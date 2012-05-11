‘Common Law’ – ‘Pilot’: Not Penny’s patients

I posted my review of USA’s “Common Law” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new USA cop drama? Did the couples counseling gimmick freshen up all the old cliches, or just make them seem even sillier? Did you like the chemistry between Michael Ealy and Warren Kole? How did you feel they compared to some of the other USA duos and trios? Any “Tell Me You Love Me” fans who were happy to see Sonya Walger on the other side of a therapy session? “Rescue Me” fans glad to see Jack McGee, period?
And, most importantly, will you watch again? Have at it.
Even for USA’s formulaic fluff this was really bad television which could not be saved by limited commercial interruption – Never again.
Man-Child Bro-mance are being done to death. This show writers need to seriously check out Terriers. To see how you do a funny and endearing bro-mance with heart.
CBS is supposedly a partner on this show. So it makes sense why this show is so cliche and at times bland. I just don’t have much optimism going forward.
There enough crime procedural’s on TV. Why can’t we have more complex crime drama.
Because America as a whole inexplicably doesn’t want that. It’s the only way to explain why Life and The Chicago Code had short lives.
I tend to prefer more drama than comedy in a show like this. The other USA shows that I like (Burn Notice, Suits, White Collar, Royal Pains) all seem to find a good balance of laughs and dramatic tension. Although I really like Ealy, Common Law seems like it wants to be a little too goofy for my taste. I’ll give it another shot though.
i actually thought it was ok!, something good i can DVr and have for sat arvo along with grimm! just cant take it too seriously
Love love loved it!!! It was refreshingly awesome!! In world of bad news, sad happenings & chaos, it was nice to laugh!!! I will definitely continue to tune in!!!
The eighties called, and they want their cop show back.
While the two leads were enjoyable, the show seemed interminable (the extra length made it worse, not better). It was almost as if they had a checklist of cop show clichés that they had to include in the first hour, all of which were done in the most routine way possible (foot chase with exciting! music, etc). Even the font of the titles seemed dated. A waste of those actors–hope they send in a fixer, because there could be a good show here with Ealy, Kole, and Walger. (OMG, Walger’s speech in the bar, *so* on the nose.)
The show as a whole was completely unimpressive (I don’t usually like USA shows), but I’ll continue to watch for Micheal Ealy.
I liked it! its got potential.
Sure, the formula has been done before, but I thought that the pilot was good and I hope they let the show develop because both of the lead characters have more depth than the average character in a law show. I thought the tension between the two was great and also adds a lot of potential for future exploration.
Oh and one more thing, I thought it was awesome that they used that song “Blanco” by Pitbull and Pharrell when Wes and Travis were chasing Ramon through the streets of downtown, that song is so intense it really added the icing on the cake to a great action scene – plus, I love a great foot chase.
I really enjoy the show. It’s funny, has action, and the two leads have great chemistry. Looking forward to seeing where the series goes