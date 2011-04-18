‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Wedding Planner’: Father of the bride

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as we do a spy high-five…
“Once you know all the cons, you can never be a sucker.” -Sarah
Since Chuck and Sarah got engaged, there have been so many references to Sarah’s family that it was all but inevitable we’d see Gary Cole again as smilin’ Jack Burton. And Cole’s return was as much fun as I hoped it would be – in some ways, even better than his first appearance in season two’s “Chuck vs. the Delorean,” where I liked Sarah and Jack’s interaction but thought the actual con job was a bit thin.
“Chuck vs. the Wedding Planner” had its own flaw in the section where Sarah and Chuck are illegally using government resources to catch the con woman and wind up getting more government “help” than they bargained for. Not only was it too silly even by “Chuck” standards, it was simultaneously too flop-sweaty (the scene on the Super Shuttle is about as frantic as I can remember Zach Levi in this part) and not trying hard enough. (If they were going to do this, they should have really piled on the amount of resources being thrown at this woman so it reached something on the level of the manhunt for Jake and Ellwood at the end of “The Blues Brothers.” I recognize that Schwartz and Fedak don’t have the budget to work with that John Landis did, but if all you’re going to throw at Daphne is bunch of guys in a van with a net, do something else.)
But once Jack turned up in Burbank to help his daughter and her schnook of a fiance be heroes and get back in the good graces of General Beckman, “Wedding Planner” was really very strong, both as a comedy piece (loved Yvonne Strahovski’s accent as she impersonated Daphne) and another story about Sarah’s colorful but ultimately sad past.
I really liked the flashbacks to young Sarah learning all the cons and hero-worshipping her dad even as we knew how much he would disappoint her. (Young Sarah teaching the shell game to her stuffed animals? Adorable.) And Strahovski and Cole worked so well together, again, in the present-day scenes, as Sarah tries to put aside the hurt that comes from believing you’re just another mark. Throwing together the last-minute wedding reception was a more effective con than the thing with the foreign businessmen in “Delorean,” and Jack got to save the day, keep Morgan alive and leave Sarah with about the best wedding present he was capable of in replenishing their funds with the piggy bank it turns out he only kept for safe-keeping, not to steal from his daughter.
There was plenty of absentee father stuff from the B-story as well, as Kathleen finally confronts Casey(*), takes his cover job for his real job, and again makes Casey feel lousy about leaving her behind all those years before. Some very good work from Adam Baldwin in that confrontation, and I imagine that Kathleen learning the truth about what he does will be just the beginning, rather than end, of that story.
(*) Did she not see him at the end of “Chuck vs. the Tic-Tac”? My vague recollection is that she did, but it was so brief, and he was so much older and different from the Alex Coburn we saw in the flashbacks, that it just didn’t register.
The ratings last week were pretty awful (see below), so we may have to brace ourselves for the idea that the next three episodes could easily be the last ones. But if they are, a Chuck/Sarah wedding and some kind of reconciliation between Casey and his baby mama doesn’t sound like such a bad note to end on – particularly given how many other endings the show has done in the past.
Some other thoughts:
• Not good news on the ratings front, as last week’s episode pulled in a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Admittedly, it was the first episode after the show had been in repeats for several weeks, and “Chuck,” like many network shows, tends to see its ratings dip as the weather gets nicer and the clocks change, but regardless of the reasons for it, I have to believe that a 1.3 is not only below what NBC would consider acceptable for renewal, but well below it. (For much of this year, the show was consistently hovering around a 2.0, and then inexplicably dipped to a 1.7 every week. At the time of the dip, I worried that “new normal” might be too low.) We’re past advertiser pleas, significant budget cuts and other means of life/fan support at this point, I think; either the ratings rise up several tenths of a percentage point and the show gets one more year, or they don’t and it doesn’t. If you somehow know somebody with a Nielsen box, now is the time to suck up to them.
• Okay, one worthwhile part of Chuck and Sarah trying to scam Beckman: Strahovski’s impression of Levi doing the Intersect face was hilarious.
• Sarah doesn’t know what Super Shuttle is. She has lived a much fancier life than some of us.
