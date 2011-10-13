‘Community’ – ‘Remedial Chaos Theory’: Crisis on infinite Jeffs

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I refill the toilet olives…
“You guys see what happens when I leave you alone, right?” -Jeff
In honor of the seven timelines that Jeff and Abed’s actions created with the Yahtzee! dice, allow me to present seven reasons why I loved “Remedial Chaos Theory”:
1)After the first three episodes largely left Troy and Abed on the sidelines, the show’s funniest duo were appropriately front and center in an episode that was about the house-warming for their new apartment, allowing for tons of jokes about Abed’s pop culture obsessions (the “Raiders” boulder model) and Troy’s horrified reaction to Pierce’s troll.
2)The multiple timeline gimmick allowed the episode to have its cake and eat it, too: to go for the kitchen-sink realism of something like “Mixology Certification” in moments like Troy realizing how cool Britta is, and then to go insane in other bits like Britta getting engaged to the pizza guy or the horrifying events of the dark timeline.
3)The script by Chris McKenna thought through how this would work, and how each group member’s absence would affect everyone’s behavior and the running gags. Note, for instance, that Britta finally doesn’t do that goofy “Me so hungy!” dance after she and Troy have shared their moment in the bathroom (in part because she didn’t have as much time to get high, but also because her head’s in a different place because of that chat), or how Pierce’s attempts to introduce the Eartha Kitta anecdote get more shameless – and yet when Troy makes the transition genuinely organic by mentioning airport bathrooms, Pierce doesn’t think to do it.
4)Even more than last week’s episode (which I enjoyed but many of you were turned off by), it delved deep – surprising given how brief each timeline glimpse was – into the relationships and hang-ups the different study group members have with each other: Troy and Annie each wishing the others would view them as adults, Shirley feeling left out as the only (relatively) stable and married one, Pierce resenting Troy for moving out, the usual Jeff/Annie flirtation (and the age-related complications therein), etc. Some people always get along swimmingly, some only with certain other people, and for the most part the group requires everybody together for the dynamic to work.
5)In doing that, it made me look at certain aspects of the group and the show in a new way. We spent most of last season looking at Pierce as the villain of the group, for instance, but is it possible that it’s Jeff? I couldn’t help but looking at that last timeline, and the way that the “Roxanne” singalong that Jeff had spent most of the other timelines thwarting, and think that maybe the group would be happier and more functional overall if Jeff didn’t feel so compelled to police, mock or otherwise judge everyone else’s behavior. Britta can be annoying, sure, but sometimes you just wanna sing along with Sting, and it might be fun for your friends to let go of their inhibitions and join in, right? (Or maybe the moral is that the group needs Troy to be present at all times, lest much carnage follow?)
6)The tag, set sometime in the future of the darkest timeline, was insanely funny – particularly Troy singing “Evil Troy and Evil Abed!” through his voicebox – and the sort of thing “Community” can get away with because Abed’s aware that he’s a character on a show like this, Troy goes along with him, and everyone else is more or less human.
7)Expanding on #2 a bit (and I’m not cheating anymore than Pierce with one of his later Earth Kitt intros), the episode managed to sum up so much of what I love about “Community.” It’s a gimmick episode, but one focusing on the characters and their relationships with each other. It’s one that gives every member of the study group time in the spotlight to be funny, and then to be human (or vice versa, depending on the timeline). There were pop culture references, but they didn’t overwhelm the episode (unless you consider the very structure of the episode to be a huge reference to various time travel stories), there were many different tones that all functioned in harmony because they were neatly separated by the different timelines, and the execution lived up to the idea.
Great episode.
What did everybody else think? Do you want Evil Troy and Evil Abed to have a recurring presence for the rest of this season? Would you prefer it if a different timeline had been the “real” one?
This is one of the best episodes of this show. Hands down.
Loved the Fringe references.
I watch Fringe but somehow must have missed the references to that show.
@Theo When Abed, in the end credits, said that he needed to crossover to parallel universe where those events didn’t happen and to steal the identity of the other Abed. I think that’s the Fringe reference.
Completely agree. This was just an amazing episode.
I’m looking forward to seeing Evil Abed and Evil Troy attempt to get to the alternate timeline and take over their “good” selves lives.
The beards were a Star Trek reference. The famous evil Spock distinguishable from good Spock only by his conspicuous black beard.
