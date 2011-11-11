‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Frosted Tips’: The pantsing party

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I replace my backup juicer…
“I’m going to talk to my friend.” -Chuck
Now that’s more like it.
As I’ve been saying for a couple of weeks, it’s not that I disliked the first two episodes of the season, but they definitely felt like examples of a show that, as it got closer to the finish line, was moving less quickly and gracefully than it used to. And Morgan with the Intersect, both before and after his heel turn, wasn’t working as well as I had hoped last spring.
“Chuck vs. the Frosted Tips,” on the other hand, felt very much like vintage “Chuck,” on both the comic and emotional sides.
Morgan was still more obnoxious and petulant than dark and villainous. But because Chuck’s eyes were open to what he’d become for the whole episode, it was easier to focus on the sympathetic side of things: our good-hearted hero wondering why on earth his oldest, closest friend had transformed into a ginormous d-bag.
What happened, of course, is that the Intersect is corrupting him – and that this Intersect isn’t what any of us thought it was. It wasn’t a benign parting gift from General Beckman (whose return lent a bit of gravity to the hour), but a sinister, brain-corrupting Trojan horse, presumably from Decker, as part of the long game he’s running on Chuck. (I’m guessing the idea was to put it in Chuck, whose brain can handle the Intersect, and then wipe out the strong moral sense that made him a good guy but less-than-ideal spy.) How Morgan presumably survives the bomb(*) remains to be seen, but it feels like we have a strong direction for the season now.
(*) And let me remind y’all of the “don’t talk about the previews” portion of the No Spoilers rule for this blog. I haven’t seen next week’s episode, nor the previews for it, at the time I’m writing this, so I have no idea what we’ll see of Morgan, but any comment discussing the previews will be deleted. Period.
So all the material about Morgan was much stronger this week than last, particularly the pantsing outside Verbanski headquarters and then Chuck finally getting through to him with the mustache story from eighth grade. And it was supported by one of the best Casey stories the show has ever done, in which we see the thin line between lust and hate, between sex and violence, as he dealt with Gertrude Verbanski. Adam Baldwin and Carrie-Anne Moss just crackled together during that fight/flirt scene in her office, and it was almost as much fun to see Sarah play Cyrano for Casey earlier. (Sarah hasn’t had a story arc of her own yet this season, but this was a very good use of her in the meantime.)
And this was the second week in a row with a strong Buy More subplot. There were times in the last couple of seasons where it felt like the store was still around only because everybody loves Big Mike, Jeff and Lester, and not because the writers had any more ideas for them, but that part of the show definitely feels much livelier this season. It always helps when a Buy More story winds up paralleling a spy story, and in this case we had Captain Awesome seemingly curing Jeff of his spaciness, turning him into as much of a stranger to Lester as Morgan seemed to Chuck this week. Though I’ve seen Scott Krinsky be cleaned up and sound normal in real life, it was so strange to have Jeff acting that way, and I’ll be curious to see how long this incarnation of the character – who once had great promise, back in his Missile Command-playing ’80s heyday – survives before he’s back to his old flaky ways.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: Apologies. I get the list every week from NBC, but for some reason my usual contact didn’t get the list in time today. I’ll update this post when I finally get it (or when a fan site like Chuck Online publishes the list). UPDATE: Okay, got the list, belatedly. The songs were, “Raw Meat” by The Black Lips (Awesome’s first hour as a stay-at-home dad), “Rock the House” by The Deekompressors (Morgan enters the Buy More, and again when Morgan and Verbanski arrive on the roof), “Strangers in the Night” by The Morning Benders (Casey in Verbanski’s office) “A Little Something For Ya” by Beastie Boys (the good guys show up on the roof dressed as a helicopter crew) and “Through the Crowd” by Hotel Lights (Morgan preparing for his post-Intersect, post-Casey life).
• Given that the bullet-time effect from “The Matrix” has been so parodied and/or stolen in the 12 years since that movie came out, I think the only time it should be allowed any more is in something featuring an actual “Matrix” castmember. Fortunately, “Chuck” has Carrie-Anne Moss hanging around for a while, so it’s all good.
