‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Anniversary’: Respect the beard, and mind the mama

“Chuck” is back for a new season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I fool you by taking public transportation…
“New rule: No secrets, no lies.” -Sarah
“Chuck” season three had its bumps, internally and externally (there was, shall we say, an incident that nearly broke the old version of this blog), but the six bonus episodes pretty much nailed things. Chuck and Sarah were a functional and happy (and often funny) spy couple. Morgan hilariously became part of Operation Bartowski (and surprised Casey, and us, by not being totally useless as a spy). Daniel Shaw worked better as a straight-ahead villain than he ever had as a conflicted romantic obstacle. Ellie got let into the circle of trust, etc.
And so I worried when we came to the end of the season with Chuck quitting the spy game and then becoming involved in his father’s secret search for his mother. Why, after finally getting the balance of the team and the show just right, would Fedak and Schwartz so quickly split it up? Why, after so much relationship drama between Chuck and Sarah was manufactured over them keeping secrets from each other, would we be headed in a direction where Chuck would have to lie to her – and to Ellie – again? Why abandon Casey and Morgan as partners after a handful of episodes?
Fortunately, Fedak (who wrote the premiere) and Schwartz chose to only mess with the status quo briefly, and to do it in a fun, briskly-paced episode that kept the spotlight on season three’s MVP, Morgan Guillermo Grimes.
So we got Chuck and Morgan teaming up as amateur spies, burning through their joint checking account (and then selling Morgan’s prized Millennium Falcon) to travel the globe, having lots of off-camera adventures (including something in Tangiers that involved running away very, very fast) and getting so deep in debt financing the mission that a repo man(*) comes after their car.
(*) Said repo man played by the great Harry Dean Stanton, who 26 years ago starred in “Repo Man,” one of the great weird cult movies of all time.
It was a nice use of Josh Gomez in Morgan’s dual role as comic relief and Chuck’s personal cheerleader, and (as with everything else in the episode) Fedak wisely didn’t drag it out too long before their funds ran out, General Beckman blackballed Chuck’s job search to nudge him back to the Buy More, and then Chuck and Morgan’s mission intersected with Casey and Sarah’s. By episode’s end, the core four of Team Bartowski are all back together, Chuck is done lying to Sarah – though he’s back to lying to Ellie, and the whole team is lying to Beckman (wouldn’t be “Chuck” without a liberal use of the word “secrets,” now would it?) – and we have a new normal that’s not too different from what was clicking so well last spring.
The biggest change is that the Buy More, like the Orange-Orange, is now run by the CIA. On a 1-10 scale of “Chuck” plot contrivances, I’d say this rates around a 5. It was, frankly, goofier that Beckman would let three years pass with America’s most important intelligence asset working a cover identity she didn’t fully control, and while I imagine she could have come up with a setting that wouldn’t have civilians constantly wandering in, Chuck does have a long history of working at the place, so it’s an easy lie to invent for him. It puts Beckman on-site, provides opportunity for guest stars like Olivia Munn and Isaiah Mustafah to wander through, do their schtick (in Munn’s case, that schtick involves looking good in a Nerd Herd uniform) and go, and puts a lot of cool new gadgets inside the store to come up when half the season’s episodes inevitably end in a fight there. I’m curious to see how Jeff and Lester will fit in once they stop being fugitives, and ditto Big Mike when he emerges from the El Segundo School of Animal Husbandry (or wherever he’s been since the store blew up), and I also wonder if there’s a point to Sarah continuing to work in another store (or if perhaps she’ll join the Herd full-time), but overall, it works.
The store is window-dressing, anyway. The core of the show is what was on display here: Chuck being funny and vulnerable, Sarah loving Chuck(**) and kicking ass, Casey being crusty but (mostly) benign, Morgan as the wild-card, and family at the center of it all. We got action, comedy (notably the sexting running gag figuring into the climax at Volkov HQ), some cannily-chosen guest stars like Stanton and Dolph Lundgren, pop culture references galore (see below) and, of course, heart.