It’s awesome that the people behind this love Fringe. We had the Red and Blue UNs previously, now the Evil timeline wanting to take over the other one.
Fringe is cool and all, but a lot of these parallel earth/timeline references are pretty general. The evil alternate universe life-stealing thing is a pretty common gimmick in those types of stories. I just saw it as a general meta-reference to that type of story, as Community is apt to do, rather than a specific Fringe/Star Trek/whatever else thing. Not that it couldn’t be, it just didn’t seem quite that specific.
I will be SERIOUSLY disappointed if we don’t get more Evil Troy and Evil Abed.
Also: Community fans, be sure to listen to the WTF podcast with Dan Harmon. He’s a very interesting dude and matches Marc Maron neurosis for neurosis, a woodyallenesque feat.
I couldn’t hear it that well, and I don’t have DVR to rewind, but it sounded like Troy and Abed were watching Inspector Spacetime at the end.
That explains the other two of the three actors listed in the end credits (besides the pizza guy) — the voices on the Inspector Spacetime episode. Itch scratched, thank you!
One of the cast members, I think Gillian Jacobs, said they were watching Inspector Spacetime on Twitter. Good catch, I don’t think I would have noticed if I didn’t know prior to watching.
Chaos is not the same as randomness. At all. Otherwise, awesome episode.
The timeline was clearly demonstrating sensitivity to initial conditions.
Sensitivity to initial conditions doesn’t imply chaos either. The title “remedial quantum theory” would’ve been more apt.
Its pretty difficult to explain how the this episode displayed/didn’t display topological mixing and that its period orbits are dense.
@BB Chaos theory isn’t about chaos in the way you think it is. “Chaos theory studies the behavior of dynamical systems that are highly sensitive to initial conditions, an effect which is popularly referred to as the butterfly effect.”
In this case, the butterfly that gets stepped on is each person leaving the room and the effect that has on the rest.
Or if you’re looking at it as “butterfly flaps its wings”, the different characters are the butterfly wings flapping.
The episode title is 100% appropriate.
The roll could just as easily represent differences to how Jeff rolled the die. The die doesn’t have to be a realization of a random variable.
The idea of parallel universes is not science fiction, and many physicists (myself included) tend to think of a much more complex (ie infinite parallel universes) but analogous version of what’s presented in this episode which is cool. All I’m saying (and I know this subject well) is the obvious statement that the writers played loosely with highly dense theoretical concepts. Not even a criticism I loved it. Just wanted to start a heady conversation.
I have no idea what any of you are talking about.
I appreciate your honesty, Liz. You have no need to know about any of this, but if you enjoy new perspectives, then these are some fascinating subjects to delve into even if you hate math
wait. I thought this was Community — not The Big Bang Theory.
(in a side note, Penny still remembers S’s cat)
This subthread has lots of contributions that break Alan’s rule about talking about the show and not each other. So half the entries will probably be removed soon enough. The others are quite interesting. Some are both.
Fantastic episode.
Amazing.. that is all.
I also enjoyed it all, including the continued subtext of Troy and Britta – is Tritta not far in our future?
More like Crisis IN Infinite EARTHAS, amirite?
Chris wins.
Yes. Much better than mine. Well-played, Chris.
Oh Chris, you just made me happy
I see that it is Jeff in the title but Abed in the address: have trouble making up your mind, Alan?
Although I too thought last week’s episode was enjoyable, this is just as good as the classics of the first two seasons.
And I second the hope that we will encounter the Evil Abed and Evil Troy timeline again. I wouldn’t be surprised at all, they could do it like Star Trek always did the Mirror Universe.
Classic episode, hopefully this will calm down everyone who thought “Community” was going off the rails.
Fantastic episode. Welcome back, Community.
Agreed. Welcome back, and “phew”.
My favorite comedy hasn’t lost it after all. Genius stuff yesterday, IMHO.
And the biggest difference is… it wasn’t a “straight” episode. Multiple timelines/universes… It was nuts.
Which is when Community shines brightest.
I just hope that they can maintain (almost) this level.
I like a good roller-coaster, but not when it comes to scripts. :)
also I must admit I was simultaneously horrified and laughing my ass off during the dark timeline. Very good example of dark humor.
Britta’s blue hair strand killed me, as did the image of arm-less Jeff.
Troy’s reaction to the troll there killed me.
When the blood spurted from Pierce’s leg, I lost it. Hilarious.
