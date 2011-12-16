‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Curse’: Spy game

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as the CIA brings me wine…
“You ever wonder what it would be like if we lived a life of mystery and adventure like that?” -Captain Awesome
Leaving the Buy More gang off to the side for the week, “Chuck vs. the Curse” wound up going 2-for-3 with stories featuring the rest of the cast.
Ellie and Awesome’s spy role playing turning into a night of real spy action was a fun story for the two, and the kind of thing a show like “Chuck” tries out in its later years. (If there were to be a sixth season, I imagine Smart Jeff would eventually wind up going on a mission.) It’s been clear that these two aren’t cut out for full-fledged spy careers – the few times in the past that Devon has stumbled into spy world, he’s been afraid and only useful for his good right hook – but for a night’s adventure in their new, wearying lives as parents, and on an adventure where they don’t actually have to do anything too outlandish, why not? I especially enjoyed how the danger wound up as an aphrodisiac for them – though, of course, when you put Ellie(*) into one of Sarah’s dresses and have Awesome take his shirt off, the danger only has to do so much work. A very nice showcase for Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin, though in hindsight I think we could have gotten a bit of mileage out of the mistaken identity thing, since those two in those outfits so clearly looked like they could be the dashing spies in charge of Carmichael Industries.
(*) Sarah Lancaster has spent most of this series wearing hospital scrubs and moderate makeup, so it’s almost funny when someone remembers, “Oh, yeah, she’s gorgeous!” and play that up for an hour. McPartlin is shirtless nearly as often as he is fully-clothed, so he’s always been treated as the eye candy in that couple.
Morgan and Alex taking tentative steps towards reconciliation – which, as much as Alex wants to protest, we know is coming – was also charming, even if their “mission” to secure Chuck’s P.A.N.T.S. (or “Private Artifacts Never To Share”) was slight and largely an excuse to make them work together. “Pants” is just a funny word, and also as an acronym, it turns out.
The Chuck/Sarah story, unfortunately, was a disappointment on a few levels. First, while Chuck’s emotions and his feelings for his friends and family have always been his most vulnerable point, I had hoped he had gotten better at working around that over the years – at finding a way to make sure he saved his sister and brother-in-law without letting the bad guys get anywhere near The Omen. I know the shadow conspiracy had to release the big computer virus in order for the major story arc to move forward, but I hate that Chuck would have put such a dangerous weapon into enemy hands – and that Sarah, Beckman and Casey, for that matter, would have gone along with even a version of that plan. And the idea that Chuck obsessing over the “curse” made him yet another Bartowski participating in it (by running away from Sarah) didn’t feel like it was explored enough. Most of the time, Chuck’s neuroses are what make him endearing. Every now and then, though, they make him kind of annoying, and this was one of those blessedly rare occasions.
I also felt like the final sequence with Robin Cunnings at Castle made a couple of missteps. First, it wrapped up the idea of the government hunting Chuck, Casey and Sarah waaaay too easily. I can see the show not having the time to devote multiple episodes to a fugitive arc in this 13-episode final season, but the problem got solved so speedily it’s as if it never happened. And second, I don’t like that it was implied Beckman and Casey tortured Robin to get the information they needed. On lots of shows, sure, absolutely. (Just to stay with Adam Baldwin characters, I think of Jayne in the “Firefly” pilot being told to scare someone and replying, “Pain is scary.”) But “Chuck” has always been an oddly innocent kind of show, befitting the main character. Casey and Sarah will do things that Chuck won’t, and the bad guys will torture people, but having two of our heroes do it – even if we don’t see it, and even if they’re the hardened, cynical NSA veterans Casey and Beckman – feels tonally off. I don’t know. Maybe that’s just me.
There’s a big story going on here, and a lot of steps have to be taken quickly to get from here to there by the end of these 13 episodes. Last week’s episode was a very strong step on that journey, where the best parts of “Curse” had little or nothing to do with it.
Some other thoughts:
* This week in “Chuck” music: Apologies for getting the song list much too late to include it last week. I now have the next several song sheets already, so we’re good on this front at least until January. This week’s songs included “Kiss Me” by Joie de Vivre (Ellie and Awesome prep for their date), “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” by George Strait (Casey and Beckman at the roadhouse), “All Around the World” by Theophilus London (Sarah and Casey come to everyone’s rescue) and “I Want the Lights on After Dark” by Memphis (the final montage).
