‘Common Law’ – ‘Pilot’: Not Penny’s patients

Senior Television Writer
05.11.12 11 Comments

I posted my review of USA’s “Common Law” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new USA cop drama? Did the couples counseling gimmick freshen up all the old cliches, or just make them seem even sillier? Did you like the chemistry between Michael Ealy and Warren Kole? How did you feel they compared to some of the other USA duos and trios? Any “Tell Me You Love Me” fans who were happy to see Sonya Walger on the other side of a therapy session? “Rescue Me” fans glad to see Jack McGee, period? 

And, most importantly, will you watch again? Have at it.

TAGSCOMMON LAWJack McGeeMICHAEL EALYSonya WalgerWarren Kole