• Before the season began, I kept saying – only half-joking – that given the dire straits of NBC elsewhere, I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked to see “Chuck” get extended one more time, at least from 13 episodes to 22. Given that the first two episodes have come in around half of what the show used to do back in the relatively good ol’ days on Monday – and given that “Grimm” has more than doubled the “Chuck” rating in these first two weeks airing right after – I don’t think we need to worry about a bonus order messing up the final story arc. And even though the ratings are pretty terrible, I also can’t imagine a circumstance where NBC doesn’t air all 13, so we’ll get the ending as planned, even if not as many of us are watching as used to.
• Captain Awesome struggling with being a stay-at-home dad was amusing, which reminded me of an old line I heard about parenting small kids: the years go by very quickly, and the days go by very slowly. He tells Morgan he feels like he lost his identity in staying home with Clara, and it’s been all of, what, a day?
What did everybody else think?
So glad Casey has been given things to do this season. And we get Sarah as Chuck’s moral compass, which is kind of a nice switch. Thought the flashback was unnecessary and the bullet time was lame, even with a Matrix cast member around, but whatever.
I enjoy the idea of Chekhov’s Pantsing.
The Jeff subplot seemed to parallel a Barney Gumbel episode of The Simpsons. They take beer away from Barney and he becomes normal and likeable. So Krinsky seemed to be channeling Barney Gumbel in the tag.
Otherwise, a solid episode. With the exception of Chuck Versus the Mask, Phil Klemmer has been the unsung guy on the Chuck writing team for five years.
or the episode where Homer got the crayon removed from his brain!
Was Morgan channeling Hart Bochner in Die Hard when he was negotiating with Verbanski? Parts of it, like Morgan saying “bubby”, sounded very much like the Hart Bochner character negotiating with Hans Gruber.
It’s been years since I’ve seen Die Hard though. Just a little sense of deja vu during that scene.
A fantastic episode. Season five is gaining momentum. I love the new directions in character development!
4 of the 5 songs are listed on this site: [tvshowmusic.com]
I liked this a whole lot better than last week which was my least favorite Chuck of all time. Morgan’s turn back was kinda sudden and anticlimatic though. I liked the interplay between Casey and Sarah. And I liked that they remembered Ellie and her role in the Intersect.
Ditto. Ellie has a real job now re: the Intersect, and an important one. they should use her more often. Loved the Awesome turn re: losing himself in just a day. Overdue reality check, but he’ll get over that soon enough. Jeff’s reality check-in, however, has lots of comic potential that I hope will be well mined. I enjoy the idea of his straight self driving Lester nuts. Lester’s had *his* comeuppance lagging for a long time. Time to tweak his whatever for a while.
It feels like a show wrapping things up. I don’t mind because there’s still enough of the old charms to keep me happy. I’m here to the bitter end.
I love love love Chuck, and I totally enjoyed this episode. Bullet time, helicopters on the roof…oh Matrix, it’s been so long..
I don’t like how quickly the Morgan-is-a-jerk story was resolved. All it took was one childhood story, and he was instantly a little less douche? I get that he now has insight, but that can’t make ALL the difference.
The Jeff subplot was a VERY welcome game change!! I figured they were going to go easy on the Jeffster hijinks after the last episode (Big Mike: “I’m so over Jeffster”). I really like what they did. Although, one night of clear air does not undo years of CO poisoning damage…
I also don’t understand why it was such a surprise to everyone that the Intersect caused a change in Morgan, when it did the same thing to the Gretas. The Trojan Horse is a great story, but the continuity is off…
“Ialso don’t understand why it was such a surprise to everyone that the Intersect caused a change in Morgan, when it did the same thing to the Gretas. The Trojan Horse is a great story, but the continuity is off..”
I mentioned that last week as the real plot hole. Even Chuck needed a watch from his dad to get the intersect working properly. I am glad that Chuck recognised ‘Evil Morgan’ as essentially still Morgan only it’s Morgan with a little bit ow power. All due respect for Joshua Gomaz, but I’m really hoping he doesn’t escape the bomb.
Well, I enjoyed the first two episodes, but really LOVED this one! I’m so glad Phil Klemmer returned to the writing staff. He’s awesome.
I can’t wait to see how this all plays out.