• The episode featured not only several callbacks to “Chuck vs. the Delorean” (Jack calls Casey “Cop Face” again), but also one to last season’s “Chuck vs. the Fake Name” (Chuck again makes his famous chicken pepperoni for Sarah).
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Goody Two Shoes” by Adam Ant (young Sarah sells Girl Scout cookies), “Tierra Lejana” by Orquesta Mazacote (Sarah and Chuck find out they’ve been conned), “The Bomb” by Pigeon John (the team throws together a fake Hungarian wedding), “What I Like About You” by The Romantics (Chuck is the DJ), “At Last” by Etta James (Sarah and Jack share a dance), “A Million Years” by Alexander (the final montage).
What did everybody else think?
The worst part about watching tonight was that the series is starting to have an air of finality to it. I believe Schwartz and Fedak know that the end is neigh and they’re winding down the series accordingly. I really hope the finale is absolutely crafted as a series finale rather than a season finale.
What worries me is that the title of the final episode is “Chuck vs the Cliffhanger”. I remember reading about this when a season 5 seemed more likely than not.
I wouldn’t worry to much about the name of the finale. More than likely someone will be hanging from a cliff at some point and that’ll be that. I’m sure it will wrap up everything nicely…again.
I’m at the point where I enjoy Strahovski’s performance considerably more than Levi’s almost every week, so find myself rooting for Sarah-centric episodes. Which this was, so I enjoyed it. I imagine her imitation of her flash face has been a joke on set for years.
Great episode. The best of Season 4 I think. Most fun anyways.
Chuck was pre-empted here in Detroit last Monday for a Ford infomercial. We are the Motor City but c’mon! Ended up airing at 1:37 am after Fallon. Would that hurt the ratings?
Truthfully, not enough for it to have mattered. Detroit isn’t big enough of a DMA. If it had been pre-empted somewhere like LA or New York, maybe.
That actually felt like a season 2 episode (which is a good thing). This is what Chuck used to be. Shame that it took over a season to get the feel of the concept of what Chuck is supposed to be as a TV show. But like Jonathan said. It does feel like the show is winding down
Agree. Probably the best episode since Season 2. Watching Chuck has become something of a chore lately, but tonight was fun. Not perfect, but a lot better. If we’d seen more episodes like this over the past few months, we likely wouldn’t be talking about 1.3 demo ratings.
I have been completely bored by Chuck almost all season, but last night’s episode was a lot of fun. Reminded me what I like about the show. Gary Cole was really a breath of fresh air.
I find it hard to believe that any woman would be alright with her fiancee faking his death. The writers shouldn’t have even bothered introducing Kathleen. If they wanted to give Casey a daughter, they should have introduced her in a way where her mother didn’t need to be alive.
I think if you’re in love with John Casey, you understand that he’ll do anything for his country. You may even love that about him. So while it obviously would be hard, I don’t think it would be unforgivable.
I think the initial joy at someone you loved being alive when you tgought they were dead would wipe away a lot of anger. And she was mad, when she thought he’d left her for nothing. But she knew him as a military man; it’s not like he was recruited out of some other career.
Really liked this one; as a few other people have said, this season has lagged, particularly since the introduction of Vivian. But this was great, classic Chuck.
Amazing, amazing episode. Not much else I can think of. Papa Burton coming back was so great for Chuck. I hope it helps.
Alan, when will NBC make their decision about Chuck?
If I’m not mistaken, upfronts are May 16th. So the decision will be made by then the latest.
With a second straight 1.3, I think there decision is largely being made for them. Too bad that my favorite episode of the season was so sparsely watched.
If they had aired more episodes like this one during the middle of the season, they’d still be hovering around 1.7-2.0 territory, and likely to come back. Unless the Live+7 numbers are off-the-charts, or they get a great deal from the WB to hit 100 episodes, I don’t think we’re getting a Season 5.
As much as I loved First Fight and Phase III and many of the other episodes this season, this was my favorite. It had everything. So much heart. I hope they can eke out another season, because when it’s good, Chuck is the best show on tv.
Enjoyed it a lot. I think its such a better show without the Buy More. This would be my dream way of them doing it, but with Ellie thrown in as well. The Kathleen bit was too much for me, but I like that actress a lot. Strahovski was very funny, and so was Chuck – his fake flashes were hysterical as well. I like the fact that he thought he looked so suave doing them all these years and to finally learn the truth. I also liked Sarah’s Dad interacting with Awesome. I laughed a lot and got a tear in the eye as well, can’t ask for more than that.