* Don’t know if this was Open Table product integration, but either way, did it feel intrusive, or like the sort of thing a techie like Chuck would do?
* Question: would burly Agent Simms have been killed if Ellie and Awesome hadn’t jumped out of the car, forcing him to stop and get out and look for them? Or would Robin have stumbled on him no matter what?
* Rebecca Romijn is the kind of guest star it’s almost surprising it took them 5 seasons to get around to. Then again, she was on “Ugly Betty” for a few of those and therefore not available.
* Casey: “Rescuing Bartowskis is our business.” Heh.
Finally, several of you noted that the previews at the end of last week’s episode gave away a big guest star who’s in next week’s Christmas episode (which I’ve seen, and which is outstanding), and I’m going to ask you to again abide by the blog rules and DO NOT DISCUSS ANYTHING YOU’VE SEEN IN PREVIEWS FOR UPCOMING EPISODES, or anything else you know about what’s coming. I imagine it’s pretty easy to speculate on who’s in that mysterious prison cell we see at the end of the episode, but for those who try to avoid watching those promos, let’s just keep it to ourselves for another week, please. Any comment giving that away will be deleted. Period. Thanks for playing along.
What did everybody else think?
That was awful except for Ellie and Awesome. Maybe my least favorite episode of the whole series. Just boring, nonsensical, required Chuck being a moron AND an insensitive jackass, heroic torture, a lame villain, this lame masterplot, quick and easy resolution to danger and just… bad.
I really hope you’re right about next week.
Agent Simms probably doesn’t die if Ellie and Awesome don’t jump out of the car. And Ellie and Awesome don’t jump out of the car if they just think to turn their phones back on and call Chuck after they realize neither of them ordered the limo.
That’s exactly what I said. I practically yelled “call Chuck!” at the TV.
Or you know, if the agent or Beckman herself had tried to tell them they were trying to help instead of that “Operation Eagle” nonsense or whatever that was
Terrible episode. Chuck has struggled since Season 3, but this was probably the worst episode of the series. Just about unwatchable. Nothing worked, and based on the previews (and the general problems with this show over the past few years) I’m not terribly optimistic about next week.
I agree. I hate shows that do the tired “mistaken identity” bit. I just saw “Date Night” on cable recently. This ep was too much like that movie: stupid, stupid, stupid.
100% agree that the torture was way off and that even remotely considering giving over the Omen was just dopey. And is it just me, or this season a whole lot more manslaughtery? Or should we just assume that was a hail of tranq darts that Casey and Sarah took down Robin’s men with?
And the open table & Ellie’s lingerie both felt like intrusive plugs. Especially with the harping on the points.
I took the “Toy” bit at the end, along with Romajn’s reaction, to be that Cummings could dish it out, but knew she couldn’t take it, so she folded.
I agree with John; Cunnings seemed poised to fold in a jiffy once she saw the Toy was in play.
It could certainly have been that, and I’d be fine with that interpretation. It played differently to me, though.
I found the Agent Provocateur product placement clunkier than Open Table. And I wondered, does AP sell outfits where the underpants are mandatory?
I agree with John–I 100% assumed that Cunnings folded as soon as she saw the Toy, being aware of exactly what she was in for.
The part I don’t understand is why Simms didn’t just tell Ellie and Awesome what was going on once he had them in the limo. It would have nixed the rest of the story, of course, but it would have made sense.
… but in this world, there is an established bare minimum of agent training and competence — which makes the idea of a CIA-trained torturer not able to take a bit of torture, absurd. How does a sadist rise up to that level, without being able to take it, at least as part of her training?
Really — if Cunnings were a boxer, would she be allowed into the field if she had a glass jaw? Wouldn’t she give up secrets immediately — the secrets precious enough to require torture, in the first place — if she could not resist? If Robin was meant to be a wuss, without being tortured, the storytelling was contemptuously lazy; if she was tortured, it was merely contemptuous of our heroes’ decency, which was always flexible, at least off-camera.
