‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the First Bank of Evil’: I’ve created a monster!

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I let the beard be a pleasant surprise…
“You’re going to have to turn that girl into a Volkoff.” -General Beckman
After last week’s episode impressively balanced a bunch of different storylines for the large ensemble, “Chuck vs. the First Bank of Evil” was a more streamlined affair, focusing primarily on Vivan’s slow transformation from Vivan McArthur to Vivian Volkoff. Unfortunately, Vivian was probably the least compelling part of last week’s episode, and the expanded spotlight tonight didn’t have me any more convinced that she’s going to be a great villain (even if she’s a conflicted one) moving forward.
As I said last week, I think the idea of Chuck inadvertently creating his opposite number on the evil side is a good one – not novel, but something that could work with the right actor and/or character. After Chuck has squared off against Superman and James Bond, might as well see how he reacts to someone with a similar backstory who wound up going down a much darker path. The problem is that actress Lauren Cohan and the writers haven’t made Vivian particularly interesting beyond her obvious parallels to Chuck. Given the presence of the great Ray Wise(*) as a guest star, I’d much rather watch an arc about Volkoff’s lawyer than Volkoff’s daughter. Maybe we’ll get there in time, but at the moment it’s all about the daughter, and she’s too bland.
(*) “Reaper” alum Ray Wise, no less, giving Team “Chuck” one more time to remind us that their “super powered slacker in a big box store” surpassed and outlasted the other one.
The parallel subplot, in which the other Bartowski sibling inadvertently created her own monster by unleashing Sarah’s inner bridezilla, was better. I don’t know that they’re getting as many laughs out of this running gag as I think they want to, but Yvonne Strahovski slouching her way through a parody of the wedding dress montage that’s in every other romantic comedy of the last 20 years was pretty funny – and then Strahovski nicely sold the turn into Sarah being delighted by the right dress.
Chuck and Sarah robbing the evil bank as a cover for Vivian while talking about the wedding offered up a parallel of sorts of their fight in the middle of another bank robbery in the first Volkoff episode, but that whole sequence opened up one of the larger “Chuck Plot Holes of the Week we’ve had in a while: what are the chances that the bank manager wouldn’t notice that the bank was being robbed, while Vivian was there, by two Americans who look exactly like Vivian’s two security people from her earlier visit? How many giant blonde she-males visit this bank every day?
Oh, well. Last week was really strong, and it looks like we’ll have Ray Wise around for a while. Show’s off next week because of the return of “The Event,” and hopefully the episode the week after that will be more on form.
Some other thoughts:
• Morgan’s quest for housing did bring us some amusing gags with the supporting cast (Morgan’s ongoing disgust with Big Mike sleeping with his mom, Jeffster’s love of renaissance festival folk), but the resolution made only slightly more sense than the bank robbery. I get that it’s an efficient use of available characters – and the Gomez/Baldwin chemistry – to turn Morgan and Casey into roommates, but why in the world would Morgan want to live with his girlfriend’s homicidal dad?
• In addition to Ray Wise, we got Francois Chau – best known as Dr. Pierre Chang from “Lost” – as the bank manager.
• This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: the bank robbery was such a blatant riff on “The Matrix” that I’m surprised they missed the opportunity to have Chuck make a joke about it. Meanwhile, Morgan tries to cover for his presence in Castle by pretending to make a call about Sector 7-G, which is where Homer Simpson works at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. And the Volkoff bank card had a series of numbers on it that would be of great interest to “Lost” fans.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “El Capitan” by The Steelwells (Chuck and Big Mike talk to Morgan about his housing search), “Squealing Pigs” by Admiral Fallow (Sarah tries on wedding dresses), “Black Leaf” by The Cave Singers (Chuck and Sarah rob a bank) and “Breeze” by Alex Silverman (Morgan leverages Casey into giving him the spare room).
• This week in “Chuck” star music: in case you missed the fiasco that was the 2011 Oscar telecast last night, our man Levi had one of the few semi-bright moments when he dueted with Mandy Moore on the nominated song from “Tangled.” Levi’s one of those guys who takes any and every excuse to sing in public – if you’re in a karaoke bar with him and he’s your ride, you might want to call a cab if you want to get home before dawn – and it must have been a thrill for him to do it on such a big stage.
What did everybody else think?
BEST
EPISODE
EVER
While I wouldn’t agree that this is the best episode ever, I do disagree with Alan’s assessment of it. I thought it was quite strong and I really enjoy Vivian as a character.
Oh and last week’s episode sucked. Why do you find it necessary to like crappy episodes and poop on great ones?
