Cinemax renews ‘Strike Back’ for final season

The good news: Cinemax is bringing back its terrific action drama “Strike Back” for another season.
The bad news: it’ll be the last one.
The third Cinemax season of “Strike Back” wrapped up a couple of weeks ago in terrific fashion, and on Friday night the channel finally began airing the original British-only season with Richard Armitage, under the title “Strike Back: Origins.”
Now Cinemax, Sky and Left Bank have agreed to produce one more season, with much of the production team (including frequent director Michael Bassett) intact. The returning cast has yet to be announced, but I can’t imagine a circumstance under which they’d do another year without both Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton.
On the one hand, I’m disappointed that these next 10 episodes will be the last for the series. On the other, it’s better to go away before we get sick of you. A four-year run (five if you count the Armitage episodes) is a really respectable one for an efficient, surprisingly effective bit of pulp fiction like this.
“Strike Back” was Cinemax’s first real dip into the waters of original programming, done as a co-production with the Brits. It was followed by another UK collaboration in “Hunted,” which ended prematurely because Cinemax and the BBC had different expectations for it. (Frank Spotnitz is still working on a spin-off project about Melissa George’s character.) Now Cinemax has started making shows entirely on its own, whether in a similarly pulpy vein (“Banshee,” which really grew on me over its first season) or something a bit more highbrow (Steven Soderbergh’s “The Knick,” an upcoming drama starring Clive Owen as a doctor at a New York hospital in 1900). Especially after the experience with “Hunted,” I assume the goal is for Cinemax to have complete control of its shows going forward, which leaves “Strike Back” as a vestige of an old plan.
Sad it’s going. Excited to see just how much mayhem the boys can get into before they’re done, one way or the other.
Yay that it’s coming back! Boo that it’s the final season! Though I suppose that adds more tension, in that Scott or Stonebridge (or both!) can actually die this time…eeek!!
I really loved the original BBC Series/pilot & the inital few seasons rework by Cinemax was really fantastic. For India/Latif Season I remember being so pleasantly surprised & being unable to wait for the next episode but since then it was progressively downhil from there so much that this last season was IMO pretty predictable that it was unwatchable. Sad to see this series diluted in quality so much with increased viwership & fandom.
I much prefer that series end on their terms rather than just being cancelled without resolution (well, except for Dexter) so this is sort of good news. A four year run is nothing to sneeze at.
Strike Back has been an odd bird. Going for that sliver of audience that wants both action adventure and a lot of male nudity.
As a huge Strike Back fan this is terrible news at 8:25 in the evening! I should have turned on my computer earlier. Oh well, I hope the cast/staff goes on to have successful careers after next season.
Alan, any more news on that Hunted spinoff? I heard maybe it was going to be a miniseries now?
Damn! I’ve been waiting for Hunted to come back; so many questions left unanswered: who is she, what happened to her in that barn, what’s her boss hiding about who she really is AND who set her up in that cantina that got her shot and lost her child??
Her child lived.
Enjoyed the first season, not much since then — this last season was awful — could predict most of the dialog and plot, that is when it could hold my attention.
Hopefully, they’ll get some better writers and come up with something that more resembles a plot for the final season.
So terrible you kept watching it… hope there is a spin off series being equally terrible!
Why not just keep the series going? Cost too much? I would think the ratings along would make it a must to continue this great series.
Why not keep the series going after this ‘last one.’
Seems like they have a great thing going here. Is one of the best shows I have ever watched. Go SB !