Face it: This “happy ever after” of Carmichael Industries was founded on Orion’s freelance spy work, which cost lives (if off-camera), and backed by a reformed arms dealer’s bankroll. Morally speaking, CHUCK doesn’t worry its beautiful mind about the consequences of its own big toys getting loose — name any other show where a worldwide control switch hidden in a free operating system wouldn’t be dealt with (The Roark OS, anyone?), then *another* Internet killa gets loose (and what sort of mad scientist develops such a virus without a vaccine, to at least demand ONE MILLION DOLLARS ransom for?), and again the hospital or air traffic control or regular traffic computers die, and again we see: No consequences.
I’ve never been under the illusion that CHUCK was morally clearer than THE UNIT; it just had more likeable characters, and goofier subplots. At last, this season the writers no longer have to worry about the next, so the masks begin to slip. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chuck kill several enemies, in cold blood, because He’s A Real Spy, Now, and that’s how he’ll protect his family. And Casey will grunt approvingly, and Sarah will cling to him, her burden lifted. It’s that kind of age, now….
Personally, knowing how this show usually goes tonally, I actually assumed that they merely threatened her with the use of her little toy and that was enough to get her to spill. She of all people knows what that thing will do when cranked up to eleven, especially after seeing her squirm at the sight, and I like to think that Casey could still hear Mal telling him to not actually torture him. Just how I saw it.
Interesting though, I was kind of taken aback by having another scene in which Casey, and this time Sarah also, were just gunning guys down left and right where as I think they would have been a bit more creative a few seasons ago with the rescue. Neither of these characters have shown any real aversion to killing but usually there is a lot more gravity associated with it i.e. Casey being arrested for murder, vs The Santa Clause, etc. Maybe it was since they were basically slaughtering them in the dark from the high ground, but something about that felt kind of off for the show.
Otherwise very meh episode. Chuck shouldn’t be that stupid anymore, that was, literally, a season one plot.
Out of this season I think they have had maybe one or two bad episodes…otherwise commentators and critics have enjoyed the season thus far. I will restate something that Alan points out a lot and Ryan MaGee mentions all the time….this is a show that has gone through 5 potential series finales in 3 years! The fact that they can have a run of episodes this season that are still enjoyable and fresh means that I kind of do not mind the odd hicup here and there. Apart from being a very unfair way to run a show and make it near impossible to maintain a high quality…I still think Chuck does very good work and enjoy it like nobodys business.
Is Chuck what it was in season 2 or 3? No. But it still better than most procedural druell and is better than Fringe that has done 7 episodes and only 2 were really good and that show is younger and has more consistency when coming to full season renewels.
Alan mentioned next week that it is an outstanding episode…so that is 5 or 6 out of 7 good episodes….not bad Chuck people, not bad. Colour me Impressed!
“It was a bit like old times, wasn’t it?”
Yes. After a great episode last week, this was the Chuck I know and can take or leave.
I chose to take the “torture” scene as not torturing her at all. She was the one who had seen the affect The Toy had on people, so threatening her with it seemed like enough to get her to talk. She probably knew she wouldn’t be able to handle it.
Also, While the Chuck/Sarah storyline itself didn’t exactly leave much to write home about, Yvonne Strahovski’s facial expressions were my favorite part of the episode. The look she gave Chuck when she saved him and then later her face when he asked if she would really shoot him was hilarious.
Based on TV convention, if they had actually used it on her we would’ve heard her screaming off-camera
I could have sworn that cabin burned down at one point. Am I remembering incorrectly?
I’m pretty sure it was last seen during Chuck vs Push Mix (aka Chuck series finale 3?) in which Alexi Volkoff is arrested by Beckman after getting thoroughly defeated by Chuck. While that would still leave the cabin standing, I’m not sure it would necessarily make it a good hiding place…
I agree that this was a weak episode, but Ellie and Awesome were incredibly fun to watch. Like Alan, I wish they had run with it just a little longer.
I assumed that Casey and Beckman didn’t actually torture Robyn. I think that the way that she flinched at seeing The Toy all juiced up implied that she would cave easily – not even Chuck flinched like that.
