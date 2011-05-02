‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. Agent X’: Vecas, baby! Vecas!

A quick review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I apologize for dishonoring your shirt…
“We need to think of this weekend like a war.” -Captain Awesome
“Chuck vs. Agent X” was kind of a hodge podge. It’s a transitional episode setting up the end game with Volkoff that the season’s final 2 episodes will focus on, but it also felt like an hour comprised of two or three different ideas that nobody could quite flesh out to fill up an entire episode, and so were compressed together. So we got a little bit of Chuck’s bachelor party turning into a mission, and we got a bit of Chuck and Ellie finally revealing what each knows about the Intersect to each other, and then we got a second mission to England so Casey could meet the mother he never had and Chuck and Ellie could find out that their family’s relationship to Alexi Volkoff is vastly more complicated than they had imagined. There have been plenty of “Chuck” episodes before that have featured multiple stories in multiple locales, but the seams connecting the pieces don’t usually show as much as they did this week.
Which isn’t to say it was a bad episode. The bachelor party misunderstanding wound up falling a little flat, and was another example of how the writers don’t quite know what to do with Big Mike and Jeffster these days(*), but I quite liked several other parts. Casey turning Captain Awesome into another trouble magnet like Morgan while he took out all of Ray Wise’s goons was fun, for instance. And Mrs. Winterbottom – with her mixture of stereotypical English countryside gentility and extreme military competence – may be one of my favorite one-shot characters this show has ever featured – and maybe, if we’re very lucky, she’ll turn up again in one of the next two episodes, brandishing her machine gun again, possibly with a cigar borrowed from Casey.
(*) I don’t want to put anybody out of work, and I love all three characters, but if the show somehow comes back for a fifth season, I’m not sure if there’s room anymore for the characters who are out of the spy loop. And at the same time, having Jeff and/or Lester visit Castle would seem pretty ridiculous even for a show that’s managed to make Morgan being a spy seem vaguely plausible.
And though Ellie seeing Chuck as the Intersect was more rushed than I would have liked, given how much time the show has spent building up to this moment, I still thought it was very well-done. It’s one thing to be told (as Ellie was a year ago at this time) that your goofball kid brother is really a spy. It’s quite another to see him not only displaying these incredible skills, but skills you now understand because you’ve been obsessed with your father’s work. A really nice scene, and Sarah Lancaster nailed Ellie’s reaction to seeing Chuck be master of the katana.
I’m still thinking on the revelation about Volkoff. On the one hand, I’m glad that Alexi will be at least as important to the end of the season as Vivian. On the other, it’s hard to shake the feeling that everything to do with Volkoff has been made up piecemeal, based on the number of episodes the creative team knew they had at various points and on Timothy Dalton’s availability. Maybe it’ll all hang together in the end – and Dalton has certainly demonstrated in previous episodes like “Chuck vs. the Family Volkoff” or “Chuck vs. the Leftovers” just how well he can make this stuff feel more coherent than it probably should – but my reaction to that reveal (which I’d begun to suspect around the time Chuck identified the house’s location) was, “Um, okay. Why not?”
Some other thoughts:
• Demo rating was a 1.3 again last week, and the next night NBC had a huge debut for “The Voice.” Some other TV analyst types are arguing that it still makes sense for NBC to order one last 13-episode season so that NBC has one less new property to launch in the fall, but at this point, I’ve given up guessing. Either renewal comes or it doesn’t. And if it doesn’t, Fedak, Schwartz and company have already given us 17 previous series finales for us to pick and choose from, regardless of what we get in a few weeks.
• Again, I’m not sure what role the Buy More guys have on the show anymore, but who doesn’t enjoy a goofy montage set to Billy Ocean’s “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” even if it’s the show’s latest plug for Toyota?