There were some genuine laughs in this episode — all from Strahovski, which made me happy. But I have to agree that all these potentially great emotional notes — Jack coming back, Casey finally seeing his true love again — feel rushed and shoehorned in. When I think about the emotional wallop this show had in S1 and 2 with similar events, “Chuck” indeed feels like it’s marking stuff off the to-do list on its way to the exits.
And I hate to sound like a broken record, but I’ve moved my displeasure with Sarah’s character to Chuck’s. As he’s gained new skills as a spy, he hasn’t picked up any real maturity — or at least the situations they’ve placed him in don’t leave much room for it.
Zach is such a terrific actor, I hope we get to see more of that as the season concludes. I hope it’s not the end of the series, but I’m getting prepared for it. In Zach’s earlier interview with you, Alan, it sort of sounded like he’s getting prepared for it too.
Agree with the others that said the Kathleen part was…boring isn’t the right word, but I wasn’t interested in that story. LOVED Sarah’s flash impression and accent.
Also, was the guy holding the gun to Morgan’s head the guy from the DirectTV ads? You know, the one with the tiny pet giraffe? If so, that means they had that guy AND “Peggy” this season. Terrific casting.
I wouldn’t be upset if the show ended after this year; it’s had a good run, and the stories appear to be wrapping up nicely.
It was indeed Mr. Epic Win, himself. I was half expecting the zephyr to be a gold direct TV remote.
Sorry about the double post – I always hit enter after typing my login info, thinking it will log me in instead of posting.
I thought this was the best episode since the season finale of Season 4.0. The episodes that don’t focus on Chuck and Sarah as a couple are by far the best episodes. Quite frankly, I care far more about Casey and Morgan this season than I do Chuck and Sarah. The show needs a little more balance so that feeling isn’t so pervasive.
I think the show really made a big mistake in bringing back the Buy More this season. I would have loved to have seen Chuck open his own small electronics store to use as a front for her search for his mom…but not just a front, as it would be Chuck finally realizing his dream from the beginning of the series of owning his own electronics store. Could have been a great storyline – he could have realized that he needed employees and people to run the shop while he was hunting for his mom and hired Big Mike/Jeffster so you don’t lose those guys, but the show would have had a very different, very fresh feel. I really hope the ratings go back up so this show can have a season where we’re not worried about Chuck and Sarah trying to get “there” and more concerned about fun spy stories.
I agree that it was a great episode, but would say it was great because it didn’t manufacture a fake problem for them as a couple to overcome. Instead they just existed as a solid couple in love working together, laughing together, etc. That is where the chemistry shines the most.
Also agree that the Buy More – so with it was gone.
I second all the sentiments that this felt a lot like a season two episode. Reminds me how well the show used to do stand-alone episodes that nonetheless really advanced character motivations, although maybe I’m just partial to episodes that give Ms. Strahovski more to do than stand around and look hot.
All the really random stuff with Awesome and Casey’s baby mama seemed extraneous and a perfect example of all the bloat the show has added since it became arc-centric.
I’m really going to miss Chuck. It was a fun community, but the show’s time is done. It only got about three years worth of episodes more than it should have, after all.
Oh, man, that final scene had me weeping like a fool. Shot right to the gut.
I didn’t think the Kathleen stuff worked perfectly, but I liked it.
Really nice episode.
The Kathleen story needed to breathe over 2-3 episodes – unfortunately, we don’t have that kind of time left.
The ratings are low because the show lacks creativity and nerve. Watching Chuck and Sarah play kissy-face is about as less fun than root canal. Why is there neither drama nor comedy on this show?
I’ve actually gone back and watch through all of the seasons, and I have to say that the show hasn’t dipped in quality or writing. It’s been a great progression for the characters. When I rewatched season 3, it was much better than I remember. And running through the episodes of season 4 has been a blast.
I was laughing out loud through the entire episode. If this show goes off the air, I will sorely miss these characters. There’s still enough left unexplored in the canon to warrant another season.