I think one of the best parts of this episode was Yvonne’s acting – the look she gives Chuck after the rescue was pure ice. I was impressed by that.
Awwwww, I *loved* watching Ellie and Awesome (tho yes, their escape should have lasted longer), LOVED Sarah’s dagger looks at Chuck after being the all business giant she-male again mowing down the enemy – GO, girl! But really: more plot holes here than in a loofah. And didn’t like Chuck reverting to idiot mode. C’mon, after so many years in the spy biz he suddenly has zero retention on his spy-wits??? Not buying that. Thwack upside the head to the writer!!
I guess it’s pointless to note the plot holes anymore this late in the game, but there were at least two major plot-breaking problems:
1. When Ellie and Awesome got in the limo, they actually bothered to show close-ups of the door locks locking. How the heck did they open the doors later to jump out the car? If they didn’t jump out, it’s likely nothing else that happened in the episode would’ve happened. And why bother to include those shots in the first place?
2. Why did the agent who brought Ellie and Awesome their wine give Ellie her phone back? And what was he doing with it after Rebecca Romijn was literally just using it in the scene before to call Chuck? Did she give it to him after she was done with it? Did he not know that these people were hostages? Did he actually think he was bringing wine to a couple of spies supposedly under protection of the CIA? Seriously? Seriously.
I just ignore most of the dumb plotholes that constantly infect Chuck scripts, but when one show has two whammies like this, and the ep overall is mediocre, it’s hard to forgive.
Im confused as to why Morgan never wiped Casey’s computer while he was over there, wasn’t that the whole reason he went there?
Who wrote this episode? Because of how, just, boring and nowhere it went, I’m guessing Wooten. Was it Wooten?
The writers have seriously decided to make Chuck really dumb, haven’t they? From basically blowing $877 billion, to actually thinking the Viper didn’t know who Morgan was, to thinking Decker wouldn’t double cross them (maybe the dumbest thing they have ever done on the show), and now with him going off alone with the Omen because his sister is in danger when he knows it should be rather obvious how bad of an idea that is, strikes me as bizarre. I’ve enjoyed the episodes except for two (premiere and tonight) this season, but the writers have really dropped the ball when it comes to writing the intelligence aspect of the characters, especially Chuck. And what the hell happened to the Agent X files that Chuck had to blackmail Decker and other parts of the CIA?! They just disappear? Complete bluff? Giant freaking plot hole right there. All of the failings of the this season have fallen strictly on Fedak. I don’t know what was going through his mind.
meh
I liked the episode! Glad to see Beckman back and I do not mind quick wrap ups to stories, especially with all other things going on this time of the year.
I liked the episode! Glad to see Beckman back more prominently and I like quick wrap ups to stories, especially this time of the year.
Whiny Chuck and Sarah relegated to the back burner again = recipe for “Dullsville”… again.
I don’t know but I used to really like this show. :(
“You’re not going to be like your father. Okay? You know why? Because you’ve got me.”
That’s the episode right there, for me.
Having seen Ellie as a temporary spy, I so wish TPTB in ‘Chuck’ had brought her into the inner circle a couple of seasons ago. Other than that, I liked this episode a lot.
I counted myself a Chuck fan, but this season hasn’t been on Hulu, and apparently I don’t care enough to watch it live. Of course it also doesn’t help that I no longer have regular Sepinwall reviews to keep it on my radar. Did it fall out of the rotation because the quality has dipped or just because it moved to Friday?
Huh? I’ve reviewed it every week, including the post you just commented on.
Wow, my bad. Must have missed a couple of the posts/didn’t realize the show went three weeks without airing a new episode. Thought you were only checking in on it from time to time as with Fringe.
