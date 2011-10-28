‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. Zoom’: The reverse flash

“Chuck” has begun its fifth and final season. I offered a review of the first three episodes yesterday, and I have specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I get a house with a second bowling alley…
“We’re still working out the kinks.” -Chuck
What he said.
The ending of “Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger” left “Chuck vs. the Zoom” with a whole lot of changes to deal with while still telling a spy story: Chuck and Sarah are married, Chuck is filthy rich and owns the Buy More, everybody works for Carmichael Industries rather than the government, and, perhaps most importantly, Chuck is 100% real boy again, while Morgan is the Intersect. And even though “Zoom” was written by the same guys who did “Cliffhanger” (Chris Fedak and Nicholas Wootton), you get the sense that over the summer they developed writers’ remorse on a few of these ideas.
Most notably, we begin the season with Chuck having spent most of the Volkoff fortune on start-up costs, with the CIA freezing access to the rest of it by the end of the premiere. I can see where giving your heroes limitless resources might take some of the dramatic tension out of stories, but I wish the show could have had some fun with Chuck having a fat bank account for at least an episode or two before letting Decker freeze the cash. Though I’ve said I’d like for the show to actually end with these 13, rather than making Fedak and company scramble to stretch out the storyline past another Series Finale That Isn’t, going into this season with a plan for 13 means certain story points get rushed, as was the case at times last year.
On the plus side, the team running out of money gives the Buy More itself relevance for the first time in forever, rather than just an excuse to watch Jeffster-related hijinks and hear Big Mike extol the virtues of different “Chuck” sponsors. Lester scamming customers out of money to pay for Jeff’s non-existent medical expenses was itself a thin story, but it was a reminder of how little attention Chuck and Morgan paid to the store even before Chuck bought it, and hopefully will lead to more storylines where Chuck, Casey and even Sarah have to interact with the employees.
Morgan as Intersect also doesn’t get off to quite the bang I had hoped for. They do a good job of building up his ridiculous entrance in the opening scene, but the fight itself doesn’t really let Joshua Gomez be Joshua Gomez, in part because they have to work in a stunt double so much. Back when Chuck first got the Chuck Fu powers, the show managed to let him kick ass while still being funny, and we don’t quite get that here. (Also, Morgan’s impressive dance moves mainly seemed to be him standing around while Sarah made him look good.)
Where I think Morgan’s new powers worked best was in showing Chuck’s anxiety over not having them anymore. The show dealt with this a bit last year when Chuck’s mom managed to turn the Intersect off for a few episodes, and a few of those episodes came too close to suggesting Chuck was useless without it. But as we’ve been reminded, he’s picked up some skills over the years, knows the strengths and weaknesses of his team and is both brave and good at coming up with outside-the-box solution. By far the strongest sequence in the premiere was the action climax, with multiple Chucks – one in the present, one recorded on computer a few minutes earlier – giving the team instructions while Chuck sprinted through the building, counting on his guys to be there to save him like he was there for them.
As I said in my review yesterday, the season really starts to take shape in the third episode, and for all the bumps along the way to that, I’m glad to have the gang back one more time.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Devil’s Music” by Teddybears (Morgan comes to the team’s rescue against Jean Claude’s men), “Ice Cream” by New York Pony Club (Chuck finds Sarah at home in sexy lingerie), “TAke My Hand and Lead Me Home” by Simian Ghost (Sarah tells Chuck about her real dream house), “Pucho’s Descarga” by Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers (Chuck has to wait in the van while the rest of the team goes to Bale’s party), “He Regresado” by En La Palma Orchestra (Morgan dances with Sarah) and “The Honest Truth” by Typhoon (Chuck runs to safety and crashes through a window).
