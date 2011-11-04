‘Community’ – ‘Advanced Gay’: Edible complex

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as there’s an astronaut in the corner making paninis…
After two high-concept episodes with similar formats in a row, “Community” gets back to more normal territory with “Advanced Gay” – that is, if your definition of “normal” includes a strange elderly racist caricature who wears an ivory toupee and Troy getting to visit the room from which room temperature is measured. It’s “Community” – things are always going to be somewhat askew.
We’ve known since the pilot that Pierce views Jeff as a young him, and that Jeff in turn is horrified at the idea of growing up to be Pierce. This week, the link was made stronger than ever when Jeff took advantage of Mr. Hawthorne’s presence to act out some of his own well-established daddy issues, giving him the heart attack that Pierce himself has faked so many times in the past. I thought most of the pieces of this story worked very well; Chevy Chase may refuse to take himself seriously in public, but “Community” has always gotten good mileage out of taking Pierce seriously, and he was allowed to be (relatively) human here, even as he was oblivious(*), homophobic and then cravenly opportunistic. The story also made good use out of Britta’s new path as a pysch major, as she was allowed to be both right and Britta at the same time, not only mispronouncing “oedipal” repeatedly, but not even getting to the end of the chapter and realizing why the sons want to kill their fathers.
(*) As weird as things got later, the teaser was a reminder of just how good “Community” can still be when simply doing “colorful characters hanging out and doing college things” scenes, with the gang enjoying Pierce’s unintentional double entendres, and Shirley being horrified on behalf of Bruce Villanch.
The only place where that story faltered, I think, is with Mr. Hawthorne himself, who seemed about three degrees too ridiculous. “Community” obviously has lots of exaggerated characters, both within the study group and without (Pelton’s about as absurd as they come, and doesn’t even get the occasional humanizing moments that Chang does), but Mr. Hawthorne was such a cartoon that he didn’t feel like he belonged in this particular story. (When I first saw the publicity stills of Larry Cedar – Leon from “Deadwood” – in the ivory wig, I assumed he would be appearing in a dream sequence or as another of Pierce’s occasional hallucinations.) A lot of his dialogue was funny (his explanation for why Britta didn’t meet his racist standards was particularly good), but ultimately it was hard to buy into the emotions that Pierce – yes, even Laser Lotus Pierce – and Jeff were feeling about this guy, with Chevy Chase and Joel McHale being convincing enough to overcome the silly man around whom the story revolved.
Troy’s story, following up on the “Good Will Hunting” spoof from season 1’s “English as a Second Language,” also went to some ridiculous places – particularly the initiation ceremony featuring space paninis and Black Hitler – but had the power of Mr. John Goodman to make even the silliest parts of it seem believable enough within the looser definition of reality that “Community” goes by. Vice Dean Laybourne’s been a tremendous addition to the show’s larger universe, and his monologue about the noble history of air conditioning was perfectly delivered. We knew Troy wasn’t going to choose that path, simply because it would take him away from Abed – and how great was the scene where Danny Pudi briefly played Troy and Donald Glover did Abed? – but I’m glad to see that Troy and Laybourne aren’t finished sparring yet, because of how great Goodman has been.
What did everybody else think?
You forgot to mention the tag! I thought it was one of the best ones in a long while.
Sup girl, how you livin’?
Also, the minister going, “You’re the worst” to Britta.
Childish Gambino slays again.
I had forgotten about Goodman. He was in the pilot and that was it until now, right? Good to have him back.
Sorry, I meant to say premiere.
I don’t rememer seeing him since there premiere, though that doesn’t mean a lot. I’ve forgotten half of last night’s episode.
I guess I’m not a big fan of his cause I wasn’t impressed as Alan was. Thinking of peripheral characters on the show, I liked Lauren Stamile (forget her character’s name but she managed to appear on Scrubs and Grey’s Anatomy in the same week I believe and someplace I learned to pronounce her last name). I can’t remember what happened to her last on Community, though.
On my site I gave this episode an 86.3 out of 100. That’s following a 98 and a 96. So, clearly I liked the episode but didn’t love it. Still, there are some memorable scenes. I do agree that Cornelius was a bit too over-the-top, even for this show, though his first scene was great.
One interesting thing I noticed today tracking how people arrived at my site, or specifically my COMMUNITY article… lots of “moist wipes gays” and “why do gays use moist towels” etc. People apparently have lots of questions. ;)
Still none of this season has blown me away. I’m not sure how they can get back to genuine human moments.
Ugh. You’re the worst, Keith.
Um, “Remedial Chaos Theory”? Pretty universally recognized as being amazing.
Larry Cedar – that’s who that was. I kept thinking it was Andy Dick but the voice was throwing me.
