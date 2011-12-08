‘Community’ – ‘Regional Holiday Music’: Filled with glee

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I pander to your demographic’s well-documented historical vanity…
The one-sided rivalry between “Community” and “Glee” has been going on for a few years now, and “Regional Holiday Music” was the logical, clever, funny endpoint to it. After a while, it’s no fun to keep busting on the big bad bully who doesn’t even know you exist, especially when the bully is now being made fun of almost everyone else, anyway. So why not get in one last(*), episode-length round of spoofing, this time filled with songs that display both the breadth of your show’s range and the depth with which you understand your characters?
(*) And also the last new episode to air before the show goes on an indefinite hiatus. It wasn’t planned this way, but there’s a definite sense of “Today, I take care of all Family business” to this one closing out the show’s “Glee” hatred.
So there was a lot of humor at the expense of “Glee” itself, with Pierce’s confusion about what “regionals” are, and Mr. Rad taking most of the creepy subtext about Mr. Schue and putting it right up there in the text in bright neon letters. (Though they ignored a chance to have Mr. Rad rap.)
Mainly, though, the format was an excuse to do a musical episode, and to follow Jeff’s advice from “Modern Warfare” and come up with original music. (Lyrics by the writing staff, music by the show’s composer, Ludwig Göransson.) As with the Halloween episode and “Remedial Chaos Theory,” the songs neatly broke the episode up into individual pieces, each of them saying something about how each character sees him or herself, so let’s look at them that way:
“Glee,” by Abed and Mr. Rad: Upbeat and peppy, neatly working with Abed’s pre-established like of liking things, while also repeating the word “Glee” a bunch for added meta effect involving the show’s most self-aware character.
“Jahovah’s Secret Witness”(**) by Abed and Troy: An excuse to let Donald Glover inject a PG-rated version of Childish Gambino (whose songs are also co-written by Göransson) into the show, while also dealing with Troy’s inner struggle between his upbringing and his desire to be “normal,” and also between his desire to seem tough and cool and his own overflowing levels of sweetness. (If anything, he likes liking things even more than Abed does; he just has a harder time admitting it.) I also enjoyed Abed’s turn at the mic, particularly the lyric “On the spectrum? None of your business,” which called back to Jeff’s suggestion from the pilot that Abed has Asperger’s, which has been strongly implied but never really discussed ever since.
(**) That’s the spelling I was given when I asked for a song list. Could be a typo, or an intentional misspelling.
“Baby Boomer Santa” by Troy, Abed and, eventually, Pierce: Not only did it give the boys a chance to work through a wide range of musical styles as they ranged from the ’40s through the ’80s (Troy as Bob Dylan was my favorite, followed closely by them popping their collars to do the “Dancing in the Dark” dance), but it hilariously played on Pierce’s individual obsession with relevance and the larger issue of Boomer narcissism. Pierce’s entrance into the song, weeping and telling the others, “You’re welcome for everything in the world!” was fantastic, and my second-favorite conversion moment of the episode. We’ll get to my favorite in a minute, but first…
“Teach Me How To Understand Christmas” by Annie: This was hilarious, and incredibly disturbing, as Annie’s youthful girl-next-door sexuality was pushed to its extreme limit with a number that has her dressed as a slutty Santa’s helper but exaggerating the Betty Boop/Marilyn Monroe mannerisms until she just sounds like a 5-year-old. Funny, creepy, and Jeff’s weakness for Annie no doubt helps him succumb.
“Happy Birthday Jesus” by the children’s choir and Shirley: This one is as obvious a joke as Pierce’s, but no less funny. Shirley loves Jesus so very, very much, and if there’s one thing that will break her resolve not to sing, it’d be a bunch of adorable kids singing about how the public school system has taught them not to pray and left them clueless about what the holiday is really about. Yvette Nicole Brown has the best singing voice in the cast, but beyond that, the build-up of tension before Shirley practically flew across the room to join the kids and praise His name was the episode’s single funniest moment for me.
After that, Britta gets converted without song in an homage to the end of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” with her approaching what she assumes is an unconverted Jeff, only for him to sing in her face and Britta to respond with a scream, which leads us to…
“Planet Christmas” by the study group: Here’s Abed (the only one who didn’t really need to be brainwashed to join in) saving the day, and using Britta’s superhuman ruining ability for good rather than evil, exposing Mr. Rad in the process for the evil villain I’m sure we all expect Ryan Murphy secretly is.