• This week in “Chuck” guest stars: I will be perfectly honest and admit that I did not recognize Mark Hamill as the lead bad guy in the opening scene. Of course, he mostly does voice work these days, and the last time I saw him in something live-action was his cameo in “Jay and Silent Bob Strike” back, which was both 10 years ago and had him in a mask and giant yellow wig. (And the last time I saw him before that was 20 years ago as the Trickster on CBS’ “The Flash.”) But it wasn’t until Mo Ryan asked me what I thought of Hamill that I realized who he must have been. Oh, well. He’s older and heavier, and the role itself didn’t have any kind of “Chuck”-ian nod to what makes him an ideal guest star for the show. As Roger Bale, Craig Kilborn at least looked more or less like he did on “SportsCenter,” “The Daily Show,” his CBS talk show and his occasional acting gigs. He made for a convincing smarmy rich guy but didn’t leave a big impression overall. Also, episode director Robert Duncan McNeill got to work with his old “Star Trek Voyager” co-star Ethan Phillips, who played the client who sends Carmichael Industries after Bale.
• The opening credits giveth, and the opening credits taketh away: with Chuck and friends no longer employed by the government, there’s no need for weekly General Beckman appearances, so Bonita Friedericy is out of the regular cast and out of the main title sequence. Beckman never looked happy to be alongside Jeff and Lester anyway.
• We’ll see how Decker’s agenda plays out over the season, as I’m not sure the “Chuck” mythology needs one last retrofitting that tells us how everything we thought we knew was wrong.
• Obviously, when this episode was made, no one had any idea it would be airing opposite Game 7 of an exciting World Series. But as things played out, Morgan’s complaints about baseball turned out to sound very meta.
• One good thing about Chuck going broke is that it gives us Operation: Toes In The Sand (and its unfortunate acronym) as an aspirational end game for the season. Now that Chuck and Sarah were hitched, I had wondered what the goal for the couple would be. Having a baby didn’t make much sense in this limited window, both because the show just did pregnancy last year with Ellie and because giving Yvonne Strahovski a padded belly would get in the way of scenes like her lingerie-clad interrogation of Chuck tonight. (Though I think it could be funny for one episode at the very end.) Chuck wanting to get his bride her dream house seems simpler, and also something the show doesn’t have to dwell on each and every week, while still setting us up for a nice payoff in the final episodes.
• Good to know that Chuck’s apartment now has its own wind machine to go along with the one at the Buy More that turns on whenever Sarah or an equally attractive woman enters.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Sarah’s “Dream House” sounded a lot like the Draper residence.
Decker’s a douche!
There were some really nice moments, particularly as you note the final action scene with clever Chuck. Casey got to actually do stuff, which is something I think that was hurt by Chuck having the Intersect. Sarah was a little sidelined action wise, but Yvonne played the scenes with Zach as well as she usually does.
The issue here was Morgan’s possession of the Intersect, which I don’t think was particularly well handled, and sidelined a lot of Josh Gomez’s particular talents. He’s most comfortable and best at humor and they need to use that in his possession of the Intersect. Instead we got some action scenes that he couldn’t handle (his stunt double was about as noticeable as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s was on Buffy) and the dance scene that Yvonne carried. Granted, she always carried them with Zach, but he brought something to the table. The squash game was a little more convincing, but meh.
In other notes, I liked Ellie in her one scene and obviously missed Awesome. If the plot needing the Buy More to be useful reinvigorates that section of the show for the first time in three years I’ll appreciate it.
Overall, it’s nice to have it back, there’s some flaws with this episode that hopefully they work out as you suggested in your review of the first three.
Yeah could not agree more the whole morgan intersect is rubbish way too much morgan this episode i hope hes the character that gets killed off. Dont get me wrong i like josh gomez but Chuck is the hero .. morgan is a loser side kick I do not want to see him succeed. The worst thing for me was the dance with Sarah why does Morgan get to sexy dance with Sarah and Chuck never has. Morgan as a character is fine but hes a B class character compared to the real team chuck, sarah and casey I hope hes sidelined again before too much damage is done to the show and we can get back to the real team and with chuck back with the intersect. I certainly do not want to waste my Friday nights in watching the mogan show he is not why i watch chuck. Season 1 and 2 he was my least favourate character.
Loved the chuck and sarah scences especially the sarah seduction for information. Chuck with a plan was great but I do not believe he does not need the intersect if he cannot have it then no one should. I really hope morgan loses it and goes back to his support role it was a kick in the teeth to see chuck told to stay in the van hes meant to be the hero of the show.
