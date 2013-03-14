Cinemax’s ‘Strike Back’ adds cast for new season

The “Strike Back” roster is going to be at maximum strength for next season, as the Cinemax action drama(*) has announced that all of its leads from the end of last season – Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton and Rhona Mitra – will be back (along with supporting players Michlle Lukes and Liam Garrigan), and joined by newcomers Robson Green, Dougray Scott and Milauna Jackson.
(*) This will be the fourth season for the series overall, but the third since Cinemax partnered with the UK’s Sky and brought in Winchester and Stapleton as the leads.
Green, whose UK series “Touching Evil” and “Wire in the Blood” have aired here in America, will play a new member of Section 20, the elite British special forces unit that forms the hub of the show. Scott, whose most recent series “Hemlock Grove” will be debuting in April on Netflix, will play a “rogue operative,” while Jackson will be, according to the press release, “a key player who crosses paths with the counterterrorism team.” The new season will involve Section 20 pursuing a terrorist network “from Colombia to Beirut to Europe, uncovering deadly plots that reach to the West.”
I’ve written often of my fondness for this show, and I’ve been a Robson Green fan going back to the mid-’90s when I first saw “Touching Evil.” Sounds like more fun, and I’ll be curious to see how Mitra remains involved, since her character had resigned as head of Section 20 at the end of last season.
Production has already begun, and the new season will premiere this summer. Here’s a brief teaser:
Great show, better than 95% of recent action movies (though Season 1 was considerably stronger than Season 2).
I wouldn’t have heard about it without your reviews; so thank you, Alan.
Robson Green, most famous in the UK for Extreme Fishing on Channel 5. Love this show.
I’ve never read much about this show but I may have to catch up. I loved both Touching Evil and Wire in the Blood.
I love this show! I’ll have to renew my Cinemax subscription when it comes back, Banshee and that Melissa George show didn’t interest me at all.
Any idea who sings the song in the trailer?
The Heavy has become one of my favorite bands thanks to this show.
“Bartholomew” by The Silent Comedy
Thanks!!!
This is great news! I am a big fan of both Robson Green and Dougray Scott, so wonderful additions to a series I already love.
On a shallower note-the eye candy for the ladies in the audience just doubled :)
Indeed it did :-)
Thanks for the great news, Alan! I’m hoping Rhona Mitra becomes a love interest for Stonebrige (Scott will probably hook up with whoever Jackson plays). Or maybe they didn’t accept her resignation (or she gets demoted? Who knows? I’m just glad she’s sticking around).
ROBSON GREEN would be a fabulous addition especially as the commander of Section 20. I have been a fan of Robson, loved his ‘Wire in the Blood’, ‘Extreme Fishing’, and all the way back to his mid-90’s all time favorites: ‘Restless’, ‘Student Prince’, ‘The Last Musketeer’.
I have never watched ‘Strike Back’. Now I will and look forward to it big time.
Write a comment…Great choice of adding Robson Green. From the past quality shows Robson has lead in, one can be sure that Robson will add a much deeper dimension in this new, fantastic drama which has been, well, sort of too much non-stop action and could benefit from the richness of character that will be brought on by Robson. Good going!
does anyone know when series 4 (or 3 depending on how you look at it) is set to air?