And then things wrap up happily, with the gang passing up on their individual holiday plans to cheer up Abed and watch the terrible 1981 “Inspector Spacetime” holiday special. As with season 1’s “Comparative Religion” (where Shirley alienates the group with her proselytizing and insistence that Jeff not fight the bullies) and season 2’s “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” (where the gang is convinced Abed has lost his mind), there’s a sense of madness that overcomes some or all of the group, but just when matters seem darkest, it all turns out okay and they gather together to enjoy the surrogate family they’ve created.
A fine addition to the “Community” Christmas tradition. Hopefully not the last entry in that tradition. (More on that in a moment.)
Some other thoughts:
* Other “Glee” in-jokes included the sudden appearance of a piano player who looked an awful lot like the bearded guy (Brad?) who randomly turns up to accompany New Directions, the study room being furnished like the “Glee” music room, Jeff noting that not liking glee club doesn’t make them bullies (reference to various ill-advised Ryan Murphy retorts to musicians who didn’t want their music on the show) and I’m sure many more that y’all and the likes of Todd VanDerWerff, Ryan McGee and Myles McNutt can point out.
* Mr. Rad was played by Taran Killam, now best known for his “SNL” work, but tied to the “Community” writing staff because he co-starred in “Nobody’s Watching,” the unsold but memorable pilot about two obsessive TV fans that was created by Bill Lawrence and “Community” producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan. You can watch it here, here and here.
* It does seem to stretch the limits of credibility a bit that Shirley is able to spend so much time away from her actual family, especially at holiday time. Andre has apparently become the world’s greatest dad, but still. I actually think it would have been okay if, say, she had brought the two older boys with her to Troy, Abed and Annie’s apartment and sent them immediately to play in the blanket fort. Just some kind of nod that Shirley’s finding ways to balance her two families, you know?
And so… this is it. But – to quote “Avenue Q” (another critically acclaimed comedy in which Gen X’ers stick the pop culture of their childhood into a blender and pours the sweet confection that comes out all over a story of growing up and making unlikely friends) – only for now. This hiatus is only for now. Something else NBC tries will fail, not just because it’s on NBC, but because that’s how the TV business works even on the more successful networks. The “Whitney”/”Are You There, Chelsea?” combo won’t work, or “The Firm” will be just as big a ratings disaster as that TNT “Presumed Innocent” sequel turned out to be last week. There will be a hole on the schedule, and “Community” will come back to fill it. We will see the remaining 12 episodes of this season. And as has been analyzed ad nauseum elsewhere, there’s still a better-than-decent chance that Sony will make it worth NBC’s while to bring the show back for a fourth and final season.
Nothing’s over yet. It’s just on pause. And in the meantime, I’m going to figure out as many excuses as I can to talk about this show and its genius and why NBC needs to get it the hell back on the air as soon as possible.
So be disappointed but not despondent. And enjoy this clip from that first Christmas episode, featuring the magic of Farmer Ted as a bully with a mustache, shirtless fly dancers, the Forest Whitaker eye and the most badass song Florence and the Machine will ever record:
What did everybody else think?
“Look, Kings of Leon!”
Ha! I’m glad I’m not the only person to bring that up. It was like a sarcastic and derisive punctuation mark to the episode that succinctly barbed the Glee phenomena in one line!
Community went at as it lived. Not caring what anyone else thinks and daring to be as different and creative as the writers and production staff can imagine.
If the show gets cancelled it will most definitely not be forgotten. Despite only 4 million people bothering to watch it, the show will definitely be featured on many “greatest sitcoms in history” lists in the future.
This was the best Ryan Murphy joke of the night.
LOVED it!
It was a big night for Kings of Leon…get a mention on Community, then the lead singer pops up in a cameo on Always Sunny!
according to wikipedia “an American rock band” (I thought it was yet another show I didn’t watch) Was there more to it? Who was the band on the TV when Abed turned it on?
Kings of Leon were a band that turned down Glee producer Ryan Murphy’s request to use one of there songs. Murphy responded with an obnoxious holier-than-thou public criticism of the band for daring to not let his show, with its inspiring message of anti-bullying, use one of their songs. It turned into a bit of a feud with the KOL lead singer firing back, both sides arguing through the media for a little while before Murphy gave up.
MATTH – Thank you!