No love for the Pulp Fiction references – “This is a robbery” and “Honey Bunny”? I enjoyed this one more than last week. The idea of Vivian not being a clone of her father had promise, and Ray Wise playing the Devil again was a bonus.
Actually, it would have been even better if Yvonne had blown the accent on the “This is a robbery!” line the way Tim Roth did in “Pulp Fiction.” That line is so weird because it’s totally delivered in a British accent.
yeah i thought the pulp fiction reference was cool, im suprised more people havent caught it
Pulp Fiction is getting a lot of love on Monday nights lately, after last week’s House homage.
Amazing episode!
It made me really sad that Sarah went wedding dress shopping with a computer instead of with Ellie.
But I got over it when Casey showed why she should get a new one of the same dress. :-)
I had the total opposite reaction. I didn’t care much for last week’s episode, and I really like this one. I’m not sold that Vivian is going to end up being a baddie.
I think Zac did a great job last night, but Yvonne really shined in this episode. That wedding dress transformation was a wonderful moment, the kind that she doesn’t get very often.
Otherwise, the episode was fine. I’m not entirely sold on Vivian, but she brings out how much Chuck has really owned his spy career this season, and I’ve particularly appreciated that these past few episodes. I know he’s no longer the awkward, unassuming hero that we all came to love in the first few seasons, but I’m really enjoying super spy Chuck.
Also, how awesomely did Chuck and Sarah channel Neo and Trinity? The bank heist was much fun!
As far as the bank heist identity plothole, I just remember that this is the same show where spies can talk into their watches and fiddle with their ear buds and no one ever seems to notice.
I can’t disagree with your Plot Hole of the Week, however, they so thoroughly owned the Matrix and Pulp Fiction references that it made the bank robbery sequence my favorite part of the episode.
Agreed!
Not only was the fighting/shooting part of the robbery scene clearly inspired by “The Matrix” but I thought the hostage/bag-filling part had a very “Pulp Fiction” vibe to it complete with Chuck calling Sarah “Honey Bunny”
It also felt like Chuck was doing his best DeNiro in “Heat”, strutting along the counters and demanding no one be a hero.
I think the Karaoke part was the best! but i also liked the bank robbery and the dress montage.
I LOVED this week’s episode mostly since it felt like a season 2 episode with season 4 dynamics. Fantastic episode.
Last week’s episode was definitely stronger but I still enjoyed this week’s episode as well. Vivian is a little on the weak side like you said, but it’s only her second appearance, there is still plenty of time for her to grow and improve, if after the next appearance she is still blah I might be concerned.
I enjoyed Sarah being the slightly neurotic one this week, its always nice when the writers let her match Chuck on that level, it makes the relationship feel more real and equal. The writers often don’t do that nearly enough.
OK, not the worst they’ve done, but this one left me a little grumpy. And sleepy. And a few other dwarf names I’ve left out.
I’m in agreement on the Vivian casting. If Lauren Cohan has a genie to let out of the bottle, she’d better do it soon — they would have been better off casting an American with some attitude, maybe with a little of the Chuck charm we remember from S1. After all, Vivian’s been exiled from Evil Dad since childhood, why did they absolutely have to pick a British accent for her character? Heck, as wonderful as Timothy Dalton’s been, he’s alternated between a British and Russian accent, and that’s seemed a bit inconsistent. If the British accent is all that’s holding the similarity of these characters together, that’s pretty weak casting.
And if you’re going to hire Ray Wise, for God’s sake, give the man some decent screen time to deliver the evil hilarity he’s capable of. What a waste.
I’m also back to my meh mood about the Sarah/Ellie dynamic. Let’s give the tired wedding planning gag a break for an episode or two, or at least bring something completely different into the mix if Sarah’s family issues come to the fore. Yvonne sold the dress scene beautifully as we’ve come to expect, but this show deserves better than writers who use that hackneyed “This dress makes me feel like a princess!” line for a character like Sarah. We understand Sarah’s evolving, but into THIS?
Maybe, though, this is why it’s so unfair this show didn’t get a full episode order going into the season. There’s no telling how much better the storytelling would be this season if it had.
Oh, and on a separate subject, I was really happy to see Zach do so well on an otherwise hideous OscarCast last night.
I enjoyed this episode – I thought it was fun. I think Sarah’s moments were the strongest in this episode; I’m glad they’re giving Ms. Strahovski more opportunities to be funny. I was REALLY amused by their Fun-with-Dick-and-Jane banter during the bank robbery!
While I’m really interested to see how Chuck handles his part in Volkoff’s progeny turning sour, I’m pretty sure we’ve seen him break an asset’s trust before. Wasn’t that part of the plot of season 1’s “Chuck vs. The Sandworm”?
