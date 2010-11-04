‘Community’ – ‘Aerodynamics of Gender’: Mean girls, mean boy

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I’m smuggling a lime and a coconut…
There were some complaints last week that, by opening the season with two all-parody episodes out of the first six, “Community” was leaning too far in that direction, and away from the mix of character-driven comedy and the more occasional references the show spent most of season one on. I’m told that “Epidemiology” will be the last episode of its kind for a while, and “Aerodynamics of Gender” was a step back in that direction some of you had been asking for.
Yes, there are a lot of obvious “Mean Girls” parody to the Abed story – and “Robocop” gags, too(*) – with guest star Hilary Duff in the Rachel McAdams role and Abed amusingly cast as Lindsay Lohan. But it was still very much an Abed story, about how well he can see things in micro (all the embarrassing details he used to pick apart all the bitches on campus) and how fuzzy things are in macro (that the study group women are exploiting him, that none of this behavior is right or fair or nice). If it resembled a previous homage-heavy episiode of the show, it was the “Goodfellas” episode (and was never as aggressive in its references as that one) rather than paintball, in that Abed’s character arc was always front and center even as you could spot the movie references, and it was well-played by Danny Pudi. And his sacrifice here was even greater, as he allowed himself to be humiliated in front of the whole school in order to restore the natural order of things. The destruct codes he wrote for HIlary Duff to hit him with also showed that while Abed will always struggle to understand others’ behavior, he understands his own painfully well. Great story for him.
(*) There was some “Simpsons”-level obsessive detail for those who bothered to freeze-frame the various Abed heads-up displays. Among my favorite notes from the various ones: Abed watches “Cougar Town,” he knows when the women in the study group have their cycles, and the plot synopsis kept changing.
The Troy/Jeff/Pierce story, on the other hand, wasn’t a specific reference to anything (though some of my Twitter followers squinted to try and see “The Chronicles of Narnia” and Jacob on “Lost”), but rather was a nice bit of goofiness, a chance to see Jeff be mellow and happy, to see Pierce playing supervillain, and an always-welcome opportunity to hear Donald Glover try to speak while crying.
Not the season’s funniest episode, but I really really liked Abed in the cafeteria.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
i saw the jeff troy thing as the end of true blood parody, am i crazy
I assumed it was a reference to The Secret Garden. Though, admittedly I haven’t read that book since I was a kid, so I may have just inferred because it was in fact a secret garden.
Unless Alan has some inside info from the writers in which they deny they intended to reference The Secret Garden, I am going with that as well (I saw the movie a long time ago). The Hulu description even says “…while Jeff and Troy discover a secret garden.”
Wasn’t a parody episode but this whole season feels too goofy for me. And it feels like the writers are botching the character stuff.
I thought this was a strong episode. The Troy/Jeff/Pierce subplot was one of the best. I don’t know why, but it clicked with me.
Season 2 is starting to hit its stride.
I agree, I thought the B story was much funnier and cohesive than the A story (which was consistently ruined by Ken Jeong’s awful mugging).
If you packaged the Troy/Jeff/Pierce story into a standalone plot, it would make for a brilliant little short film.
I laughed really hard at the swastika joke.
“Its going to be a maze”. Hilarious!
I laughed harder in this episode than last weeks, and I loved last weeks ep.
I dunno, something about this ep just really did it for me. I thought it was non stop hilarious. The Pierce trampoline segment had me crying.
It feels like this show is only getting better.
I completely agree. The smile never left my face!
I didn’t really like this episode, but really dug the Paintball and Zombie ones. This one seemed more ridiculous to me than those two for some reason. Biggest laugh for me was Joshua being a secret-racist.
I agree…I loved the Zombie and Paintball episodes, as well as the Goodfellas one. What I loved so much about the former two is that I kept expecting them to use the “It was all a dream” cop out, but they never did. This kind of stuff just happens in their “community,” it’s taken care of and then they move on. But I’m a fan of absurd humor, so there’s that.
It was nice to see Troy get a story that wasn’t directly intertwined with Abed. I love those two together, but it’s good to see them mix up the cast a bit. And Donald Glover is just so fantastic at everything they give him to do. I especially loved his realization that the janitor was racist.