I liked the show a lot but it such a weird dreamlike vibe to it I kept waiting for something to happen – somebody waking up, somebody telling a story, etc.
Glad I wasn’t the only one who thought it was Andy Dick for a few seconds there…
When he first approached, I thought he was Andy Dick too. The resemblance was interesting, given Pierce’s Andy Dick hallucinations during his “popped up on pills” phase.
He TOTALLY reminded me of the old guy from Jumangi that chased Robin Williams the entire movie.
I actually thought it was Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) for most of the episode.
But what do they do with the wipes?
Seriously, somebody please tell me. I thought I was down with the gays but obviously I missed that memo.
They clean up their Santorum.
EVEN Bruce Villanch’s.
Yeah okay, I probably should have got that.
From reading this site this season I know I’m in the minority, but I have not been particularly pleased with the earlier episodes. However, this was the first episode of the season that I truly enjoyed from beginning to end!
It took me a while to understand why the Vice Dean had an astronaut making panninis, but his speech was very clear: if they told anyone about it people would think that was a ridiculous lie. Brilliant! And Troy asking if there would always be panninis during their conversation in the room temperature room was just great.
And right after the scene with the panini-making Astronaut was an ad for new paninis at a nationwide restaurant chain. That one-two punch was more subtle than usual product placement in that they just got the show to hype up paninis in general and make a major character want them then bam, the ad. Clever stuff, and I don’t mind it if it keeps Community on the air.
Of coures it could have been just a wild coincidence but that’s less fun and makes me more worried for Community’s future!
@ED W…Sorry, those things are coincidences. Companies buy ad time without knowing what the shows’ content will be. But apparently that restaurant chain has got at least one new panini customer from you!
No… not really about your customer comment. And they may well be coincidences but plenty of companies buy ad time knowing in advance of what content will be.
Paninis are excelent
Alan, I disagree about Pierce’s dad. There’s one thing you’re overlooking. MONEY.
Extreme amounts of money enables one to have the oddest eccentricities, be it extreme prejudice against various persons of paleness or fighting crime as a human bat–or in flying suits of powered armor.
And sadly, from my time on the internet, I’m sadly recurrently reminded that racism is far from dead, even if it’s not as public as it used to be.
That all said, I think this was the most laugh-out-loud ep of the season.
Btw, no bullet points, Alan?
Shirley you could have cited at least a “Stop putting gay things in my mouth”?
The Batman and Iron Man universes are a little further removed from reality than the world of this show. Referencing how their inhabitants behave might not be the best way to prove your point that Pierce’s dad is not too over-the-top.
This show once used a virus engineered by the government to turn an entire community college into zombies, then gave them all amnesia so nobody would remember it. If that happened in the next Iron Man movie, I wouldn’t believe it.
Yeah, I suppose that episode is a bit problematic. I enjoyed it, but I have a hard time taking it seriously as something that actually happened on the show. It went too far, and I don’t think it’s an accurate reflection of the level of ridiculousness for which the show typically aims.
Seemed to me that Goodman was channeling his character from this season’s damages.
On Wednesday, my friend and I got into an apples to oranges discussion about which was better, P&R or Community. I said I prefer P&R because I think the characters are more developed than on Community. Then last night they shot my argument by going pretty deep into the characters of Pierce, Troy, and Jeff. Egg on my face
You should use a Hawthorne moist wipe for that egg.
I don’t know if you watch the show regularly, but I feel like we’ve known the characters on Community pretty well for a long time. As to which show I like more, I think Community is better at its best but that Parks and Rec is a good deal more consistent. So that’s kind of a non-answer, but whatever.
I hate that this argument continues to exist. Both shows are good and entertaining. Why does one have to necessarily be better than the other?
They’re two of the best shows on television. What’s so terrible about comparing them? If you like one more, that doesn’t take anything away from the other.
I guess, but I just don’t see the need to try to quantify which one is better all the time like many other fans do. I prefer to enjoy the things that I like about both of them and the quality hour of comedy that they provide.
I can get exasperated when people argue what is “best,” but if I were to make comparisons I would agree with Fudge: at it’s best, I find Community funnier, but Parks and Rec is more consistently good. Also, I tend to want to watch Community first, just to see what they’re going to do, but I know I’ll always enjoy Parks and Rec.
Fudge, Well, I don’t mean character development in terms of getting to know them, but rounding out and humanizing them. In retrospect, I guess this didn’t take them much further than we’ve been before, but I think because we had two “special” episodes (I don’t know how better to describe them) this felt refreshingly character-driven. It is an unnecessary comparison. I don’t think we would compare them if they weren’t back-to-back and two of the best shows on TV.
I’m not sure which show has more developed characters.
But I am certain that Community is much more orginal than Parks and Rec, which has a “The Office 2.0” feel to (not that that’s a bad thing…I like the Office).