(**) After the “Chuck”-pocalypse from midway through last season, Fedak has clearly learned his lesson, and opened with a bunch of fan service at the apartment, with Chuck and Sarah smooching and saying their “I love you”s, and then Sarah promising Chuck, “Nothing is going to keep me from coming back to you.” Nothing to fear here, folks. All is well for Mr. & Mrs. Carmichael.
And then there’s Linda Hamilton as Mama Bartowski. This was as savvy a casting choice as Bakula as Papa Bartowski, not only from a fan iconography standpoint, but from what she can give you as the character herself. I buy her as the mother Chuck loves so much, but also as the spy capable of killing a roomful of spies, including Dolph Friggin’ Lundgren.
She was terrific, and I was glad to see her in the premiere. My main issue with season three is that it took a long time to get to the various places it was so obviously going, and here there’s no foot-dragging. The team is reunited, the Buy More is reopened, everyone’s working together to find Mrs. Bartowski, and we get a decent amount of her within the episode.
Full-speed ahead, with occasional breaks for sexting. I like it, very much.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: way, way too many for me to hopefully get all of them, but in addition to Stanton as the repo man, Lundgren got to recite Ivan Drago’s Greatest Hits (“I must break you,” and then a paraphrase of “If he dies, he dies”), Chuck interviewed at Vandalay Industries (a shout-out to Schwartz’s beloved “Seinfeld”), and Chuck and Morgan’s globe-trotting adventures were accompanied by a trio of references at once, including the Indiana Jones films (the red-lined map was designed for the show, as the one in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was, by Dan Curry), the opening credits to “I Spy” (with the shadow silhouettes) and the opening credits to “The Avengers” (with Morgan brandishing an umbrella like John Steed). As with the guest stars (Munn was kind of superfluous), there may have been an overload at a certain point, but I respect the enthusiasm and commitment to putting it all out there.
• This week in “Chuck” music: The Black Keys’ “Howlin’ For You” accompanies the various sexting-related scenes, The Constellations’ “We’re Here to Save the Day” plays over the guys’ arrival at the new-and-improved Buy More, Peter Wolf Crier’s “In Response” plays over some of the shooting at the Volkov living building, and Freelance Whales’ “Generator First Floor” plays as Chuck tells Casey and Sarah what’s up with the search for his mom (and then as he talks to Ellie in the courtyard).
• I’m impressed that even with the reduced budget of these two most recent seasons, “Chuck” still manages to have cool action scenes. The opener had three of them, two of which made the budget into a virtue, with Chuck’s first Chuck Fu explosion taking place entirely off-camera (allowing our imaginations to conjure up something much cooler than Zachary Levi might have been able to pull off) and then Casey’s gunfight with Marco and his men taking place largely in blackness, with only the gunbursts to offer occasional light. Both no doubt saved a lot of time and money, and both were more interesting than a traditional, more expensive approach might have been. (As for Casey and Sarah’s skydive off the building in Hong Kong, that was mainly about seeing how confidently Strahovski and Baldwin carried themselves as they made the move to jump.)
• Speaking of the budget, no Jeff, Lester, Big Mike or Captain Awesome in this one, as their appearances are being saved for later. But I was okay with it; too much else going on with the core part of Team Bartowski to devote time to Jeffster as fugitives, Big Mike, etc. And Bonita Friedericy is now a regular castmember, taking the spot in the opening title sequence that in season two belonged to Julia Ling. She’s been as important to the show as the Buy Morians for a long time now, so nice to see that recognized, and I look forward to her having to deal with Chuck and Morgan on a more hands-on basis. And god help her if/when Jeff and Lester wind up back at the store.
• And getting back to Chuck taking out 10 of Marco’s men off-camera, we’ve seen Yvonne Strahovski play Sarah reacting to what she thinks is Chuck’s death before, but it was nice to see how angry Casey got at the idea. No matter how much the big guy protests and grimaces, he’s got a very soft spot for Agent Carmichael.