One word : awesome. This is what I want to see when I tune in to Community, and after all the hype about this episode, I was prepared to be disappointed, but everything was perfect.
It also occured to me that Jeff was probably going to take Pierce’s Season 2 role as the villain here. It was obvious in episode 1, but I thought it was just a one-time thing, but this clearly shows that Jeff has a negative influence on the group.
Also, it reminded me of Mixology Certification in that it put Troy at the center in an “only sane man” character, as the timeline where he’s not there is the one that turns dark.
It was, however, slightly predictable, especially for the last timeline, since I saw Jeff’s trick immediately (pretty surprising that no one notices in the group). I didn’t see the Roxanne sing-along though, since I fully aggreed with Jeff when he stopped Britta from singing in the “bad” timelines.
To add to that : Annie is also kind of a bad guy (well, gal) here : her timeline is the one with the most happy ending outside of Jeff’s, and she clearly agrees with Jeff about shutting Britta down.
But she sort of agrees to pleas him, I think. Without him there as the arbiter of coolness and being grown up, she gets right into it.
I think Alison Brie has said that Annie sees Brita as a threat even though she admires her at the same time. So some of the animus is on the part of Annie.
Yes, Jeff was evil in the first episode, and also was the main instigator of the squabbling that killed the group in the last episode. He’s not evil in the same way that Pierce was evil. Pierce was evil because he wants to be loved and wasn’t given that. Jeff’s evilness is less overt, but more complicated in motive. He wants to be the leader, and feels himself losing grip, so he tightens his fist.
The “Dark” time was amazing if for nothing else, the escalation of things getting progressively worse so quickly.
I’m not trying to be hyperbolic because I’ve been turned off in the past when people are too gung-ho about this show, but that has to be one of the best episodes of a sitcom I’ve ever seen in terms of ambition, execution, and laugh-per-minute ratio. That was pretty damn superb.
You have now officially crossed over to the Dark Timeline Side…
Well said Danny F. I LOVE this show and this episode KILLED !
ROX! – –
No.
BATHROOM?
Down the hall.
Yeah, over here.
I thought when Britta left to get the pizza, someone was going to play the Bare Naked Ladies.
I want a Norwegian Troll! This was great best one so far.
Wow. Just so amazing. And I liked “Roxanne” for the first time in 2 decades.
Can’t get Roxanne out of my head!!
That was an awesome 22 minutes, like the time I banged Eartha Kitt in an airplane restroom.
check. mate.
What? It was organic.
Everything after Abed catching the die was great, the evil future tag was some of the best this show has ever offered, and I actually laughed out loud (rare, when I’m watching tv by myself) when Troy came back from the pizza and found the fire w/ the troll staring back at him.
The rest of the episode, felt like the animated xmas one. I applaud their attempt to try something out of the box, and I respect people who loved it, but it didn’t do it for me. I found the reptition grating. Britta attempting to sing “roxane” 6 times. 6 heads bumped into the fan. 6 die being tossed into space and then back down. And I felt uncomfortable for the actress who plays Britta for the pizza bear thing.
I’ll go ahead and score the season as 1-3, but I’m still concerned that I’m just not jiving w/ the humor this season.
Not sure I understand your opinion. Everything about this episode was perfect. The repetition made the alterations noticeable, and meaningful. Britta’s attempts to sing along WERE grating, which made the time they actually do sing along really impactful. And her pizza thing had me on the floor, especially when we find out it’s not because she is just weird and random, but because she is high. Each timeline revealed new information about questions previous ones left you with. Pretty sure this was one of my favorite episodes of all time. My sister who hates the show even enjoyed it.
At least we agree on evil troy and abed in the mooorning :)
Without a doubt one of the five best episodes in Community history. Troy’s timeline litteraly made me fall to the floor howling with laughter. Plus, that tag was one of the best of all time along with every episode of “Troy and Abed in the Morning”, Krumping, and the Spanish Rap. Not to mention, they took a set theme episode and were able to do storytelling, mentioning Annie’s gun (not a pregnancy test) and all the other mentions.
Fantastic episode. It would be great if they were reconnect connect the events of the dark timeline into later episodes this season.
Do you mean like Fringe, where some elements from each of the timelines incorporates themself into the current timeline?
Did everybody catch that Troy and Abed were watching Inspector Spacetime when Abed “heard” the other world?