I absolutely agree with you Benjamin!
same here. i came to the show late, via dvd, so my perspective is naturally different, but i thought season three was quite good. i liked the daniel shaw eposisodes a lot. the only weakness i found was the first couple of episodes; the change in tone from the greatness at the end of season 2 to the dislocation of chuck failing his training and being alienated from sarah was too abrupt. but really, i understand the problem with the ratings- but artistically the show has really held up well. one of the best shows i’ve ever seen.
I agree. I spent the majority of 3.0 super annoyed by the Shaw episodes but recently re-watched them on DVD with friends I had made into fans and found them so much more enjoyable than I remembered. Maybe it was that I didn’t have to wait 14 weeks, maybe I just needed to know that they were going to stop messing with Chuck & Sarah, but either way, so much better than I recalled.
I also need to add that this was the 2nd week in a row where the end of Chuck has left me crying with happiness and overwhelmed by the heart of this show.
Watching S3 via netflix, I didn’t get the weeks-long hannah/shaw cliffhanger that everyone complained about. And I knew in advance that it was going to be resolved soon.
So while it was a misstep, it was over fast. For viewers at the time, it was a long wait and there was no certainty that they wouldn’t screw it up.
– Alan: agree with your praise, disagree with your few criticisms. The whole episode worked GREAT for me.
I love Chuck, but accept that, business wise, it makes no sense for NBC to continue it past this [great] season.
It might make a good column [not review] if you do that kind of thing in the summer months, to analyze why a show that really had so many great elements just never caught on.
Anyone else think a showrunner needs to start developing a pilot for Strahovski and Gary Cole starting yesterday? They work so well together and make the chemistry look effortless.
What a fun episode with great heartfelt moments. I don’t think I has as many laughs in a long while as I did tonight. Strahovski was exceptional. Loved the Sarah’s flash face and her faux accent. Especially loved the ending as it tugged my heartstrings a bit there.
Gary Cole is always ALWAYS welcome, so are Sarah’s centric episodes/ backstory.
Was Han Solo’s “We’re all fine here now, thank you. How are you?” in this episode of Chuck? Maybe I didn’t have Chuck’s quote right after looking it up. It’s too late on the east coast to go through the episode again to find it.
I still can’t believe how highly underrated of an actress Yvonne Strahovski is, and sadly, being on this show could really be masking her acting ability with the rest of the industry. Every week she shows how wonderful of an actress she is (and if you go by watching this show alone, you would NEVER know she is an Aussie, especially considering this is her first go-around in the US). I really hope that once this show ends, she can find work that would give her the exposure that she deserves.
Don’t get me wrong, I like this show, but I think the show has gone on a little too long, and the split-seasons that the show had for the past 2 years had really hurt it, as the writers have had to scramble for back-end storylines, which is part of the reason season 4.1 has been lackluster. I really hope this show gets the proper send-off rather than try a cliff-hanger only to be cancelled, but one more season might be pushing it, both creatively and from a business standpoint.
Oh, and when Sarah and Chuck went to Miami, I was kind of hoping they would bump into a certain burned spy….
Or at least Chuck Finley…
as soon as the caption for “miami” appeared on screen, i turned to my wife and said, “when you’re a spy and get conned out of your life’s savings…”
Best episode of the season by far. I’m really hoping Gary Cole will return for the finale.
This was a fun and sweet episode. Young Sarah was so cute stealing people’s money. She was already awesome back then.
And about Casey, I liked Adam’s performance in both talks. Also liked Kathleen.
One scene to remember for ever, the fake flashes. Yvonne and Zac did an awesome job. Fantastic moment.
*going back to Chuck Vs The Tic Tac, I can’t remember if she saw him or not but ai believe the one that did was Alex because when her mother called her, Casey was already leaving.
As a whole, I thought this was one of the stronger episodes of the season and through all the stories brought the warmth and specialness that made us all fall in love with the show in the first place. I actually felt better about DeLorean at the time than I did about this one, but it was also the introduction of Jack, he was given more personality, the B-plot was more amusing, and it was part of a stronger string of episodes as a whole. Even despite that, the flashback scenes were far more moving and poignant here than in that episode. All that said, if Jack doesn’t show up for the wedding I’ll be very disappointed.