Oddly enough, this episode didn’t grab me — maybe because it seemed way too manic and scattered. I think the plot could have been a lot more coherent.
duh – every community episode needs to be watched multiple times to be truly appreciated.
the first time you watch it you’re too in awe of what you’re seeing
i agree, the beginning and middle had me looking towards an amazing climatic conclusion but the way this episode ended is appropriate only for community
One more homage to Glee then…
nice one popcandy… so true
It didn’t grab me either because I have never watched Glee. Just not interested in it. Also, the Annie song should be played to break prisoners. I love Alison Brie, and I “got” the song, but it was pure agony. I hope the show comes back sooner rather than later. #OccupyGreendale
I agree, I’m a huge Community defender and if this is the last episode ever aired, it certainly left a bad taste in my mouth. Annie’s song was especially annoying, but all the songs were annoying.
Chevy Chase’s reactions to Troy and Abed’s song were priceless.
For me it was Shirley’s reaction to the show choir. (They not gonna tell you and that’s what they do).
I liked that Pierce got to be likable and that it didn’t seem that Pierce was doing it to annoy Shirley but because at that point he actually wanted her to join and be a part of the group.
That was great and a very fitting end before the hiatus with the family photo setup at the end and the references to it being a dark time.
It hit me last night that it was the LAST time I’d have my favorite hour of TV with Community followed by Parks and Rec (or Tommy’s Place)! It was a depressing realization, and I wish I had appreciated having the 2 best comedies on TV back to back more than I did…because even when Community does come back, I can’t imagine it will get the Thursday at 8 timeslot. Sad, sad day
Yeah, I love the pairing of those two. I work Thursday nights, so every Friday morning I get up ridiculously early to watch them on Hulu. Dammit, today was my last day of doing that!
“Annie’s pretty young. We try not to sexualize her.”
— Jeff, Season One
I believe that’s actually the first episode of season TWO, when Jack Black attempts to force his way into the study group and makes suggestive statements about Annie.
But I could be wrong. Though I don’t think I am.
Nope, that was season one. First episode back from the holidays.
You are.
You’re wrong. It was first season, first episode after Winter Break when Jack Black came on.
Damn… I knew it was the beginning of a new semester, I thought it was the beginning of season 2!
Thanks for the correction!
I will never complain of Annie being sexualized. Well Alison Brie being sexualized.
Not that I’m opposed to Annie doing something sexy, but I never got the whole girl-plays-dumb infantile “sexiness.” But then I like a strong, salt-of-the-earth, self-possessed woman at the top of her field — your Steffi Graffs, your Sheryl Swoopeses.
Filaphresh, your comment is just streets ahead on the comedy scale.
Star Wars– er, Inspector Spacetime Holiday Special, complete with musical guests appearing via hologram! I want to watch it, but I think I’ll wait for the Rifftrax version…
Inspector Spacetime is a spoof on Doctor Who, not Star Wars
Jake, the holographic band was a reference to Jefferson Starship on the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.
I believe FIA413 was referring to this:
[www.youtube.com]
Jake, Inspector Spacetime is a Doctor Who spoof, but ever reference to the holiday special in this episode was a reference to the Star Wars Holiday Special.
Wow britta brittaed, mr. Rad’s evil plans. It was awesome.
Sadly, this was one of the weaker episodes. Annie’s song devolving into idiot rambling was great, as was the Body Snatcher reference, but the episode was lacking punch.
Yes, one of the (few?) commenters that gets Annie’s song. It was a vicious, MERCILESS parody of songs such as “Santa Baby”. The end was so over the top it had me in TEARS. “You smartie, me dumb… boop-be-doop-boop-SEX”. LOL!
TWIN PEAKS REFERENCE
I’m sure I’ve missed more slams at Glee than I’ve caught (on previous episodes) but, being a fan of parody and satire (and Glee) this may be my favorite episode of Community ever! (seriously, I liked it so much that I had to call a friend during every commercial break to squee about it)
And yup, I did notice Piano Guy. Scott Bakula referred to a friend of his that had a role on Glee and I think it might be Piano Guy.
I didn’t get all the “darkest ever” references so thanks for pointing that out!
I’m really sure that I have never seen a Christmas Musical with a participating Jew and a Jehovah’s Witness
before, but as a side point, the Troy part reminded me of the movie The Hebrew Hammer.
I’m guessing the songs aren’t on itunes, like with Grey’s and Scrubs? That would be a really big oversight (like the Buffy musical)
anyway, I took an accidental nap this afternoon and had to force myself to wake up to see this – and then had to turn my head so as not to see the Chuck promo. Severe spoiler allergies.