Also what was that rubbish from morgan about sarah being his girl. If a friend said that about my wife i would have beaten him up. Why has chuck suddenly become such a wimp now he should have told morgan to watch his attitude there. I hope they do not start making chuck wimpy boy again like in the middle of season 4. HE IS MEANT TO BE THE HERO. Even if chuck had not said anything old sarah would have told morgan to shut up. More I think of it as others have said on other blogs this episode was probably as bad as Fake Name or The Mask. Who are these characters.
Man, Chuck was a badass in this episode. It was in a Chuck kind of way, but still: badass. Also, dead, if we care about realism. But we don’t, so sure he survived that fall!
yes the end was ok but mogan as the intersect is just terrible i thought season 3 was bad still not watched most of the first 12 of that mess of a storyline. This Season could be worse than season 3 it was rubbbish with morgan as the intersect. No wonder it got so few viewers i nearly skipped it to go to a party. I see what they are trying to do but it does not work morgan is the worst person they could have picked.
I’m SO glad I’m not the only one that didn’t recognize Mark Hamill!! But I’m with you – I’d recognize his Joker voice anywhere, but I actually haven’t seen him in years. Geez!! And the return of the wind machine!
I agree that the strongest scene was the action sequence, and Chuck really taking charge. I’m glad the Buy More gets relevance – Jeffster is already up to no good.
That was Hamill at the beginning!? It was barely a cameo. I mean I know it’s not hard to get him these days, but I would have thought a show like Chuck would try to have a little bit of fun with him. Weird.
I almost didn’t bother watching Chuck tonight. The last couple of seasons have not been my favorite. I never liked the show trying to be a real “spy show” versus a warm-hearted comedy with a couple of super goofy guys. Something about the writing in this episode made it feel more like it used to be in Season 1. When both Chuck and Morgan were very silly as they bumbled their way through things. I never liked it when Chuck became too slick. I want less Bond and more Charlie Chaplin. The show seems to be going back to it’s goofy roots and I couldn’t be happier.
What she said…
Tritto…..
Never heard that expression before. Interesting though that you guys view season one as the highlight. I liked the warm-hearted comic nature of the show too, and I don’t think it has ever abandoned that. Chuck has gotten better at what he does, and I’m fine with that because I find it frustrating to watch someone continue to mess up and fail to grow.
*like
I really enjoyed season one, particularly midway through when you got Alma Mater, Truth, Imported Hard Salami, and Nemesis. But then it goes to Morgan in a captain’s costume in Crown Vic, and things just kinda fading out with Marlin b/c of the strike. And that season laid the groundwork for the tearing-at-heartstrings that was the core of the show. But season 2 was fairly fantastic from start to finish, and the original recipe suffers slightly in comparison. It’s still better than anything that’s come afterward.
Loved Casey’s (lamentably few) lines in this episode, especially “He’ll rip your limbs off and beat you to death with them.” Not to mention his horrified expression when it was revealed that Bale stole from Rush Limbaugh!
Agree, that was a great line! Funny how no one has mentioned that it paid homage to Mark Hamill’s Star Wars role. Same words Han Solo used to describe Chewbacca…
Holy crap! I knew that line was familiar. Count me as another Hamill-misser. I just assumed he’d get an arc. I guess I was just not in the right frame of mind to look for that. I blame the grade school Halloween party I’d just returned home from.
I was too in love with Casey’s comments during the episode, the look on Chuck’s face was pricless when Casey said, “He’ll rip your limbs off and beat you to death with them”
Have to be honest, I thought that Hamill was actually Meatloaf.
“Equally attractive woman”? You say that like one exists.
On a more serious note, I have to say I’m just not as into the show as I used to be. It’s obvious that the writers’ creative process was damaged by all the “You just get 13 episode; wait no, you get 22” nonsense. And I don’t think giving the Intersect to Morgan was a good idea. They had an asset in Zachary Levi who could pull off that role, but I think it was asking too much for them to think lightning would strike again in Josh Gomez.
The baseball rant killed me!!!! I actually thought to myself “how did they manage to toss this in tonight? before I realized it must be happy coincidence.”