• Speaking of which, this week in “Chuck” music: “Blow” by Ke$ha (used multiple times, as the guys prepare for the bachelor party, Ellie and Sarah have cocktails, and Casey and Hartley’s mom blow up the house), “Line in the Sand” by Mackintosh Braun (Sarah gets an ill-timed lapdance), “Keep It Coming” by Pixie Carnation (Chuck reveals his secrets to Ellie), the aforementioned Billy Ocean tune (Mike and Jeffster party as they drive to Reneaux) and “Codex” by Radiohead (the team finds out who Agent X really is, and Casey shuts down all discussion).
• I had to laugh at Ellie’s explanation that many of the women at the bachelorette party for largely-friendless Sarah were “the Wienerlicious girls” (a job where we never saw anyone but Sarah and her obnoxious boss) and women from the hospital. And once again, I must lament the show’s elimination of Wienerlicious, and then of any kind of cover identity for Sarah.
• Glad to see Ray Wise continue to stick around; wish he was given more of an oppportunity to be funny and/or menacing.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, the episdode was ok, the English bit was funny, but really not much else. I am so over the Buy More guys and agree with you that it no longer works with the show. Great actors, but the show evolved in a way to make them seem like they are from another planet.
Once they said the house was in England, I knew that it was Volkoff. I don’t know how they are going to explain that the cover identity somehow took over his brain – Chuck has never shown one bit of that tendancy when taking on covers.
Why can Chuck take out a huge number of commandos one week and then have trouble with one women the next – I wish they would be consistent. And silly saying that the party attendees for Sarah were from Weinerlicious – it would be funnier it Ellie just said, you don’t have any friends, so I invited mine to make it a party.
Last week was much superior, but hopefully the Volkoff reveal will be cool.
The cover didn’t take over his brain, the intersect he had did. It basically turned him into a sociopath.
Yeah, I thought it was pretty clear that Agent X was the Intersect 1.0. That version turned Hartley into Volkoff. Then Intersect 2.0 turned Chuck into database Chuck, but it gradually destabilized until Intersect 3.0 added Chuck Fu and no longer caused brain damage.
I don’t remember the pre-Chuck-fu Intersect causing problems. It was the Chuck fu one, which is why he needed the Governor from his father, which Shaw stole.
Ah, yes, thanks Anthony. Couldn’t remember what the Governor was called. Which makes me realize there’s a lot of story that’s happened in Chuck over the years. I was trying to describe the show to a friend to get him to watch it, and he just said, “That sounds really complicated.” No wonder they can’t grow the audience.
Chuck has a problem fighting with women. Has already happened in Honeymooners and First Class. I think it was because of that.
I think to give them numbers at this point is a bit silly. We know Chuck got an intersect when he was eight; his father got one at some point to, which needed the governor; Volkoff got yet another early one; there was a post 9/11 project, then “Chuck 1.0,” then “Chuck 2.0,” then the version that rebooted Chuck after his mother blocked it, which prexisted either of the Versions Chuck had. Even if we just limit it to the Steven Bartowski evolution of intersect models, we’ve seen five, plus there’s others that have been alluded to, plus others we can infer that were experimental stages. Given a history that dates back at least two decades, who knows what the intersect could have done at any point in time?
Let’s not forget the fulcrum intersect from vs the suburbs…..
“Why can Chuck take out a huge number of commandos one week and then have trouble with one women the next – I wish they would be consistent”
The intersect skill is constant, but the skills of his opponents aren’t, hence why it may take a while to fight off one very skilled opponent, vs 10 ones caught completely off guard. There was one episode, where Chuck’s opponent was just so much physically larger and stronger, that regardless of the intersect, Chuck just couldn’t compete with him and got his butt kicked.
So who else was hoping that Agent X was going to be Jeff? It would have been an interesting turn of events if the drug-addled guy really was British and a scientist to boot. They could have went far with that back story, and it would have given Jeff something to do…
I wandered down that path far too long. Which is weird as I usually (or at least often) figure these things out before the big reveal.
I enjoyed the episode overall. Saw the Volkoff reveal coming, but still thought it was well done. And the use of “Blow” when Casey and the mom he never had blew up her house was absolutely fantastic. Perfect example of a song being used to complement a scene.