Why when I log in using my site ID does it default to my Facebook if something goes wrong instead of re-prompting me to enter my info? How the heck do I unlink my FB profile here? UGH.
I’ve had the same issue too. The commenting system is not that great on hf imo. Is there no way to post via facebook with out using one’s full name.
You can unlink your facebook account by going to facebook and under settings it has all the websites that your account is linked to and there you can remove linking to whichever sites you don’t want.
Thanks, Dave!
Hey, what do I know? I thought it was some kind of The Secret Garden reference.
You aren’t alone, that’s exactly what I thought.
i immediately though secret garden as well
Yeah, that was the first thing I thought of: The Secret Garden. But I haven’t seen that movie since I was a kid, so I’m not sure how close of a parody it was, if that was even what they were going for.
It brings up an interesting point: If a reference is shown and no one sees it, does it still exist?
It was an American Beauty send-up, I’m pretty sure. They used the soundtrack, and the oversaturated color that the movie did.
I also definitely got an immediate Secret Garden vibe…. but I don’t remember the movie at all haha
i kind of thought of american beauty, but then got a real six feet under vibe to the music, sound fx, and visuals.
First I thought Secret Garden, then I thought maybe it was Narnia, but I ALSO got a Six Feet Under vibe.
I want a secret trampoline garden. NOW.
I thought it was a wierd Bagger Vance/Secret Garden thing, what with the slow motion, whispy narration part. And it made the rascist thing even funnier at the end.
I think there’s a difference between an overt reference and just taking advantage of, I dunno what to call it, the “vocabulary” of TV and film. The saturated colors and the music probably aren’t meant as a reference to one specific thing, but they provide a nice shortcut (and I don’t mean that in a derisive way) to the idea the show is getting across. This is a place of purity that will be tainted by the end of the episode. Be it Narnia, Secret Garden, Fairy Land or Eden, we get it. I think this is something the show does well and that allows it to get to the jokes more quickly.
Sorry, I hit save too soon. I would say that the zombie episode (and, maybe, the paintball episode) are really more in this vein than direct references to anything specific (although the paintball episode in particular does contain a lot of specific references). Whereas the Apollo 13 thing was clearly a parody/homage/whatever, and the RoboCop stuff was clearly a direct reference, a lot of the other stuff that gets piled into that category is really just pulling on our shared cinematic history.
I definitely agree with it being a Secret Garden reference. The music is very similar to the music from the musical. [www.youtube.com]
Oddly, I got stronger movie reference vibes from the Jeff/Troy plot even though I can’t pinpoint which movie. I’m leaning a bit towards “The Abyss” for the peacefulness of it all. I can’t quite place the “hidden evil/good thing gone bad when abused” reference but I feel like I’ve seen it.
I actually enjoyed that plot more than I liked the girls’ plot. It has been so long since all three of them had a story together and I was disappointed it was more about Abed than it was about them.
Still, I liked this episode more than some of the others this season.
The “Annie rats out Chang” story seems to have been a terrible misstep; Ken Jeong was miserable in this episode.
I got the obvious Secret Garden vibes from Jeff and Troy’s story, but not much else. Laughed long and hard during all the slow-motion jumping, but in hindsight I have no idea why.
An a Danny Pudi showcase, this one wasn’t as strong as, say, “Physical Education,” (nor was it as strong an episode overall) but Abed’s story was still very good.
I figured it was secret garden, a girl thing.
I thought the whole time that I just didn’t know the source of the parody for the Jeff/Troy stuff. Now I see why people are growing tired of the parody. Even when they’re not doing a pop culture riff, it feels like it.
For me personally it isn’t so much the parody episodes as the near total divorce from reality ever since about 2/3 into last season. Given that some people seem to like this path, I’m not going to say it’s a mistake but it’s not what I want out of the show.
Brandon, you hit the nail on the head. I still thought the episode was really funny (Troy crying always does it), but now I just EXPECT that everything is intended to be some sort of parody. The writers may want to consider that that’s the bar they’ve set – and are in danger of having the audience assume that nothing they do is a purely original thought.