Also in “Chuck vs. the Nacho Sampler”
Hmmm, that’s right, maybe that’s the one I was thinking of…
Also, Zachary Levi did a fantastic job on the Oscars.
I caught “the numbers” on Volkoff’s bank card, I use the same numbers as the password on my wireless router. Definitely fit that Pierre Chang was the bank manager. I remember a reference from maybe the second episode of Chuck when the intersect knew the real cause of the crash of Oceanic Flight 815. I miss most of Chuck’s pop culture references, but not the Lost ones.
As far as Chuck’s spy evolution, I liked when he stole the card from the bank guard without the intersect.
Is Casey building a new intersect at the Buy More? Not sure they would go back to that plot line again.
Alan missed the other Lost reference to the building of the ncs wing – the people and the room look like the building of the Hatch in the season 5 ep of Lost
And didn’t those bank security uniforms look a lot like Dharma jumpsuits?
Loved this episode! This was a lot better than last week. The bank robbery was a hoot–Sarah in a girly voice saying she felt like a princess in the wedding dress and then snarling at someone in the bank that if he moved she was going to blow his head off. So, so funny. And I like the dynamic of Vivian being misled to wonder about Chuck’s motives. It’s a much better way to go than having us wonder if she is “good” or not.
Did anyone else notice Ray Wise in the background at the end of last week’s “Mr. Sunshine”?
Yes. Looks like his part was cut or something because he had a credit on the show.
I’m not sure Vivianne is going to be the Big Bad of this short season. They could go somewhere else, and end the season with her getting in way over her head and ending up dead. Depressing, but better than believing she’d be a head of criminal organization overnight. Bringing in Ray Wise as the evil lawyer helps make her survival in the criminal underworld more believable, for now.
I agree there’s some annoying plot holes. Not only did I wonder why Morgan wants to move in with Casey, but it just again raises the question of why he had to move out immediately. Couldn’t he have stayed living with Chuck while he found a place? I guess not.
And yes, I too wondered how the bank did not recognize Sarah and Chuck, and why Vivianne had to be their hostage? I thought the manager was going to say something when the robber immediately took her as she came down the steps. Couldn’t she have just stayed in the safe room while the robbers got away?
My theory: she actually failed the “cooperating with law enforcement” question (since we didn’t see a true or a false) and the bank immediately contacted the lawyer. So he went and waited at the bank for her to show up. Otherwise how did he know she was there so he could come in and interrupt her CIA bug plant (or whatever that thing was)?
The last three episodes have been pretty dire. The show seems to have forgotten it is a comedy and when they want to take themselves seriously they should at least throw some unpredictable moments in.
On the plus side I think Lauren Cohan is doing an excellent job, has good screen presence and suits the role. True, as Alan says, the part wasn’t written interestingly enough, I agree with that and maybe Ray Wise should be the big bad guy for now. But she’s good casting.
This episode was fine, I guess, but it was too short on fun to keep me from pondering plot holes (or…gaps, let’s say). How hard is it to find an apartment? Morgan’s the manager of a big box store that seems to employ roughly 200 people, and he helps the CIA with their cover. He can afford an apartment. He can even afford a motel room for a couple nights if he needs time away from mom.
I also wasn’t really into the Sarah/Ellie plot. I think they were trying to have some fun with standard tropes, and that’s cool, but in the end, well, women be shopping. Even the oddest and toughest among us are just waiting for the perfect totally boring white dress and some Casablanca lilies, woo woo. I get there’s some other stuff there, about making Chuck happy, but the whole thing seemed to close to the tropes it was sort of defying.
Lauren Cohan was good in Rose’s final episode of Vampire Diairies, but when otherwise her performances all seem really same-y to me. This woman could be anyone at all, she doesn’t have a single distinctive characteristic (that’s not just on the actress of course, the writing is pretty bland and reactive.)
Glad to see so many people that enjoyed the episode. I think Alan’s waaaaay off the mark here, this one was infinitely stronger than last week’s.
I agree with the issue of plot holes, but the episode played a little better for me than for you. While I agree the main plot was not particularly intense or novel or otherwise interesting, all of the subplots worked well, and the heist scene was just great fun to watch. You took The Matrix from it but I was reminded more of Pulp Fiction from the dialogue, so I was pleased to get the “Hunny Bunny” reference out of it. However nonsensical, it was just a really fun scene.