While the story was good, the logistics were far less than, and I agree with you on both major issues. Stealing resources just wouldn’t be Chuck & Sarah’s thing, for one, and I really did find that whole aspect silly. As for Casey’s reconciliation, I think it could have gone far better. Since it became clear it was going in that direction I realized there would be an inconsistency between Casey walking through the ex’s house and speaking with her face to face unnoticed, and her inevitably recognizing him in passing. The way they set it up, with her acknowledging Alex knows, seems to be driving us to infer that she caught a glance at the Buy More, mentioned it in passing to Alex and Morgan, they do the big reveal, then she stalks Casey to the job. Still, it’s less than sensical, and her relative lack of emotion on the subject seemed as implausible as it was anticlimactic. When watching I also thought the idea of realizing he was for real by seeing him flash a badge in the parking lot was weak, but the more I think about it the more I consider her still being there because she’s reflecting on what went down, and just happens to catch the action. In retrospect, that seems like a nice touch. But still, on the whole both aspects were somewhat mishandled and inconsistent with the mythology of the show.
Alan, who was the kid playing little Jenny Burton? What a dead ringer for a young Yvonne Strahovski! Kinda eerie.
I have enjoyed this show’s run, but I do think it’s time to put a wrap on it. I don’t know – it just seems … overdone at times now.
This ep told me that Yvonne Strahovski is ready for bigger and better things.
+1 Hope she has a movie career after this, for her sake. For us, I hope she gets a great TV gig so we can watch her on a weekly basis.
I was hoping the jump-text would be “as soon as my blog colors remind you of Socialism in a good way…” but “Spy high-five” is a perfectly acceptable alternative.
Classic Season 2 standalone in the middle of Season 4, which is pretty amazing considering the only thing specifically Season 2 in this episode is Gary Cole (Judkins and LeFranc wrote and Anton Cropper’s only other Chuck credit is Phase Three–which I hope means that, should Season 5 occur, he becomes their go-to Sarah-episode guy). Of course, I’m pretty sure Sarah didn’t get many spotlight episodes in S2, and this episode was all her (as virtually everyone in the comments has mentioned). In the spirit of Passover, if all we got from this episode were Sarah’s dorky, faked flash faces, dayenu.
But no, this episode managed to also get her in glasses and a Brooklyn accent, for which also if that’s all we had, dayenu.
If we were only given Yvonne Strahovski and Gary Cole’s amazing father-daughter chemistry, dayenu.
Everything else was icing on the not-Styrofoam cake. I think Casey’s B-story could have used a little more mother-daughter interaction, though. I hope Claire Carey and Mekenna Melvin get more screen time together (along with Adam Baldwin) in these dwindling episodes, because we’ll need it if we’re going to buy the final arrangement, whether or not Kathleen and Casey manage to make it work in the end.
Amen. :)
So young Sarah was living with her grandmother? Maybe we won’t get to meet her mom after all – so sad!!
Alternatively, it’s a budget-cutting way to avoid casting Sarah’s mom until later.
I guess, but at this point with the ratings the way they are, how much “later” do we actually have left?
I wonder if there’s a reason why season 4 didn’t start with episodes of this caliber, instead of waiting for a large chuck of the fan base to leave and airing this marvelous gem to a half empty theatre?
I really don’t want this to be the end but, unfortunately, I don’t see any other option. My only wish is that “Chuck” gets the ending that it trully deserves. But I liked the episode….
why can’t they continue to produce new episodes on the nbs cable stations and then rebroadcast the repeats on nbc…?
they’ve done this for several years with law and order-criminal intent.
i can’t imagine chuck failing on cable compared to burn notice/the closer etc.
I think this show is still great. Unless NBC has something better lined up (they don’t), I really don’t get why they would cancel this. Falling ratings or not.
I may not be the best person to consult on this because ever since the mid-season pause on ‘The Event’ I’ve actually started to like that show….which I think is a near certainty to be canceled….but regardless, Chuck always seems to pick up its game and remembers its a great show if there has been a lull.
Anyway my highlights of this episode:
-Chuck’s perception of his flash face.
-Sarah’s impersonation of Chuck’s flash face.
-Chuck’s fake flash face in front of Beckman.
-Gary Cole’s entire performance.