It seems like the show’s claim to fame now is the hyper-parody episodes, which is great because those episodes are fantastic when executed properly, but it is going to become annoying if every episode suddenly becomes analyzed in this framework. The writers have always framed certain lines/scenes/themes in tropes (which is great, the Simpsons made a living off of it), but we shouldn’t look at these minor references in an episode-defining kind of way.
Other than that, it is obvious that the writers and actors are getting into the zone. This type of episode may have been a weaker one last season, but now that the characters have been fleshed out and their timing found, so even this more subtle, character driven episode feels like a strong showing. Keep up the good work Harmon and Co.
Yeah, I think some people are starting to over analyzed all the pop culture and parody references.
I mean, it’s fun if you get the references here and there, but this isn’t LOST. It’s not going to advance the plot if you figure out that the episode was referencing Secret Garden/Avatar/Chronicles of Narnia.
Brad, the problem may not be over-analysis…but rather that the audience is being conditioned to expect parody. That’s how I feel about it. For those things I don’t recognize, I just let it go and enjoy the humor as though it’s a completely original idea. But in those instances, in the back of my mind I still have to wonder if I’m not completely in on the joke.
Fair point. It’s understandable considering all the references this show makes, but I’m more of a let it go and enjoy the humor type of person… most of the time.
I’m surprised that the trampoline story wasn’t a parody or homage; there was something so odd about the music underlying it that I was waiting for this review to find out where it was from. But I guess not! The closest I could get was a kind of Secret Garden/Heavenly Creatures mashup.
I got kind of irritated when Pierce showed up and screwed everything up, but the white-supremacist twist redeemed everything. That was awesome. I also felt like the mean things girl had gone too far when Our Three (inevitably) took it over the top, but I also thought that Abed’s destruct codes were perfect.
So, while I thought the episode was weak in places, it ended SO strong I forgive it everything. And the tag was AWESOME.
Was the music in the initial secret garden scene from The Shawshank Redemption? It reminded me of the music from Tehuataneo.
the music felt like six feet under to me. not the entire homage…but definitely the music.
I thought the score was from Field of Dreams.
Found it. It’s “Brooks Was Here” from Shawshank. [www.youtube.com]
I thought “Secret Garden,” but only because it was a secret… in a garden…
Also, while I normally think the dean is way too wacky and not very funny (sorta like Chang, who proved once again this week how pointless his character is), I kept wondering “when is the Dean going to show up and explain the insane history of this big campus secret?”
I thought this episode was totally unwatchable, and I actually turned it off. I normally love this show, but lately, all of the references and parodies are starting to really distract from the show (as in, it’s hard to sit back and enjoy the plot and the comedy when you’re trying to figure out what everything is supposed to be parodying). The secret garden stuff was too out there even for this show and it did seem like it was trying to reference something in the way that it was over-saturated and had weird special effects like Pierce’s double bounce.(though I did laugh at the payoff to Pierce enlarging and focusing on the pictures he took, only to find out it was the instructions for how to get to the picture.) Ugh. I really do hope they do go back to just telling stories about the characters and save the special parody episodes for just once in a while.
But this wasn’t a special parody episode. It was just a normal episode.
BTW, the “Enhance. Enhance. Enhance.” was from “Blade Runner”. no?
Deckard: Enhance 224 to 176. Enhance, stop. Move in, stop. Pull out, track right, stop. Center in, pull back. Stop. Track 45 right. Stop. Center and stop. Enhance 34 to 36. Pan right and pull back. Stop. Enhance 34 to 46. Pull back. Wait a minute, go right, stop. Enhance 57 to 19. Track 45 left. Stop. Enhance 15 to 23. Give me a hard copy right there.
Okay, simmer down everyone-what is the big deal with parody episodes? I think they’re FANTASTIC and funny. It’s so nice to connect with the writers and share the same thoughts in how a previous movie or tv show made us feel happy. I guess I don’t understand the big problem. TV is suppose to take us away and make us all feel happy–what better way than sharing a good memory of a previous movie or tv show?
I’m kind of split on this episode. The Jeff/Troy/Pierce plot I thought was great. It was capped off hilariously with scene of Pierce bullying Troy on the trampoline. “DOUBLE BOUNCE ME!!”. The reveal that Joshua was racist was so out of left-field I couldn’t help but laugh.
