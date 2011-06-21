‘Combat Hospital’ – ‘Welcome to Kandahar’: Meatball surgery

I had neither the time nor the interest for a full review of ABC’s “Combat Hospital,” though Dan and I did discuss the show – a Canadian import medical drama set on a military base in Kandahar in 2006 – on yesterday’s podcast. Short version is that it’s a competent but generic hospital show with some interesting actors (Elias Koteas, Michelle Borth) who don’t get anything revelatory to do, and a setting that differentiates the show a bit from other hospital shows but not as much as it probably should. Not bad, but not something I’m going to be rushing back to watch.
But for anybody else who happened to tune in, what did you think?
They seriously named this show “Combat Hospital”? Was “Generic Military Medical Drama” already taken?
Sadly, I just keep thinking of “Childrens Hospital”, and thinking this must be a spinoff.
Hey, it’s no worse than “Medical Investigation.”
I enjoyed it, waiting on the next Tuesday
Me too
Yeah I’m really looking forward to this show too. I really enjoyed it.
Alan, the actor’s name is Terry Chen. Not Chang. Insert your best SeÃ±or Chang style pun here.
As a matter of fact the original title was supposed to be “The Hot Zone” but when it was sold to ABC the American network told them to change the name to “Combat Hospital.”
as a canadian, this unoriginal boilerplate drek embarrasses me. i’m not sure why it’s all our broadcasters seem to commission, but i guess the people who choose this stuff for a living must be either very generic people, or maybe they just have no respect for the intelligence of their audience. at any rate, sorry world.
So this is a terrible remake of China Beach in Afghanistan right? Is the opening theme music “Reflections” by any chance? Cause if it is I might give it a shot.
I liked the commercial where the surgeon stopped mid-surgery to shoot a snake that had slithered into the OR. Hysterical. I would watch the show if every week they shot a different animal that way. A snake, a mongoose, a scorpion, a lemur, a kangaroo, a horse, a bat, etc…
I didn’t realize they were all Canadian. I thought they were multinational…
anyway, it’s okay. It’s summer. Men of a Certain Age is over (hopefully just for now), I don’t seem to want to catch up on Royal Pains (why?) and there’s no Mad Men, and I’ve used up every ep of Mystery Diagnosis I had, so it’s off to Kandahar with Mark Sloan – I mean that neurosurgeon guy who beds every woman – the Asian guy, the star, what’s her name, and the interpreter who can fix a CAT Scanner. It’s okay.
They should have Adam Beach on here every week – he looks fantastic, I think every female in the country melted when he looked at the doc on there – he is beyond hot!!!!!
It’s funny… The only country that seems to have a problem with the showing being Canadian led is the US. Don’t they realize that Kandahar was run by the Canadians most of the time. I think it is cool to see someone else’s perspective now and then. They show all countries with respect in this show.
I watched diligently the Combat hospital series. The show was closed to a brutal reality and the acting of some actors like Koteas or Pinnock, just to name a few, was pleasant while other actors performance left me cold.
Overall, I wish to see a sequel of this series, I am missing it.