Let’s not forget that Abed is one of the most (okay, ONLY) Christmas-o-phile Muslims on TV as well, given this and last year’s Xmas episodes.
Lots of Muslims celebrate Christmas.
Last Christmas they said Abed’s mom is a Polish Christian, so besides the fact that lots of American Muslims (and atheists and occasionally Jews) join in on the secular aspects of Christmas, Abed’s been celebrating Christmas his whole life.
The Buffy musical eventually came out with a CD. I wish Community was popular enough to do the same.
yup, the Buffy Musical CD came out just about a year after the show aired (pretty sure) by which time most people bought it simply for the liner notes (and to show whoever was watching that yes, if you sell it, we will buy)
Of course, trying to figure out where to stick Anya’s solo from the next season into the playlist required a bit of brainpower I don’t have at this time of night. There was some discussion about that.
Is Community really even more low rated than Scrubs? (whose musical was on itunes, wasn’t it?)
For me, the idea was better than the execution. Songs fell short in the comedy department so ultimately just not a whole lot of funny in the episode. I thought this was at its best when simply parodying Glee.
Totally agree. Alison Brie’s song was excruciating. We get it, she’s a piece – a FUNNY piece.
The best bits were Troy and Abed rapping, and any scene with Killam (although I wish they’d let him bust out “Les Jeunes de Paris”).
I hate musicals and therefore I have never watched Glee, so I’m sure many of the in-jokes went over my head. I gritted my teeth through the songs, though I did have to fast-forward through the rapping (a man has his limits).
That being said, overall the show had enough laughs for me to enjoy the episode. My favorite part was Britta being awful saving the study group from a fate worse than regionals.
I found Alison Brie’s song excruciating also. I will have to fast forward through that if I ever rewatch this one.
I appreciate what they were trying to do, but was pretty disappointed in a lot of the songs. I looked a lot like Annie, Britta, Jeff and Shirley looked during Abed’s and Troy’s first song with the Glee guy.
I did like where they went with the whole thing and the resolution though.
Watching the clip of the first season’s Christmas episode reminds me how much I loved this show back then.
You saved Chuck, you can save Community, right…? PLEASE DO.
Just hope NBC continues to fail. Actually hope that P&R thrives and whatever you like does well, while everything else on NBC continues to fail
I really wish Nobody’ Watching was actually made. It was the perfect show for TV at the time, but I’m not sure how it would fit in with the meta-culture around TV now. Really high potential for social media integration.
We are Glee regulars, and we howled with laughter.
I love Glee, if only to sing along to (season 1 was really preposterous and now they are trying to be serious? whatever. the ep with Emma’s parents was good. liked the last ep – think it was Sue-less)
Loved this ep. Love lampooning.
Me too. Always happy to have spoofs.
I’ve only been catching up with Community now. I haven’t seen enough of the first season yet, so maybe this has been addressed, but why would Shirley complain about being the only Christian if Troy’s a Jehovah’s Witness?
Not addressed on the show, but I know that a large percentage of Christians think of Jehovah’s Witnesses (and Mormons) as something separate. Some Southern Baptists I know also view Catholics as somehow not Christian.
Wow. That’s pretty bad. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, given the other things intolerant things Shirley will say, but I am. I’d actually prefer it to be an oversight from the writers.
Yes–I was teaching a sociology course in rural North Carolina and in making a point about patterns in who holds power, I pointed to the fact that all our presidents have been white wealthy christian men (this was 5 years ago). My students seemed puzzled and said that I was forgetting JFK (Catholic). I was even more puzzled..stunned might be a better word, and realized I had best keep my own religion (which they occasionally probed) to myself.
To be fair, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons have doctrines that are *very* different from other Christian sects. Catholics and Protestants are much more similar to each other than they are to Jehovah’s Witnesses and Mormons. So I can see how Shirley would feel that she’s the only one in the group to have mainstream Christian beliefs. (If she gave it that much thought and it’s not just an oversight by the writers.)
well, if you think about it, Shirley is overtly Christian, where, whether JW’s are Christian or not, in your view, Troy really hardly ever mentions what he may or may not believe (also, didn’t he imply that he’s not all that onboard with the whole JW thing but his family is? He seems ambivalent about Christmas. I can understand that.