It may have been a little choppy, but this episode made me laugh more than many of the previous episodes this season. Adam Baldwin was spot-on with Casey’s reactions to Mrs. Winterbottom, and Strahovski’s British accent was great as well. Those things coupled with the scenes where Ellie talks with Sarah and Chuck individually made this episode quite enjoyable.
I thought both the would-be Nevada trips were implausible to the point of being hard to enjoy (most egregiously, is Awesome really that oblivious, and how did they get into Canada without going through Customs?), but otherwise a fun episode, and he Agent X reveal worked for me.
Casey with the picture of Osama Bin Laden for future target practice was well-timed.
I think that was my favourite part of the episode.
That cracked me up and elicited a cheer – what a great coincidence in timing.
That was such a magnificent coincidence, it’s almost worth renewal on its own.
I thought this was a great episode! If Chuck is lucky enough to get a 5th season, they better be sure to keep the writers who worked on these last couple of episodes, because they were better than some of the ones this season, IMO.
As much I might agree with you on the Buy More gang there is still this pesky little tidbit……families with kids love Jeffster and the Buy More. I know several families that love the Buy More/Jeffster and would probably tune out if it was written off the show.
My son wants to go to Burbank and visit the Buy More.
As always, I enjoyed this week’s episode from start to finish. Yeah, the “Wienerlicious” angle made no sense considering Sarah hasn’t worked there since Season 1. But that’s Chuck and sometimes you have to look past those things. The whole misunderstanding on where the guys were going, except for Jeff, was hilarious.
In regards to the Buy More crew, those characters make the show a little more lighthearted. It’s a shame they can’t do more with them because Jeffster is great comedy relief.
I’m resolving the Weinerlicious thing by realizing that I don’t think Ellie was ever in the Orange Orange, and that maybe The Weinerlicious relocated somewhere else, and still had other people working there?
Regardless, it was a nice callback to the early days. That along with the reminder that Chuck has geeky nerd-herd roots made this episode pretty awesome alone.
JEREMIAH89 – Yes, she was in the Orange Orange, “Chuck versus Tom Sawyer”, she was trying to talk to Sarah about Chuck, and Sarah told her that he was hanging out with Jeff, as they were trying to figure out a connection between Jeff and an assassin.
I don’t know why the Volkoff revelation was so disappointing, though it obviously does tie all the strings together. He was Steve’s first failure that Steve and Mary were trying to correct, and as Casey aptly explained, disclosure of the real reason for Volkoff’s dysfunction would get everyone killed.
So the end of S4 or the entirety of S5 becomes about saving Alexi. Ho-hum. I mean, we’ve known for some time that Chuck’s all about family, but though Dalton’s been great, the daughter’s been miscast and I just don’t care.
Though if they want to bring back Alexi’s Mom and pair her with Casey, they can do it anytime.
What makes no sense is that if Mary knew Volkoff was Intersect 1.0, wouldn’t she at some point have told Chuck? Or did she reach a point where she gave up trying to save Volkoff?
@Anthony If she knew, she probably didn’t tell Chuck for the same reasons Casey says they need to just let it go now. It would get them all killed.
Though it is rather interesting that now that Ellie is in on Chuck’s secret that everyone in Chuck’s close circle now has to go underground. But to what end? So they turn Volkoff back into the guy he was. What then?
At least now it makes sense why Mary would devote 20 years to Volkov and get branded as a traitor, and why she never did the nasty with him all those years.
Yeah I spent a good hour after I first saw this episode, trying to connect all the dots and produce a timeline. With this new revelation, the whole plot since season 1 actually makes much MORE sense than ever.
Imagine we’re doing this as a prequel show, just as a thought experiment. Each season is a couple years, and with a much darker, less sweet, less funny tone.
Season 1: Stephen and Hartley are best friends and spy agency scientists, when beautiful and dangerous Mary walks into their lives. They end up getting pulled into field missions. Stephen maybe is antagonized by his former roommate, who made billions stealing Stephen’s ideas.