It was as if seven voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
Troy’s reaction when he walks back into the apartment carrying the pizzas is absolutely priceless. Hysterical. as was the rest of the episode.
We haven’t had enough Troy crying this season.
this is one of the best of the series
Rewatching the episode (Yes.), I notice that they made fun of the “Brick Joke” concept, with Annie literally finding a brick in the beginning of the episode, and it never ooming up again. They played Chekhov’s (or in this case, Annie’s) Gun straight though.
Definitely rewatch it! Saw it the first time trying to get a squirming 2-year-old to bed. Immediately started over and the genius just jumped off the screen.
Except that her removing the brick set up the entire plot of the 7 storylines. Without that, the pizza guy would have just walked up the stairs and knocked on the door.
Troy took the brick back downstairs, didn’t he?
What is the “Brick Joke”?
[tvtropes.org]
Cool. Thanks.
Oh wow. Never even noticed the brick.
Except for one of the later timelines (which will come to me upon rewatching of this episode) I couldn’t stop laughing. I also did notice some of the character flourishes, and I loved the follow-up of the ultra-dark universe (although a cutaway to ultra-dark Annie babbling in an insane asylum would’ve put a nice cherry on top).
It makes the last three eps pale by comparison (and to be perfectly frank, except for two, I generally had no major criticisms of those episodes, either).
“(although a cutaway to ultra-dark Annie babbling in an insane asylum would’ve put a nice cherry on top).”
YES!!
I would put this up there as a top 5 episode of the series, maybe even top 3.
I loved this so, so much. I can’t wait to watch it again!
This episode was fantastic. I’m still laughing at Pierce getting shot and Troy thinking it was the trolls fault. Genius. Loved all the cute relationshippy moments too and none of it felt forced. Welcome back Community. I’ve missed you.
best part of the episode?
NO CHANG
Agreed. I thought they had a great handle on his character in season 1 but he’s been real hit or miss since then, & we’ve seen way too much of him the previous 2 weeks.
don’t know if that was the *best* part but I was definitely happy about it.
Great call; Chang is too over the top. Same with Pierce IMHO ( although I know I’m in the minority on that one … )
Meh. Too clever by half, not silly enough.
Yes we all know Dan Harmon is a genius who likes to mess with conventions. I like the shows that mess with expectations. This just screamed ‘look at how NOT-WHITNEY we are!’
Meh.
Are you being ironic? What did this have to do with Whitney? Did they spend the episode not being totally weird about gender politics?
Yes, I too hate it when TV tries to be ambitious and creative. I won’t rest until every show is Last Man Standing.
Yes, amazing! I had noticed Jeff designed the game so he wouldn’t have to go and sure enough, not only did the show point it out, it became the plot point all reality hinged on.
I also liked how the other realities had varying degrees of goodness and badness and at least one was arguably “the Best” future even if it wasn’t the “real” one.
The Origin of the Dark universe was amazingly funny. It reminded me of a Frasier episode where a loose thread on Niles jacket ends with him on fire.
Great stuff!
I forgot to mention how much fun the final Dancing scene seemed. Like the end of Cafe Disco on The Office, it made me wish I could hang out and party with those folks.
It kind of reminded me of the movie “Clue”.
Yes! I was thinking the same thing. Very cool.
McHale needs to chill with the Botox.
But great episode.
Regarding Evil Troy and Evil Abed returning, yes. A thousand times, yes.
an infinite recursion of slightly variant yesses ’till it happens… then a single mighty “yaaaaay!”
I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed so hard at a TV show as I did during the dark timeline and tag. Such a good episode. While people have had concerns about consistency, I think they’re off base. Even if people consider a lot of episodes to be average, they are consistently broken up with episodes that are absolutely brilliant.
Even though I enjoy almost every episode, even if there was a streak that I thought wasn’t great, I would be ok with it if I knew that I was going to get an episode like this every so often. Episodes like this are better than the best of just about every other comedy on tv.
EXACTLY! There have been 5 or 6 AMAZING episodes. Those episodes take your TV history and turn it on its head. The quality of the meta-subtext, let alone the quality of the storytelling, blows me away. I take it as a sort of commentary on TV storytelling and the manipulation of expectations based on what you’ve seen previously. And then Harmon & Co. rip the rug out from under you and you’re upside down, laughing your ass off. LOVE. THIS. SHOW.