Mormns, on the other hand, at least as far as Christmas is concerned, do celebrate it (they have other doctrines people consider unchristian, but this isn’t among them).
In the Christmas episode of Season 1, when Troy says he’s a JW, Shirley replies along the lines of “that’s a type of Christian”, but then Troy says yeah, but they don’t celebrate holidays.
I loved it. And I was one who took a while to warm up to the “non-regular” types of eps.
Beautiful way to “pause” for a bit. I will be rewatching Abed and Troy’s rap, and “Baby Boomer Santa” multiple times (so awesome…just so, so awesome). And this episode, along with the Parks and Rec christmas ep, will likely be my xmas eve viewing.
I’ll miss this show on Thursdays in Jan–which just won’t be the same. Six Seasons and a movie!!!
Not quite as meaningful as last year’s Christmas episode, but I really enjoyed it. I’ve seen enough Glee episodes to think the whole, “regionals, sectionals, lower zone 7 sectionals, etc.” was hysterical. It was just fun.
And bless Gillian Jacobs for wearing that brown tree-o-tard with incredible panache. She’s awesome.
I almost feel like the 2 Christmas episodes could be switched and would fit better in their respective seasons.
Gillian gave her all to that Britta Britta-ing Glee bit. it was great!
Between the tree costume and the squirrel costume, Jacobs is building up a repetoire of goofy woodland-themed costumes on this show.
I’m not sure Gillian Jacobs has gotten enough credit for her performance on the show. She seems to get overshadowed by Allison Brie, and that’s a shame.
I love how energetically she has dived into the role, and all of the ridiculous self-deprecating facets to it.
Oh, I don’t know. I think there’s plenty of love for both Annie/Brie and Britta/Jacobs. Of the 3 ladies, it’s Shirley that gets overshadowed. All 3 give consistently terrific performances.
With all due respect to Yvette Nicole Brown, I omitted her on purpose because, sadly, she doesn’t get anywhere near as much good material as the other two ladies.
You’re right though. What she does get, she knocks out of the park.
Loved this clever episode and I also loved “Nobody’s Watching'” thanks Alan I had never heard of that and really enjoyed it!
I really enjoyed the episode – successfully managed to avoid the preview clips and sneak peeks, and I think that made a huge difference.
Each of the musical pieces works as a stand alone, and works for the characters too.
Thanks to linking to the Season 1 Christmas fight – love that bit. It was interesting to see Piece say “You’re welcome” in that one too.
Annie’s pod conversion of Jeff would have been a bit more novel if I hadn’t already seen Alison Brie do a version of that Christmas Betty Boop bit here: [www.youtube.com]
>successfully managed to avoid the preview clips and sneak peeks, and I think that made a huge difference.
I agree. I’ve been trying to be spoiler free for years (especially since I saw that talk show clip of the first Grey’s Anatomy Christmas ep and it spoiled a joke). I saw one preview song from the Scrubs musical and wish I hadn’t, but in the end, I liked it a lot more than the folks wh’d watched everything in advance. (oh right – i meant to avoid that too, but Zach and Donald sang it live on a talk show – Kimmel maybe)
Spoiler avoidance really helps. It does make me forget ep titles, though, as when they are upcoming in the DVR I try to avoid even the ep titles…
When Abed unleashed the Britta, I thought, “It’s Optimus curing the hate plague.”
I was hoping for some Chevy Chase as Bob Dylan. I wonder why they chose not to do that, given that CC’s pre-SNL fame came from his Dylan impression.
There was a Chevy Chase before SNL?
Chevy Chase is a very funny suburb of Washington, DC.
Killam is also Mr. Robin Scherbatsky
My thoughts exactly
Was hoping for “just as soon as ‘this December is the December of our December'”.
That was amazing.
please don’t wish The Firm off the air before it starts…Callum Keith Rennie is awesome.
Just because he is in something doesn’t mean the show will be great #thekillingwentnowhere
I was really hoping for a “as soon as you captain a magic carpet in my dream”
I haven’t been watching “The Soup” lately, but has Joel Mchale ragged on NBC about this “hiatus”?
Hopefully, they will continue to ridicule NBC so the network has no hesitation in dumping this steaming pile. Not one laugh tonight. Somehow they took everything bad about Glee (which is everything) and made it unbearably worse. America, you are right. Three years and no viewers means you should be cancelled.
This week Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs and Ken Jeong were all on (along with Nick Kroll and Adam Scott).