Season 2: Love triangle between Hartley, Stephen, and Mary. She picks Stephen, they get married, she gets pregnant. Hartley is heartbroken. To impress her and perhaps escape his own self-loathing and inadequacy, Hartley volunteers for a field mission and gets the intersect alpha.
Season 3: Hartley is slowly turning into Volkoff, in part because he hates who he was and hates himself for betraying his best friend by still loving Mary. Mary and Stephen eventually realize what’s happening, but too late: in the finale Hartley is taken over by the Volkoff persona entirely.
Season 4: Volkoff is the big bad. You get flashes of the kind, silly, whimsical man he used to be, twisted into something scary. Lots of attempted missions to rescue/capture/cure him. All fail– Hartley as Volkoff is too wily. The CIA disavows him, covers up the whole thing. Mary and Stephen don’t want to abandon their friend, but can’t avoid their orders, and Mary’s pregnant with another child now (Chuck).
Season 5: Things turn dark when they realize that the government is out to kill Volkoff, not recover him. Volkoff sneers at Stephen, but harbors a disturbing parody of his love for Mary. Mary tries to use this love to lure him back, but he uses her pursuit to draw her in. But they’re torn between trying to rescue Hartley, trying to keep what they’re doing a secret from the CIA, and still be good parents to their latch key kids.
The show ends with Chuck being 9 years old and breaking his mom’s necklace, and her leaving for Project ISIS. She and Stephen are trapped by their guilt over what they did to their friend. Around this time, John Casey is first recruited.
So we watch Stephen turn into Orion, Hartley into Volkoff, and Mary into Frost.
IMO at this point the only weird coincidence left to explain is Bryce (Chuck’s roommate) being recruited by the CIA in the first place. Everything else falls cleanly through from the plot of this (hypothetical) prequel. Not that it would air– it would by necessity lack all the sweetness and optimism of Chuck– but as an exercise in continuity porn, it shows how the whole back story fits neatly together.
I was very pleased tonight… the only comment I will make that wasn’t generally already made by Alan or a fellow commenter is that Mrs. Winterbottom didn’t feel as original to me after seeing Helen Mirren in “Red” last year. It felt a little too close to home, even to the point of a firefight taking place in a nice home. I liked the role as I did with Mirren, but it felt more like an homage than anything else.
As a Radiohead fan to the extreme since 1995 – beyond all other music, the “Codex” track at the end set under a well-shot last few minutes was great television.
Thank goodness Chuck and Ellie aren’t dancing around each other anymore, that was infuriating to watch. Love the show but occasionally it can be grating to watch extended misunderstandings and secrets dragged out to fill time and add dramatic tension.
Question for those who keep better notes than I do: Stephen never saw Volkoff? I coulda sworn….
Stephen died at the end of season 3. Volkoff was introduced this season, which is season 4.
So, no, Stephen didn’t ever see Volkoff.
Stephen never saw Volkoff on screen, but apparently they knew each other in the early 80’s. The closest was when Chuck hacked into Volkoff’s systems as Orion to scare Volkoff into his trap.
To me the problem with eliminating the Buy More guys is that then it becomes a spy show, and not a very good one. The last two seasons have seen far more then their share of Chuck angst on a weekly basis, and not enough of the humor that made the show great the first two years.
The premise was a guy who worked at a Buy More with the govt. secrets in his brain, becoming America’s goofy spy. Now what we have is America’s poorly trained, who has barely matured in 4 years in his role as a spy, and is bailed out by the Intersect instead of using it as the basis for his skill set. The only episodes that I’ve totally enjoyed th last two years were the ones bringing back Gary Cole and John Larroquette. Where I was fervently hoping it didn’t get cancelled after season 2, at this point, eh, go ahead, it’s seen far better days.
Regardless of the show’s current quality, the storyline has evolved in such a way that the Buy More gang just doesn’t fit–keeping them around doesn’t solve the issue you have with the show. Having Jeffster and Mike doesn’t help “Chuck” retain its original premise, it just forces extraneous characters to become awkwardly embedded in the story.
