews that he planned on showing events like the Atlantic City Conference, and the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre. And there’s no way they would have meant to just have Rothstein, the major character that he was, disappear between seasons. So there’s no way they ended Season 4 thinking that Season 5 would be their last (or that they’d only have 8 episodes instead of the usual 12). But since that decision was made, they decided to skip to 1931 and make the best of it. And they have, in my opinion. It’s been a pretty successful final season in my view, whether it was meant to be that way or not.
Pretty much everything Zach said. If Boardwalk was getting multiple Emmys or more critical love, I’m pretty sure this would not be it’s last season.
Skipping the late 20s disappointed me, but at least it wasn’t just cancelled.
In the end, a great show. Not as great and deep as the all time greats like The Wire, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Mad Men or Deadwood but it was always consistently good unlike Homeland for example which was considered a better show in its 1,5 season but fell miserably down. Boardwalk always know what to do, where to go and they went out and did it.
Couldn’t disagree more. Boardwalk is better than all those shows, and far deeper. It’s the best written and acted show on tv, and really under appreciated.
Well, at least we agree it’s a great show. It doesn’t make sense to argue which show is better. I have my opinion, you have yours and let’s leave it at that.
Yes, it will be a matter of taste. Yet I can’t understand how one could put BE in the same league as Deadwood, MM, BB or The Wire. Oh well. To each their own.
@Tom,
Have not seen Deadwood so I can’t say on that, but I will never understand how someone can put the overrated Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Wire in the same category as Boardwalk Empire. The Wire was fine, but really, it was extremely overrated. Maybe it didn’t have the same affect on me as others because I just watched it all last year, and people were hyping it up. My main problem with the Wire, was the cops, their solo stories were uninteresting, and McNulty is a terrible actor. I am watching him in The Affair and he is still just as bad.
As for Breaking Bad, the first 3 seasons were excellent. At that point I was ready to list it as one of my top 3 shows ever. Then season 4 went more mainstream, but that was fine, and season 5, especially 5B, was a complete mess. Horrible writing, characters acting out of character, a safe and predictable ending. Not that I need a twist, but a Meth Cook dying in a meth lab, would be like Nucky dying with a bottle of liquor in his hands in a distillery.
I will never understand how people think those shows are as good as Boardwalk. They aren’t even close. But as you said, to each their own.
While I agree that last two seasons of BB weren’t as great as season 3, I still rank BB over BE and especially The Wire and The Sopranos.
Dominic West is maybe not a great actor, but that’s not the point of The Wire. It’s not about one man, it’s about one city and the depiction of that city is easily the best TV I have ever seen.
@Nelson ESPE I’m curious what you would say the thesis of BE is? What does it reveal about life? What is its unique discourse?
Aside from that stuff, I just I was underwhelmed by the storytelling in BE, though it had it’s moments. I found it to be extremely inconsistent.
Yeah, I agree with Kevin. I thought West was fine but I don’t think that show rests on one performance the way BB did. I don’t think Hamm is a particularly great actor either but I love MM. And that’s in spite of the flashbacks. Thankfully, they tapered off on MM. Any show that relies on flashbacks is flawed in my eyes. They’re almost always a waste of time.
Alan, I’m curious where this show ranks for you among the all time greats. For me, it’s just a notch below The Wire/The Sopranos, which probably lands it somewhere in my top 10 dramas. The show never lived up to the impossible hype surrounding it from the beginning, but I can’t imagine it having turned out any better.
Great list! Some of my other favorite scenes of Boardwalk Empire that weren’t on that list :
1. Jimmy Darmody and Al Capone blasting away the competition in season 1, episode 6 after planning to hide guns with the coat check girl.
2. Richards dream life in his final moments of living under the board walk.
3. Al Capone singing “My Buddy” to his son.
4. Jimmy Damody and Gillian unveiling they knew what Luciano was up to and getting the drop on him in bed.
5. Van Nelson and Eli’s awkward dinner with their wives and him realizing he slept with Van Nelson’s wife.
6. Nucky yelling at his staff for having lipstick smears on the glasses of his party. That was the most old school Steve Buscemi scene of the entire show.
7. Richards story of how he ran away from home after returning from war disfigured and not wanting to be around his sister anymore.
God, watching all of those moments again was fun. As much as I love Boardwalk Empire, I have to admit that I haven’t revisited it nearly as often as I have a few of my other favorite shows currently on air (Game of Thrones, Hannibal, Parks and Recreation, etc.). After watching all of those clips, I think that a full series re-watch may be in order whenever I can find the time. That was great.
I have rewatched the series a couple of times. It really is needed with this show. There are so many small details that are easy to miss that play a huge factor into the story. Plus, watching it all in a binge, it just makes the story feel like a long book, and much more complete. Its a brilliant show, the best on tv, and will be missed. People wont realize it until its off the air, which is unfortunate.
Great show.
In my opinion the strongest season was the second because it featured the Nucky/Jimmy war.
Jimmy Darmody is one of my all time favorite characters in any show because he perfectly encapsulated disaffected youth in a way that isn’t really shown too much on television or movies as it relates to World War I vets.
My favorite part of my favorite episode, “To the Lost”, is something I didn’t fully recognize until I saw the ending of that episode (Jimmy’s death) and had to rewatch it to appreciate its brilliance.
During the middle of that episode Jimmy is speaking to his son, Tommy, after the recent of death of his mother and he recognizes the melancholia starting to infiltrate Tommy that has already been a part of his own life. And he also seems to know that his own end is near and Tommy will perhaps be raised by Gillian (his mother) in the event he is killed. So as a way to comfort Tommy and offer some coping he used as a child where he obviously had difficult childhood, Jimmy looks at to the ocean while speaking to Tommy and relates to him that when he was Tommy’s age he would go off by himself onto a raft to get away from it all. Tommy asks if Mi’Ma (Gillian) knew where he was and Jimmy says, “No, it was just me, myself, and I.”
Easily my favorite moment in the series.
Although, I was super disappointed by Jimmy’s death and did not become as engrossed by a character since his exit, I will always appreciate that the show did not fall off in quality after.
Remus is displeased at the lack of Remus in this list.
My favorite thing to this day was reading the message boards after Jimmy Darmody was killed. I don’t think I’ve ever seen people so angry. I was pissed, but I couldn’t believe the amount of “I’m NEVER watching this show again!?!?#$R!$” comments I read. Michael Pitt was simply amazing on the show. I know there were off the set rumors about him, but it’s possible Darmody became too big and too popular for a fictional character to continue with so many other stories to tell.
Jimmy and Gillian hooking up and Jimmy’s wife being killed (along with Richard killing Manny Horvitz) were two of my favorite storylines. Seeing the damage done to Gillian by The Commodore was needed and well-done.
I guess I shouldn’t say the character was fictional, but his ending was.
My favorite moment of the entire series is in the episode “Under Gods Power…” in which Jimmy is half-choking Gillian and saying, over and over: “I’ll remember, I’ll remember, I’ll remember”
So powerful, and afterwards the ‘fight’ between Jimmy and the Commodore, which was so theatrically staged and played, with no music…and Gillian screaming: “Finish it, goddamn you!”
Under Gods Power she Flourishes is my favorite episode of the entire series.
I started rewatching the series just a few days ago, and I’m about to watch episode 4 with Chalky’s standout scene.