Filaphresh, I understood what you meant, and I stand by what I said. Sometimes the characters on Community can be a bit cartoonish, but I think the show takes their feelings very seriously, and I think they are fully realized. Even in the “special” episodes, I think a lot of what we saw was informed by what we know about the characters. The Halloween stories reflected the personalities of those who told them and the alternate realities in the previous episode showed how each character affects the overall group dynamic. That said, I can see how the gimmicks would take center stage in those episodes and make them seem less overtly character-driven than an episode like this.
Fudge, I know it’s wrong to compare, but I guess the weakness I see in Community (and I guess this episode didn’t really address it) is the characters feel like exactly the same people from Season 1. There’s no equivalent to Andy and April trying to grow up but still be themselves, or Tom and Leslie trying to live their dreams. The big changes of last season were what, Shirley’s baby? And that hasn’t affected this season at all. Now Britta going into psychology and Troy’s career decision might bring us some movement in that regard.
My other problem is I don’t think any of the relationships are that deep. There’s Troy and Abed and then a lot of sexual tension, and everyone else is friends who fight but love each other in the end. But there’s nothing like Ron’s gradually viewing April paternally or his unstated platonic love for Leslie or April and Andy’s chemistry. I’m knocking the show too hard. I should say it positively as in “That’s what I love in P&R,” and I would say that Community is definitely one of the best shows on TV, but I do think if I had to pick P&R is better
I suppose you are right about that. Things have changed with the characters on Community, but none of those changes have really affected how the show works. If something big were to happen, like Annie and Jeff getting together, that would alter things significantly. But so far they’ve only flirted with that sort of game-changing idea. Parks and Recreation has been far more ambitious in that area.
The first solid episode this season. Chaos was good mainly because it was impressive that they nailed such an ambitious concept, but it still fell into the same rut as the rest of the season so far — an overly-self-conscious focus on The Group as an entity and what it means, treating the characters as mere forces within it whose dynamics exist only to studied and spelled out for us, as opposed to focusing on its characters as people. Too much of the season has culminated in these characters standing in a circle shouting at each other hatefully, and the show telling us baldly, and pointlessly, how crazy and dysfunctional they all are. Finally, now, we have an episode with a couple of simple stories about a few characters (Pierce, Jeff, Troy) as people dealing with specific problems. Finally they are humans who somewhat enjoy each other’s company, instead of pawns in object lessons whose purpose is unclear.
Wow. Exactly my feelings. I was excited at the pre-season idea of Pierce becoming a minor character because it would have represented some kind of honest development. Then they started doing Simpsons-going-downhill group adventure episodes and I so didn’t care. I’ll pay Dan Harmon good money if the group have fragmented and grown as individuals before the very last episode of the series.
That was the transexual man/woman from “Terriers” wasn’t it?
Favorite odd crossover ever.
Yes, though better known from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Was he also Gladys from this weeks Suburgatory?
I only knew him/her from Terriers. I’m not gay but she’s really hot.
Did anyone else notice the similarity between Troy’s recruitment last night and Will Smith’s recruitment in “Men in Black?” Troy/Will showing up in an unknown place with other candidates, going through trials to prove their skills, Goodman/Rip Torn walking them down the hallway and explaining the impact of their decisions, giving them 24 hours to decide?
Yeah, I think that was intentional but probably wasn’t supposed to be overt parody.
I actually didn’t see the the space paninis and Black Hitler as Community going to a ridiculous place per se, but rather the initiation being ridiculous intentially, so no one would believe the recruits if they told anyone where they were.
Oops, space “panini”
Its quite a similar joke to the ‘men in black’ in the x files episode Jose Chung’s from outer space
What… No mention of Pierce’s wonderful mispronunciation of Wikipedia?
Yeah, that was really funny, I want to know if it was an ad lib or not. And if it was scripted, I want to know how they transliterated it, because I guess I am just messed up that way?
and the creative free-fall continues…
The only two things I’m watching for at this point are when 1) Dan Harmon realizes how huge a mistake it was to burn out his original writing crew and 2) when the greatnest of earlier episodes can no longer prop up these mediocre ones.
If this episode came from a show that didn’t already have such warm feelings about it, it probably wouldn’t have been liked as much.
greatness. Wow. That’s an ugly one.
Personally I felt that the Troy storyline, which a) was a really fantastic callback for us continuity lovers and b) gave us some really sweet moments between Troy and Abed (for too long, I think, their friendship has been taken for granted and we haven’t been reminded of WHY they’re such good friends), was much more successful than the Jeff-Pierce storyline, which I thought was a bit on the nose, although the Gay Bash had some really funny moments and Britta was especially good this week. It certainly wasn’t a weak episode, but the season has been so strong so far (in my opinion) that it was just a bit underwhelming.