Average for Community = unattainable by any sitcom on CBS. Maybe like best in season for Big Bang or HIMYM. Maaaaybe.
@DK7PDX: oy veh man, change your username. only the mightly google can save you from the spam bots now, but in the process you may weaken the anti spam shield to the point where we are all forced to purchase multiple penis pumps.
Did anyone else catch the 303 vs 304 episode/apartment number comment at the very beginning?
yeah, I haven’t seen the movie, but that is definitely a reference to “room 304”
it’s also episode s03e04
wait…imdb says room 304 isn’t out yet. my bad.
Wow, I love that. I wonder how early they knew they’d be switching eps 303 and 304… obviously early enough to know to make that joke. Awesome.
Explanation:
[twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
0) There is a fundamental flaw in the premise of this episode and it is pointed out in the tag at the end of the episode where Abed points out he should have caught the die. This reveals that we make choices that could have gone in different directions. Therefore rolling the die does not creating the new universes but those universes already exist with our unrealized decisions. This makes Abed’s explanation of their character’s before the tag meaningless. Abed’s explanation in the tag reveals that our choices make us who we are along with with society’s and the universe’s responses to our decisions. Our unrealized decisions may also exist.
0a) I like Abed’s monologues better than Jeff’s. Abed has a more interesting delivery where as Jeff seems like he is playing a drum for the group leading them through the same rhythms.
1) I have myself to blame for reading Alan’s preview. I feel if I had seen the multiple time lines as a surprise I would have enjoyed the episode more.
2) That being said I did not like the time line structure as the situations became more about the situations themselves than about testing the characters per se. I would have liked to have seen less time line shifts so that we could have emotionally attached ourselves to a few. With the constant moving between time lines I almost got whiplash.
3) I particularly liked the connection that Troy and Britta had in the bathroom. It was really good visual depiction of friendship.
4) Britta acting crazy as she came out of the bathroom just seemed like a clear way that the show was trying to make that moment in the show (repeated many times) funny where it would have otherwise been a normal moment. They were trying too hard with that one.
5) In a discussion I had with a commenter last week the commenter pointed out that the parody episodes did not start until the fourth episode of the second season. After having seen this episode I realize that Accounting for Lawyers was one of my favorite episodes. I liked it because it put all of the characters together and then broke them up into smaller groups to see what would result from their interaction. I really enjoyed Annie Troy and Abed’s scene together. It yielded one of Annie’s most comic moments in memory with her chloroforming everyone. Its that type of fun that I want to see among the group. Not really what if scenarios. This is particularly annoyed that the Troy and Britta connection did not last at the end of the episode.
6) It is really interesting to me that you can show smoking a cigarette on television but not pot smoking. Cigarettes cause harm to the body I don’t understand why it is so easily accepted and pot is not.
7) I was waiting the whole episode for them to come to the conclusion that there is a solid reality. I was disappointed when Abed did catch the die and declared it so. It seemed like a cop out. I have seen many shows that have done this type of exploration without have this exploration bear any impact on future stories. It seems like some of the story lines will come to fruition character wise but the actual theme of multiple story lines will not bear too heavily on the rest of the story telling.
8) The revelation that Jeff might be harming the group felt really great to me as I have found Jeff particularly irritating this year and haven’t seen Jeff grow that much and be caring for his fellow group members as much since Early 21st Century Romanticism. Jeff is better when he cares about the group as a whole and is less prickly. I don’t feel the same for Pierce as I still find warmth in him even when he is prickly whereas Jeff is altogether unpleasant.
8a) Yes we know what they become when Jeff leaves the room they become The Cosbys or The Bravermans
9) Dan Harmon should not be looking to Fringe for story lines on character exploration. He should rather look to Louie as it would allow for dark story lines and seven deeply fleshed out perspectives and comedic styles. Louie is what Harmon should look to.
Harmon is what everybody else should look to
i was also a bit bothered by your point 0). oh well, still a fantastic episode!
someone else commented about fringe…. i don’t watch fringe; was there a reference in the episode that was unique to fringe? i mean, parallel universes and quantum mechanics are general concepts.
I believe pot is generally illegal, while cigarettes are not. I dont think Dan Harmon should look toward anyone, just let his brain take the show where it goes Also, I was the one that pointed out the parodies didn’t start until 204.
