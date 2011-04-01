‘Chaos’ – ‘Pilot’: Spies like us

I reviewed CBS’ new “Chaos” on Wednesday. Now it’s your turn. For those who watched the pilot episode, what did you think?
Though I’m going to watch for a while to see if the show can get command of its tones, Friday shows are all but impossible for me to review regularly these days unless I’ve seen them in advance, because weekends are for my family. So if I write it up in the future, it likely won’t be until several days later.
Hmmm. “Getting command of its tones” sounds just about right. The only character I really liked of the main foursome was James Murray’s–he had real charm. Everyone else seemed too indistinct: swerving back and forth between competence and clownishness.
I’ll watch again–especially for Murray, who is the unexpected star of the show, as far as I’m concerned–but not indefinitely. It wasn’t a strong pilot where the plot was concerned, either.
And Rodriguez’s Arabic was not impressive!
As far as pilots go it wasn’t bad. It helps that I find Freddy Rodriguez and Eric Close enjoyable as actors. As someone who is often home on a Friday night, I’d definitely watch a light 8pm show
I thought it was funny and I don’t usually like silly humor. I love Freddy Rodriguez and Eric Close as well and want them to succeed. Great cameo by Margo Martindale alias “Mags.”
I didn’t mind it, good casting goes a long way. The lone female I saw didn’t really seem to go with Close or Rodriguez as she seemed to physically overpower them a bit. And really, we couldn’t throw a female in the foursome?
I think it has potential though, I can’t expect much it being on Fridays. And it seems a show isn’t really allowed to grow unless it is a bit of a hit out of the box. I hadn’t even heard of this show until 2 days ago so I can’t imagine many people watched.
For a pilot, it was pretty good. The visuals were too earthy and the characters were a little too similar and I’m not sure the lead character is really interesting enough to be the lead but still, it was better than most pilots and held my attention. It was promising.
It definitely has potential, and I’ll be tentatively adding it to the DVR. Hopefully it impresses me next Friday before all the good shows start returning the next week and taking up my DVR space!
It has all of the elements of a show that I think I’d enjoy. If it figures out what it’s doing, it’ll be fun.
It doesn’t look bad. I think it could turn out to be decent and its not like there’s anything else on Friday nights that I’m watching.
The rare Friday night show that I actually watched live–it’ll make a good kill an hour til Fringe is on show–of course it also helps that normal wait til fringe is on show is still in rerun mode right now. (yes i’m that guy somehow still watching smallville after all these years.)
It was ok overall. I liked the first half when they were first introducing the characters–and the double reverse blackmail scam the other guys in the unit pulled to try to get leverage on Freddy Rodriguez was pretty good—actually made me think the show was gonna be a stand-out cbs show that nobody’s gonna watch cause of night and time that’ll be fondly remembered–but then the actual plot of the ep kicked into gear and all of a sudden they were in the middle east trying to rescue a guy without official permission to be there–and i don’t want to say i lost interest in what was happening–but well the show kind of lost me–if they wanna do the whole rogue mercenary team who works but doesn’t really work for the government thing that’s cool–and it fits very well with cbs’s other shows obviously—but i was enjoying the socially inept but secretly very efficient gov workers show the first half was promising to be. (Loved the guy roaming the halls with nothing to do because his office and his dept were cut.) I hope the 2 halves of the show blend together better in the coming weeks–that is if cbs lets it stay on and it doesn’t post such poor numbers that they’re yanked in favor of csi ny reruns. (which’ll happen if they start getting beat by the last handful of eps ever of Smallville once that returns in two weeks.)
Watching it at 11:30 (when I was thus tired) and with lowered expectations from the reviews, I rather liked it. This one, unlike Body of Prook, will get a second chance.
I liked it well enough, but I’m not sure I get the “this is so completely different from CBS’s wheelhouse!” angle. Yes, Criminal Minds and the CSI spinoffs are pretty darn humorless, and original CSI recipe has gotten less humorous over the years, but NCIS/NCIS:LA/NCIS:Hawaii (which is plainly what they’re trying to do with Five-0) are all very banter-heavy, to varying degrees of success, and this is within that ballpark. It’s a little more comic, but not that much.
Well, I thought it was mostly bad.
Vaguely unpleasant, totally uninteresting.
Enjoyed it enough to give it at least a few more weeks. The thing about it is- there aren’t enough shows like it on right now for me to be very choosy. I need one new thing that’s comedic (or at least something more lighthearted and less “crippling tension”) that isn’t NCIS or something like it. Something I can watch where, if I glance away to do some housework, I haven’t missed a crucial detail or look or nuance that might be essential to the continuing storyline. That’s why I love Chuck, and I also used to love Reaper. This hasn’t gotten to the Chuck level yet, but I’m hopeful.