-Sarah’s dad finding out about the wedding in a way that didn’t introduce manufactured drama.
-Opening the door for some closure to the Casey/Kathleen story.
-Sarah’s Fran Dresser (spelling?) accent.
-The Bad Guy being the DirectTV Russian, Mr. Epic Win.
Disappointments:
-That the Zephyr wasn’t a Gold DirectTV remote.
-That this might be one of hte last episodes of this show we’ll see.
I think CHUCK is suffering due to the budget cuts that have happened this year, especially with the cast cuts. Having episodes with no Lester, Jeff, Big Mike, etc… really lower the quality of the whole episode. And I don’t really get it. Those minor roles can’t be making all that much money, right?
But it is pretty obvious watching this season that they are spending way less money per episode and it is really hurting them.
It has as much or more to do with ZERO promotion from NBC and a schedule that let’s weeks go by witout a new episode. I am pissed at NBC treatment of the show and don’t understand the motive. Everything they try new fails. let them have a Fall 11 without Chuck… Wonder Woman will last 3 weeks, then it will be Biggest Losers 2 hours a night 3 x week
1.3 rating again. The only positive is that everything else on NBC following Chuck performed worse. I don’t think that will win any renewal points though.
Loved Casey’s reaction to tracing Daphne on the Super Shuttle – “Smart…untraceable”. Callback to Dolph Ludgren calling Chuck and Morgan “master spies” for taking public transportation in “Anniversary”?
As soon as I saw that actor I was hoping for the tiny giraffe. Love him!
More bad ratings news. Another 1.3. It’s looking bad for ol’ Chuck…
CHUCK Fans with twitter: visit wegiveachuck.com [twitter.com]
also, repost to try to get Alan to post this in support of chuck!
Another fabulous episode! I am really enjoying this season, just as much as the previous three, and I am not ready for Chuck to end this year. I want to see more of Mogan’s spy journey and his relationship with Alex. I want to see Casey continue to evolve in his friendships and in his relationships with Alex and Kathleen. I want to see Ellie and Awesome as they become more involved in the spy world, in their own way. And I still enjoy Sarah and Chuck, and their relationships with Morgan and Casey in particular.
As for this episode, Gary Cole was stellar, and his scenes with young Sarah and present day Sarah were very touching. I also loved Kathleen finding out the truth about Casey, and the way that played out. Morgan was awesome as usual – I can’t get enough of that character… he and Joshua are just made of win!
Sarah’s flash face was the funniest thing I have seen in a very long time. And Chuck thought his flash face looked cool. LOL!
NBC, move the show to Friday or Sunday night if you have to, but please give us a season five. Chuck is by far your best show, and I’ll follow it anywhere.
I found a few things weird in this episode….
If Casey’s ex suddenly learns the man she buried years ago is actually alive, would her main concern really be what he does for a living? This was a strangely emotionless reunion, considering.
Sarah seemed happy to take the ill-gotten gains her father stashed in her piggy bank over the years. Having just learned what it feels like to be “the mark,” wouldn’t she have any concern over the people the cash was stolen from? How many other couples’ life savings are in there?
Could the wedding planner really have been that good a con artist that she was virtually unfindable? You’d think a couple of experienced spies (one with her own con history) could handle tracking her down without help.
The lengthy Super Shuttle discussion was more weird than funny. I wasn’t sure if it was supposed to be a joke, or if they had purchased Subway-style product placement. (Would a successful con artist even use Super Shuttle, given that it’s pretty much the slowest way to travel?)
And last, how the heck does Gary Cole find the time to be in everything?
Sarah used to drive a porsce. Now 26k is all of their savings? Also if the caught the con, why didn’t they get their money back?!
The wedding planner did not get arrested, nor have to give the money back as she agreed not to press charges against CIA etc. CIA is willing to let it go vs. embarrassment of what they did.
Sarah now drives a Lotus, so even still has availability of cash, but losing 26K would still hurt, and maybe they don’t want to spend every last time on their wedding.
Awesome episode! It actually felt like older Chuck episodes. (Season 1 and Season 2)
I’ve been saying this since season two: Can someone please give Yvonne Strahovski the darn Emmy nomination she rightly deserves??!!
