‘Combat Hospital’ – ‘Welcome to Kandahar’: Meatball surgery

I had neither the time nor the interest for a full review of ABC’s “Combat Hospital,” though Dan and I did discuss the show – a Canadian import medical drama set on a military base in Kandahar in 2006 – on yesterday’s podcast. Short version is that it’s a competent but generic hospital show with some interesting actors (Elias Koteas, Michelle Borth) who don’t get anything revelatory to do, and a setting that differentiates the show a bit from other hospital shows but not as much as it probably should. Not bad, but not something I’m going to be rushing back to watch.

But for anybody else who happened to tune in, what did you think?