• Two other bits of John Casey awesomeness included Casey on whether he’s had long-distance relationships (“No. I either leave or they die.”) and Casey inviting Marco to stop screwing around and kill them if that’s what he intends to do.
• In last year’s finale, Morgan had to dial an iPhone with his nose, and here Sarah does a lot of texting with her bare feet. (Fienberg watched that scene and asked if they brought in Quentin Tarantino as a special guest director. But no, that particular bit of foot fetishism was brought to you by veteran “Chuck” director Robert Duncan McNeill) I’m almost afraid to see what body part the writing staff tries next, and which character will be doing it. I have a bad feeling it’s going to involve Jeff, though.
What did everybody else think?
Loved it from top to bottom. I love this show so much! Well done, show!
Loved hearing music from the Black Keys being used for the show. They are my favorite band right now
Total agreement on the love for the Keys-was thrilled to hear them included in this episode. They are all over the tube right now with their masterful tunes, from HBO shows to Chuck to the House promo to Private Practice(eek) to a new Cadillac(?) commercial I just saw the other day that uses Howlin for You also.
Of course, part of my thrill at hearing them all over the tv comes from the fact that I’m an Akron gal. I love it when good shows pick great music, and the Keys are not new to tv shows, but this year seems to be particularly good to them in that regard. I smile like a loon every time one of their songs starts playing on my tv now…..its like a little trivia game, which show will it be this week, and which song?
Loved Chuck’s return this week, thanks again Alan for turning me on to another great show! I hesitated to truly care about it until I read your reviews, and then I totally connected with it. Can’t wait to see how they tackle the story with Mama Bartowski!
I can’t believe Alan didn’t mention Dolph Lundgren quoting lines from Rocky IV during his appearance on the B.S. Report. That might have convinced Simmons to give Chuck a chance.
Believe me, I’ve tried with Bill and Chuck. It ain’t happenin’.
Please. Simmons finds the Nth iteration of Real World/Road Rules/Challenge entertaining. His taste is, frankly, questionable.
I watched The Wire because Simmons kept talking about it.. so I am thankful for that.. but yesterday on the podcast with Alan, he was clueless about a lot of shows….
Simmons clearly had his opinions going in and Alan wasn’t going to change it. The more clueless Simmons is about something, the stronger his opinion about it.
I thought the episode was a bit cheesy, even for Chuck. That said, I’m so happy to have it back that I just don’t care.
Also, is it weird that I was as excited to hear about Ellie being pregnant as I have been for any of my own friends? Probably.
This seemed like it would be harder to follow than most episodes for new viewers. I wasn’t sure why they went this way with the ADD style and quick cuts and general confusing way of telling their story.
My guess is that they realize the ship has sailed on significantly increasing viewership. This is one last season pretty much as a gift because NBC could only launch so many new shows and they know what they are getting from Chuck.
It took me until his second appearance to realize who Harry Dean Stanton was, and then I practically shouted “REPO MAN!” A great movie, and a total Chuck move to bring him in for the cameo. I had forgotten how much I missed this show!
Great episode. Great comedy and mystery. Just enough campiness to make CHUCK charming. Keep it up and we’ll get a season 5!
I so missed my show. The sexting cracked me up, even though Morgan taking those pictures of Chuck was a little disturbing. Dolph Lundgren worked very well here, I was a bit sad when he got taken out. And I’m really looking forward to Linda Hamilton as Mama Bartowski. She was most definitely perfect casting.
And my favorite part of the evening…
Casey missed Chuck! The bromance is alive and well!
Couldn’t have said it better myself!!!
Great work on everybody’s part. The sexting thing was a riot because they kept it going and kept making it funnier, and Dolph did great work. Mama B kicks @$$!
That may be the best executed premiere Chuck has ever done. I sort of liked the guest star/world-traveling overload; Chuck seems to be at it’s best when it’s most absurd. And Chuck and Morgan being master spies by taking public transit was awesome.