Same here – I thought it was hilarious how that worked out!
Zoom, reverse flash, love it. Is this the writer’s cleverness or yours?
Also, I felt like Chuck staying in the van was a nice throwback to season 1.
The only part of the Chuck-to-Morgan Intersect handoff that worked well was the bar conversation between Levi and Gomez — those two have always had great chemistry onscreen and any scene where they’re just talking makes the show feel like old times.
I wish I could say the same for the Chuck/Sarah moments, but that’s been a little tired for awhile now. The show’s first two seasons were the funniest and the sharpest, and I think they managed to give their relationship a heat it doesn’t have today. And I can’t explain why.
Both Levi and Strahovski have created marvelous sparks without removing a stitch of clothing or even falling into bed, but these days, their romantic scenes are either cartoonish (lighting, a skimpy costume on Sarah, and yes, as you said, Alan, the omnipresent wind machine) or chaste (a hug and a brief peck on the lips that barely recalls what they created at the start).
I hope as the series concludes they find their way back to that early chemistry and the windup isn’t just “Sarah gets her dream house.” Chuck and Sarah together have become SO boring.
I respectfully disagree with the relationship part. For a show that hasn’t been grounded in reality especially with the over the top spy stuff, one thing Chuck has always done well is the relationship stuff. Whether it be with his family or with Sarah, Chuck’s relationship with them has been much more real.
Sure Levi and Strahovski don’t have the same spark, but that is to be expected when they are not boyfriend/girlfriend but rather husband and wife. This changes the dynamic which to be honest, is perfectly fine with me. I’ve been a “Charah” shipper all along and I’m happy to see how they’ve become a team and are still very much in love.
Thank you so very much for listing all of the music in this episode. Tonight is the first time I have ever watched Chuck, and I really enjoyed it. There was a song toward the end that I heard and started searching the internet for, but I couldn’t find it no matter how I searched. Turns out it was “The Honest Truth” by Typhoon. I really enjoyed that song. I have been looking for over two hours, and I had begun to think that I wouldn’t be able to find that song. Thank you so very much again for listing the songs that were in this episode. You saved me so much time and frustration.
Watch the second season! The rest too, but the second season is so, so good.
…Just skip Chuck Versus the Sensei
That is how I found Alan’s blog, too. I was searching for a song during season 2 and I have been a loyal reader ever since.
You know, I didn’t think it was too bad. Chuck not having a limitless fortune gives them a reason to scramble AND make the Buy More relevant– nothing bad about that. Them working out the kinks is entirely reasonable and makes for good plot. Chuck adjusting to being the leader and showing varying degrees of competency is pretty cool.
But…yeah. Morgan so far is not so much with the good there. Yeah, it’s vaguely funny that he’s like 5 feet tall to Sarah’s six as she smacks her leg atop him on the dance floor for five seconds… but what can you do. He’s a little dude and it’s just going to be harder to have him do the physical stuff. Don’t know what to say about that.
I miss the General, and felt like Casey had short shrift on the lines, but otherwise, it’s not a bad setup.
I was worried when I read your review Alan, but I really enjoyed this episode and think the season got off to a pretty good start. I am sure they will work out the kinks very quickly like they always do.
This episode had a lot of funny stuff and I loved watching Chuck come through and save the day at the end without the intersect. I wouldn’t mind if he eventually got it back though.
I like Morgan with it too, mostly because he makes me laugh and I’m always glad when he’s involved in the spy stuff, but also because I like when the show mixes things up. I laughed when he was reading what looked like a “Spycraft Manual” in the van during the opening mission. Oh Morgan!
I can’t wait to see what happens with the conspiracy stuff. I have no idea where they’re going with that, and Decker is seriously creepy. He does have a knack for popping up on television screens/monitors and acting menacing, doesn’t he?
I thought about the wind machine, and I thought about Scrubs, where it was mentioned almost outright (almost) and I didn’t recognize Mark Hamill either.
Stan’s comment about the Draper residence… I think I thought that too!
I’ll have to imdb Decker as she still looks familiar and I don’t know why.