In truth this show played all its card until the 48th episode or 54th if you have it. The point of this show was to get Chuck to be awesome and in Other Guy and Ring part 2 he was..he could kick ass, had the girl, was smart, etc. That was when the show really ended and I think that is why Alan said in his review that he would be happy with that being an ending. Now since then they have just been coasting along due to no real fault of their own…if the get cancelled they got cancelled because they did what they had to do from when they started this series and that was make Chuck a hero…and I think Alan will agree with me on that. He has said in many of his reviews that it very unfair for a show to live on half seasons not knowing if it was the end. The further we got away from season 2 or even lets say season 3 the harder these half seasons have become for the show to continue stories. I still enjoy this show and to think about it this season they have had 2 great episode 2 good ones and 1 average and 1 awful. For a show that has lasted 3 years with 5 potential series finales that is not bad consistency and I hear from Alan that next weeks episode is awesome…so make that 5 out of 7. What do you guys expect? That is not bad all things considered. I still love this show and always will.
What do you think Mr Sepinwall?
I really hated this episode.
Last week was ok but other than that this season has been awful so far.
Last night was one of the worst episodes of Chuck ever. Completely filled with plotholes, bad editing, and Chuck even more annoying than ever!
I was hoping the show would go out on a high note but I guess not. Next week can only get worse considering who they bring back. Really, of all the guests they have to use the destroyer of all fun, the wrecker of almost a full season?
10 seconds was fun this episode, Sarah being pissed. It really is a testament to Yvonnes acting skills that you can believe that she would even care about staying with whiny Chuck.
It is not exactly Zach’s fault that the writers and show runners have made him play Chuck so whiny and annoying. Ever seen Clifhanger where he took charge or all the times he saved the day way back when and was awesome….they have Chuck be the way he is so they can take short cuts and not be awesome. I mean did you see him on their first date in the second season…the guy is charming, charasmatic, funny, etc when they let him be. A lot of your issues Dan is with the creative team to be honest…the actors can only be awesome when the creative team lets them.
GINA: I’m not blaming Zach at all, I blame the same creative team as you do.
Pasting this I wrote elsewere:
I have watched every episode and bought every DVD-box so I think I can call myself a fan. But I am not a brainwashed fan that accepts any crap the writers give us.
Morgan as the intersect didnt work AT ALL. Most of the episodes have been full of gigantic plotholes (much more than ever) and downright boring. This episode Chuck was even more stupid and whiny than season 1, etc.
I agree that Carrie Ann Moss was good but that was so far the only good thing this season.
I’m a huge fan of Chuck season 1-2 and season 5 is nothing like that. I think the biggest mistake they did was Intersect 2.0 forcing them to balance the superpowers with making Chuck even more stupid and whiny. Close second comes having Brandon Ruth on the show, the man with only one facial expression for everything and not even the slightest chemistry. And then third of course how they destroyed both Chuck and Sarahs characters during the Shaw arc.
The saddest thing about “Chuck” since the end of S2 are these moments where they write either one or both of the two lead characters so thinly that they’re practically bystanders in the show they’re headlining.
Chuck cries during sports movies! I can’t believe you didn’t bring that up given your love of underdog sports movies.
I clearly remember Sarah and Casey torturing people in the past, that’s not a new thing. They treat that as a spy cliché, and a way to prove that they are badass agents as opposed to Chuck’s rookie feel.
Also, I think it’s S4 that watered down this show regarding to violence, turning it into A-Team level. In earlier seasons there has been Sarah killing people in cold blood (Versus Santa Claus), or actual regular characters being killed off in a shocking ways (Tony Hale’s character), realistic fight scenes with painful-looking bruises, and so on.
(I’m probably wrong, but) was this the first Chuck episode to be 100% Intersect-free? There was obviously no use of it, but I don’t remember it even being mentioned (although Morgan grazed the topic when admitting what a jerk he had been recently).
Alan: Surprised you let two weeks pass with no Intersect, and no reference to the Intersect, without comment.
Is this becoming a post-Intersect series? I guess not: I guess that the Omen virus will require an Intersect to defeat. Or maybe it will require Skynet to defeat, and then an Intersect to defeat Skynet …
I shouldn’t read comments. Because I totally loved it. I’ve really liked the season… Oh well. I’m going to bask in the fact that Morgan needed a fruit cup.
I liked Ellie and Awesome as the accidental spies, and appreciated the reminder that, yes, Ellie is gorgeous! But I couldn’t believe that the limo driver who was taking them away didn’t lock the doors!
except that he did…
Sarah Lancaster really wasn’t looking too good this episode. I don’t know what it was.