I really can’t state enough how much ridding the show of the Chuck & Sarah angst improved the show. Last year’s premiere spent every minute with the two pining for each other. Here, we got great and bizarre sexting scenes–the look Casey gives Sarah when he comes back from the bathroom on the plane was priceless. It’s just so nice to have drama that’s fueled by an actual mission rather than bizarro miscommunication between the show’s leads.
I do think Sarah needs a new cover. The awkwardness of Sarah and Casey in the “regular” world was part of the show’s initial charm. I hope the show does some domesticated stories this year…
It took me a few minutes to figure it out, but Volkoff was taken from the last name of a Russian bad guy wrestler in the mid to late 80s that fought Hulk Hogan.
Nikolai! Yes!
Really happy to have Chuck back on my TV. As for the episode, I have so much love for this episode. Top to bottom one of the best of the series.
It took me a few minutes to get into it. I think because they didn’t show the reruns all summer it was kind of like being on summer vacation then coming back to school.
I just wasn’t feeling it but I will watch it again in a day or two. Still I am glad its back
Yeah I know what your feeling. As a really big fan of Chuck I couldn’t really get into it either but I think that’s just because of the long break and re watching season 3 a whole day before the premiere did it. But when I watch it again I think I’ll be really into it. Can’t wait for next week!
I missed it! ugh!
A top 5 Chuck episode for sure. Fantastic. Absolutely loved it.
Despite being amused by the 80’s guest stars, and having a laugh here and there, I was quite underwhelmed. I think I am over this show.
FAIL
Great start. I wasn’t even worried about the feint to “Chuck and Sarah on different missions” conflict. I figured they had learned their lesson from last year.
Really didn’t enjoy the episode all that mutch. It was too disjointed and choppy, especially in the first half.
The only bit I really enjoyed was ‘Vandalay Industries’, that made me chuckle.
Agreed that it was not one of the best. Chuck is always full of an except-able level of implausibility, but this one went WAY overboard. The whole beginning was inane and we are to believe that there is a huge secret, high-tech room underneath the apartment? Come on Josh.
Also, the Repo Man thing would have been great had it not been spoon fed. And Vandalay Industries was funny, but I prefer the more obscure references, ie Garo Yepremian.
Oh well, there is always a few duds per season and I’m sure the next episode will be tremendous
The secret high-tech room is under the house where Chuck and Ellie grew up.
That makes FAR more sense! Thanks for clearing it up.
” And Vandalay Industries was funny, but I prefer the more obscure references”
I have no idea what that is, so its more than obscure for me.
(And I’m replying to what I can reply to, ie, not to the actual poster making the comment because this board is weird)
Show was terrific… it just seems to get better. I hate that Simmons is anti-Chuck in terms of a trial, but I get it. You can tell it is something he’d have to be dragged to kicking and screaming. Munn didn’t do much for me other than the obvious hotness, but everything else worked extremely well. I do want to see Chuck tell Ellie what’s going on so we don’t have to do the whole annoying secret-keeping very long, because it is hard to watch as an informed viewer.
Please let it die!
Hey Alan, did NBC keep the season order at just 13 eps?
It was all well and good (and, really, it was), but what’s with all the upskirt shots? Ms. Walker, there’s a phone call for you from 1992 — it’s Catherine Tramell, and she wants her stunt hoochie back. At least, for the love of Michael Carmichael, let’s get a shot of Casey’s package — what’s fair’s fair….
Nothing fair about US TV – there have been shots of topless men for decades, yet no topless women – time to redress the balance!
I thought it was really great… though I actually was hoping for a classic Chuck kung fu fight. Plus I hope Harry Dean Stanton comes back in the future, Morgan trying to get his car back etc.
Also, if Chuck’s mom is a prisoner of Volkoff (Timothy Dalton perhaps?) did she just escape in the end? I was a little vague about that.
I think the implication was that she works for him or is tied to him in some capacity.
Best show of the night. Everyone was used well.
But enough of Sarah and Chuck talking about how hard a long distance relationship is. They’re together; let’s leave it at that.
Definitely an interesting episode, and a changeup from the usual, even if it was a job reset button.