One plot hole you didn’t mention is Chuck’s finality on the reunion issue. If the show were a real story unrestrained by production budgets, there’s no reason why Chuck wouldn’t bring him mom down to Castle and let her tell some stories and answer some questions for Vivian. She’s just hanging out at Ellie’s, she knows what not to say, Volkoff knows she’s a spy, and it’s exactly what Chuck would do in the way of a consolation prize. And if that were to happen, Vivian would go from having little compelling reason to no compelling reason for shifting to the dark side. Except for Ray Wise, of course.
Also, while I enjoyed it I thought there was a little too much Basil Exposition coming from Beckman in this one. While some of it is inherent to the flow of things as the producers have elected to do them, there have been some really godawful moments (end of CV First Kill, e.g.) where she states the obvious and lays it on real thick to artificially boost the emotional stakes, and some of her comments were teetering in that direction.
Last week’s episode was a lot better but this one was pretty solid (except for the mustache / no mustache thief). The action scenes were awesome!
I wasn’t expecting Vivian to go back to the castle and tell them about the card but the ending was completely predictable right after the talk inside the bank.
It’s nice to see that Sarah can be a normal girl sometimes. Loved her crazy list at the end.
Flip your evaluation of the episode around and that sums up the episode for me.
Laura Cohen, and Ray Wise, were the best part of the episode. The Sarah wedding stuff was a rinse and repeat of Sarah’s unpacking issues from Role Models forcing Sarah to go from one extreme of behavior to the other in the same episode. Yvonne works the individual moments beautifully but they are painful together as an episode character arc. She deserves better material than this.
But then subtlety in Chuck is a rare commodity.
What if the bank manager did recognize Chuck and Sarah but let them go because it was part of the master plan to turn Vivian?
Only qualm I had of the episode was that the first outside shot that was labelled Macau was actually Hong Kong.
Also, the Chinese translation shown of “First Bank of Macau” is roughly “evil Bank of Macau” which I found pretty funny….
I really disliked this episode. The drama was as weak as the comedy. Morgan referring to a “housing crisis” didn’t make any sense to me since Chuck begged him to stay and Morgan is the one who decided he needed to move out. There’s no deadline on it. The attempt at building suspense after Vivian answered a question in the vault was aggrevating. Maybe those two things soured me so quickly I couldnt try to like the latter half, but this felt like a 20 minute episode stretched into the hour slot with a lot of extraneous “banter” that just didn’t work for me.
I’m totally with Alan on this one. And I’m with him on his assessment of last week’s ep too. Last week’s ep had me LOLing a ton, and this one barely made me chuckle even once or twice. The comedy was just not hitting the mark in this one at all. I’m usually a sucker for Jeff/Lester scenes, but their storyline was just odd and not funny in this one.
And I don’t understand how anyone can be compelled in the least by this Vivian character or Lauren Cohan as an actress. She is as bland as a saltine cracker. And her British accent is bad. I feel a bit bad for saying these things but yeah … I dunno how they decided to pick this actress for this role. And I’m not super into the storyline itself either, so it’s not entirely the actress’s fault.
Of course the hit or miss quality of the S4 episodes is not shocking considering that they lost their entire writing staff after NBC jerked them around for so long about renewing them for S4. Some of the eps this season have been awesome, but some of them, like this one, are just really bleh.
Cohan is an American who has lived in England. I’m English and her accent is perfect. She sounds like a wealthy, well educated woman from somewhere like Surrey or Hampshire.
Well I suppose I will trust you, but it just sounds like she keeps lapsing back to the American accent to me. Especially in last week’s episode, it kept throwing me off. And in any event it doesn’t change the larger issue at hand, which is that she is bland.
There’s not a hint of American. The likes of Paltrow and Zellweger have received praise for their English accent in the past, but there’s usually a word here or there that gives them away. Given how many many bad English accents Americans do on TV and in film – and vice versa – I’m really surprised that people have picked on Cohan for this.
Zachary Levi’s accent, by contrast, is horrific. I hope it’s intentionally so. And does he really know how to pronounce Worcester, or do the writer’s keep including it to have a laugh at his expense?
Sorry GX (and I say this as a huge Anglophile), but movies and TV have just as many bad American accents from Brits. Hugh Laurie does the best American accent I’ve heard from a Brit, but many (here’s looking at you Ewan McGregor) can’t help but sound Southern even if they aren’t meant to be Southern. I’m pretty sure Zach Levi’s British accent is supposed to be horrible to play up his geekiness. I liked this episode, but I think last week’s was better and funnier.