@Slushy Fringe’s whole show has now become about parallel universes and quantum entanglement
I don’t know if you are a math and science person but as I recall when doing a mathematical proof you generally list a point 0) to set out the assumptions about the proposed mathematical proof before setting out to deduce a conclusion, no?
@Third person who responded to my comment. I agree with what you are saying but my point is actually referencing something Harmon himself said earlier. He believed that Community had become too cartoon-y so he wanted to introduce an element of realism into the show. He wanted their degrees to mean something, their classes to have stakes and for them to grow as people. It seemed to me he was talking about realistic pain and struggle grounded in realistic seeming characters with clear voices. No one has been more successful at telling dark stories within a comedic setting with a clear voice with thematic connection but basically episodic story telling.
I find the alternate universe (from Annie’s UN episode) and alternate time line structures to be a little gimick-y and takes us away from the realistic pain of the characters (although Alan has successfully in my opinion argued otherwise. I still have problems with his way of thinking about the episode given my point 0) but Alan’s line of argumentation makes me appreciate the episode more).
This is why I make my point about looking to Louie as a opposed to Fringe. I was saying that in terms of structure and some what in terms of tone.
Once again even though we get good and sometimes great character interaction in this episode we don’t get anything we don’t already know about the characters. We don’t get an Annie chloroforms people and has a dark streak moment. We just get a rehash of their original characters. I want to see them move forward from their. I don’t want to see them relearn the same lessons from last year. But yes as Slushy says it was a fun fantastic episode so I don’t want to ruin that moment for myself.
* No one more than Louis CK
*move forward from there
Tausif
Did you forget that Community really is a 30 min sitcom? You are WAY too serious about something with the main purpose of making us laugh.
April, it’s a 21 minute sitcom. I sometimes wonder how different it would seem if I didn’t torrent it without adbreaks.
@Tausif Oh sorry, my post was a bit unclear. I meant I agree with your point 0). In the framework of the episode, Abed catching the die did not seem like a valid outcome to me, unless as you said, that they consider an infinite many-worlds possibility, in which case Abed’s preamble before the roll is meaningless.
I guess if I watched Fringe, I would’ve made the connection as well, but it seemed like a reasonable joke to me, that the bad timeline characters would want to take over the good timeline. :) Although that still wouldn’t fix evil Troy’s larynx.
@April
Television is a medium of communication from the creator (Harmon) to the viewer (us). Comedy is a mode of expression which allows us to say things that could not be said in a dramatic scene. Understanding why something makes us laugh helps us to understand more about what we think about in this case social relations and the workings of the universe. It is important to analyze what the creator of a piece of art is trying to communicate no matter the mode of expression. That is all I have to say on the topic.
1) Reading about a joke before you hear it is going to ruin the joke. I watched without any foreknowledge (except that the critics liked the episode) and was pretty surprised by the turn of events.
4) I believe she was high, so it was more character based than just trying to be weird
6) I thought it was pot?
7) lets hope that the potentialities from some of the other time lines dont vanish forever
8) I agree, and the fact that you have been irritated by him is I believe intentional.
Interesting points though.
@ Saluk
For me mostly I actually like being spoiled because then I can focus on looking at the episode on a deeper level rather than trying to figure out what is going on. This for me was one of the occasions where it wasn’t.
I watched the episode again. When I watched it the first time I just assumed that she was smoking a cigarette. After seeing the episode and reading the review I think she was smoking pot in all of them.
In regard to the Jeff point I don’t disagree. I like episodes that feature all the characters better than one that revolves around Jeff or his perspective. I like when Jeff is aware of his horribleness it makes him more bearable.
I really hope that Pierce is Jeff’s father. I can totally see Pierce changing his name so that his son would not get his inheritence. Pierce has many similar traits to Jeff and has taken on a father son relationship with him. So who knows at this point.
The last few weeks had me worried, but this episode of fantastic. A return to form for Community
Jeff hitting the fan never stopped being funny.
Completely agree. After the first time it happened I was thinking “Awesome….this will happen 5 more times” and every time it made me crack up. So great.
I laughed. (Even after right after I told my self not to force a laugh) I did it often and unexpectedly. Then I laughed some more and then they even managed to crack my cynic armour. I even chuckled while reading your review, so well played sir. I can now go to bed with my nerd tendicies well fed and know that I will let this season play out with zero complaint. Trust the show.
It was probably the most laugh out loud episode of Community ever, AND it was structurally magnificent, AND it had a lot of heart.