Really enjoyed “Diane’s” dramatic reveal. Bonita Fredericy must be soooo excited to be out from behind the screen all year long!
I do not get the whoop-de-doo for Olivia Munn. Nothing part, nothing role.
Dear god, they very nearly showed Sarah’s crotch there. DAMN, that’s some scary fanservice there. It made me feel dirty in a bad way… but then again, I’m not the 18-49-dude demographic.
A little bit too hokey for my tastes, but I’m just glad this show is back on the air.
I am sure the running “Tangiers” joke could be a play on any number of action movies, but I immediately thought it was a reference to the Star Wars prequels. I vaguely recall Obi-Wan and Anakin having a similar exchange before escaping some perilous situation.
Also, whats the over/under on the number of episodes until Linda Hamilton says “Come with me if you want to live”?
I thought it was a fun episode. One small quibble though: I’m pretty sure they’re aging Chuck backwards if they’re now showing him being that young in 1994. Wasn’t there an ep in season 1 or 2 where they flashed back to 1992 and Chuck and Morgan were like 12-ish?? Or was it 1994 for that flashback too? I need to go back and watch the DVD. But either way he definitely was younger than 12 in this flashback tonight.
Plus if Sarah was class of ’98 (Chuck vs. the Cougars) and Chuck is about her age, he’d have been around 14 in 1994. Way off.
I’m sure it sounds like a weird quibble but I really hate timeline inconsistencies in t.v. shows and movies!!
In pop culture references, I’m pretty sure that the shot when Chuck and Morgan enter Volkoff industries is yet another shout-out to Spies Like Us. And Volkoff spelled like that (as it was in the company logo) has got to be Nikolai Volkoff.
Did my ears deceive me or did Casey mutter “oy gevault ” when Chuck gets to see and kiss Sarah in the Castle after the General drops him through the trapdoor down the slide?
RIP Chuck. This husk of seasons 1 and 2 is so depressing to see.
Similar feelings here. The tone change last season and the show bowing down to the over-zealous shippers (oh noes Chuck is going out with someone who isn’t Sarah! The world is ending!) has ruined this show for me.
The very idea that Chuck can “retire” when his brain holds every secret in the entire government database is still foolish and inconsistent. Especially when we spent two seasons with Chuck under threat of termination to safeguard that information. Just as last season when they turned Chuck into a fully qualified spy (something they shouldn’t have done in one half season) and had him still working at the Buy More when I’m pretty sure being in the CIA and NSA isn’t a part-time contract job.
Now the show is reducing the funniest aspects of the show to filler and turning the premise of an ordinary geek in a spy world into just a comedy version of Alias or I Spy for teens. Far too much lovey-dovey content pandering to shippers in place of the old silly geek comedy (Missile Command! DeLorean!)and Big Mike and Jeffster.
It just inhabits a very ordinary place now. That of being one more lightweight spy show in what is now a very overcrowded genre.
I think Chuck falling through the trap door was a reference to Luke Skywalker falling through the chute at the end of Empire Strikes Back.
Great episode, I’m just so glad it’s back.
That was in a Bond movie or two as well
Good to have the show back. It’s just fun spending time with these characters.
“No. I either leave or they die.”
Casey might not have had a long distance relationship, but didn’t Alexander Coburn?
Yep, and he left.
Or died. Take your pick.
Is this the last season? I can’t see it going beyond this one.
I thought it was great and couldn’t give a flying fuck what you thought about it Sepinwall. BA HA HA HA HA!!!!
Now this is my Chuck!
Good work people after the trainwreck of season 3 it’s so nice to have fun back in Chuck.
VERY nice that they didn’t drag out the secrets and lies between Chuck and Sarah, that have been done to death.
Please keep this up and show us all that it is possible to do an intresting show with people in a commited relationship instead of bolted on angst.
Agent Michael Carmichael
I’m just waiting to see Mrs. Bartowski’s reaction to Chuck and Elli’s special Mother’s Day. There may not be enough tears in the world for that one.
Not bad.