Honestly, I’m sort of with you – watching “Chuck” now feels a little bit like homework. Like “I’ve been watching this long, I might as well…”
I felt the same way when the 5th or 6th Dune book came out but I had to keep reading them.
I’ve greatly enjoyed the moments this season (and even the end of last season) where Sarah gets to act like a normal person and not just a bad ass or romantic foil. Even as the show has lost some focus it has gained points in my eyes just for humanizing Sarah. Only wish we could have had more Sarah and Ellie interaction. I like them together.
Sarah has no friends, that felt like a storyline worth exploring, especially over the lame Wienerlicious cover up. Considering she was the only one that ever worked there.
I personally enjoyed the Volkoff reveal. It made sense to me and actually helps explain some of Volkoff’s eccentrities and will undoubtedly create a tense final two episodes.
Can anyone tell me where I’ve seen Mother Volkoff before?
Also, what a well-timed target practice reference by Casey. Bet Schwartz and Fedak are grinning ear to ear for that one. Anyone want to bet that Casey has been on Team Six?
the actress who played volkoff’s mother was in frasier where she played daphne’s mom. that might be where you have seen her before
Mr. Sepinwall — Don’t know exactly how to address this, though I am guessing you have answered before for this show or another: Do you think your knowledge of how season arcs are broken, casting news, actor availability, etc., makes you more likely to be critical of uneven story development or other structural flaws? I watch this show and a few others week-to-week, and read reviews and discussions between episodes. My brother does DVD or DVR marathons, largely ignores TV news, and seems to enjoy most shows more than I am able to … Anyway — thank you for the review. I enjoy reading your thoughts.
I have much the same reaction to Alan’s review and other comments here: many seem to over-think a well-made but intentionally silly show, and stifle their own enjoyment in an effort to find something critical to say. Alan in particular in this review showed how his knowledge and/or over-contemplation of the production influences his end opinion. It’s sausage, guys — enjoy it, don’t worry about how it’s made or connects to the next link.
I really enjoyed this episode, as i have every one since they killed of whathisname Routh’s character.
William – Don’t forget, you’re not just a person reading the news and knows the production details, but you read and write criticism, too, ergo being here. Just my two cents, but for me, knowing the external stuff is more of a vague spoiler at times but little more. It’s going into an episode with a critical eye, actively looking to make constructive observations, that makes it more difficult to immerse myself in the story and enjoy it.
Fienberg and I talked about this topic on a recent podcast. While I acknowledge that there are times where my knowledge of how the sausage gets made can impact my take on *why* something is or isn’t working, it’s never the reason I initially have that “something’s amiss” reaction. Even if I knew none of the background about the episode order, I would have felt like the last few episodes of the initial Volkoff arc were rushed, and I would have felt like these more recent episodes were lacking direction. Knowing what I know about production just gives me the ability to make a more informed guess on what’s causing the problem.
Did anyone feel a little “Hot Fuzz” vibe with Mrs. Winterbottom and the English setting?
Yes indeed. The gun shooting old lady, and the quiet house on the English countryside. Absolutely made me think of Hot Fuzz, which is even funnier considering that her son is Dalton, aka Skinner
I figured Agent X would be Volkoff, but dammit, I was REALLY hoping it was Jeff.
I’m just wondering what’s going to happen now if Vivian tries to use the Norseman on Agent X – is she going to end up taking herself out as well?
“…it’s hard to shake the feeling that everything to do with Volkoff has been made up piecemeal, based on the number of episodes the creative team knew they had at various points and on Timothy Dalton’s availability.”
THIS.
Ditto.
… and would it have killed them to have found a picture of Dalton circa 1980? FLASH GORDON-era Dalton would have been poignant — if only he used his hotness for niceness instead of evil….