The Abed plot didn’t work for me as much. It was funny at first but I felt like it was dragging by the end. The more reference heavy/straight up parody stuff I feel works better with the entire ensemble together rather than apart. I would have preferred to stay more with Jeff/Troy/Pierce. The Robocop HUD was fun.
Also the complete disregard by the entire school of Chang’s antics was a nice continuous throw away bit, Jeff’s casual closing of the door in Chang’s face in particular.
Anyone else feel like Annie’s Boobs were more prominently featured in this episode than they have been in awhile, or was that just me?
I actually thought the Troy/Jeff storyline was a reference to Avatar. Regardless of the structure of the show, I find myself laughing each week.
Anybody else catch that Brita thought Abed said “Row Boat Cop?” I laughed a lot at that.
Yeah, not only that she thought it was RowBoat Cop, but that she then pushed the rowboat metaphor. Poor Britta. So clueless.
Yes. CC had it as Rowboat cop.
I think I’ve come to a realization why I’m having trouble with this season. It’s not the over-parodying, which I initially thought. In all reality the best shows parodied movies and the like all the time, i.e. The Simpsons, and they were all the better for it. What appealed to me in the first season was the Breakfast Club theme of the show, 7 seemingly completely different people being thrust together and connecting. I liked the relationshipy stuff and for my money no other show in recent memory has done it better without making it oversappy. But I get the sense that this season they are moving away from that and into what Abed has described as “bigger, fast paced, self-contained escapades”. I’m not against that but it doesn’t seem right at this point. I don’t feel this show has enough mileage to start doing Seinfeldian type shows that can just remain on their own.
But Sanjay, they couldn’t do that every week. It makes sense for the first season to be all about the group feeling each other out and slowly warming to each other, but now they have the rest of the show going. If every week was about the characters discovering that they actually secretly liked these people they hadn’t planned on being with, that would get really old, really quickly. So instead, this season has been about a bunch of friends going on adventures together, some times it works great, sometimes not. I think the worst part of the first season was the characters seemed to be constantly learning the same lessons over and over, whereas this season has been stronger in that department, if slightly more hit and miss in the quality of the storylines.
I basically agree, Alan. Loved Abed (and Danny Pudi) and thought the Jeff/Troy/Pierce stuff was funny. It’s not an insta-classic the way so many of Community’s episodes are, but it was still good.
This was a curious but really enjoyable episode. The Troy/Jeff/Pierce storyline was bizarre but I found myself loving it simply because it was so different and unique. I didn’t identify or even see it as a parody (except at the beginning, when I got the same Secret Garden vibes as others have mentioned)–rather, I found myself taking it at face value and enjoying it in terms of the show’s already-existing DNA. It was goofy and seemingly random, but I could tell that they were going somewhere with it and I really enjoyed the ride. The message about purity being inclusive was neat–it almost feels like the writers thought, “Let’s do a story where the message is about purity!” and then devised the whole garden story around that. Which is pretty funny to me.
I agree with The Noble Robot that Dean Pelton appearing at the end and giving some pat explanation of the trampoline garden would have been funny. Or even just seeing him fire Joshua. Oh well.
The Abed storyline was good. Predictable but fun.
Pierce and Leonard enlarging the photo instructions was absolutely hilarious. Maybe my favorite joke of the episode.
The reveal that Joshua was a racist made me laugh more than anything else so far. Donald Glover’s face and voice. “what?!” “Joshua’s a racist. That came out of nowhere.” that killed me. Chang felt annoying through most of the episode, but at the end it made me laugh. Him flipping the table was great.
Absolutely hysterical episode. I laughed out loud a few times – the hardest at the realization that the trampoline guy was a racist…or more accurately, Troy’s reaction to the fact that he was a racist. That had me in stitches. I loved that whole storyline – it was weird and simplistic, but very funny, very well done, and very unique.
Hey guys lets not forget that the first season wasn’t pure comedy gold. It was really hit and miss and the characters and tone weren’t all that solid. It wasn’t until after Christmas that the quality level shot through the roof and stayed there. So calm down people declaring that the show has totally fallen apart.