What was up with the excessive makeup on Levi throughout the episode? Was it just my TV or did he look like he had layered on a ton of lipstick and a crapload of greasepaint the whole time?
Morgan: “You kiss your mother with those thumbs?” and Sarah’s reaction…. Funniest Chuck line ever!
Not really thrilled about the Buy More coming back to be honest.
Other than than that, it was a fun season premiere.
The running gag with Tangiers (“running”–oops; no pun intended) made me think of the Hope-Crosby “Road” movies with their standing (not running) patty-cake escape gag.
In pop culture references there was Morgan’s non-stop litany at the beginning (“army of one, highway to the danger zone, live free or die hard”) with Chuck’s classic meta-response.
It was a fun, fun episode. The use of Stanton was great. I saw his name in the opening in the opening credits, so as soon as he said “Repo Man!” I cracked up.
I agree with the article, great to see Bonita Friedericy in the credits. I am still laughing thinking what will happen if Jeffster is re-hired at Buy More and how they will interact with the General! Bring back the Repo Man … he was awesome!
I really liked the episode. Whether skipping the Chuck Fu and the gunfight was budgetary or strategic, I think it worked really well for the show. It felt like we got 5 more minutes of content because we didn’t have to see the harrowing gunfight we knew they’d get out of. (Not to say that they should skip every fight scene, but this is the 4th season… we trust Casey and Sarah to shoot them out of whatever the situation is.) Also, I liked Chuck’s confidence in himself with his “You clearly don’t know who you’re dealing with” line.
Our viewing party loved the Morgan in lederhosen shot.
OK, because of the Seinfeld reference I will always love this show.
Itâ€™s good to see that they seem to be treating this as a final season. They best we have to wish for is a full season, and even that might not happen. My guess is after the rating for next week NBC will probably have decided if there will be a full season or not and hopefully they will give them enough notice to write a series finale.
Loved it. I’m so happy to have this show back.
I was afraid that Linda Hamilton would be too much stunt casting (oh look, there’s Linda Hamilton), but she fit in quite nicely.
After watching Firefly all summer, it was kind of freaky to see “Jayne” looking 10 years older. :-)
Great episode. But the Mama Bartowski scenes reminded me a little too much of the early Laura Bristow/Irina Derevko plot in Alias. I’ve always loved that Chuck stands out among its spy show brethren (Alias, Covert Affairs, Nikita, soon Undercovers) for its irreverence, heart, and oddball humor. I know that Chuck loves riffing on spy show tropes, but I wonder as it goes into season 4, do you just run out of original spy show plot lines? And this is not something I ever wanted to say about Chuck!
Loved it and so glad to have it back.
An awesome start to the season. This is one of the few shows that started out great and just keeps getting better. When season 2 threatened to veer into procedural territory (but still in a fun way), we had the great direction of season 3. Alan has been very polite to the irate shippers, but they were proven wrong—the 13 episode arc of season 3 ended exactly where most of us knew it was going, then there was a fantastic 6 episode bonus arc. I love that the show’s creators know how to shake things up, not just for the sake of doing it, but to move things forward. I’ll take what I can get this season, but remain hopeful we’ll get a back 9 pickup. So far, I haven’t seen a show currently on, or on the horizon, that looks more fun than Chuck.
I was busy last night so I had to watch early this morning between getting myself ready for work and the kids ready for school. I’m sure I missed a ton and will be watching again tonight.
But what was the titular “anniversary” between Chuck and Sarah? They say happy anniversary to each other as they’re on the bus out, but I don’t remember a previous mention that they had an anniversary coming up.
I really enjoyed the episode. It did take me a while to jump back into the world; I should have watched a few episodes over the weekend. I kinda miss Chuck’s longer hair…I thought the perfect length was the beginning of season 3.
I was disappointed with the lack of information regarding GRETA. If I hadn’t learned anything about it prior to the episode, I probably wouldn’t have even caught the name of Munn’s character as Morgan is recovering from his slide into Castle. I’m sure it will come up next week for a reason that may be considered a spoiler so I’ll stop talking there…