I really liked this episode. An evil booby-trapped Intersect? DMPD’d as the worst dumping ever? The hatesex hotness that is Casey/Verbanski? Sarah advising Casey on his love life? Comedy gold. Loving it.
Why why why do they show previews for next weeks show that details the outcome of a cliffhanger!!!? The networks stupidity never ceases to amazing me. I was continuing on to watch Grimm and was not going to risk missing the beginning of that show to avoid the teaser for next week… AHHHHHHHHHH.
Ok rant over.
It’s a sign of NBC’s desperation. They need something, ANYTHING to draw higher ratings though, true to form, their approach to generating such increase is clearly bass-ackwards.
Forgive me if this has been addressed in other comments (I don’t read this until I’ve seen the episodes, and I’m behind), but are full episodes available online anymore? There’s nothing on Hulu or nbc.com — last year they were up for five weeks, but after watching “Zoom” on Hulu last night (where they said it was going to be removed in eight hours), nothing appears to be posted anywhere. Thanks.
Alas, it’s true — you might have to resort to (dare I say it) Vuze torrents or Ch. 131 …
Saddened that your intro line is not “sprinkle my 7th grade mustache onto your sandwich.”
I’m glad they finally realized the Intersect was messing up Morgan (thank God Sarah is smart!), and that Casey didn’t forgive him that easily, either (Morgan has some serious making-it-up-to-Alex work ahead of him). Looking forward to how the rest of the season shakes out!
20 comments. seriously? did all the Chuck fans suddenly get a life? (it’s not a slam – I spend more time online than off)
not that it matters. 13 will still be 13 (can the show get a job working for House? Did I just notice how ironic 13’s name was??) but the timeslot is kicking our butt. Last week – were it not for a well timed tweet from Kay, I would have missed it and had to watch it on DVR. Honestly, I’d been aware Chuck was going to be on at 8 for hours, maybe even 1 hour before, and the i got caught up in something. And look how long it took me to get *here.*
It didn’t enter my mind that the evil intersect could make Morgan evil, or even possibly destroy him. I also stink at Chess. (though Baylink insists I beat him nearly all the time when we were kids, and he’s very bright)
What did i think the evil intersect was going to do? didn’t think that far ahead.
It was nice to see Awesome and Ellie, sad to see Alex cry, Lester – how long has he been sleeping in his van???
Everything Casey has ever done was awesome, but I;ll always remember the microwave…
Reagan! You didn’t mention the photo in Verbansky’s office!
I know!! I was surprised by the few comments too! Used to be there was a full page of comments half an hour after the review was posted!
Guess even Chuck fans go out on Friday nights LOL
I really wish NBC had honored Chuck with it’s old Monday timeslot (given Sing Off’s ratings, I don’t think anyone would’ve cared if that show was bumped to a 9pm start), or at least the Monday 10pm slot (delaying Rock Center til after Chuck’s run). I think the ratings would at least be slightly better. But it’s a lame duck, so I understand the lame time slot.
Does anyone know why the episodes aren’t on Hulu? And/or where I can watch full episodes? They used to be on there. I don’t have cable and am rarely home on Friday evenings so I rely on Hulu to watch… and I want to watch Chuck!
Yes, seriously — what’s up with this? We weren’t able to watch last Friday night but thought — no problem, we’ll watch it on hulu (actually, I even tried to tape it from broadcast, but the signal was too weak and there is a lot of dropout). Why are they messing with their loyal fans!?!
Overall I liked the episode, but felt it was somewhat tainted by the idea of Morgan being seemingly cured from major brain trauma after being reminded of a single past event. It’s kinda like when the kids are asked to clap if they believe in fairies in Peter Pan. I don’t mind Chuck being a show that families can watch, but key plot points need to pass the smell test, and not the smell test of a seven year old.
Agreed. I liked the episode overall too, but it was way too easy to bring Morgan back. I think Ellie said it might not be a permanent fix in her conversation with Sarah, we’ll need to see where they go with this. It reminded me a bit of “Phase 3” (and this is a minor quibble about a great episode) —they made an enormous deal about the fact that Chuck was “almost gone”, and then he miraculously healed when the gummy bears were removed from his head!