“It wasn’t until after Christmas that the quality level shot through the roof and stayed there.”
Even if that second quote were true (and I don’t think it is), 13/25 episodes being “through the roof” is enough to qualify for comedy gold status.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I love the first season BUT it took them a while to find their footing and for everyone to click. There’s been a lot of naysaying this season and frankly I don’t get it. It’s COMMUNITY. They’re doing their thing and sometimes it’s all time classic TV and sometimes it pretty great and sometimes it’s only pretty good. Chill out, give the writer’s a little while to play around and figure out which parts are working best this season and adjusting as they go.
I agree. I love this show dearly, but I feel like some fans (not specifically here, but across the internet in general) have a very different memory of last season than I do. I honestly don’t see the difference between this episode and any number of episodes from last year, so I don’t understand the harking back to a time when every storyline was apparently a masterpiece of understated, character driven genius.
(FWIW, I was getting a strong “The Beach” vibe from the trampoline storyline, but I’ve never seen/read The Secret Garden).
I think Troy has cried in every episode this season. I don’t think it will ever NOT be funny.
This show is in a league of its own when it comes to comedies, in my opinion. 30 Rock is hitting a lot of right, hilarious notes right now, but this show is crazy-good. Like, masterful. Almost Arrested Development goodaaaaand im gonna regret I said that.
Don’t worry about your Arrested Development comment. It’s an underaporeciated single-camera comedy. And if everyone who is as die-hard about Arrested Development had been as die-hard then it wouldn’t have gotten cancelled (me included, I didn’t catch it until the first season was out on DVD and even then I tended to tape or dvr it)
I thought Troy and Abed had a garden Eden thing going on. As the fond former owner of a tramp (she’s a tramp, she’s a trampoline girl) oline, everything about that story worked for me. Abed and the girls was a little more hit or miss, but it started from a place I recognized, so I was more or less on board.
One of the funniest episodes I’ve seen. I loved the mean girl/robocop mashup. Abed became so powerful he needed to handover the destruct codes—sorry I’m a sci fi geek, and this was great. I never saw secret garden, but I felt a “Field of Dreams” vibe from the trampoline scenes. I love this show. Right now, it’s the best comedy on TV.
This episode didn’t really work for me. I liked the Abed storyline, but the Troy/Jeff/Pierce story was the third time this season that they’ve done a story with basically no ties to reality whatsoever. I think it’s fine once in a while, but right now it feels like overkill.
There’s a couple ideas here I like that I’m not sure were fully explored or communicated effectively.
Take for example, the girls taking a Women Studies Class on Feminism Representation in Media while semi-exploring that topic though the usage of “bitch.” Brittle acts like “a man” when she declares “THIS CAFETERIA IS A BITCH FREE ZONE! WOOF! WOOF!” The more traditional male figures swithc roles with the females and mellow out while the female become overtly aggressive. See the entire scene where Brittle & Abed call Jeff a bitch and he recommends they chill out.
Also, it appeared to me the garden is a spoof of the garden of Eden and various literary stories such as the Secret Garden.
Once the paintball episode happened last season I’ve given up on the show trying to represent a semi-realistic college. At this point, anything is fair game.
Ahahaha “Brittle”.
That wasn’t intended to sound so mean, by the way. It just reminded me of Pierce. Good summation though.
It’s okay! I didn’t even realize I made that mistake. Thanks for pointing it out.
You know, that’s what I liked best about the episode. The girls come in all high on their bitchery, and meanwhile Jeff and Troy are totally blissed out to the point where Jeff is voluntarily wearing Uggs in public and is being all, “chill out, man.” I really liked and enjoyed the contrast between the two “sides” (and Pierce wanting to know where the hell these guys are getting their pot already) in this one. It kind of made the episode for me a bit.
yes! I immediately thought “when will they address the disconnect between the impulse to take a women’s studies class, with all that implies about self worth, and the mean girl bitchiness stereotype.” And, they never did. I am appalled that this vision of the female goes largely unchallanged. The conclusion that it isn’t nice tacked on at the end just didn’t cut it for me.
people feel the need to tie everything in this show to some kind of reference… most things on this show stand on their own.
i loved the trampoline stuff, it’s too true. trampolines are like heaven on earth. the whole racist thing and the swastika/maze joke cracked me up. very solid episode.