Yeah I think as a whole this was not one of my top faves, but I thought it ended nicely (and it was still pretty o.k. overall). I knew that Agent X was going to be Volkoff as soon as they showed the location of the house, so that was a little predictable, but I liked the way it tied some pieces of the backstories together in a way that I never had anticipated before. It suddenly makes sense how Mary got involved with Volkoff and it also gives Volkoff a much more interesting backstory in terms of how he turned into a psycho. So I thought that was cool. I also thought the gun-toting grandma was hilarious.
One random thing that annoys the crap out of me about this show in the past couple seasons: They are not real consistent on Chuck’s age. I don’t think they’ve never revealed his exact age, but they basically gave us Sarah’s age in “Chuck vs. The Cougars” when they revealed that she was HS class of ’98. So she would have been born in 1980. But in today’s ep, they said that November 1980 was before Chuck was born … and they kinda made it sound like that was such an “ancient” time that it would have been YEARS before he was born or something. And in a previous episode they showed him as being like 8 in 1994 which is SO off … cause I swear there was an ep in S1 or S2 where he was like 12 in 1992. Hahah I guess it’s a weird thing to get annoyed about, but I hate when t.v. shows get the small details wrong. It’s a pet peeve cause it makes me feel like they don’t care enough to get those details right.
Also I think another reason why it pisses me off is that one of the things I loved about Ali Adler is that she was always great with this type of attention to small but important details, as far as I observed. It has only been since she’s been gone from the show that I’ve been noticing these consistency errors. She was my favorite writer so it just makes it that more obvious that she’s not there anymore.
By the numbers, using information gathered from IMDb:
“Ring II”‘s flashbacks have a 1991 flashback in which Chuck both breaks Mary’s necklace and accidentally takes in the Intersect prototype. Supposedly, Mary leaves shortly after.
“Best Friend” cold opens in a 1992 flashback, with Chuck defending Morgan.
“Anniversary” shows Mary in 1994, so obviously the Bartowski kids have the oddest notion of connecting time if they managed to associate her leaving with something that happened three years earlier. I’m going to write this one off as an anomaly, but what makes it particularly aggravating is that “Ring II” really should’ve been on their minds at this point, having been the PREVIOUS EPISODE.”
I’m not sure if “Sizzling Shrimp” gives a year or age as to when Mary left.
Also, making Ali Adler’s absence even sadder is that her scriptwork on No Ordinary Family isn’t nearly as sharp as it was on Chuck, and my personal speculation is that the network came down harder on anything she did on NOF because it was specifically supposed to be a family show, whereas Chuck has its niche carved at 20-30 somethings and as such could play it looser with the humor.
Yeah the math doesn’t work out, clearly. Early on, it seemed like Chuck was a child of the 90’s (freshman in the early 2000’s means he’d have few if any memories of the 80s)… but his family experience and cultural touchstones and music etc were all clearly presenting him as a child of the 80’s.
What I see happening is this: Stephen and Mary marry, immediately conceive and probably give birth to Ellie. Their friend Hartley is sent on a field mission, and can’t pull off the role without the alpha version of the Intersect (1980). Then it malfunctions and he goes rogue, becomes Volkoff in truth. Then Chuck is born (1982?).
Stephen and Mary try desperately to recover him, but eventually the CIA gives up and tries to bury it. The two covertly keep trying, unbeknownst to the CIA, while trying to also be good parents (and failing). Eventually, Volkoff uses the situation to turn Frost (who turns to protect her family and because the CIA will kill her if it realizes she’s still trying to recover Hartley). She abandons her family. Eventually Orion goes rogue as well, to rescue Hartley and Mary and protect the family. Then Ellie raises Chuck and the show begins.
It’s all a pretty tight fit if you don’t take the dates too seriously. For something clearly jury-rigged extemporaneously to keep the story going, the continuity is pretty damn solid.
On a structural level, I agree that the episode was reconstituted from some disparate pieces, and that the bachelor/ette parties could been more interesting and certainly tapped for more juice in a less packed episode, but on an emotional level, I thought it was beautifully crafted. It was funny, and silly, and mostly heartwarming but also a little heartbreaking. I was genuinely moved by CV Agent X, in a way that made me reminiscent for the first couple of seasons where they knew how to hit these notes regularly.