I didn’t buy Vivian’s psychological transformation at all. Vivian grew up with no relationship with Volkoff, presumably had other positive influences on her life, these particular CIA agents rescued her at peril of themselves, and minions of her father’s group have repeatedly tried to assassinate her. The idea that she would suddenly turn all Anakim Skywalker on herself goes way beyond the thin boundary of believability that even Chuck follows.
I love this goofy show. I do wish the actress playing the new possible evil one was more dynamic; right now, she bores me – but the addition of Ray Wise to anything always makes me perk up a tad.
I really agree about the implausibility of the Casey/Morgan roomie plan. THERE goes Morgan’s sex life, that’s for sure. There won’t be any tantric sex with candles and blindfolds at his girlfriend’s dad’s place. Although I guess you could say that there’s an interesting parallel in Morgan going from unhappily overhearing his mom and step-dad having sex to having to hide his girlfriend and himself from her father hearing them have sex.
I was also perplexed by Chuck and Sarah not being recognized during the robbery, but really the notion that there would have been no cameras in the hallways where Chuck had been walking during the first visit or in the vault where Vivian installed the digital tag–that was even more ridiculous to me.
I liked the episode all right, but boy did I have to fanwank a lot!
I am glad we didn’t actually get to see Sarah’s dress.
This episode was more background viewing to me, which is what Chuck has become for me.
I thought the episode was better than Alan gives it credit for; however, I do agree that the Ray Wise character would make a better villian … at least based on what we have seen in the last 2 episodes.
The Sarah-Ellie moments were very well done! Why does Yvonne never get any Emmy consideration? Her ability to go from comic to serious to kick butt and back-and-forth is nearly unmatched on Chuck, except for maybe Mr. Baldwin. Go Yvonne!
This show does not get any Emmy consideration at all, and so many of the stars and costars are worthy starting with Zach Levi. I always figured it was because it didn’t fit neatly into the “comedy” or “drama” box yet Glee gets nominations galore. Go figure!
I’m surprised nobody’s raised a comment about the hot pocket product placement…
I would love to support Chuck by buying hot pockets… except I already buy too many
yes – i went out and bought the Hot Pockets the next day. gotta show advertisers some love!
RE: the plothole: I noticed it too… but to be fair, Chuck had a mustache the first time, and sunglasses the second.
I thought Alan was a bit harsh on this episode, and he is normally quite generous on some of the season 4 eps so far. I thought this ep was quite good, not as good as last week. Chuck wearing the stocking to rob the bank made me laugh out loud. Something the old Chuck would have done.
Think the producers will regret the casting choice of Vivian. She has two facial expressions, sad and shocked and she seems to alternate between the two, which will be an issue as she goes down the path to the dark side, which will require some genuine acting at some stage. The only saving grace will be if Laura Palmers Dad can become the real villian in the piece and be the puppet master and get Vivian to do his bidding.
I do believe ladies and gentlemen that the supposed plot hole was really not. Yes it seemed odd to the viewer but I felt it was meant to be. Otherwise why was the question about cooperating with the police overshadowed in less than a second by the CEO returning with the case and why was the Lawyer at the Bank at all? If he was there and in that room without a guard then I think he got to the bank before they arrived the first time and helped to orchestrate the whole thing. Just my opinion… Cohan is perfect for the role and I think the writers are doing a awesome job on her script and it will be shown in time. All around I think it was an awesome episode full of foreshadowing for this arc.
I pretty much agree with you, and I think some people are being short sighted about the “plot holes” and where Vivian’s character might end up. I’m not sold that she’s going to end up being a baddie, but I may be wrong. Regardless, I enjoyed the episode.
i feel compelled to point out that morgan’s line “i thought they were installing directv” was hysterical
also mad props to levi’s comedic portrayal of the bodyguard and bank-robber characters
Thanks, Alan, for mentioning the Oscar telecast. Levi’s duet from “Tangled” was indeed a highlight of the evening for me! However, in reviewing the most recent ep, no one has said anything about the intensely creepy moment when Casey points out that the wedding dress Sarah has chosen has huge bullet holes in it. It might have just been for laughs, but I couldn’t help but think that maybe it was also a rather grim reminder of the dark business that they’re in. Foreshadowing? Could this wedding prove disasterous for our heroes? Or were the writers just having fun with the whole wedding thing? I also find it really hard to believe that castle would have this huge inventory of clothes and disguises in it. And, being that it’s a new facility, if they did have this huge inventory, wouldn’t the clothes have been new? What other woman has been around to wear that white dress on a mission? Certainly not one who lived to tell the tale.
isn’t the biggest chuck plot hole of the week that vivian could just walk into volkoff headquarters and nobody notices or stops anybody but the lawyer?
The Volkoff building’s more or less abandoned, so…