Chuck is back to “Stay in the Van!” but as noted, the recorded and real Chuck was very cool.
I spent a while tweeting thanks to sponsors and showing Once Upon a Time and Remedial Chaos Theory to my brother and forgot to get here till 11pm! (and then forgot again, apparently)
And yes, if everything we always thought was true, isn’t – that would be upsetting. Meanwhile… no wait, that was the season 4 finale I watched at 6pm. never mind.
Love Sarah’s hair. Hope Ellie will continue to show her smarts in this season. Wished I could see the baby. Don’t know why. I think of her when I look at Ikea catalogs…
Did anyone else find the Sarah’s multiple squat-like moves during the dance sequence rather strange? I guess they needed to distract the audience from Morgan’s inability to dance even with the Intersect …
There was no actual “dancing” in the scene. Just many ridiculous dips and squats. I suspect either actor would have looked even worse if they really tried to dance Salsa.
Yvonne is a professionally trained dancer so I think she could manage.
Indeed, it’s a sad day when you can recognize Neelix right away but need a replay to recognize Luke Skywalker.
I thought the episode landed far better than Alan lead us to expect with the reviews, podcast, etc. I’ve seen Chuck be brilliant and I’ve seen Chuck be actually kind of awful, and this fell solidly in the middle. There were a few irksome scenes (Yvonne grinding on The Bearded One was just wrong), but on the whole it was a solid, enjoyable, at times heartfelt episode. Chuck’s premieres and arc-starting episodes have always lagged, and I found this to be one of the better ones, which is a good start. I’m really irritated by the continued and nonsensical presence of Decker,* but like Alan I smile at the Comedy to be derived from actively having to make the Buy More function.
Kinks to be worked out, agreed, but compared to the past two premieres…Brandon Routh…Vivian Volkoff…Robin Givens…Intersect wipes and rewrites and enemy duplication…well, I’m excited about Chuck for the first time in a while.
None of those people were in the premieres. Routh may have been alluded to off camera, but that’s it. Unless you meant the last two seasons, which now that I think about it, you probably did.
Sarah in lingerie? Check. Successful episode.
You can say that again.
Not sure how that happened. This comment system is so user friendly and bug-free.
Sarah in lingerie? Check. Successful episode.
I think I liked this episode more than you did. The final action sequence did it for me. The scene at the dream house confused me. Did Chuck and Sarah go together, or did she find him there? I totally missed Mark Hamill, and you even mentioned his cameo on the podcast this week. Very glad to have this show back, and I’m already starting to miss it now that we’re counting down to the end.
There’s still nothing (yet) to disprove my theory that Jeff and/or Lester are the ‘masterminds’ behind it all.
In fact, there’s more proof for that being the case. Chuck & Morgan took away Jeff/Lester’s cash at the Buy More —so they had Decker take away Chuck’s cash at the end. “Payback is a bitch.”
Believe me, Jeffster = the one running the whole picture.
Your user name seems appropriate.
Maybe I was just so excited for Chuck to be back, but I actually liked this episode a lot! The only area I saw the writers backing off from the season finale was Chuck being fabulously wealthy. They followed through with everything else – Chuck having to deal with not having the intersect, Morgan dealing with having it, the team forming their own spy team. And really, I think the money served its purpose. With no cash to start with, there’s no way the team would ever be able to start their own spy company. But I think it will be so much more fun watching them struggling to succeed then having perfect missions every week. It provides a good comedic counter balance to all those other sleek spy shows, which Chuck is sending up in fun any ways. I approve.
I will agree that Morgan’s fight scene was kind of awkward. I didn’t mind so much, partly because I thought we got a great pay out with Chuck having to work his way out of that computer server room. I thought it continued a the great progression of his character and besides, it was hysterical watching him running away. Gave me fond remembrances of Season 1.
Besides, I’m pretty sure Morgan’s speech on baseball might be one of the top five funniest things I’ve seen on TV this season – OK, it was a happy accident, but man did I laugh at it!
No Awesome – not Awesome. After hearing Alan’s disappointment in the podcast I was ready to not like it but I actually enjoyed it. It felt like a Season 1 episode of course with the added Morgan factor. I’m glad Chuck and Morgan’s (the manager!) absence from Buy More was finally address.