At one point they tell Joel that Community (and Chevy) never existed and were just imagined by Joel so that he wouldn’t just be a guy with a show on E!.
The best line in the gag was Alison Brie saying something to the effect of: “If Community was a real show, wouldn’t you have seen ads for it on NBC.”
He brought the whole cast (minus Chevy) on the show last night.
Joel: “But Community must be real. If it’s not, then why am I so tired?”
Alison: “If Community were real, don’t you think you would’ve seen a commercial for it on NBC?”
Since the hiatus was anonced, he’s had Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown and Danni Pudi in the show and put the blame of him for not promoting Community enough.
Jacob’s flub of her line, on The Soup, with Jeong and Brie breaking character and laughing, was my favorite part.
If Community is to be no more, I hope they can all keep reuniting on The Soup. That cast genuinely seems to like each other a ton.
@LAR: Enjoy Whitney.
Really.
I figured this would have been a great spot for Alan to show us College Humor’s “Save Greendale” PSA spot: [www.collegehumor.com]
Also: nobody else got the hologram band thing on the Inspector Spacetime show is a reference to Jefferson Starship on the Star Wars Holiday Special?
Check again… fia413 mentioned it
Dang. Well, it wasn’t as specific as my explanation, that’s why I missed it. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Annie should stay as sweet girl. Hope she would not be a sexy star someday.. this is not a joke..[www.kulitanngpinoy.com]
Well, you made me laugh anyway.
She’s 21 years old now. It’s ok to sexualize her ;)
No love for the Dean and Chang’s tag doing their own version of “Carol of the Deans”?
Here are the lyrics:
Dean dean dean dean, dean dean dean dean, dean dean dean dean, dean dean dean dean …
Chang-g-g … chang-g-g … chang-g-g … chang-g-g …
Best tag that didn’t include Troy and Abed ever. By far.
With Magnitude and Mr. Alex Starburns? Hell yes.
Don’t forget Leonard’s Bronx cheer!
LOL…I loved it!! It’s been a while since we’ve seen Starburns…
This was BEYOND incredible. I absolutely loved every second of it. I watched the Troy/Abed rap the other day and was completely hooked.
I took thought Shirley’s conversion was the funniest. The song about the public school system was just phenomenal.
I think my favorite line, though, was from Abed – that “sing what they’re feel instead of making a face.” Hilarious.
I really adore this show – it’s the highlight of my week. The chemistry among the cast is really as good as it gets – it literally makes me want to hang out with them. I’d do just about anything to kick back with these people – that’s how you know a show is truly something special.
I agree that is the best test for how great a show is. Each of the characters and actors just seem like the coolest people. I spend too many work hours watching them goof off behind the scenes on Youtube.
It’s truly destined for a 2:30 am lead-in to male pattern baldness infomercials on Comedy Central once Scrubs ends his syndication cycle.
For somebody who has never seen a single episode of Glee – and really only knows about the show through other sources – I feel like I probably didn’t get QUITE as much out of this episode as others. Pretty much everything involving Mr. Rad, from a parody level, was lost to me, as well as many of the visual gags.
This was still pretty damn good, though I feel like I might’ve missed out just a bit.
I’m in the same boat.
I’ve never seen an episode of Glee either but thoroughly enjoyed the ep. I’m sure there were subtle parodies I missed, but I honestly enjoyed it just for its own goofiness, and plenty of jokes that anyone could get (Chase singing “You’re Welcome for the World” slayed me).
Mr. Rad works as a character pretty much on his own. He is still a parody of an overly enthusiastic/overly competitive choir director.
The musical bumpers into the commercials like Glee just tickled me so much. I’m not always one for the crazier incarnation of “Community”, but I truly enjoyed this one a lot.
Annie’s song really reminded me of “Santa Baby”, a song I find beyond creepy because it employs the baby voice with inappropriate sexuality.
Have you seen Alison Brie sing ‘Santa Baby’. It’s hilarious. [www.youtube.com]
It makes me think of Toddlers and Tiaras. That show with little girls in full makeup prancing around in thier underwear, which is disturbing beyond belief. but I thought Annie’s dance was sexy. Even tho it’s Toddlers and Tiaras in reverse – Grown woman acting like a 5 year old instead of a 5 year old acting like a grown woman. Moral of the story? Don’t think about it too much.