Thanks for getting me to go back and freeze frame on the Robocop vision, I actually found something that seems important. When Abed declares Annie, Britta, and Shirley “Bitches,” he has a note to “Confirm Mom for Xmas.” As we learned last year, Abed’s mother had left him and his father. So that’s pretty important.
I like that immediately underneath that, he has a memo to make a blanket fort.
I couldn’t figure out what “Confirm Mom for Xmas” meant, exactly. Anybody have an explanation?
Slow, I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic but if not it’s Abed confirming his mother coming for Christmas.
See, that’s what I figured, but Abed is a Muslim – he doesn’t celebrate Christmas – hence my confusion.
Saying someone’s coming for Christmas, even if you’re not Christian, is like saying “Let’s meet for coffee,” even if you don’t drink coffee. It’s an agreed-upon standard–Jews and Muslims get Christmas vacation time at school and work, so that’s what the break’s called.
Not their strongest episode, but even a weak Community episode would be gold for most other sitcoms.
Agree, Troy’s reaction to Joshua being a racist was the funniest part of the episode
Completely disjointed and pointless episode, and the “Abed Doing Strange Things To Be Included/Loved/Understood” trope was done much better last year (Debate 109/Contemporary American Poultry/Physical Education). And correct me if I’m wrong, but McHale and Chase seem to be totally marginalized this year. I suppose this has something to do with there being no arc this year – every episode is a stand-alone episode, and every one is overly gimmicky. I keep hoping it will revert to form with each ep. but it doesn’t happen. It’s almost like The Office now.
I’m glad Jeff isn’t the focal point every episode now. I think it’s a great thing.
Like others, I got the Secret Garden reference. I LOVED this episode, mainly for Donald Glover. Is there nothing he can’t do? He’s quickly becoming the best thing about the show (and he was already near the top from last season).
I thoroughly enjoyed this episode – every bit of it. I’ve been deleting most of the other episodes as soon as I watch them, but I saved this one so I could watch it again tonight.
I’m pretty sure the trampoline scene was supposed to be an American Beauty send up- they used the soundtrack for it.
That’s the first thing that popped into my head when Troy went back to get the basketball.
We didn’t care for this one. My wife–who usually loves the show–spent most of it in stone silence. (She did mutter “This is weird” a couple of times.) For my part, I felt as if someone was grabbing my shirt going “See? See what I did there?” over and over.
I adored the paintball episode, but now it seems like every week is trying to be another paintball episode. The more cartoonish their reality becomes, the less I care about the characters. Some of the best moments of the series–Annie’s psychology experiment, Jeff and Pierce’s Spanish presentation–have been about people, not movie homages.
Last week’s zombie episode was fun, but I couldn’t help but think, “This is now a show in which the characters can become zombies. And not the Greendale equivalent, but actual flesh-biting zombies.”
*For my part, I felt as if someone was grabbing my shirt going “See? See what I did there?” over and over.*
That is exactly how I feel about the show now. The homages and references and totally self-conscious acting are one big obvious holler of “OH HELLO AREN’T WE CLEVER?” I find myself hoping for the kind of snappy dialogue and character development that used to be intrinsic to even minor episodes such as “Home Economics,” but they’re just not there anymore.
I love Senor (or Mister) Chang, but his character has just become useless. All he did was yell things like “Oohhhhhh!!!!!!!”
Definitely not as good as the parody episodes (paintball, zombies, and the spaceship eps are my favorites). Don’t get me wrong, it was good…but I definitely didn’t laugh out loud a lot.
My favorite part was actually the end with “Troy and Abed in the Morning” with guest StarBurns. Kind of reminded me of “The Merv Griffin Show” episode of “Seinfeld” where Kramer was talking to the “cameras” and “audience”.
I love change. He’s such a dick!
