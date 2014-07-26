‘Constantine’ screens revamped pilot at Comic-Con

When you cover press tour and Comic-Con back to back, you tend to hear a lot of the same anecdotes and explanations again in rapid succession. This was mostly true in the case of NBC's “Constantine” making its Comic-Con debut – with a screening of the pilot episode, followed by a 10 minute Q&A with the stars and producers David Goyer and Daniel Cerone – but there were some notable new things since last I saw this bunch at press tour.
For starters, the version of the pilot the Comic-Con audience screened had two significant changes from the one critics were sent earlier in the summer: 1)In the climactic showdown between occult specialist John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and a powerful demon, the elaborate CGI demon from the original cut was replaced by Matt Ryan himself playing a dark mirror image of Constantine; and 2)The final exchange between Constantine and angel Manny (Harold Perrineau) is altered so that Constantine can change his mind about recruiting young Liv (Lucy Griffiths) to join him in his fight against evil.
Cerone and Goyer explained the decision to replace Griffiths' Liv with Angelica Celaya as Zed (a psychic who appeared often in the Constantine comic books) back at press tour – essentially, they felt Liv was too passive and reactive, and they wanted someone who could more regularly challenge their hero – and of the altered climax, Cerone said, “We wanted to present a more grounded world to John… We wanted this to be as compelling and real-feeling as possible. So we thought, 'What better way than for John Constantine to face the demon version of himself?'”
With only 10 minutes or so for questions, there wasn't time for much else new (Ryan repeated the story about having a comic book-loving friend who will keep hassling him to be sure he gets the character right), but there were some tidbits, including:
* Composer Bear McCreary, who has a long history of superhero, sci-fi and fantasy shows on his resume (including “Battlestar Galactica,” “Human Target” and “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD”), will be writing the score for “Constantine.” His work was featured in the pilot we saw, and McCreary made a brief, silent cameo on stage.
* Celaya's first day of filming was Friday (she actually finished at 4 a.m. on Saturday before heading down to San Diego). “I'm so excited to give a little bit of meat and bone to Zed,” she said, and Cerone and Ryan both raved about her work in the chemistry test with Ryan, where, per Cerone, “she was backing him against a wall.”
* “We have access to the occult corner of the DC universe” to use for guest characters, Goyer said. The pilot includes a scene where Liv finds an artifact that will be very familiar to longtime DC readers, and Goyer said, “That was a clear indication of our intentions.” The goal isn't to do “Guest Star of the Week,” but to introduce characters who can appear often.
* The show will be drawing on 30-plus years of Constantine stories, going all the way back to his earliest appearances in Swamp Thing's comic. “By the end of the first season, we're going to introduce the entire Newcastle crew,” said Cerone. “All that's happened to Constantine, it's all ahead of him (on the show). We have a chance to introduce it all.”
You clearly never read a single issue of Hellblazer haven’t you?
The bi bit was a throwaway line from a guest writer during Ennis’ run and the other was used for a con (plus shock value and a blatent negative portrayal of gays)
Uh, no. Even the current more “lite” “New 52” run of “Constantine” references the character’s bisexuality. Part of the plot of the recent “Blight” series involved Constantine’s relationship with Nick Necro. Suggesting this aspect of Constantine shouldn’t be invoked because he’s had sex with villains is kind of like saying we shouldn’t ever hear about Batman being heterosexual because the comics have had him sleep with Catwoman.
(Likewise, saying the show shouldn’t bring up Constantine’s bisexuality because some of the comics haven’t done a good enough job portraying it sure sounds like actually a better reason for the show to deal with it, and maybe improve on those portrayals).
Long story short, though, a key thing here is that David Goyer has a specific history of de-gaying television characters. This just came up with how he dealt with Leonardo da Vinci on “Da Vinci’s Demons” which was even more inexcusable since he had to ridiculously underplay actual historic record to make his Da Vinci 98.5% hetero. Goyer clearly is stripping out the gay from several of his properties and I don’t think there’s anything at all wrong with challenging exactly what he’s doing.
even if they did a quick change with zed. still looking forward to this . plus find it nice they are tapping into Constantine roots including his earlier beginings in swamp thing pages hope this could lead to a future visit by swamp thing himself.
They’ll draw on the entire 30 year history, except for the parts where he bangs dudes because that would be icky.