I’m …. going to watch it again.
And to think: With all the talk of the Chekov-style plot devices in “Breaking Bad”, we have an ACTUAL gun in this one.
Loved it. Loved it. Great episode.
That was a truly great episode. I can’t remember the last time I laughed as hard as I did at the conclusion of the “Absent Troy” timeline.
I think it’s time we face the facts with this show: the gimmick episodes are far and away the best. Maybe it would end up as overkill, or maybe they wouldn’t work as well without the dashes of “normal” episodes thrown in, but time and time again these types of episodes are the best.
Loved it.
I don’t think the gimmick was ever meant to go away, just that it’s going to be less flashy and crazy. I liked the paintball episodes, but by the third one it was just a bit much. This episode sort of had a gimmick, but none of the actual situations were over the top or unbelievable. I was worried last year with space bus, I can’t remember at what point last year pulled me over, but I think this season has convinced me community still rocks much sooner than season 2.
I’ve been lukewarm on the season so far, but tonight’s episode was amazing.
Alan, I know Annie lives in a darker part of town, but isn’t it a bit concerning that she carries a gun around in her purse compared to something like a tazor or pepper spray. Also, how can Jeff and Annie’s relationship keep getting close, and then suddenly they realize he is a dad figure, and always come to a stop. That seems to be happening too often and we should find out already whether they will like each other for sure, or just stop the endless annoying flirting and have it end as a dad-daughter creepiness. Other than that, fantastic episode.
It’s legal to carry a gun, but where I live it’s not legal to carry a taser or pepper spray.
I really enjoyed the episode – certainly the best of the season – but I can’t place it up there with the all-time greats. To be fair, it was incredibly, incredibly funny, and perhaps much moreso that the true greats. However, it wasn’t high concept in the ways of the great high-concept episodes, which were all so great because of their pinpoint satire of the genres and the way they generated comedy from the reduction in scale, and with the rapid timetables they didn’t address characters with the nuance or depth of a “Mixology Certification,” only making a couple of minor, new observations.
What interests me is the “moral” seeming to be that the group functions best in Jeff’s absence, and it will be interesting to see how the riff on that concept through the rest on the season, if it’s a point they choose to continue making.
Spot on! The heart grew so fuzzy at the end when everyone was dancing.
I couldn’t help but find that part pretty damn dark. It basically told us that the groups “leader”, and basically our entry point into the series, has been the thing keeping them from true happiness all around.
Guest: maybe you forget that Jeff formed the group to get laid, and has never really had the best overall interest for the group in mind. He looks out for himself, and enjoys his position of power. It almost looked like he is realizing this – maybe this will get him to change?
Also you could look at it that the group forced Jeff to face his selfishness by making him go get the pizza and in so doing brought out a better side of him. It also allowed for the best sides of the group to come out without him shutting them down. The dance party did look like fun!
I really like that Troy and Abed invited Annie to live with them at the end, this will bring the show in a good direction.
Annie Troy and Abed need to break out on their own a little and have some more collegey experiences. They do sometimes in the first season, but not as much lateley, even with things like Model UN.
For all the absurdity of the show, the most unrealistic idea is that 2 really attrative people and one kinda weird/funny guy are spending their college years (community college years) hanging out with an elderly person, a single (now married) mom, and two thirty somethings trying to find a new place in the world for themselves. Abed, Troy and Annie having their own adventures this season will feed into the group breaking up at the end of next season (they graduate after four years, Harmon has said in interviews that he will respect that…. hopefully i just didnt jinx the show with that)
Just a guess, but the look on Troy’s face leads me to think he’s not going to be cool with Annie moving in. Should be a bumpy ride for the threesome.
It is community college not a four year school right, so on a normal schedule you would expect someone driven like Annie to have finished and transferred after two years. If they are not enrolled I’m what would be considered a full time schedule of credits I have known people that have gone to community college for 6 plus years, of course I think their are some breaks usually involved…
there are plenty of commmunity colleges that offer 4-year programs.
I went to community college for 3 years, and it wasn’t that uncommon. Also, hung out with old people :) this show is a little over the top, sure, but in a good way. Not unbelievable, just exaggerated. I agree that I would like to see some other environments/situations than just study room and the occasional house party, but most of the things I can think of wouldn’t include the whole group. Think of it as they are still doing those things, it’s just not that important to the story that we see them.
