‘Community’ gets animated in new webisodes

As mentioned a few times in the last week, I’m in California for the “Community” panel at PaleyFest. As this is being posted, the live audience is watching the first episode that will air when the show comes back on March 15, the funny, Shirley-centric “Urban Matrimony and the Sandwich Arts” – the live stream of the event should begin right after the screening ends – and Dan Harmon has just announced that on this Wednesday, March 2, Hulu and NBC.com are going to launch a three-episode webisode series called “Abed’s Master Key” to provide hungry fans with some “Community”-related content before the show returns to TV.

I’m writing this up in advance of the panel (since I’m otherwise detained at the moment), but the press release explains that “In the three-part sequence of ‘Abed”s Master Key,’ Dean Pelton hires Abed as his temporary assistant. Entrusted with a Greendale Master Key; Abed abuses his power to help his friends, and after Britta confronts Abed, she heads down the same dark path.” The series was co-written by Dave Seger and Tom Kaufman, who created the series “Sex Teenagers” for Harmon’s Channel 101 project.

For those who won’t get to attend or watch the stream tonight, I’ll try to write up some highlights of the panel tomorrow morning. (If you want to wait, Hulu will have an archive of the video in a couple of weeks.) Hopefully, a fun time is being had by all as you read this.

Here’s a teaser to the animated webisodes.