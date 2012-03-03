‘Community’ gets animated in new webisodes

As mentioned a few times in the last week, I’m in California for the “Community” panel at PaleyFest. As this is being posted, the live audience is watching the first episode that will air when the show comes back on March 15, the funny, Shirley-centric “Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts” – the live stream of the event should begin right after the screening ends – and Dan Harmon has just announced that on this Wednesday, March 2, Hulu and NBC.com are going to launch a three-episode webisode series called “Abed’s Master Key” to provide hungry fans with some “Community”-related content before the show returns to TV.
I’m writing this up in advance of the panel (since I’m otherwise detained at the moment), but the press release explains that “In the three-part sequence of ‘Abed”s Master Key,’ Dean Pelton hires Abed as his temporary assistant. Entrusted with a Greendale Master Key; Abed abuses his power to help his friends, and after Britta confronts Abed, she heads down the same dark path.” The series was co-written by Dave Seger and Tom Kaufman, who created the series “Sex Teenagers” for Harmon’s Channel 101 project.
For those who won’t get to attend or watch the stream tonight, I’ll try to write up some highlights of the panel tomorrow morning. (If you want to wait, Hulu will have an archive of the video in a couple of weeks.) Hopefully, a fun time is being had by all as you read this.
Here’s a teaser to the animated webisodes.
Wednesday is the 7th, Alan :P
Go Community!
Did anyone have trouble getting into the Live Stream event?
I wasn’t able to watch on my desktop (imac with safari) but it worked on my laptop (macbook with firefox). Sorry to hear you missed it. It was a lot of fun.
no except for the fact that it happened at a time that I couldn’t watch, and I’m hoping we’d get some kind of a video archive for it.
Thanks, AMG. I just tried it in Firefox and it seems to work fine. Wish I thought of that last night. Oh well. I’m now all set for the Parks and Recreation panel.
Sounds like it would be a great story idea for a regular ep; it will be interesting to see if it’s as satisfying in an online, animated, mini-sode, format. But more community of any kind is a good thing, as far as I’m concerned. The panel itself was hilarious, and such warm welcome back! Thanks for traveling all the way out to the west coast to moderate Alan!
Would NBC be helping to produce animated webisodes for a series they are about to cancel?
One would hope the answer is no.
Alan, I see you in this group photo from Community PaleyFest: [i.imgur.com]
Just came back from the New York Paley Center stream of the Community Paleyfest panel. Thanks for moderating.
When Dan Harmon mentioned that people had driven a long way for the live stream event at NYC’s Paley Center the audience erupted in cheers. It was a lot of fun.
Sometimes I don’t get the NBC hate Community fans giving them. Three seasons of bad ratings would have get them cancelled on any other network, and now a animated spin-off? Every Community fan should be happy that NBC is craving for people watching their network.