No matter how prominent Sarah is to the episode’s plot, Strahovski never cease to bring her A-game performances. Yet, she always surprises us with something new to be impressed about. That flash impression alone is one of the most hilarious scenes of the season, if not the series.
Pretty adorable all the way around.
I will never fully understand how they determine ratings these days with On Demand being available, DRVing and live viewing – if you don’t have the Neilsen box, how on earth do they know who is watching what? I realize they could figure it all out looking at cable data but that’s not what they do, right?
Very confusing for my pea brain that so enjoys tiny giraffes. Where do I find one of those? I need one.
I really enjoyed that episode, and proves that when this show brings its A game – Chuck has still got “it”. With ratings like that however, as much as I don’t want it too, I fear we are at the end – lets hope they finish strong.
How many episodes do people need to see in season 4 that remind us of season 2,before they realize that season 4 is just a great season of Chuck?! Yes, this was a fun episode that had a season 2 vibe, and the Sarah-Chuck flash scene was the funniest between these two since the “tough cop-silent cop” routine in “vs. the Cubic Z”. Look at all the fun episodes this season, starting with the Anniversary, Angel de la Muerte, Balcony, Seduction. Not to mention the huge Phase 3. Come to think of it, with the exception of a few darker episodes in season 3, most of those episodes (the last 6 or 7 in particular) had a season 2 vibe. So basically, with the exception of a few darker episodes in season 3, the tone of Chuck has been remarkably consistent throughout the series. There is plenty of gas in the tank, here’s hoping for a season 5.
For the record, I don’t see it too often here, but I think it is lame for people who claim they stopped watching the show (and I really don’t believe them when they post such comments on Chuck related blogs—they are watching and just want to complain for some reason!) to “wish it would end”. Even if Chuck were to get a full 22 episode pick-up, and the last 10 episodes were bad (that would never happen) it would not diminish my enjoyment of everything that came before. In fact, if later less enjoyable episodes of a series ruin earlier ones, you must believe in some sort of time travel. I’ll take as many episodes as I can get thank you.
More than one (my answer to the question leading off your post). Chuck v. the Wedding Planner was the first episode this season that even came close to reminding me of a season 1/2 episode.
So out of 21 episodes this season only this 1 reaches the level of a Season 2 episode for you? It sounds like you just don’t enjoy the show anymore. This is the type of attitude that falls into the category of the second paragraph. If you really don’t enjoy the show anymore (or at least substantially less) why would you still watch, and if you don’t watch, what is the point of commenting on the decrease in quality (…and how would you know)?
I actually don’t think any episode this season (or season 3 for that matter) has met the standards set in the first two seasons, but those two seasons set a very high bar. No, I don’t enjoy Chuck nearly as much as I used to, but I still watch it because I’m interested in the characters and do get some enjoyment out of the show (and still hold out some hope that it can again reach the heights of seasons 1 and 2).
I’ve liked seasons three and four even more than the first two seasons.
Was Chuck’s referring to the wedding reception as a “shindig” a nod to the late, great Firefly, or am I reading into it too much? Regardless, it made me smile.
As much as I adore this show, I won’t be nearly as heartbroken with a cancellation this year as I would have been last year. Chuck and Sarah met in the first episode; to end the show with their wedding and after 76 awesome hours of television in between – I can live with that!
If only the first act lived up to the second act…
The whole wedding planner part was pretty weak. Very Season 3 & 4. Low budget, full of unbelievable plot holes, writers being played for fools giving up then phoning it in, etc. I mean really, sure Suck misused resources to catch a con-woman, and then the US Government let her go WITH all of her conned monies? Then fearing legal action? Really? The US Government would let a known criminal go AND suspend the best spies they have? Not to mention, the criminal knows the identities of the US Government’s best spy team.
The second half of the episode, was strong. Felt like a season 2 episode. Very ‘Chuck’. No Intersect-fu, funny, touching, indie music.
Two things:
1. Why won’t they make it so that the con-woman was working with Jack Burton(after all, who else can con Sarah Walker?). Sarah gets conned by her dad one last time before growing up enough to see through it. That would be so much sweeter to me…
2. I wish Casey’s B-Story got more mileage…
Can The Romantics live off of the royalties of “What I Like About You” alone?…because that song gets used a LOT.