A friend reminded me the other day that she’s playing a Nielsen Family for a month and asked what I wanted her to watch. Community was definitely on the list (along with Parenthood, Pan Am, a show that got picked up yesterday, and one other show that was not Chuck)
You’re friend is a goddamn patriot for listening to you. Could you add Parks and DEFINITELY NOT WHITNEY.
Best scene of the episode: The funeral minister going, “You’re the worst.” to Britta.
One of the better showings for Pierce ever even if it was obvious how they were pushing the Jeff/Pierce relationship.
Also appreciated the brilliance of Vice Dean Laybourne’s plan to make the setting of his hazing so ridiculous that no one would ever believe it existed if told about it.
And I cannot wait for the LGBT community to actually reclaim the term “gay bash”!
Laybourne’s plan with the ridiculous story reminds me of the X Files episode “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space” where the men in black were played by Jesse Ventura and Alex Trebek. They were also deliberately absurd so anyone who told the story would not be believed.
They pretty much had me at the name of the fake band: Urbana Champaign. (Urbana and Champaign are twin cities in central Illinois, and home to the University of Illinois. I work in one, and live in the other.)
After I heard the name (I must have been looking away the first time they showed it) I thought for sure that it would be Urbana Champagne. Keeping it “Champaign” just cracked me up. Spent my latter college years at UofI and I think I mispelled the city for almost the entire first semester I was down there.
I felt nothing but gold on the Troy/Abed moments, but the other stuff left me a bit confused. Like Suburgatory this week, I’m not sure if they were laughing with or at the gay lifestyle. I loved Shirley’s getting incensed at Britta being able to forgive racism but insisting gay is a choice.
I thought Shirley was upset that Britta said she could forgive racism (after Pierce’s dad insulted her Nordic mongrel heritage) but drew the line at animal cruelty (when he identified his head piece as ivory).
Or was there a different scene I’m not remembering?
That was Larry Cedar, who I best know as a guy from Square One on PBS back in the 80s? My head asplode.
This show is always hit or miss for me, mostly miss. This season, however, has been mostly hits. Until this one.
First episode this season that I’ve been disappointed in. I like both “types” of episodes, so it isn’t an issue of this being a “normal” episode, it just didn’t make me laugh.
I’ve never been a particular fan of Pierce, and Troy’s story seemed just a little too forced.
Ok, astronaut paninis was funny.
By far the weakest episode of the season. Pierce’s father was way over the top for my liking, and that whole story just rang false to me. I preferred the Troy subplot, but even that wasn’t up to normal standards. I did laugh heartily when the minister told Britta she was the worst; the only bright moment in an other wise full episode.
“That’s what we do, Troy, incredible, invisible, inbelieveable things. We’re an unseen, unknown, unvincible fraternity of craftsmen.”
So awesome.
My favorite quote was the ending with Troy and Abed.
Troy: “Sup girl? How you living?”
Abed: “Pew”
Don’t remember if it came before or after FBIHop’s line, but I loved the Vice Dean’s “Now WE are the pharaohs.” Goodman delivered it in a fabulously understated manner.
Goodman has been incredible on the show. He plays his character perfectly and has been a great addition to the show.
“- and how great was the scene where Danny Pudi briefly played Troy and Donald Glover did Abed?”
So great I actually had to punch myself in the chest. I was laughing so hard, enjoying myself so much, I had to cause my body pain to bring it back down to Earth.
Also great? Their secret handshake. Basically their regular handshake topped off with them whispering “secret” in unison.
I loved that Troy’s conversation about his future career with the janitor had embedded within it Troy’s conception of race and how he wants to deal with the issue. I like how it also complicates his interaction with Dean Layburne. This continues the discussion of race we saw and heard in aerodynamics of gender.
I also noticed and liked how Donald Glover’s acting and Troy’s actions changed depending on who was acting opposite in the scene. Notice the difference in approach between, Troy and Dean Layburne at the funeral home, Troy and Abed at the Gay Bash, Troy and Abed playing Inspector Spacetime Troy and the beautiful woman at the entrance of the study group’s room.
I thought it was above average for a bottle episode; even with the caricatured father and his summarily disposed of death, it seemed like a much more natural use of characters – namely Britta, Shirley and Pierce – the show has historically had a hard time pinning down or crafting realistically. It wasn’t as laugh-out-loud funny or high concept as some of the other episodes, but for what it was it was executed really well in the detail work.
I don’t think “bottle episode” means what you think it means.
Inconceivable.
The new Hawthorne Wipes container looked like it had a caricature of Dean Pelton on it.
I’d say top 5 favorite episodes so far
I rewound to see Annie’s reaction to being called a “Jewess” multiple times. It was perfect.