It was a bit tired, and a teeny bit of a mess, but for me it was one of only a couple eps this season that made me remember why I fell in love with this show to begin with, so for me it was a real treat.
“socialist funny money” = lol
I watch NBC for 3.5 hours per week. In the last couple of weeks, I think I’ve seen enough promos for ‘The Voice’ to fill up at least 3 of those hours. That makes me sad because the last time I saw a promo for ‘Chuck’ anywhere on the network was probably before Obama was elected. I appreciate NBC bringing the show back, but why do they seem to hate it so much?
Jeff on sodium pentathol is a comedy goldmine, and they whiffed on creating even a single gag out of it. Unreal.
Yeah, that had a lot of potential – I was hoping Jeff would come out with all this way-out stuff that no one believed (like Sayid on LOST), but they just dropped it! Bummer….
That was weird to me, too. Jeff could spill the truth about anything and be viewed as too stoned to be taken seriously. And they did nothing with it. Really odd.
While I wasn’t bowled over by the reveal, I am happy about anything that will bring Dalton back to the show. I love his performance on this show – so cheeky and exuberant.
I have realized the past few years, that my interest in a show is really just about four years. I then start to notice tweaks made to the show and characters as the writers, showrunners try to keep up the creative juice and often times just fail as they run out of ideas for their creation.
I always enjoy this show as fluffy and goofy as it is but if this is the last season, I will be fine with that. They will have told a full run story by the end of this season (for me anyway) and I will be satisfied.
I went slowly through Chuck flashing for the Katana fight and saw a Japanese name: Umehara. After googling, the name that came up most, and only one that I could see that was related, is Diego Umehara, who is the world’s greatest Street Fighter (Fighting Video Game) player.
Since it’s Chuck, that might be who they are referring to, which is kind of a funny reference, but it’s could be some old martial arts master that didn’t come up on google. Anybody have any input on this?
This episode was awful. Terrible. If this happened in the first season I wouldn’t stay with the show.
The gags about Las Vecas and Reneaux? Ridiculous. Perhaps Jeff is crazy enough to confuse Vecas and Vegas, but Captain Awesome should not be so stupid to not know that everybody else would expect the real thing.
Ellie, we’re told, is a genius at figuring out puzzles. And she knows about the Intersect. And she knows Chuck was a spy. So how could she have spent the last year not knowing Chuck was spying again? I have always hated the keeping-secret-from-Ellie plotline, and the reveal didn’t make it any better.
It’s a shame to get such a stupidly written episode this close to the end, but it will prevent me from mourning if the show isn’t renewed. We’ll get Chuck and Sarah’s wedding, and maybe an end-of-Star-Wars moment with a reformed Volkoff joining the happy team. Let’s hope the writing on all of that is better than it was this week.
I think the implication is that they trust each other to a point where she would be overstepping boundaries if she “figured it out”.
1.3 demo again – dammit!!
1.4, actually. Growth! (Tiny, but growth!)
I loved this ep! It was great to see the Buy More guys back, although I kept waiting for the silliness to begin with Jeff after he was injected and that never materialized. I forgive Ellie for not figuring out her brother’s a spy – the woman just had a baby! She may have a few other things on her mind right now, like being a mother and caring for a newborn. I agree that Capt Awesome’s being oblivious to everyone expecting to go to Las Vegas and are dressed in suits and have no gear with them, is ridiculous. But it’s one of those silly things that you groan over and realize it makes a better setting for the ensuing battle with the bad guys. With all its flaws, I would still rather have Chuck in my living room on a weekly basis than most other shows out there.
I thought it was generally good. One notable problem is that Mrs. Winterbottom fails to hit someone with the machine gun. They showed several reaction shots of people ducking – it would have helped sell the idea that she should be shooting, not Casey if she hit one or two of them.
Apparently no hits to the Mercedes Benz parked behind them, either! Ha.