Did everyone totally miss that Awesome was in the opening credits? Be patient, my fellow grasshoppers…he will return.
I did recognize Mark Hamill, but I was horrified. I kept thinking, when did Luke Skywalker turn into Orson Welles from the 80’s?
Maybe it’s because I was more invested in Game 7 of the World Series(I am a lifelong Cardinals fan, afterall), but I thought the episode was a tad flat. Maybe I’ll try and watch it again and see if I feel differently; we’ll see.
NBC is re-airing it tonight along with the Grimm premiere.
Thanks for the 411. I’ll give it another shot tonight.
Dear lord, that was Mark Hamill?!? I am horrified. HORRIFIED.
I found the opening sequence pretty flat and unimaginative. Actually I found most of the first half pretty flat. And I loathe Craig Kilborn so, even as a villain, he didn’t add much to the episode for me. In fact, I resented that that overgrown frat boy got to hang out with Chuck-cast awesomeness. The Jeff and Lester plot line seemed thin and pointless, too.
But it really picked up by the end and I think the team’s reliance on the Buy More will be a goldmine. Yeah, they’re still working out the kinks, but I’ve got hope.
I enjoyed it, mainly the last action sequence – although jumping out of a 4th story window onto a van, one would get hurt, yes?
My main critism is that to me the best of Chuck = Chuck and Sarah on missions together with Casey (and I guess Morgan, although, I could do without) there as back-up. None of these missions even included Chuck interacting with Sarah, or Casey and Morgan for that matter. He was off in a space working on his own.
Morgan with the intersect does not work and is not interesting, so I am hopeful it is removed quickly.
The dance scene just looked weird, they could have/should have played it for laughs a lot more, the height difference alone should have been commented on. However, it was shown like look how great Morgan dances, when he actually did not look great at all.
The whole T.I.T.S thing was good, had a nice laugh when Sarah grabs it from Morgan, he tries to explain and she is like “whatever”. That is what Sarah/Morgan interaction should be like.
And Jeff/Lester? What was that even for?
Despite all this, I still really enjoyed seeing them on the screen. And the ratings? Why do we care? They were never going to get more episodes and they only have 4 more to film. They won’t pull the plug on them filming them. And if they don’t show all the episodes, I would think they would at least put out the DVD. I do think it will be all shown though.
And finally nice Sarah/Chuck chemistry, very sweet. But when you are lying in bed with your wife having a sweet moment, it is ok to touch her arm or her face or something (and its ok to take off your Chucks in bed, Chuck). And when showing a seduction scene, it is ok to actually show actual kissing. I know it is the 8 o’clock hour, but man, its like the Disney channel or something, but still with skimpy outfits.
I want Chuck to get his intersect back (maybe Ellie can help him un-suppress it somehow) but I want Morgan to still have his version too.
I have always loved the Chuck/Morgan relationship and I think it would be fun to watch them both have (varying degrees of) skills. I think Morgan would still struggle a lot because he lacks experience and is a goof, but he’s a lovable goofball and I like having him able to help out more, instead of just switching it back to him staying in the van again.
Then Chuck could be back in the field with Sarah as the senior intersect, with Morgan helping Casey back them up.
I don’t see why it has to be one or the other at this point, and I don’t want to see Morgan marginalized too much, which I’m afraid will happen if he loses it completely.
I disagree. Having the intersect yet still being clumsy with it because — let’s face it — he isn’t Chuck should give Morgan a better appreciation of what his own real skills are or aren’t. If he lost the intersect, it might actually be a relief of sorts: Morgan had finally found a more or less suitable role of his own before the intersect, and the intersect took that away. Giving Morgan the intersect is almost like the writers going ‘let’s see exactly how screwy we can possibly make this last season since we’re not coming back anyway,’ and it just doesn’t work for me.
What I’d like to see is Chuck using his own natural smarts to get his money and his mojo back from Decker. It’s clear Decker wants to seem him fail, and Decker is, as someone else so poignantly said, a douche — therefore he must not be allowed to have his own way. And Chuck needs those resources, so he needs a plan. One that he should develop together with his lovely Sarah.