It wasn’t Chang’s best moment. I enjoyed his first scene in the cafeteria and then it got old after awhile. But oh well, Chang’s usefulness/uselessness varies from episode to episode, as it kind of should. He’s there for seasoning more than being group member #8.
Yes, Troy and Abed in the Morning with Starburns was a hoot. Did anyone else freeze-frame the Abed-computer-analysis shots? He’s got the summary of the episode in the top right hand corner and in the bottom he had a memo to himself about finding Starburns for the morning show.
I sort of wish we got Chang, Dean Pelton, and John Oliver in equal measure, instead of Chang being regular cast. That said, he doesn’t bother me, and I really didn’t like him at the beginning of last season (all the yelling, not my thing). I laughed long and hard over his snarf (more at his narration of said snarf than the snarf itself). I do wish they were tying things back into his Golem/Green Goblin moment, though.
I certainly thought this was a better show than last week’s zombie parody effort, but it still didn’t click completely. I did think the Abed stuff was pretty good, and the Joshua racist stuff was a nice touch. But the Jeff-Troy storyline overall was just odd, sort of in the same way the Abed as Jesus storyline.
I don’t see eye-to-eye with the people who think this show is really coming into its own. I feel like it’s regressed from last season. I thought some of the best moments last year happened when the group was just interacting with each other in the study room. How many times have we seen that this year? I know the writers probably don’t want to cling to that option, but I feel like they almost abandoned it too quickly.
I kind of thought the Jeff/Troy subplot was “A Secret Garden” reference, well maybe before the trampoline arrived. But maybe I was just mistaken by the fuzzy-overtones and my childhood-love for that movie. [Pierce was downright frightening in this episode]
I think it was Chang who dumped the lunchtable, but whomever it was seemed to be a reference to Just One of the Guys. Anyone else think that? Greg Toaland!!!
I liked the episode.
Yep. Thought the same thing. I also loved when they casually shut the door in his face too.
They should’ve used Andy Dick more than as the helicopter pilot at the end
IT WASNT NARNIA OR LOST…
IT WAS COCOON!
Really enjoyed this one. Nice bounce back (pun intended?). I loved the surrealness of the Trampoline story and the darkly random way it ended.
I enjoyed last night and have gotten to the point with the parodies where I say, “oh, I wonder what they’re referencing?” and move on if I don’t get it.
Agreed. I think that’s the right attitude. If the bit is funny, I laugh. If I get the reference, I appreciate the bit a little more. Obviously if the reference goes over my head, but I’m amused anyway, why should I care? I don’t think I’ve seem a case where a joke in this show absolutely counts on remembering a specific pop culture reference.
Nobody else saw the trampoline storyline as a “Cocoon” reference? I thought it was pretty clear.
I like the all out parody episodes, but I’m glad they took a step back from them. This week was a nice return to form, especially since the last character-driven episode they did (the Abed as Jesus one) was not my favorite.
Britta’s bitch free zone comment was the funniest thing she’s ever done.
Watching the last few episodes of Community reminded me of the experience of watching Indiana Jones and The Crystal Skull. I had never tried so hard to like something, getting hopeful with any moment that looked promising, but once the movie was over knowing it had been so disappointing.
Really? Are they really not going to have a single continuing story line? At least that would mean not every episode would have to be so full of exposition. I know they don’t want to have a will they/Won’t they storyline, but I mean, come on! Give me something to latch on to. I’m not even feeling the charm Community had at the beginning of their first season when the episodes were rough, but you couldn’t help but keep watching. I really hope they stop trying so damn hard soon.
Dan Harmon has said he wanted to start this season with big, crazy, fun episodes. It’s going to slow down a LOT. He mentioned something about the entire study group spending a full episode arguing over a pen at one point in the Library. I think he was being general in saying that there will be very character-centric + study group all around the table, etc. But all the same, give it a bit. And really, there was barely at all any plot running through last year. Britta + Jeff was it and it was barely present. The first six episodes or so (up tot he Halloween one) were the weakest of the show and they had by far the most plot.
But anyways, there will almost CERTAINLY be a central plot starting very soon once they get to the smaller episodes, which will be very soon.
Does anybody know the reference Pierce makes when he crests his jump on the trampoline? He speaks to the sky, “Father…”?