[Agent Smith voice] MISTER SEPINWALL! In case you haven’t seen this before, I couldn’t help but think of this clip when Alison Brie sang her song. Alison Brie singing Santa Baby [www.youtube.com]
Me so Christmas! Me so Merry!
heehee! that was my favorite part too.
The only possible benefit of the hiatus would be if the networks finally stopped using the hopelessly antiquated Nielsen system to gauge how many people are watching a show. But they probably won’t, and shows like “The Big Bang Theory” (which I also watched tonight, and I’ll regret wasting that 19.2 minutes when I die) will continue on in perpetuity. So depressing, and another triumph of mindless, pre-chewed TV over true innovation.
Agreed. I watched Big Bang online, and I was eternally grateful that I watched Community instead. Big Bang was TERRIBLE, and I just wish people would watch Community instead…
Yep, the name, both on Glee and in real life, of Glee’s “piano guy” is Brad. Alan, you might be interested in learning that he was a high school classmate of Kurt Busiek and Scott McCloud.
Gillian Jacobs in that skin-tight body suit was the greatest Christmas gift of all!
I smiled all the way. It was truly wonderful. The rap was awesome..what can I say it’s Childish Gambino on Community, he can do no wrong.
I saw most of the first season of Glee so I got most of the references which made it all the better.
When Jeff says he pretty much killed a guy, who was he referring to?
Pierce’s dad.
when jeff says he practically killed someone, who was he referring to?
I wondered too, if I’d missed or forgotten an important plot detail this season.
Did you catch the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” moment during the “Baby Boomer Santa” song? My full thoughts on the episode are posted here.
Nobody mentioned the Peanuts/Charlie Brown Christmas reference. The fact that the Greendale pageant needed to cast a “Christmas queen” like Lucy? Brilliant.
As Britta began to sing and “Britta” the pageant, I noticed she was portrayed as the only one of the group who couldn’t sing. I was immediately reminded of the great Allyson Hannigan’s line “I think this line’s mostly filler” from the Drawn to the Fire number from BTVS’s Once More With Feeling (greatest musical episode of a non-musical show ever, followed closely by Scrubs (Everything Comes Down to Poo).
Watching the season one clip you embedded, I can’t help but reflect on how cheaply the show is made these days. What they pull off each week is even more impressive considering the lack of resources.
I mean when was the last time you saw a shot on Community that had extras walking deep in the background of a shot, or even the last time they showed the campus grounds? Greendale feels smaller this year, which is a shame. I’d be really curious to see how Community’s budget stacks up against Park and Rec’s as their ratings are similar.
I imagine Community costs more, even now. They just do many more elaborate things that would take extra time to shoot (let alone build extra sets, costumes, etc.), and time is money.
I had the same thought. I’ve been ripping through my season 1 DVDs lately and noticed all the extras, shots in different halls/rooms, and shots outside Greendale that are largely absent now. Their budget has definitely been reduced… I think Megan Ganz said the decision to shoot Documentary Filmmaking Redux in the documentary style was not really an artistic choice, they actually did so because it’s much cheaper to shoot that way.
That’s just how shows go. I noticed it on many series over the years that early on they try hard to establish a sense of place, including lots of extras, and they get lazy about it as it goes on.
It may have happened on Community quicker than most given the embracing full on of the theme episodes which made trying for realism seem pointless.
If NBC ever airs this episode again, they should subtitle the song lyrics in a “follow the bouncing ball” type of deal because I’m sure I missed plenty by not being able to make out everything they were singing.
Britta singing “me so christmas” in a call back to the “me so hungry” dance was my favorite.
I feel like I’m bordering on blaphemy, but in the middle of Troy and Abed’s rap, I started thinking that Community might be my new #1 comedy, taking over the spot Arrested Development has held for several years. Last night’s episode made me so dang (dean? chang?) happy!
I don’t think that’s blasphemous at all. Community is a lot like Arrested Development. The effort they took for the Beetlejuice gag (three years of set-up) was so AD it was ridiculous.
I laughed so damn hard at the dean’s disappointed “oh… Britta’s in this?” when she comes out on stage.
Great episode to end the year, I loved Shirley, Britta, and Annie pulling the see no evil, hear no evil, speak not evil poses as Troy and Abed were seducing Pierce.
Man I love this show
Why don’t people watch this show? What are they watching? This so is so creative and good.
People ARE watching but they’re watching it online – this is just another way that Community is “Streets Ahead”. Networks however, being streets behind, use “the hopelessly antiquated” Nielsen Box to gauge audience numbers.