If Jeffster and Big Mike get written out of the show I’m done with Chuck. Recently watched seasons 1and 2 and realized it was the comedy that I liked so much about Chuck. The first two seasons were golden.
I LOVED this episode! It brought back a lot of the fun, disconnected humor that I loved so much about older episodes (before all the serious heavy stuff happened… marriage, parents, babies…).
I thought this episode was great!!! It ties a lot of story lines together… it gives a good, reasonable explanation why Mrs. Bartowski was willing to stay undercover wil Volkov for so long, and why Mr. Bartowski Sr. was obsessed with bringing her home (because it also would mean he had ‘cured’ Volkov of the intersect). It explains some of Volkov’s extraordinary skills, and perhaps even his fearless, insane condition. It might even explain why his daughter was kept at an arm’s length–perhaps she was born before he went permanently undercover? Who knows. I just know I’m looking forward to seeing where the story heads now! For me, it’s much more exciting than watching a family plan a wedding and raise a baby.
I haven’t seen much Chuck in a while (since early season 3 actually) but I have watched a few eps recently, including Agent X. I agree with Alan’s review but have an additional comment/question.
I understand with WT/WT resolved this season, the dramatic tension in the show would have to shift. What I don’t understand is why so many (almost all??) of the other sources of tension in Chuck were eliminated. We used to worry whether Beckman would find out about Chuck & Sarah, we used to worry whether Casey would find out about C/S… and Morgan and Ellie, and well, everyone really. We also worried that the bad guys would find Chuck and his friends and family would be in danger, or that Chuck himself would be captured or killed.
It seems now everyone knows Chuck’s secret and no one is worried about much of anything. Does anyone actually care that Chuck has an intersect? Is Chuck still in any kind of danger?
On top of that, with Chuck’s advanced intersect 2.0, it seems that there is no obstacle that Chuck can’t overcome. No more need to worry whether Casey or Sarah will arrive in time to save the day because Chuck can pretty much do it all by himself. On top of which, it seems like Morgan can do it all too, and appears to be a relationship expert to boot.
So I guess what I’m wondering is, have I missed something? Where is the new drama that has been introduced to replace all the old drama that was resolved (not just the wt/wt). Compared to what I remember watching in season 1 & 2, the season 4 episodes I’ve recently watched feel… how do I say this delicately… very unenthusiastic, very bland. Certainly not the Chuck I remember.
Anyway, that’s my take generally and in an episode like Agent X, which felt like a poor effort all ’round, the lack of drama/enthusiasm is all the more evident.
You are right. It is definitly bland compared to season 1 and 2. I love the show but this season has been so dull. I loved the comedy of season 1 and 2. I loved the Buy More interaction and Chuck is never there anymore. It just isn’t the same. I hate to see the show go because I keep hoping the majic of the first two season will come back again. But if not then I will be ok with this being the end. Maybe Zach can move on to a singing career because he has a killer voice!!!
Holy crap – I knew I recognised the old lady from somewhere. It’s Millicent Martin. She’s been around British comedy and stage for decades. Here’s a YouTube clip of her singing a song on the BBC’s early-60s massively controversial satirical show That Was The Week That Was: [www.youtube.com] (NSFW).
If we’re talking plot points that might be good to flesh out; way back in ‘Chuck vs the Santa Claus’, Casey was seen talking on his mobile and saying ‘Ma; it’s Johnny boy’. Given what we know NOW and that Granny Volkoff/Winterbottom is ‘the mother I never had’, who was on the other end of that call?!!?
After watching this episode, I went back and watched the pilot. I wanted to remember how it all started…and I had too much time on my hands today. Anyway, the first time we see Sarah fight was when she was dressed as a ninja and trying to steal Chuck’s computer. Chuck and Morgan walk in on her and she kicks their butts. What was interesting, however, was that Morgan came at her with a golf club and she blocked it, took it off him and beat him up with it…in the EXACT same sequence as Chuck did to Morgan in this episode. Not sure if it is because they use the same choreographer or if it was intentional, but I thought it was interesting. Probably I’m the only one…