In short: Chuck has evolved, and he needs to use his own smarts as much as he needs the intersect, which just doesn’t hang well on poor Morgan. It’s okay if Chuck gets a little slick now and then: we know he’s only half a step away from his inner geek at any given moment, and that won’t stop, even when he gets better at handling things.
One thing bothers me: Chuck should have a little more quiet confidence by now. Maybe his save this episode will have done that for him. One hopes, because he has more than enough other stuff on his plate to keep him on his toes.
I’m sure this is somewhat related to the fact that I keep my expectations much lower for Chuck these days in terms of the overall storylines being at all believable and that type of thing, but I quite enjoyed the premiere. These days all I expect from Chuck is just to have a fun hour of laughs with hopefully a cool action sequence and a good dramatic development here and there, and this episode delivered that pretty well.
I really love the fact that Chuck doesn’t have the intersect anymore. Like many people have said, it really brings us back to the feel of the first two seasons. I loved the days when Chuck had to bumble around a bit and rely on his true skills and ingenuity to get through each mission, and now we have that again. As for Morgan WITH the intersect, I know a lot of people have an issue with this, but I really don’t mind it. I think it makes for some good comedy, but I totally agree with Alan that the fight scenes don’t work as well because the stunt double is just SOOO painfully obvious, LOL. Morgan is just so little.
But one thing I do like about it is watching Sarah and Morgan get to work together on missions. This season you can tell that Yvonne and Josh are working together a lot more, and having a ton of fun and laughs on set, because if you follow them on Twitter, they are always tweeting hilarious pics and videos of their on-set antics. I have a feeling that maybe some of that fun will come across on screen this season, which should be entertaining.
p.s. They definitely did have some funky moves in that dance scene though LOL, I was watching it going, “what is that weird straddling move she keeps doing??” ;-)
It’s nice when the characters get to mix it up, but that’s not gonna sell me on Morgan with the intersect. It doesn’t wear well on him. There were some really cringe-worthy moments there in between the almost okay ones. Morgan-fu just doesn’t compare with Chuck-fu. And Morgan probably knows this.
So Chuck is given a vast fortune, which he then squanders most of in an attempt to set up an incredibly risky and morally dubious private spying enterprise all so that he can make enough money to buy Sarah a nice house? Did he miss the part about having started out with a vast fortune?
Oh well. I guess that’s a plot hole I can live with.
He doesn’t want to buy her “a nice house”; he wants to buy her the “perfect” house. By the time he finally realizes he can just ask her what her dream house is like, then finds it, the money has been “Deckerized”.
Morgan’s stunt man looks like Chuck, and it makes me wonder if they simply used the same stunt man for a few episodes until Chuck gets the Intersect back.
Adequate season opener; sets up an obvious but potentially satisfying series conclusion. I hope they don’t go too far down the it-was-all-a-conspiracy path, but since whatever they did was already written and filmed, I’ll just have to bear it.
Morgan with the Intersect isn’t as much fun as we all hoped it would be. But I’ll bet you a Subway footlong that Chuck gets it back within 7 episodes.
Alan, that is a beautifully nerdy title.
Great review, Sepinwall. Loved the premiere. Not the best they ever did, but same fun show as always. And that’s all I ask for. I’m just milking each episode for all it’s worth, and I found that I don’t even have any expectations for this last season besides spending the last 13 awesome hours with Team B. Chuck’s served fans well over the years, and I’m just excited to see what else story they’ve got left to tell. Gets me excited how you say episode 3 is when the season starts to shape up, as well. Can’t wait to see what’s in for Chuck, Sarah, Morgan, and Casey now that Decker the douche is clearly planning on interfering with Carmichael Industries.
I’m not so awed. I was kind of hoping for more; but I am glad to have the show back. It doesn’t help to know that I have to wait two more weeks for the season to really take off.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought Casey’s “He’ll rip your limbs off” was from Star Wars – something Han said about Chewie while playing a game.
When Hamill first came on screen, I thought he was Meatloaf.